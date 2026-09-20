2026 SuperMotocross Championship

SMX Playoff Two – Los Angeles

Cooper Webb has vowed to make sure teammate Haiden Deegan does not win the SuperMotocross title after their Los Angeles clash left the former Supercross champion accusing the youngster of having “no respect for anybody else”.

Deegan admitted he had ridden Webb “a little dirty” and apologised, but also defended his desperation to secure every position in the three-round championship. He had already fallen in the sand, where Ken Roczen then made contact with him before the move that put Webb on the deck so Deegan had it all going on… Describing the earlier incident, Deegan complained that “some goon” had hammered his hand, obviously referring to Roczen…

Webb’s promise to stop his teammate winning adds another dimension to next weekend’s triple-points finale. The pair are teammates, training partners and, as Webb pointedly reminded everyone, buddies. None of that took the sting out of being sent down while fighting for third. Steam was coming out of Webb’s ears and he was later seen storming out of the Star Yamaha transporter, likely after giving Deegan his own personal debrief away from the cameras…

The flashpoint came as Hunter Lawrence charged towards a dominant second-moto victory and Jorge Prado secured the overall with a 2-2 scorecard. Prado heads to Missouri on 92 points, 16 clear of Lawrence and Deegan, with Roczen another two points back and Webb only 20 from the lead. There is still a championship for Webb to win himself, as well as one he now says he intends to deny Deegan.

In 250SMX, Julien Beaumer converted two holeshots into the round victory, while Levi Kitchen retained the championship lead. Western Australian youngster Kayden Minear put together a valuable 5-8 for fifth overall and climbed to fourth in the standings. Cole Davies again showed front-running speed, but crashes in both motos left the Kiwi facing a much tougher title equation.

The California sun had been baking the dirt all day at Dignity Health Sports Park, leaving track staff repeatedly watering an ever-changing surface. It was fast and largely one-line, with the simple layout offering relatively little to separate the riders. Hunter Lawrence described it as “pretty unique”, and the premium on starts and track position helped set the scene for an increasingly aggressive afternoon.

Webb and Deegan take the fight beyond the track

Webb had benefited when Deegan fell in the sand and Roczen became caught up in the aftermath. That put Webb into third, but Deegan attacked up the inside at the end of the next rhythm lane, the Yamaha teammates came together and Webb went down.

Deegan finished fourth overall with 3-3, one place ahead of Webb on 5-5. Their post-race comments made clear that the consequences of the clash would extend into the title decider.

Cooper Webb

“I was pissed. You know, I’m not gonna lie. It’s unfortunate. I mean, we’re teammates, we’re buddies, we’re training partners. I’m all for aggressive racing, but just think the lack of respect with the kid is the common problem. He has no respect for anybody else. “I mean, I was rolling, felt good. He was obviously faster. He made a mistake. “I got one more race with this team and I’ll make hell sure he don’t win this thing, that’s for sure. “It’ll be an interesting week, and we’ll get after it. But I was just a little bit off speed-wise today, honestly. I was about the fourth or fifth best guy, so gonna work on that this week. And yeah, obviously kinda out of it it seems like now, but anything can happen with triple points.”

Deegan acknowledged that he had panicked after the sand crash and the contact that followed. His apology to Webb came with the explanation that every position mattered too much to give one away.

Haiden Deegan

“I felt so good. I was riding so well, made some good passes and then, yeah, ended up going down in the sand. I got back up and some goon just, like, hammers my hand. “Unfortunately, I kinda panicked and rode Coop a little dirty, which I don’t want to do that to a teammate, but I wanted every position I could get ’cause it’s three rounds. You gotta do what you gotta do. So, no hard feelings there. “Sorry about that, but I just needed those positions. “Speed was good, but now we just gotta keep adding to it and come out swinging the last round. That’s all you can do. We’re second in points, so we’re not out of it.”

Deegan’s “no hard feelings” clearly did not reflect Webb’s assessment. With Deegan level with Lawrence for second in the points and Webb only four points behind them, their next meeting could directly influence who leaves Missouri with the title.

450 Moto One

Jorge Prado took the opening holeshot ahead of Haiden Deegan and Cooper Webb, but Ken Roczen wasted little time getting involved. The German picked off Webb and then Deegan on the opening lap, while Eli Tomac also moved past Webb to take fourth.

Hunter Lawrence was pinched in the first turn and had to recover from outside the top ten. Two laps in, the Australian was already up to seventh, but race and championship leader Prado was more than six seconds up the track.

By lap three Roczen was starting to inch towards Prado. It initially looked as though it would only be a matter of time before the Suzuki rider forged past, but the Spaniard responded and made him work for it. Deegan ensured his hat remained in the ring, too, with less than three seconds covering the leading trio with 12 minutes left on the clock.

At that point Lawrence and Webb were fighting over fifth, around ten seconds behind the leaders. Hunter bided his time, but once past Webb he immediately stretched clear, reeled in Tomac and then took fourth on the following lap.

Roczen made his move for the lead with around ten minutes remaining. Two laps later he was two seconds clear, while Prado also had to keep an eye on Deegan, who was less than two seconds behind the KTM. Lawrence remained a further six seconds behind Deegan with five minutes left.

Lapped traffic presented opportunities for that order to change in the closing stages, and Prado made the most of it. With two laps to go he was back on Roczen, showing the German a wheel as they took the white flag. Deegan remained close enough to capitalise if the leading pair tripped each other up.

Prado misjudged his final attack, however, losing enough time to let Roczen get the job done. The Suzuki rider won by 1.383 seconds, with Deegan third and Lawrence fourth. Webb completed the top five ahead of Tomac, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, R.J. Hampshire and Garrett Marchbanks.

450 Moto Two

Hunter Lawrence claimed the second-moto holeshot, although Prado got the better of the Australian in the opening corners. The Spaniard then cased the quad, briefly feared he was going over the bars and hurt his wrist in the landing. That opened the door for Lawrence, who needed no second invitation. Prado revealed afterwards that he cased the same jump again three laps later.

Webb held third early ahead of Deegan, but Roczen was again explosive on the opening lap. He swept past Deegan and then worked his way around Webb, who made the German fight a little harder for the position. Once clear, Roczen quickly closed onto Prado and began looking for a way through.

Up front, Lawrence was making full use of the clear track. His lead grew to around four seconds in four laps, but Prado then found his rhythm, edged away from Roczen and began clawing time back from the Honda.

Deegan finally got the better of Webb just before the ten-minute mark. Lawrence led Prado by a little more than three seconds, Roczen was another two seconds back, and Deegan rapidly closed onto the Suzuki after escaping his teammate.

Seconds later, the picture changed completely. Prado had been taking risks to double through the sand and, after one near-miss over the bars, went down briefly just after halfway. That allowed Roczen and Deegan through. A couple of turns later Deegan jumped past a surprised Roczen to take second.

Lawrence suddenly had around seven seconds in hand, but Deegan now had a sniff and the bit between his teeth. Behind them, Prado was back on Roczen and fighting to regain a podium position.

Roczen struggled to sustain his early pace as the race wore on. Prado passed and stretched away, leaving the German with Webb closing from behind. Deegan had reduced Lawrence’s advantage to around five seconds with five minutes remaining, but Prado was also charging and beginning to reel in the Yamaha.

Then the party really got started.

Prado began showing Deegan a wheel, but later explained that he was also waiting for a mistake. Having already found the limit in the sand himself, he knew how much the Yamaha rider was risking through that section. Deegan duly went down, and as he got upright again Roczen hit him, allowing Webb to sneak past both and move into third.

That lasted only until the end of the next rhythm lane. Deegan fired up the inside of his teammate, the pair came together and Webb went down. Deegan was back in third, Webb was on the deck, and an already eventful race had just delivered one extraordinary lap.

With around two minutes left on the clock, the order finally settled. Lawrence led Prado by roughly nine seconds, with Deegan another nine seconds back and Roczen close behind. Webb remounted in fifth, around ten seconds further adrift.

Lawrence kept charging to the flag, stretching his winning margin to almost 15 seconds over Prado. Deegan salvaged third ahead of Roczen and Webb, followed by Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Marchbanks, Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Hill.

Prado’s 2-2 secured the overall, while Lawrence’s stronger second moto broke the tie with Roczen: the Australian’s 4-1 beat the German’s 1-4 for second on the day. Deegan finished fourth overall with 3-3, ahead of Webb’s 5-5.

Prado’s overall win came despite those heavy landings and the sand crash. He had the pace to recover, but also enough patience to let the second-place battle come back to him.

Jorge Prado

“We were all ripping. I was trying to stay with Hunter and trying to see where he was gaining time, and we were very similar. “I tried to risk it a little bit in the sand trying to get that double, but I just went once almost over the bars and then the next one was I was on the ground, but you gotta risk it sometimes. “I was just waiting actually for Haiden to make a mistake. I was just patient there.”

Lawrence’s second-moto response was emphatic, the Australian winning by 14.903 seconds. He highlighted how the unusual track design made it difficult for riders to establish a substantial advantage through technical differences alone.

Hunter Lawrence

“The track’s pretty unique in the way that it’s just very simple and nothing really to separate much like you normally see in Supercross or Motocross. So yeah, it’s an interesting one, but happy to finish on a good race win. “We’ll see youse in Missouri.”

Roczen attributed his second-moto fade to the intensity of racing twice after a summer away from competition. The German said the muddy Columbus opener had not placed the same demands on him, and expected to be stronger after absorbing the Los Angeles workload.

Ken Roczen

“That’s not an excuse. I’m very happy with my effort that I put in first moto. I don’t remember the last time I’ve even ridden two motos. It’s the result of not racing all summer, for sure. “I did everything I could, but you can’t buy that kind of intensity throughout the week. I’m hoping, you know, recover from this, absorb it. I’ll already be a lot stronger next weekend. “We’re still in a good spot. I’m happy with my effort and with my riding so far, but realistically, this was really the first big effort we have put in. Last weekend didn’t really count since it was a mud race.”

Prado now has 92 points, with Lawrence and Deegan level on 76. Roczen is only two points behind that pair on 74, while Webb has 72. The leading five are covered by 20 points with 75 available to the overall winner at the finale.

250 Moto One

Julien Beaumer took the opening holeshot by a mile as much of the field appeared particularly careful through turn one. With double points at stake, nobody could afford to get it wrong, but Cole Davies and Kayden Minear tripped each other up at the opening turn and immediately had work to do.

Ryder DiFrancesco settled into second ahead of Drew Adams and Levi Kitchen, but Davies’ recovery was impressive. The Kiwi scythed through to third and, with 15 minutes still on the clock, was only around three seconds behind Beaumer and DiFrancesco.

Nate Thrasher went down from sixth after getting cross-rutted with just over ten minutes remaining. At that stage Beaumer led DiFrancesco by a second, with Davies another two seconds back. Adams held fourth ahead of Minear and Jo Shimoda.

A few minutes later, little separated the leading trio as the fight for victory hotted up. Davies got a little ahead of himself while trying to pass DiFrancesco, however, and went down. He was quickly back on the bike, but lost more than ten seconds and slipped behind Adams into fourth.

Beaumer stretched away in the closing stages to complete a gate-to-flag victory, finishing 5.679 seconds ahead of DiFrancesco. Adams claimed third, Davies recovered to fourth and Minear brought his Yamaha home fifth, just over a second and a half behind his teammate. Shimoda was sixth and Kitchen seventh.

Davies recorded the fastest lap of the moto, a 51.969, but once again his pace had not translated into the result it promised.

250 Moto Two

Kitchen’s second moto began with some unwanted drama before the gate had even dropped. A flat front tyre on the warm-up lap forced a wheel change at the gates, but the Kawasaki crew had him ready to race.

Beaumer nailed another holeshot and broke away as Davies and DiFrancesco contested second. Nicholas Romano and Kitchen were also prominent in the opening exchanges, while Minear had work to do further back.

The battle between Davies and DiFrancesco then ended in a tangle. Davies high-sided and went over the bars, leaving DiFrancesco with nowhere to go. The Husqvarna rider said he hit the stricken Yamaha while trying to avoid Davies, and also went down. DiFrancesco remounted quickly, but Davies was in trouble.

The Kiwi eventually got himself and the bike going again, but could only circulate slowly before pulling out. He was classified 22nd after three laps. Another costly retirement had dealt his championship challenge a significant blow.

Beaumer now had around three seconds over Kitchen, who had benefited from the incident ahead. Five minutes into the race, Shimoda was up to fourth and Minear seventh, while DiFrancesco was trying to recover from tenth.

Kitchen put his head down, chased down Beaumer and took the lead, before establishing a clear advantage through the latter half of the moto.

With just over two laps remaining, Shimoda closed on Beaumer and moved past to take second. DiFrancesco had recovered to sixth at that point, while Minear was eighth.

DiFrancesco made one more important move on the final lap, passing Landen Gordon for fifth. Up front, Kitchen won by 5.729 seconds over Shimoda, with Beaumer third and Pierce Brown fourth. Gordon, Cameron McAdoo and Minear followed DiFrancesco home.

Beaumer’s 1-3 secured the overall with a combined finishing-position score of four under the Olympic-style system. DiFrancesco’s 2-5 earned second, while Kitchen’s 7-1 beat Shimoda’s 6-2 on the second-moto tiebreak for the final step of the podium. Minear completed the top five with 5-8.

Kitchen joked that his lacklustre first moto had prompted a talking-to from Mitch Payton, and reckoned the hurried front-wheel change might actually have helped switch him on for race two. He credited mechanic Alex with spotting the problem and saving his day.

Levi Kitchen

“First moto, I don’t know who was riding that motorcycle, but it wasn’t me. So Mitch kind of got on me a little bit, and I had to turn it around. “I think the front wheel thing actually helped me. Kind of got the intensity up before the gate went down. Just came around and had a flat front after the sight lap, so I’m not really sure what happened, but big shout out to my mechanic, Alex. Man, he just saved my day. “He caught that and that was huge. Nice to get a little win there, and I’m still in the points lead, which is great.”

DiFrancesco’s recovery carried particular value. He had started the moto thinking about taking the red plate, only to find himself fighting back through the pack simply to keep his championship challenge on course.

Ryder DiFrancesco

“When Davies went down, I had nowhere to go, and I didn’t wanna hit him obviously, so I hit the bike instead, and I actually ended up going down. “I knew I had to fight to get my way back into the championship. The red plate was going through my mind to start that race, and I executed the starts and everything else, and it went south. “But I’m stoked. We have a shot in Missouri, and this was probably the most stressful race I’ve had in a long time.”

Kitchen heads to the finale on 87 points, three ahead of DiFrancesco. Beaumer’s victory lifted him from tenth to third in the championship on 71, 14 clear of Minear, who climbed from eighth to fourth on 57.

Shimoda and Daxton Bennick are only one point behind the Australian on 56, with Davies on 53. The Kiwi’s 4-22 left him 14th overall and dropped him from third to seventh in the standings. At 34 points behind Kitchen, his title chances have taken another hit, but with triple points still to come they are not mathematically finished.

SMX Next Main

Ryder Malinoski won the SMX Next main event for ClubMX Yamaha, finishing 3.939 seconds ahead of Kade Johnson after 11 laps. Kane Bollasina completed the podium, followed by Darren Pine and Landon Gibson.

Wyatt Thurman claimed the holeshot but finished eighth. Bollasina set the fastest lap of the race at 53.851, while Johnson had headed combined qualifying with a 52.799.

Second place was enough for Johnson to secure the two-round SMX Next championship. His Columbus victory and Los Angeles runner-up finish add up to 69 points, 11 clear of Malinoski, with Gibson third on 52. Bollasina and Thurman finished level on 50.

Up next

The 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship concludes at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, on Saturday, September 26.

Triple points mean 75 for the overall winner, 66 for second and 60 for third. Those awards are based on the combined result across both motos, with finishing positions added together and the lower score winning. A tie for the round is decided by the better second-moto result.

Prado takes a 16-point advantage into the 450 decider, while Kitchen has only three points in hand in 250SMX. Lawrence’s Los Angeles response has put the Australian back in the thick of the 450 fight, and Minear heads to the final fourth in the 250 standings after a much more productive second Playoff.

Webb’s declaration ensures the attention will also be on the two Star Racing Yamaha teammates. Deegan says there are no hard feelings. Webb says he will make sure Deegan does not win it. With triple points waiting in Missouri, that disagreement could have consequences well beyond their next pass.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Roczen Suz 21m25.208 2 J. Prado KTM +1.383 3 H. Deegan Yam +4.298 4 H. Lawrence Hon +16.643 5 C. Webb Yam +30.895 6 E. Tomac KTM +34.204 7 M. Stewart Hus +36.417 8 A. Plessinger KTM +40.432 9 R. Hampshire Hus +44.264 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw +55.362 11 C. Craig Hon +1 Lap 12 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 13 D. Ferrandis Duc +1 Lap 14 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 15 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 16 S. McElrath Bet +1 Lap 17 V. Friese Kaw +1 Lap 18 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 19 F. Noren Yam +1 Lap 20 M. Haarup Tri +2 Laps 21 J. Savatgy Hon +15 Laps 22 J. Barcia Duc +15 Laps

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Lawrence Hon 21m20.868 2 J. Prado KTM +14.903 3 H. Deegan Yam +18.749 4 K. Roczen Suz +23.234 5 C. Webb Yam +33.507 6 R. Hampshire Hus +36.152 7 J. Smith Tri +38.678 8 G. Marchbanks Kaw +40.049 9 D. Ferrandis Duc +41.793 10 J. Hill KTM +44.567 11 M. Stewart Hus +52.234 12 E. Tomac KTM +1 Lap 13 A. Plessinger KTM +1 Lap 14 C. Craig Hon +1 Lap 15 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 16 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Bet +1 Lap 18 V. Friese Kaw +1 Lap 19 F. Noren Yam +1 Lap 20 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 21 M. Haarup Tri +1 Lap 22 G. Harlan KTM +2 Laps

450 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 J. Prado KTM 2 2 4 2 H. Lawrence Hon 4 1 5 3 K. Roczen Suz 1 4 5 4 H. Deegan Yam 3 3 6 5 C. Webb Yam 5 5 10 6 R. Hampshire Hus 9 6 15 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw 10 8 18 8 M. Stewart Hus 7 11 18 9 E. Tomac KTM 6 12 18 10 J. Smith Tri 14 7 21 11 A. Plessinger KTM 8 13 21 12 D. Ferrandis Duc 13 9 22 13 J. Hill KTM 12 10 22 14 C. Craig Hon 11 14 25 15 B. Bloss Bet 15 16 31 16 S. McElrath Bet 16 17 33 17 V. Friese Kaw 17 18 35 18 C. Nichols Suz 23 15 38 19 F. Noren Yam 19 19 38 20 M. Harrison Kaw 18 20 38 21 M. Haarup Tri 20 21 41 22 J. Savatgy Hon 21 23 44 23 G. Harlan KTM 23 22 45 24 J. Barcia Duc 22 23 45

450 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Total Seed P1 P2 1 J. Prado KTM 92 22 20 50 =2 H. Lawrence Hon 76 25 7 44 =2 H. Deegan Yam 76 15 25 36 4 K. Roczen Suz 74 12 22 40 5 C. Webb Yam 72 20 18 34 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 58 16 12 30 7 D. Ferrandis Duc 53 17 16 20 8 R. Hampshire Hus 51 13 6 32 9 E. Tomac KTM 48 14 8 26 10 J. Smith Tri 45 8 13 24 =11 M. Stewart Hus 44 5 11 28 =11 A. Plessinger KTM 44 7 15 22 13 S. McElrath Bet 26 0 14 12 14 C. Craig Hon 25 4 5 16 15 J. Hill KTM 24 2 4 18 16 J. Savatgy Hon 20 3 17 0 17 J. Lawrence Hon 18 18 0 0 18 B. Bloss Bet 14 0 0 14 19 M. Harrison Kaw 13 0 9 4 20 J. Barcia Duc 12 9 3 0 21 J. Cooper Yam 11 11 0 0 =22 V. Friese Kaw 10 0 0 10 =22 C. Sexton Kaw 10 10 0 0 =22 J. Anderson Suz 10 0 10 0 25 M. Haarup Tri 9 6 1 2 26 C. Nichols Suz 8 0 0 8 27 F. Noren Yam 6 0 0 6 28 C. Tøndel Kaw 2 0 2 0 29 G. Harlan KTM 0 0 0 0

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Beaumer KTM 21m21.128 2 R. DiFrancesco Hus +5.679 3 D. Adams Kaw +17.351 4 C. Davies Yam +20.148 5 K. Minear Yam +21.777 6 J. Shimoda Hon +28.314 7 L. Kitchen Kaw +32.052 8 D. Schwartz Yam +34.411 9 D. Bennick Hus +36.347 10 P. Brown Yam +38.129 11 N. Romano Kaw +42.270 12 L. Gordon Yam +44.512 13 N. Thrasher Yam +46.870 14 C. McAdoo Kaw +48.588 15 C. Hymas Hon +51.921 16 C. Dudney Yam +54.690 17 L. Turner Yam +1 Lap 18 M. Anstie Yam +1 Lap 19 M. Weltin Kaw +1 Lap 20 J. Varize Kaw +1 Lap 21 H. Yoder Yam +15 Laps 22 M. Vohland Yam +23 Laps

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Kitchen Kaw 21m14.023 2 J. Shimoda Hon +5.729 3 J. Beaumer KTM +8.428 4 P. Brown Yam +10.593 5 R. DiFrancesco Hus +16.065 6 L. Gordon Yam +18.567 7 C. McAdoo Kaw +24.183 8 K. Minear Yam +25.659 9 N. Thrasher Yam +29.440 10 C. Hymas Hon +31.442 11 D. Schwartz Yam +34.533 12 D. Bennick Hus +37.534 13 C. Dudney Yam +38.880 14 D. Adams Kaw +42.542 15 M. Anstie Yam +44.003 16 L. Turner Yam +46.057 17 M. Weltin Kaw +48.057 18 M. Vohland Yam +54.393 19 J. Varize Kaw +1 Lap 20 A. Long KTM +1 Lap 21 N. Romano Kaw +1 Lap 22 C. Davies Yam +21 Laps

250 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 J. Beaumer KTM 1 3 4 2 R. DiFrancesco Hus 2 5 7 3 L. Kitchen Kaw 7 1 8 4 J. Shimoda Hon 6 2 8 5 K. Minear Yam 5 8 13 6 P. Brown Yam 10 4 14 7 D. Adams Kaw 3 14 17 8 L. Gordon Yam 12 6 18 9 D. Schwartz Yam 8 11 19 10 C. McAdoo Kaw 14 7 21 11 D. Bennick Hus 9 12 21 12 N. Thrasher Yam 13 9 22 13 C. Hymas Hon 15 10 25 14 C. Davies Yam 4 22 26 15 C. Dudney Yam 16 13 29 16 N. Romano Kaw 11 21 32 17 M. Anstie Yam 18 15 33 18 L. Turner Yam 17 16 33 19 M. Weltin Kaw 19 17 36 20 J. Varize Kaw 20 19 39 21 M. Vohland Yam 22 18 40 22 A. Long KTM 23 20 43 23 H. Yoder Yam 21 23 44

250 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Total Seed P1 P2 1 L. Kitchen Kaw 87 22 25 40 2 R. DiFrancesco Hus 84 20 20 44 3 J. Beaumer KTM 71 17 4 50 4 K. Minear Yam 57 16 7 34 =5 J. Shimoda Hon 56 11 9 36 =5 D. Bennick Hus 56 12 22 22 7 C. Davies Yam 53 25 12 16 8 C. Hymas Hon 51 18 15 18 9 D. Adams Kaw 48 5 13 30 10 N. Thrasher Yam 45 15 10 20 11 L. Gordon Yam 44 2 14 28 12 C. McAdoo Kaw 41 0 17 24 13 P. Brown Yam 38 0 6 32 14 C. Dudney Yam 37 7 16 14 15 D. Schwartz Yam 34 6 2 26 16 L. Turner Yam 27 8 11 8 17 M. Vohland Yam 24 4 18 2 =18 M. Weltin Kaw 14 0 8 6 =18 S. Hammaker Kaw 14 14 0 0 =20 N. Romano Kaw 13 0 1 12 =20 C. Mumford KTM 13 13 0 0 =22 M. Anstie Yam 10 0 0 10 =22 M. Mosiman Yam 10 10 0 0 24 H. Deegan Yam 9 9 0 0 25 H. Yoder Yam 6 3 3 0 26 H. Miller Kaw 5 0 5 0 27 J. Varize Kaw 4 0 0 4 =28 A. Long KTM 0 0 0 0 =28 P. Ross Yam 0 0 0 0

SMX Next Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Malinoski Yam 9m37.774 2 K. Johnson Kaw +3.939 3 K. Bollasina Yam +6.072 4 D. Pine Tri +12.764 5 L. Gibson Hus +13.940 6 L. Fauser KTM +16.276 7 B. Harrison Hus +17.162 8 W. Thurman KTM +17.695 9 M. Fitch Yam +19.011 10 J. Turner Jr Yam +20.964 11 C. Lessar Yam +22.241 12 G. McDonald KTM +23.081 13 N. Freehill Kaw +24.477 14 M. Shane Hus +25.025 15 R. Busse Yam +25.259 16 D. Rempel Hon +26.354 17 J. Williams Hon +31.572 18 C. Lawton Kaw +32.932 19 C. Bradley Hon +34.143 20 T. Dorman Yam +35.978 21 C. Forbes KTM +38.175 22 B. Moya Yam +52.415

SMX Next Playoffs Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Johnson Kaw 69 2 R. Malinoski Yam 58 3 L. Gibson Hus 52 =4 K. Bollasina Yam 50 =4 W. Thurman KTM 50 6 M. Fitch Yam 43 =7 D. Pine Tri 41 =7 B. Harrison Hus 41 9 J. Turner Jr Yam 38 10 L. Fauser KTM 36 =11 C. Lessar Yam 31 =11 N. Freehill Kaw 31 13 M. Shane Hus 28 14 J. Williams Hon 26 =15 G. McDonald KTM 20 =15 V. Wey Kaw 20 17 G. Andrigo Yam 15 18 R. Busse Yam 14 19 D. Rempel Hon 13 20 C. Bradley Hon 12 21 C. Lawton Kaw 8 22 B. Moya Yam 7 23 T. Dorman Yam 6 24 C. Wood Yam 3 25 C. Forbes KTM 2

SMX Next Qualifying