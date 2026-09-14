MotoAmerica 2026

COTA — King of the Baggers & Super Hooligan

Hayden Gillim secured the 2026 Mission King of the Baggers championship at COTA, combining a Saturday victory with second place on Sunday to put the title beyond reach before the New Jersey finale.

Bradley Smith won Sunday’s race and the Saturday Challenge, while Troy Herfoss endured a costly weekend. The Australian arrived only 23 points behind his Indian team-mate Gillim, but a Saturday retirement and fifth on Sunday dropped him to third in the standings, behind Smith.

King of the Baggers Challenge

Smith won the three-lap Mission Challenge by a quarter of a second over Herfoss, with Gillim third, six-tenths from the win.

The short race produced a different leader at each lap-ending timing point: Gillim after lap one, Herfoss after lap two and Smith at the finish. Kyle Wyman, Rocco Landers and James Rispoli completed the six-rider field.

King of the Baggers Challenge Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bradley Smith 6:39.935 2 Troy Herfoss +0.259 3 Hayden Gillim +0.604 4 Kyle Wyman +1.530 5 Rocco Landers +3.149 6 James Rispoli +4.129

King of the Baggers Race One

Gillim capitalised on trouble for Herfoss and Wyman to win Saturday’s seven-lap race and take a major step towards the championship.

Herfoss led the opening lap ahead of Wyman, with Gillim already back up to third after a poor getaway. By the end of lap two, Gillim was second, 1.5 seconds behind Herfoss, with Smith third and Wyman fourth.

Herfoss had shown his speed with a 2:13.400 on lap two, but his race unravelled with a crash at Turn 11 that dropped him to ninth. He resumed and completed another lap before retiring.

Wyman also crashed. The Harley-Davidson rider continued and recovered to eighth, but his challenge for the leading positions was over.

Gillim led from the end of lap three, with Smith his closest pursuer. The Indian rider extended his advantage to 2.464 seconds with one lap remaining and ultimately won by more than two seconds.

Rocco Landers moved ahead of Tyler O’Hara on lap four and finished third, 6.125 seconds behind his winning team-mate. O’Hara was fourth ahead of James Rispoli, Jake Lewis and Kyle Ohnsorg.

Herfoss’s non-finish left him 48 points behind Gillim with three races remaining. Smith was 59 points adrift in third, leaving Gillim with the opportunity to settle the title on Sunday.

King of the Baggers Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Hayden Gillim 15:40.127 2 Bradley Smith +2.191 3 Rocco Landers +6.125 4 Tyler O’Hara +8.700 5 James Rispoli +9.742 6 Jake Lewis +30.153 7 Kyle Ohnsorg +34.643 8 Kyle Wyman +36.047 9 Max Flinders +41.758 Not Classified DNF Troy Herfoss DNF

King of the Baggers Race Two

Bradley Smith won Sunday’s King of the Baggers race, but second place was enough for Hayden Gillim to secure his second championship in the class with a round to spare.

The result also made Gillim the first rider to win King of the Baggers championships with two different manufacturers, adding an Indian title to his previous success with Harley-Davidson.

Gillim led the opening three laps, with Smith close behind and Troy Herfoss completing the leading trio. At the end of lap three, Smith was just 0.214 seconds off the lead and Herfoss only 0.648 behind Gillim.

Smith moved ahead on lap four and began to pull clear. His advantage grew from 0.332 seconds to 1.736 on the following lap, then to 2.917 with one lap remaining. He took the flag 4.717 seconds ahead of Gillim.

Herfoss set the fastest lap of the race, a 2:13.802 on lap three, but ran wide at Turn 16 on the following circuit. His fourth lap took 2:26.552, dropping him from third to sixth. The Australian eventually recovered to fifth, 24.628 seconds behind Smith.

Tyler O’Hara took third for his first podium of the season, ahead of James Rispoli. Kyle Ohnsorg and Jake Lewis finished sixth and seventh, while Kyle Wyman and Rocco Landers both crashed and did not finish. Max Flinders was also classified as a non-finisher.

Gillim’s 45-point weekend lifted him to 251 points. Smith moved into second on 197, three ahead of Herfoss, but his 54-point deficit to Gillim is greater than the 50 points available at the final round.

With the championship settled, Smith and Herfoss head to New Jersey separated by only three points in the contest for runner-up honours.

Hayden Gillim

“We didn’t get the bikes until late and got one test in before the season started, and we came out winning. To be able to finish it early is pretty special, especially against the guys that we’re racing against. … This is our second championship together, and my first one for Indian. Pretty pumped.”

Bradley Smith

“They forced us to be better. They beat us, but we’re a hell of a lot further forward than we were this time last year. So big credit to all those guys over there — you deserve that number-one plate, enjoy it. … We learned from yesterday — we made the bike a little more favourable for the hot conditions. I’m stoked. What a weekend. Going home happy.”

King of the Baggers Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bradley Smith 15:39.754 2 Hayden Gillim +4.717 3 Tyler O’Hara +10.292 4 James Rispoli +12.898 5 Troy Herfoss +24.628 6 Kyle Ohnsorg +29.716 7 Jake Lewis +42.885 Not Classified DNF Max Flinders DNF DNF Rocco Landers DNF DNF Kyle Wyman DNF

King of the Baggers Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hayden Gillim 251 2 Bradley Smith 197 3 Troy Herfoss 194 4 Tyler O’Hara 141 5 Kyle Wyman 134 6 James Rispoli 132 7 Rocco Landers 118 8 Jake Lewis 83 9 Max Flinders 67 10 Kyle Ohnsorg 59 11 Cory West 50 12 Nolan Lamkin 15 13 Maxwell Toth 9

Super Hooligan

Bryce Kornbau overturned a five-point deficit to BPR Racing Yamaha team-mate Andy DiBrino with a COTA double, clinching the 2026 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship at the final meeting of the season.

The pair arrived in Texas separated by just five points, with Gus Rodio the only other rider still mathematically in contention. Saturday’s result eliminated Rodio and left the Yamaha team-mates level heading into the deciding race.

Super Hooligan Race One

Kornbau beat DiBrino by just over a tenth after the team-mates exchanged the lead over the closing laps.

DiBrino led at the end of the opening four laps, but Kornbau moved in front on lap five. DiBrino answered with the fastest lap of the race, a 2:14.890 on lap six, to regain the lead and begin the final lap just over a quarter of a second ahead.

Kornbau then produced a 2:15.371 final lap against DiBrino’s 2:15.794, turning that deficit into victory. The result brought both riders to 188 points ahead of Sunday’s finale.

James Rispoli completed the podium, ten seconds behind, with Saddlemen team-mate Jake Lewis fourth. Rodio finished fifth, followed by Ben Gloddy and Jeremy McWilliams.

McWilliams had featured near the front early on, ending lap one third for ARCH Motorcycle Racing, but the two Yamahas established a decisive advantage. Fellow ARCH rider Michael Gilbert finished eighth.

Super Hooligan Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bryce Kornbau 15:49.551 2 Andy DiBrino +0.146 3 James Rispoli +9.556 4 Jake Lewis +10.021 5 Gus Rodio +13.993 6 Ben Gloddy +15.346 7 Jeremy McWilliams +16.611 8 Michael Gilbert +22.463 9 Hawk Mazzotta +32.341 10 Justen Behmer +33.234 11 Seth Dahmer +34.269 12 Joel Ohman +56.104 13 Rich Foster +1:02.071 14 Jeremy Taubman +1:12.171 15 Jeff Lane +1:20.929 16 Kyle Kearcher +1:20.990 17 Rance Taylor +1:30.177 18 Danny Dominguez +1:31.876 19 AJ Peaslee +1:36.686 20 Steven Shakespeare +1:43.714 21 Paul Mitchell +1:45.167 22 William Cornelius +1:45.442 23 Leroy Eshelman +1:56.932 24 Aaron Galloway +1:57.308 25 Joseph Katzberg +1:58.661 26 Donnie Vines +2:03.265 27 Andres Jaramillo +2:26.262 28 Derek dela Noche +2:34.225 Not Classified DNF Jason Waters DNF DNF Robertino Pietri DNF

Super Hooligan Race Two

Bryce Kornbau won the race and the championship with a decisive final-lap move at Turn 12, defeating BPR Racing Yamaha team-mate Andy DiBrino in the season finale.

DiBrino led at the completion of each of the first six laps, but Kornbau remained close throughout. Their gap at the line never exceeded two-tenths over those six laps, and they began the final circuit separated by just 0.185.

Kornbau set up his attack with a run out of Turn 11, bringing the two Yamahas alongside each other down the back straight. DiBrino defended the inside approaching Turn 12, but Kornbau attacked under braking from the outside and emerged ahead after both riders ran deep into the corner.

Kornbau completed the last lap in 2:16.636 against DiBrino’s 2:18.429 to take victory by 1.608 seconds. The double gave Kornbau the championship on 213 points, five ahead of his team-mate.

Jason Waters narrowly secured his first MotoAmerica podium, finishing only 0.037 seconds ahead of Ben Gloddy. Gloddy had been third through the middle of the race before Waters moved ahead on lap six.

Jake Lewis finished fifth ahead of Michael Gilbert, Hawk Mazzotta and Seth Dahmer. Gus Rodio’s race was disrupted by a mistake and a crash, but he remounted to finish ninth and retain third in the final championship standings.

James Rispoli, Jeremy McWilliams and Andres Jaramillo were classified as non-finishers.

Bryce Kornbau

“I could tell halfway through the race he started checking up a little bit — probably wanted to see if I was going to poke at him, but I was comfortable where I was at, and I decided to take my chances on the last lap to make that pass. I think we both went way, way too deep at the end of the back straight, and I was able to get it turned a little quicker and bring it home to the line. … Hats off to Andy — he’s made me race harder than I have in a long time. I know it’s bittersweet for both of us, but I know this will help push both of us, and the team, forward. I’m just really happy with all of it.”

Super Hooligan Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bryce Kornbau 15:52.735 2 Andy DiBrino +1.608 3 Jason Waters +5.625 4 Ben Gloddy +5.662 5 Jake Lewis +14.154 6 Michael Gilbert +16.393 7 Hawk Mazzotta +18.470 8 Seth Dahmer +18.633 9 Gus Rodio +35.419 10 Justen Behmer +44.031 11 Joel Ohman +48.393 12 Jeremy Taubman +59.045 13 Kyle Kearcher +1:03.904 14 Jeff Lane +1:14.923 15 Steven Shakespeare +1:19.322 16 Danny Dominguez +1:19.614 17 Rance Taylor +1:21.458 18 AJ Peaslee +1:22.675 19 William Cornelius +1:30.211 20 Aaron Galloway +1:33.507 21 Paul Mitchell +1:34.092 22 Leroy Eshelman +1:34.377 23 Joseph Katzberg +1:37.044 24 Donnie Vines +1:48.012 25 Rich Foster +1:48.109 26 Derek dela Noche +1:51.348 Not Classified DNF Andres Jaramillo DNF DNF James Rispoli DNF DNF Jeremy McWilliams DNF

Super Hooligan Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bryce Kornbau 213 2 Andy DiBrino 208 3 Gus Rodio 167 4 James Rispoli 131 5 Jake Lewis 122 6 Corey Alexander 112 7 Robertino Pietri 104 8 Ben Gloddy 81 9 Hawk Mazzotta 72 10 Cory West 68 11 Josh Herrin 57 12 Jason Waters 56 13 Jeremy McWilliams 43 14 Michael Gilbert 29 15 Joel Ohman 28 16 Seth Dahmer 26 17 Jeremy Taubman 24 18 Travis Wyman 23 19 Michael Henao 22 20 Hunter Dunham 16 21 Kaleb De Keyrel 13 22 Justen Behmer 12 23 Nate Kern 10 24 Jeff Lane 10 25 Kyle Kearcher 7

MotoAmerica 2026

COTA — King of the Baggers & Super Hooligan

Hayden Gillim secured the 2026 Mission King of the Baggers championship at COTA, combining a Saturday victory with second place on Sunday to put the title beyond reach before the New Jersey finale.

Bradley Smith won Sunday’s race and the Saturday Challenge, while Troy Herfoss endured a costly weekend. The Australian arrived only 23 points behind his Indian team-mate Gillim, but a Saturday retirement and fifth on Sunday dropped him to third in the standings, behind Smith.

King of the Baggers Challenge

Smith won the three-lap Mission Challenge by a quarter of a second over Herfoss, with Gillim third, six-tenths from the win.

The short race produced a different leader at each lap-ending timing point: Gillim after lap one, Herfoss after lap two and Smith at the finish. Kyle Wyman, Rocco Landers and James Rispoli completed the six-rider field.

King of the Baggers Challenge Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bradley Smith 6:39.935 2 Troy Herfoss +0.259 3 Hayden Gillim +0.604 4 Kyle Wyman +1.530 5 Rocco Landers +3.149 6 James Rispoli +4.129

King of the Baggers Race One

Gillim capitalised on trouble for Herfoss and Wyman to win Saturday’s seven-lap race and take a major step towards the championship.

Herfoss led the opening lap ahead of Wyman, with Gillim already back up to third after a poor getaway. By the end of lap two, Gillim was second, 1.5 seconds behind Herfoss, with Smith third and Wyman fourth.

Herfoss had shown his speed with a 2:13.400 on lap two, but his race unravelled with a crash at Turn 11 that dropped him to ninth. He resumed and completed another lap before retiring.

Wyman also crashed. The Harley-Davidson rider continued and recovered to eighth, but his challenge for the leading positions was over.

Gillim led from the end of lap three, with Smith his closest pursuer. The Indian rider extended his advantage to 2.464 seconds with one lap remaining and ultimately won by more than two seconds.

Rocco Landers moved ahead of Tyler O’Hara on lap four and finished third, 6.125 seconds behind his winning team-mate. O’Hara was fourth ahead of James Rispoli, Jake Lewis and Kyle Ohnsorg.

Herfoss’s non-finish left him 48 points behind Gillim with three races remaining. Smith was 59 points adrift in third, leaving Gillim with the opportunity to settle the title on Sunday.

King of the Baggers Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Hayden Gillim 15:40.127 2 Bradley Smith +2.191 3 Rocco Landers +6.125 4 Tyler O’Hara +8.700 5 James Rispoli +9.742 6 Jake Lewis +30.153 7 Kyle Ohnsorg +34.643 8 Kyle Wyman +36.047 9 Max Flinders +41.758 Not Classified DNF Troy Herfoss DNF

King of the Baggers Race Two

Bradley Smith won Sunday’s King of the Baggers race, but second place was enough for Hayden Gillim to secure his second championship in the class with a round to spare.

The result also made Gillim the first rider to win King of the Baggers championships with two different manufacturers, adding an Indian title to his previous success with Harley-Davidson.

Gillim led the opening three laps, with Smith close behind and Troy Herfoss completing the leading trio. At the end of lap three, Smith was just 0.214 seconds off the lead and Herfoss only 0.648 behind Gillim.

Smith moved ahead on lap four and began to pull clear. His advantage grew from 0.332 seconds to 1.736 on the following lap, then to 2.917 with one lap remaining. He took the flag 4.717 seconds ahead of Gillim.

Herfoss set the fastest lap of the race, a 2:13.802 on lap three, but ran wide at Turn 16 on the following circuit. His fourth lap took 2:26.552, dropping him from third to sixth. The Australian eventually recovered to fifth, 24.628 seconds behind Smith.

Tyler O’Hara took third for his first podium of the season, ahead of James Rispoli. Kyle Ohnsorg and Jake Lewis finished sixth and seventh, while Kyle Wyman and Rocco Landers both crashed and did not finish. Max Flinders was also classified as a non-finisher.

Gillim’s 45-point weekend lifted him to 251 points. Smith moved into second on 197, three ahead of Herfoss, but his 54-point deficit to Gillim is greater than the 50 points available at the final round.

With the championship settled, Smith and Herfoss head to New Jersey separated by only three points in the contest for runner-up honours.

Hayden Gillim

“We didn’t get the bikes until late and got one test in before the season started, and we came out winning. To be able to finish it early is pretty special, especially against the guys that we’re racing against. … This is our second championship together, and my first one for Indian. Pretty pumped.”

Bradley Smith

“They forced us to be better. They beat us, but we’re a hell of a lot further forward than we were this time last year. So big credit to all those guys over there — you deserve that number-one plate, enjoy it. … We learned from yesterday — we made the bike a little more favourable for the hot conditions. I’m stoked. What a weekend. Going home happy.”

King of the Baggers Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bradley Smith 15:39.754 2 Hayden Gillim +4.717 3 Tyler O’Hara +10.292 4 James Rispoli +12.898 5 Troy Herfoss +24.628 6 Kyle Ohnsorg +29.716 7 Jake Lewis +42.885 Not Classified DNF Max Flinders DNF DNF Rocco Landers DNF DNF Kyle Wyman DNF

King of the Baggers Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hayden Gillim 251 2 Bradley Smith 197 3 Troy Herfoss 194 4 Tyler O’Hara 141 5 Kyle Wyman 134 6 James Rispoli 132 7 Rocco Landers 118 8 Jake Lewis 83 9 Max Flinders 67 10 Kyle Ohnsorg 59 11 Cory West 50 12 Nolan Lamkin 15 13 Maxwell Toth 9

Super Hooligan

Bryce Kornbau overturned a five-point deficit to BPR Racing Yamaha team-mate Andy DiBrino with a COTA double, clinching the 2026 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship at the final meeting of the season.

The pair arrived in Texas separated by just five points, with Gus Rodio the only other rider still mathematically in contention. Saturday’s result eliminated Rodio and left the Yamaha team-mates level heading into the deciding race.

Super Hooligan Race One

Kornbau beat DiBrino by just over a tenth after the team-mates exchanged the lead over the closing laps.

DiBrino led at the end of the opening four laps, but Kornbau moved in front on lap five. DiBrino answered with the fastest lap of the race, a 2:14.890 on lap six, to regain the lead and begin the final lap just over a quarter of a second ahead.

Kornbau then produced a 2:15.371 final lap against DiBrino’s 2:15.794, turning that deficit into victory. The result brought both riders to 188 points ahead of Sunday’s finale.

James Rispoli completed the podium, ten seconds behind, with Saddlemen team-mate Jake Lewis fourth. Rodio finished fifth, followed by Ben Gloddy and Jeremy McWilliams.

McWilliams had featured near the front early on, ending lap one third for ARCH Motorcycle Racing, but the two Yamahas established a decisive advantage. Fellow ARCH rider Michael Gilbert finished eighth.

Super Hooligan Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bryce Kornbau 15:49.551 2 Andy DiBrino +0.146 3 James Rispoli +9.556 4 Jake Lewis +10.021 5 Gus Rodio +13.993 6 Ben Gloddy +15.346 7 Jeremy McWilliams +16.611 8 Michael Gilbert +22.463 9 Hawk Mazzotta +32.341 10 Justen Behmer +33.234 11 Seth Dahmer +34.269 12 Joel Ohman +56.104 13 Rich Foster +1:02.071 14 Jeremy Taubman +1:12.171 15 Jeff Lane +1:20.929 16 Kyle Kearcher +1:20.990 17 Rance Taylor +1:30.177 18 Danny Dominguez +1:31.876 19 AJ Peaslee +1:36.686 20 Steven Shakespeare +1:43.714 21 Paul Mitchell +1:45.167 22 William Cornelius +1:45.442 23 Leroy Eshelman +1:56.932 24 Aaron Galloway +1:57.308 25 Joseph Katzberg +1:58.661 26 Donnie Vines +2:03.265 27 Andres Jaramillo +2:26.262 28 Derek dela Noche +2:34.225 Not Classified DNF Jason Waters DNF DNF Robertino Pietri DNF

Super Hooligan Race Two

Bryce Kornbau won the race and the championship with a decisive final-lap move at Turn 12, defeating BPR Racing Yamaha team-mate Andy DiBrino in the season finale.

DiBrino led at the completion of each of the first six laps, but Kornbau remained close throughout. Their gap at the line never exceeded two-tenths over those six laps, and they began the final circuit separated by just 0.185.

Kornbau set up his attack with a run out of Turn 11, bringing the two Yamahas alongside each other down the back straight. DiBrino defended the inside approaching Turn 12, but Kornbau attacked under braking from the outside and emerged ahead after both riders ran deep into the corner.

Kornbau completed the last lap in 2:16.636 against DiBrino’s 2:18.429 to take victory by 1.608 seconds. The double gave Kornbau the championship on 213 points, five ahead of his team-mate.

Jason Waters narrowly secured his first MotoAmerica podium, finishing only 0.037 seconds ahead of Ben Gloddy. Gloddy had been third through the middle of the race before Waters moved ahead on lap six.

Jake Lewis finished fifth ahead of Michael Gilbert, Hawk Mazzotta and Seth Dahmer. Gus Rodio’s race was disrupted by a mistake and a crash, but he remounted to finish ninth and retain third in the final championship standings.

James Rispoli, Jeremy McWilliams and Andres Jaramillo were classified as non-finishers.

Bryce Kornbau

“I could tell halfway through the race he started checking up a little bit — probably wanted to see if I was going to poke at him, but I was comfortable where I was at, and I decided to take my chances on the last lap to make that pass. I think we both went way, way too deep at the end of the back straight, and I was able to get it turned a little quicker and bring it home to the line. … Hats off to Andy — he’s made me race harder than I have in a long time. I know it’s bittersweet for both of us, but I know this will help push both of us, and the team, forward. I’m just really happy with all of it.”

Super Hooligan Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bryce Kornbau 15:52.735 2 Andy DiBrino +1.608 3 Jason Waters +5.625 4 Ben Gloddy +5.662 5 Jake Lewis +14.154 6 Michael Gilbert +16.393 7 Hawk Mazzotta +18.470 8 Seth Dahmer +18.633 9 Gus Rodio +35.419 10 Justen Behmer +44.031 11 Joel Ohman +48.393 12 Jeremy Taubman +59.045 13 Kyle Kearcher +1:03.904 14 Jeff Lane +1:14.923 15 Steven Shakespeare +1:19.322 16 Danny Dominguez +1:19.614 17 Rance Taylor +1:21.458 18 AJ Peaslee +1:22.675 19 William Cornelius +1:30.211 20 Aaron Galloway +1:33.507 21 Paul Mitchell +1:34.092 22 Leroy Eshelman +1:34.377 23 Joseph Katzberg +1:37.044 24 Donnie Vines +1:48.012 25 Rich Foster +1:48.109 26 Derek dela Noche +1:51.348 Not Classified DNF Andres Jaramillo DNF DNF James Rispoli DNF DNF Jeremy McWilliams DNF

Super Hooligan Championship Points