2026 MXGP World Championship

Round 19 – MXGP of Australia

Darwin – Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex

Darwin delivered the sunshine, the heat and two new world champions as the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship concluded at Hidden Valley. Guillem Farres secured the MX2 crown for Triumph, Daniela Guillen wrapped up her first WMX title, and Jeffrey Herlings completed another perfect Sunday to underline his dominance of the premier class.

After the storms that disrupted last year’s Australian return, the finale played out in hot, dry conditions on the 1.54-kilometre circuit, with temperatures around 33 degrees and organisers reporting an attendance of 23,100.

Herlings won both MXGP motos ahead of Romain Febvre, with Tom Vialle completing the podium. In MX2, Camden McLellan took the overall ahead of Liam Everts and Janis Reisulis, while team-mate Farres had the championship sewn up after the opening race.

Byron Dennis led the Australian challenge in the men’s classes with sixth and eighth for seventh overall in MX2. Levi Rogers was the highest-placed Australian in MXGP, finishing 11th overall, while Emma Milesevic headed the home contingent in WMX with tenth.

MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings finished his first season with Honda HRC PETRONAS with an eighth consecutive double victory, taking his 2026 tally to 13 Grand Prix wins and 22 moto victories. Saturday’s qualifying defeat had ended his run of topping 40 consecutive sessions and races, but his Sunday winning streak remained intact and stretched to 16 motos. Darwin also marked the 125th GP victory of his career and his first in this country, adding another milestone to a season that had already delivered his sixth world championship.

MXGP Race One

Tom Vialle claimed the holeshot, but Herlings quickly moved ahead and Romain Febvre followed him through into second before the end of the opening lap. The leading pair then pulled well clear, leaving Vialle and Andrea Adamo to contest third.

Febvre kept the pressure on for much of the race and was only 1.16 seconds behind at the end of lap 12. The gap opened as they worked through traffic late in the moto, however, and Herlings eventually crossed the line 18.4 seconds clear. Febvre still finished more than 43 seconds ahead of third-placed Adamo.

Adamo had moved past Vialle on lap seven, taking his second top-three moto result of his rookie MXGP season. Vialle held fourth ahead of Pauls Jonass and Calvin Vlaanderen, while Jan Pancar worked his way to seventh in front of Jeremy Seewer, Jago Geerts and Ivo Monticelli.

Dylan Walsh finished 11th, followed by Levi Rogers, Ryley Fitzpatrick and Rhys Budd. Cooper Holroyd was 15th, while Souya Nakajima was classified 16th after failing to complete a full lap.

MXGP Race Two

Vialle again launched to the holeshot, completing a clean sweep of Sunday’s starts and securing the season’s Holeshot Award. Herlings had a less straightforward opening corner but quickly worked his way into second by the end of the first lap.

Febvre also had ground to recover after Herlings slid across his path at the first turn. The Kawasaki rider moved ahead of Adamo into third on lap four and closed on the two Hondas, setting up a three-way fight at the front.

Vialle led the opening 12 laps before Herlings took over on lap 13, setting the fastest lap of the race in the process. Febvre subsequently passed Vialle on lap 18, but Herlings had enough in hand to complete the double by 3.6 seconds. Vialle finished another 4.1 seconds back in third.

Adamo was fourth ahead of Jonass and Vlaanderen. Pancar again got the better of Seewer for seventh, while Geerts finished ninth and Walsh rounded out the top ten.

Rogers passed Fitzpatrick to finish 11th, with Holroyd taking 13th. Monticelli retired after five completed laps and was classified 14th. Budd and Nakajima did not start.

Herlings signs off in style

Herlings finished the championship on 973 points, 168 clear of Febvre. The absent Tim Gajser retained third, while Vialle’s stronger second moto secured third overall in Darwin on countback over Adamo and left him four points ahead of the KTM rider in the final standings.

Jeffrey Herlings

“It’s been an amazing year, winning the world championship, winning 13 GPs, 22 race wins and all on a new team. I think this year I am smarter than in my previous titles, in the earlier rounds I wasn’t able to match the pace in some rounds and I accepted that. Sometimes you have to lose, to win and I think I’ve learnt that now and it’s paid off now because this run of eight GPs in a row is a really nice way to finish the championship and a good reward for myself and the entire team who have all worked so hard.”

Vialle’s third overall marked his fifth consecutive GP podium, bringing a strong finish to his debut season in the class.

Tom Vialle

“My riding was good today, I wasn’t able to push as much as I would have liked in race one, but I think I showed in race two that I was close to winning so overall, I’m pretty happy. I think it’s been a good year for me, on a new bike, with a new team and I think if I can have a good off-season I can fight for even more wins next year.”

Febvre’s 2-2 scorecard delivered his 11th podium of the season and a fitting final Grand Prix with Kawasaki after seven years together. He will still race the Kawasaki at the Motocross of Nations before that partnership concludes.

Romain Febvre

“I gave my all and battled to the end; it was close in China and again here but Jeffrey was tough to beat this year. It is never easy to defend the title so I am proud to take the silver medal for the third time in my career. “This was my final GP with Kawasaki after a wonderful seven years – a success story we will celebrate tonight – but we still have the Nations in two weeks’ time. That race is always special and we have a good team with Tom and Mathis so it would be nice to deliver a good result there for France and also for the team.”

Jonass finished fifth overall for the third consecutive GP. His 32 Sunday points, added to six from qualifying, moved him ahead of the absent Kay de Wolf into ninth in the championship.

Vlaanderen also marked the end of a team partnership, signing off with Ducati with sixth in both races and sixth overall. He finished 11th in the championship.

Calvin Vlaanderen

“I want to thank everyone involved in this project; it’s been a season of ups and downs, but we kept fighting and never gave up, and that’s something we can be proud of. I wish everyone the best for the future.”

Rogers’ 12-11 results made him the leading Australian in 11th overall. Fitzpatrick finished 13th overall, Holroyd 14th and Budd 15th. Australia-based New Zealander Walsh took tenth overall with his 11-10 scorecard.

MX2

Guillem Farres delivered Triumph’s first FIM motocross world championship as the British manufacturer completed a remarkable third season in MX2 with the riders’ title, the runner-up position and the manufacturers’ crown.

Farres secured the championship with second place in the opening moto, following team-mate Camden McLellan across the line. That left the Spaniard 42 points clear with only 25 still available, allowing him to head into the final race with the title already decided.

Triumph became the first British manufacturer to win a motocross world title since Jeff Smith’s BSA success in 1965. Farres and McLellan won 11 of this year’s 19 Grands Prix between them, with Farres claiming six overall victories and 14 moto wins on his way to the championship.

MX2 Race One

McLellan and Farres completed the opening lap first and second, with Liam Everts immediately behind. The leading three remained in that order throughout the 19-lap race, but there was little breathing room: McLellan won by just 1.367 seconds, with Everts only 2.168 seconds behind the winner.

Janis Reisulis held fourth ahead of Sacha Coenen, while Byron Dennis produced the best GP moto finish of his career in sixth. The Australian moved ahead of Kay Karssemakers on lap six and retained the position to the flag, finishing 31 seconds behind McLellan.

Karssemakers lost ground after two mistakes but recovered to seventh ahead of Maxime Grau, Karlis Reisulis and Ferruccio Zanchi. Deacon Paice finished 11th, Riley Burgess 12th and Thomas O’Neill 13th.

Guillem Farres

“It’s been an unbelievable weekend here in Australia. We wrapped up the championship in the first race, with Camden taking the win and me finishing second, which was an amazing feeling. In race two, I got off to a decent start in third, but I didn’t quite have the pace and ended up finishing fifth. Overall, it’s been an incredible season and definitely one I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’m super happy with everyone around me. Triumph and the whole team have done an amazing job all year. It hasn’t always been easy, but we’ve made the best of every situation, and I’m really happy and proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

MX2 Race Two

Janis Reisulis claimed the holeshot and led the opening eight laps, with Everts in pursuit. A mistake from the Yamaha rider on lap nine opened the door for Everts, who took control and went on to win by 11.2 seconds.

McLellan had started sixth but steadily worked forward, moving ahead of Coenen and Farres before taking second from Reisulis on lap 12. That was enough to secure the overall on 47 points, two clear of Everts, and gave the South African back-to-back GP victories in China and Australia.

Reisulis finished third, followed by Coenen and Farres. Karssemakers took sixth ahead of Grau, Dennis, Karlis Reisulis and Zanchi. Paice again finished 11th, while Burgess was 13th and O’Neill 14th.

Camden McLellan

“What a year! It was another great weekend here in Australia and I had a lot of fun on the track. I never really felt that good, to be honest, but I made it work and I’m really happy with how we finished the season. Most of all, I’m proud of the whole team. They deserve this win and they deserve the championship. To finish first and second in the championship and also win the Manufacturers Championship is awesome. It’s been an incredible year for Triumph, so a huge thank you to everyone involved.”

Everts’ 3-1 results delivered a fifth consecutive GP podium and lifted him to fourth in the championship. He finished the season with seven overall podiums and three moto wins.

Liam Everts

“It was a really good way to finish the season. I felt good on the bike all weekend, and it was nice to put everything together in the final moto. Once I got into the lead, I could focus on my own riding and pull away. To end the year with a win, another podium and fourth in the championship is really positive. A big thank you to the whole team for all their work this year.”

Reisulis’ 4-3 results secured third overall on countback from Farres, with both on 38 points. The Latvian finished his debut MX2 season sixth in the championship as the leading rookie, while brother Karlis finished seventh.

Janis Reisulis

“In Race Two, I made a couple of mistakes while leading, but overall, I think it’s really solid to finish the season with third overall and another podium.”

Dennis leads the Australian challenge

Dennis backed up his sixth in race one with eighth in race two to claim seventh overall, only one point behind Karssemakers and one ahead of Grau. His 28 Sunday points, plus four from seventh in qualifying, took his season tally to 61 and placed him 21st in the final championship standings.

Paice’s pair of 11th places secured 11th overall. Burgess finished 12th overall with 12-13 results, while O’Neill’s 13-14 scorecard put him 14th for the round.

Karssemakers’ sixth overall completed three consecutive top-six GP finishes and confirmed tenth in the championship for the DRT Kawasaki rider.

Kay Karssemakers

“Sixth overall was a good way to end the season with three consistent GPs in a row. In the first race I made a pretty big mistake and went off track and then another which put me back to eighth but I fought back strongly to seventh.”

Farres finished the championship on 904 points, 36 ahead of McLellan. Coenen took the bronze medal ahead of Everts and Simon Längenfelder, who missed the finale through illness. Ducati’s Zanchi ended his injury-interrupted season with two tenth places and 14th in the championship.

Farres will step up to MXGP with Triumph next season, while McLellan remains in MX2 after a campaign that produced five Grand Prix victories.

WMX

Daniela Guillen sealed her first WMX world championship with a double victory at Hidden Valley, turning a six-point advantage over Kiara Fontanesi into a final winning margin of 24 points.

The Spaniard took control of Saturday’s opening race on the first lap and won by 4.8 seconds from Lotte van Drunen. Courtney Duncan completed the top three, while Fontanesi slipped to fourth as both van Drunen and Duncan passed her late in the race.

That increased Guillen’s championship lead to 13 points ahead of Sunday’s decider. Fontanesi then fell on the opening lap of race two and could recover only to seventh, while Guillen chased down early leader Lachlan Turner and took over on lap nine.

Guillen won by 2.8 seconds from Turner, completing a perfect weekend and finishing the championship on 233 points to Fontanesi’s 209. Van Drunen took third in the final moto and second overall with 2-3 results, also securing championship bronze on 177 points.

Duncan finishes with a podium

Duncan’s 3-4 results secured third overall and fourth in the championship, ten points behind van Drunen. The New Zealander had been challenging for the lead in Sunday’s race before a fall dropped her to third, then a stall on the penultimate lap allowed van Drunen through.

It was Duncan’s second GP podium of a season spent rebuilding after illness and a lengthy absence from competition.

Courtney Duncan

“I’m proud of what we achieved this season; it was always going to be difficult after a whole year out of competition and no training; it was tough but we improved at each round and we know what we have to work on for next year.”

Emma Milesevic led the Australian contingent with 11th and tenth for tenth overall on 21 points. Madi Simpson finished 12th in both races for 11th overall, while Darci Whalley improved from 14th to 11th to finish 12th overall.

Sienna Giudice took 15th overall with 15-14 results, followed by Samantha Macarthur in 16th after finishing 16th and 15th.

Motocross of Nations

Darwin completed the 19-round Grand Prix season, but the international campaign continues with the Motocross of Nations at Ernée, France, on October 3-4.

Herlings will represent the Netherlands, while Vialle joins Febvre and Mathis Valin in the French line-up. Newly crowned MX2 champion Farres will race for Spain, with McLellan representing South Africa. The annual team event gives the leading riders one more opportunity to finish 2026 on a high.

MXGP Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Vialle Hon 24m51.018 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m03.185 3 J. Herlings Hon +0m17.161 4 A. Adamo KTM +0m17.946 5 P. Jonass Kaw +0m44.139 6 J. Seewer KTM +0m57.277 7 C. Vlaanderen Duc +1m02.326 8 J. Pancar KTM +1m06.528 9 J. Geerts Bet +1m27.466 10 D. Walsh KTM +1m49.268 11 L. Rogers Yam +1 lap 12 I. Monticelli Yam +1 lap 13 S. Nakajima Yam +1 lap 14 R. Budd Hon +1 lap 15 R. Fitzpatrick KTM +1 lap 16 C. Holroyd Hon +14 laps

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings Hon 34m24.505 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m18.362 3 A. Adamo KTM +1m02.170 4 T. Vialle Hon +1m07.125 5 P. Jonass Kaw +1m11.155 6 C. Vlaanderen Duc +1m13.043 7 J. Pancar KTM +1m42.497 8 J. Seewer KTM +1 lap 9 J. Geerts Bet +1 lap 10 I. Monticelli Yam +1 lap 11 D. Walsh KTM +1 lap 12 L. Rogers Yam +1 lap 13 R. Fitzpatrick KTM +1 lap 14 R. Budd Hon +1 lap 15 C. Holroyd Hon +2 laps 16 S. Nakajima Yam +20 laps

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings Hon 34m45.558 2 R. Febvre Kaw +0m03.600 3 T. Vialle Hon +0m07.742 4 A. Adamo KTM +0m49.372 5 P. Jonass Kaw +0m53.702 6 C. Vlaanderen Duc +1m07.131 7 J. Pancar KTM +1m12.735 8 J. Seewer KTM +1m14.516 9 J. Geerts Bet +1m18.525 10 D. Walsh KTM +1 lap 11 L. Rogers Yam +1 lap 12 R. Fitzpatrick KTM +1 lap 13 C. Holroyd Hon +2 laps 14 I. Monticelli Yam +15 laps

MXGP Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings Hon 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 44 3 T. Vialle Hon 38 4 A. Adamo KTM 38 5 P. Jonass Kaw 32 6 C. Vlaanderen Duc 30 7 J. Pancar KTM 28 8 J. Seewer KTM 26 9 J. Geerts Bet 24 10 D. Walsh KTM 21 11 L. Rogers Yam 19 12 I. Monticelli Yam 18 13 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 17 14 C. Holroyd Hon 14 15 R. Budd Hon 7 16 S. Nakajima Yam 5

MXGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings Hon 973 2 R. Febvre Kaw 805 3 T. Gajser Yam 659 4 T. Vialle Hon 641 5 A. Adamo KTM 637 6 L. Coenen KTM 566 7 R. Fernandez Hon 523 8 M. Renaux Yam 449 9 P. Jonass Kaw 438 10 K. de Wolf Hus 428 11 C. Vlaanderen Duc 368 12 J. Pancar KTM 338 13 K. Horgmo Hon 303 14 J. Geerts Bet 248 15 A. Forato Fan 221 16 O. Oliver KTM 187 17 J. Seewer KTM 171 18 B. Watson Tri 151 19 B. Van doninck Fan 146 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 117 21 I. Gifting Yam 88 22 R. Elzinga KTM 88 23 A. Bonacorsi Duc 80 24 M. Guadagnini KTM 69 25 J. Talviku Fan 62 26 M. Spies KTM 57 27 K. Brumann Hus 54 28 I. Monticelli Yam 47 29 D. Walsh KTM 45 30 T. Benistant Hon 40 31 G. Coldenhoff Yam 39 32 T. Koch KTM 29 33 A. Sterry KTM 29 34 B. Hsu JHL 22 35 L. Rogers Yam 19 36 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 17 37 N. Ludwig KTM 16 38 R. Pape Yam 16 39 R. Wu Yam 15 40 Y. Li JHL 15 41 C. Holroyd Hon 14 42 T. Hammal Kaw 10 43 C. Nickel Hon 10 44 Y. Selek Gas 10 45 R. Budd Hon 7 46 E. Lopes Hon 7 47 A. Östlund Tri 7 48 N. Lapucci Hon 6 49 S. Nakajima Yam 5 50 J. Butron KTM 5 51 J. Haavisto KTM 5 52 C. Durow KTM 5 53 J. Poli Kaw 5 54 S. Smith Yam 4 55 M. Kokins Gas 4 56 L. van Berkel Hon 4 57 B. Paturel Yam 3 58 T. Purdon Kaw 3 59 C. Soubeyras Hon 3 60 J. Teresak KTM 3 61 A. Tonus Yam 2 62 M. Malan Yam 2 63 V. Alonso Duc 2 64 B. Blanken KTM 2 65 J. Proctor Yam 2 66 E. Kahro KTM 2 67 O. Martensson Kaw 2 68 A. Valentin Tri 1 69 F. Olsson Hon 1 70 B. Krajewski Yam 1 71 T. Grimshaw Hon 1

MX2

MX2 Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. McLellan Tri 23m43.715 2 J. Reisulis Yam +0m01.288 3 L. Everts Hus +0m02.173 4 G. Farres Tri +0m30.495 5 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m32.213 6 S. Coenen KTM +0m40.142 7 B. Dennis KTM +0m47.299 8 K. Reisulis Yam +0m50.990 9 M. Grau Hon +0m56.494 10 F. Zanchi Duc +1m23.529 11 D. Paice Hon +1m33.514 12 R. Burgess KTM +1 lap 13 T. O’Neill Yam +1 lap 14 B. Gyles KTM +1 lap 15 B. Polato Gas +1 lap

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. McLellan Tri 33m23.805 2 G. Farres Tri +0m01.367 3 L. Everts Hus +0m02.168 4 J. Reisulis Yam +0m17.635 5 S. Coenen KTM +0m26.107 6 B. Dennis KTM +0m31.044 7 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m39.062 8 M. Grau Hon +0m45.270 9 K. Reisulis Yam +0m47.661 10 F. Zanchi Duc +1m35.433 11 D. Paice Hon +1 lap 12 R. Burgess KTM +1 lap 13 T. O’Neill Yam +1 lap 14 B. Gyles KTM +2 laps 15 B. Polato Gas +2 laps

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Everts Hus 33m31.260 2 C. McLellan Tri +0m11.166 3 J. Reisulis Yam +0m14.418 4 S. Coenen KTM +0m22.488 5 G. Farres Tri +0m32.261 6 K. Karssemakers Kaw +0m35.387 7 M. Grau Hon +0m38.666 8 B. Dennis KTM +0m39.986 9 K. Reisulis Yam +0m41.190 10 F. Zanchi Duc +1 lap 11 D. Paice Hon +1 lap 12 B. Gyles KTM +1 lap 13 R. Burgess KTM +1 lap 14 T. O’Neill Yam +1 lap 15 B. Polato Gas +2 laps

MX2 Round

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. McLellan Tri 47 2 L. Everts Hus 45 3 J. Reisulis Yam 38 4 G. Farres Tri 38 5 S. Coenen KTM 34 6 K. Karssemakers Kaw 29 7 B. Dennis KTM 28 8 M. Grau Hon 27 9 K. Reisulis Yam 24 10 F. Zanchi Duc 22 11 D. Paice Hon 20 12 R. Burgess KTM 17 13 B. Gyles KTM 16 14 T. O’Neill Yam 15 15 B. Polato Gas 12

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 G. Farres Tri 904 2 C. McLellan Tri 868 3 S. Coenen KTM 814 4 L. Everts Hus 795 5 S. Längenfelder KTM 768 6 J. Reisulis Yam 691 7 K. Reisulis Yam 555 8 V. Lata Hon 414 9 J. Mikula KTM 401 10 K. Karssemakers Kaw 388 11 M. Grau Hon 354 12 M. Valin Kaw 352 13 N. Zanocz KTM 237 14 F. Zanchi Duc 172 15 J. Walvoort KTM 168 16 S. Smulders Hus 138 17 A. Rossi KTM 112 18 C. Valk TM 87 19 O. Colmer KTM 79 20 P. Gundersen Hus 70 21 B. Dennis KTM 61 22 A. Gaspari KTM 51 23 A. Callemo Hus 45 24 G. Doensen KTM 40 25 V. Kees KTM 38 26 B. Mustoe Gas 37 27 N. Korsbeck Tri 37 28 R. Bicalho KTM 35 29 B. Gyles KTM 32 30 S. Mancini Duc 27 31 F. Garcia Kaw 25 32 H. Forsgren Hon 25 33 L. Ruffini Hus 23 34 D. Paice Hon 20 35 W. Askew Tri 20 36 A. Monne Gas 20 37 J. Voelker KTM 19 38 M. Carreras Gas 18 39 B. Garib Hon 18 40 F. Bellei KTM 18 41 R. Burgess KTM 17 42 T. Lodi Kaw 17 43 M. Bennati Tri 17 44 T. O’Neill Yam 15 45 T. Cox KTM 14 46 R. Schudel KTM 14 47 J. Yang Yam 13 48 I. Medina JHL 13 49 N. Ludwig KTM 12 50 J. Cannon Kaw 12 51 B. Polato Gas 12 52 J. van Wyk Hon 12 53 V. Vazquez Gas 11 54 J. Brookes Hon 10 55 C. Padilla Gas 10 56 N. Skovbjerg Hus 10 57 J. Bal Hus 9 58 J. Peklaj Hus 9 59 D. Braceras Tri 8 60 R. Rocher Gas 8 61 F. Quirno Costa Hon 8 62 S. Oechslin KTM 8 63 S. Sools KTM 8 64 C. Richmond Hon 8 65 L. Van Drunen Yam 8 66 A. Traversini KTM 7 67 J. Garcia Fan 7 68 T. Durow KTM 6 69 M. Rojas KTM 6 70 L. Wang Hon 5 71 A. Henley Yam 5 72 A. Bratschi KTM 5 73 M. Ashton Yam 5 74 S. Sundman Tri 5 75 T. Oechslin KTM 4 76 J. Krug Tri 4 77 L. Grundy Hus 4 78 R. Stuardo Fan 4 79 B. Almagor KTM 4 80 P. Rathousky KTM 4 81 D. Van Mechgelen KTM 3 82 J. Morera Kaw 3 83 T. Johnson Yam 2 84 M. Torrado Gas 2 85 D. Zdunek KTM 1