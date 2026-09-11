BMW M 1000 trio go Green for Nürburgring centenary

BMW Motorrad has revealed three limited-edition M models created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nürburgring in 2027.

The BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR will each be produced in a run of just 100 motorcycles worldwide as part of BMW’s broader “100 Jahre Nürburgring” programme.

The motorcycles join six BMW M cars in the anniversary collection, but the Motorrad machines receive their own distinctive treatment centred around historical Nürburgring Green paint, carbon components, Nordschleife graphics and a collection of model-specific anniversary details.

BMW Motorrad has yet to announce pricing, ordering arrangements or market allocations for the three motorcycles.

Just 100 examples of each model

All three motorcycles receive the M Track Package as standard and are finished in the historical Nürburgring Green that provides the visual link across BMW’s nine-model anniversary collection.

A painted fuel tank carries a representation of the Nürburgring Nordschleife along with “Nürburgring since 1927” and anniversary identification.

The airbox cover receives another anniversary treatment and an individual “one of 100” marking, while the carbon wheels feature Nürburgring Green accent stripes.

Black rear swingarms and rear frames contrast against the green bodywork, while an Alcantara-look seat carries embroidered “100” identification.

Each motorcycle also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, an exclusive M motorcycle mat carrying the 100 Jahre Nürburgring logo, and a rear paddock stand with swingarm mounts.

The M 1000 RR and M 1000 R additionally receive an M Cover Kit.

M 1000 R wears it best

Looks are subjective, of course, but to our eyes the Nürburgring treatment works particularly well on the M 1000 R.

On the naked bike there is less bodywork for that vivid green to dominate. Instead, the Nürburgring Green panels sit among large areas of exposed carbon, the black frame and swingarm, and the mechanical hardware of the bike.

The result is plenty of colour without losing the purposeful look of the M 1000 R underneath.

The carbon tank treatment is particularly effective, with the Nordschleife graphic sitting prominently across the upper section, while smaller green details on the carbon wheels tie it all together.

BMW positions the M 1000 R as taking superbike performance into the hyper-naked category, combining outright performance with agility and direct rider feedback on both road and circuit.

For what is fundamentally an anniversary colour and equipment package rather than a new-generation model, the transformation is surprisingly effective.

BMW M 1000 RR 100 Jahre Nürburgring

The M 1000 RR is naturally the most circuit-focused member of the anniversary trio.

The Nürburgring Green treatment certainly isn’t subtle on the fully faired RR, particularly when contrasted with the substantial exposed carbon of its aerodynamic package.

The carbon winglets, wheels and other components provide some visual relief from the green, while the anniversary graphics and Nordschleife treatment reinforce the bike’s obvious racetrack connection.

BMW describes its flagship supersport machine as being centred around racetrack performance, aerodynamic precision and lightweight construction, with its dynamics aimed squarely at chasing lap times.

That makes the M 1000 RR an obvious candidate for a Nürburgring edition, given the circuit’s continuing role in BMW development.

BMW M 1000 XR 100 Jahre Nürburgring

Completing the trio is the M 1000 XR, where BMW applies the Nürburgring treatment to its high-performance crossover.

Its larger bodywork provides considerably more real estate for the historical green finish, while the black Nordschleife silhouette across the side of the fuel tank provides perhaps the clearest expression of the anniversary theme across the three motorcycles.

The carbon side panels, front guard and wheels provide contrast, while green rim detailing and the embroidered “100” seat treatment carry the theme through to the smaller details.

BMW describes the M 1000 XR as combining high-speed performance and stability with long-distance ergonomics, giving the third member of the anniversary collection a substantially different remit to the RR and R.

A relationship stretching back to 1927

The anniversary treatment isn’t simply BMW attaching the name of a famous circuit to three motorcycles.

BMW Motorrad’s connection with the Nürburgring stretches back to 1927, when the company achieved its first victory at the circuit.

The 20.8-kilometre Nordschleife, with 73 corners, substantial elevation changes and an enormous variety of track characteristics, has subsequently become an important development environment for BMW.

BMW says chassis, powertrain, aerodynamics, brakes and thermal management are tested there under extreme conditions, with lessons from that work feeding into production vehicle development.

“The Nordschleife has been part of the DNA of our M models for years. With our special models for the 100th anniversary of the Nürburgring, we pay tribute to a place that has made motorsport history and, to this day, shapes the connection between racetrack and road like no other,” said BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch.

The anniversary collection carries the tagline “Born on the Racetrack. Made for the Streets.”

BMW Motorrad 100 Jahre Nürburgring Edition features

BMW M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR

100 examples of each model worldwide

M Track Package

Historical Nürburgring Green paint

100 Jahre Nürburgring anniversary graphics

Certificate of Authenticity

Carbon wheels with Nürburgring Green accent stripes

Painted fuel tank with Nordschleife decoration

Anniversary airbox cover with individual “one of 100” marking

Black rear swingarm and rear frame

Alcantara-look seat with “100” embroidery

Exclusive 100 Jahre Nürburgring M motorcycle mat

Rear paddock stand including swingarm mounts

M Cover Kit for M 1000 RR and M 1000 R

BMW Motorrad says it will announce ordering and availability information for the three special editions separately.

With only 100 examples of each model being produced worldwide, any Australian allocation is likely to be extremely limited. We’ll update this story with Australian pricing, availability, and allocation details once BMW Motorrad Australia confirms them.

2027 BMW Nürburgring Edition Images