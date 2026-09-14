MotoAmerica 2026

Circuit of The Americas — September 11-13

Quad Lock Superbike

Cameron Beaubier celebrated his return from injury with a victory, Bobby Fong strengthened his championship challenge, and Harrison Voight made an immediate impression as MotoAmerica visited Circuit of the Americas for the penultimate meeting of the season.

Beaubier won Saturday’s Superbike opener after four months sidelined by a shoulder injury, before Fong struck back on Sunday. Cameron Petersen finished second in both races, while championship leader Sean Dylan Kelly left Texas with a 26-point advantage over Fong ahead of the New Jersey finale.

The weekend was far less productive for Kelly’s other principal rivals. Mathew Scholtz failed to score in either race, while JD Beach recovered from a Saturday retirement to finish fifth on Sunday.

In Supersport, Darryn Binder clinched the championship with a double victory. Australian newcomer Voight challenged him for Saturday’s win before crashing on the final lap, then secured second in Sunday’s revised results. Fellow Australian Bodie Paige also made his Supersport debut, stepping into the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki vacated by Tyler Scott as the American moved up to Superbike.

Superbike Race One

Cameron Beaubier marked his return to competition with his first victory of the season, overturning Cameron Petersen’s lead on the final lap to head a Ducati one-two.

The six-time champion had missed five rounds following his Road America shoulder injury, but immediately re-established himself among the frontrunners at COTA. Sean Dylan Kelly led the opening lap before Beaubier moved ahead on lap two, while Petersen worked forward from sixth at the end of the opening circuit.

Petersen was second by lap four, when his 2:08.284 established the fastest lap of the race. He remained close to Beaubier before taking over on lap eight, then opened an advantage of just over six-tenths with two laps remaining.

Beaubier responded on the penultimate lap, reducing the deficit from six-tenths to two-tenths. His final lap was more than a second quicker than Petersen’s, turning that narrow deficit into a winning margin of 0.862 seconds.

Bobby Fong completed the podium, two seconds behind Beaubier. The Yamaha rider had moved ahead of Kelly into third by the end of lap six and was only 1.151 seconds from the lead entering the final lap, keeping the leading Ducatis under pressure deep into the race.

Kelly finished fourth, ahead of PJ Jacobsen. Further back, Jayson Uribe held off Hayden Gillim by just 0.070 seconds for sixth, with Benjamin Smith eighth.

Brandon Paasch finished ninth despite a five-second jump-start penalty, narrowly ahead of M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team-mate Tyler Scott, who opened his Superbike career with a top-ten result.

There were costly retirements for two championship contenders. Mathew Scholtz completed only three laps and JD Beach four, allowing Kelly to extend his advantage over Scholtz from 17 to 30 points. Fong moved into third in the standings, 35 points behind Kelly.

Cameron Beaubier

“At the beginning, I got in there up front, and I just tried to tick off some good, smooth laps, and, honestly, five laps into the race, I started getting pretty tired. … I don’t know what he’s doing in the first section, but he was gapping me every lap, so hats off to him.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Cameron Beaubier 25:51.159 2 Cameron Petersen +0.862 3 Bobby Fong +1.964 4 Sean Dylan Kelly +2.914 5 PJ Jacobsen +6.069 6 Jayson Uribe +21.831 7 Hayden Gillim +21.901 8 Benjamin Smith +27.634 9 Brandon Paasch +43.593 10 Tyler Scott +44.386 11 Andrew Lee (Cup) +54.333 12 Danilo Lewis (Cup) +57.115 13 Deion Campbell (Cup) +1:05.853 14 Carl Soltisz (Cup) +1:13.160 15 Christopher Durbin (Cup) +1:18.343 16 Patrick Ortega (Cup) +2:10.119 17 Ashton Yates 1 Lap Not Classified DNF JD Beach DNF DNF Mathew Scholtz DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto (Cup) DNF DNF Simon Reid (Cup) DNF DNF Max Flinders DNF

Cup = Superbike Cup.

Superbike Race Two

Bobby Fong turned a deficit of almost three seconds into victory in Sunday’s Superbike race, catching and passing Cameron Petersen to cut Sean Dylan Kelly’s championship advantage to 26 points.

Kelly led the opening lap again, but Petersen took over on lap two and began building an advantage. The Wrench Motorcycles Ducati rider set the fastest lap of the race with a 2:08.060 on lap four, by which point he was nearly three seconds clear of Fong.

Fong, who moved into second on that fourth lap, immediately answered with a 2:08.103 to recover more than a second. Petersen briefly rebuilt some of his advantage, but the Yamaha rider closed steadily through the second half of the race.

The gap stood at 1.502 seconds after eight laps, 1.024 after nine and 0.663 with two laps remaining. Fong moved ahead on lap 11, crossed the line 0.148 seconds in front to begin the final lap, then extended that advantage to 1.006 seconds at the flag.

Behind them, Kelly and Saturday winner Cameron Beaubier fought over third. Beaubier held the position at the end of laps seven, eight and nine, before Kelly regained the upper hand on lap ten. The BMW rider held on by just 0.080 seconds, collecting a valuable podium and three more championship points than fourth place would have delivered.

JD Beach finished fifth, just over half a second behind Beaubier, with PJ Jacobsen sixth. Jayson Uribe, Benjamin Smith, Hayden Gillim and Tyler Scott completed the top ten, giving Scott a pair of tenth-place finishes on his Superbike debut.

Mathew Scholtz’s difficult weekend continued when a shift-linkage problem on lap nine interrupted his race. He had been running sixth, but eventually finished 17th and a lap down, leaving COTA without adding to his championship tally.

Kelly heads to the September 25-27 finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park on 279 points, with Fong on 253, Scholtz on 233 and Beach on 230. With 75 points available across the three remaining Superbike races, all four remain in contention. Petersen’s pair of runner-up finishes lifted him to 185 points, although he is now outside mathematical title contention.

Bobby Fong

“I knew I had a little pace at the end. I just kept chipping away, slowly but surely. I was trying to hit my marks. … I saw Cameron coming back to me, so I had another lunge at the end.”

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bobby Fong 25:47.574 2 Cameron Petersen +1.006 3 Sean Dylan Kelly +6.332 4 Cameron Beaubier +6.412 5 JD Beach +6.986 6 PJ Jacobsen +11.871 7 Jayson Uribe +19.360 8 Benjamin Smith +22.983 9 Hayden Gillim +30.146 10 Tyler Scott +34.621 11 Brandon Paasch +43.946 12 Ashton Yates +47.403 13 Andrew Lee (Cup) +1:02.993 14 Carl Soltisz (Cup) +1:10.378 15 Christopher Durbin (Cup) +1:27.874 16 Joseph Giannotto (Cup) +1:44.131 17 Mathew Scholtz 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Deion Campbell (Cup) DNF DNF Danilo Lewis (Cup) DNF DNF Patrick Ortega (Cup) DNF DNF Max Flinders DNF DNF Simon Reid (Cup) DNF

Cup = Superbike Cup.

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Sean Dylan Kelly 279 2 Bobby Fong 253 3 Mathew Scholtz 233 4 JD Beach 230 5 Cameron Petersen 185 6 Jayson Uribe 128 7 PJ Jacobsen 126 8 Brandon Paasch 116 9 Richie Escalante 106 10 Hayden Gillim 103 11 Loris Baz 91 12 Cameron Beaubier 85 13 Benjamin Smith 81 14 Andrew Lee 80 15 Ashton Yates 62 16 Max Flinders 45 17 Deion Campbell 41 18 Carl Soltisz 31 19 Danilo Lewis 28 20 Geoff May 12 21 Tyler Scott 12 22 Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar 12 23 Joseph Giannotto 8 24 Alex Dumas 7 25 Kaleb De Keyrel 6 26 Christopher Durbin 5 27 Zachary Schumacher 4 28 Larry Pegram 3 29 Ezra Beaubier 3 30 Matt Spinak 2 31 Kevin Pinkstaff 2 32 Brian Pinkstaff 1

Andrew Lee clinches Superbike Cup

Andrew Lee secured the 2026 Superbike Cup championship on Saturday, then completed a perfect COTA weekend with another class victory on Sunday.

The Real Steel Honda rider finished 11th overall in the opening Superbike race, ahead of fellow Cup competitors Danilo Lewis and Deion Campbell. That result put the title beyond reach with four races still remaining.

Lee followed up with 13th overall on Sunday, this time ahead of Carl Soltisz and Christopher Durbin in the Cup classification. He leaves Texas on 380 points, ahead of Campbell on 244 and Soltisz on 239.

This is Lee’s fourth MotoAmerica championship, following Stock 1000 titles in 2018, 2019 and 2025.

Superbike Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrew Lee 380 2 Deion Campbell 244 3 Carl Soltisz 239 4 Danilo Lewis 191 5 Christopher Durbin 89 6 Joseph Giannotto 89 7 Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar 80 8 Zachary Schumacher 50 9 Alex Dumas 48 10 Matt Spinak 46 11 Kaleb De Keyrel 40 12 Kevin Pinkstaff 24 13 Ezra Beaubier 22 14 Larry Pegram 16 15 Patrick Ortega 10 16 Simon Reid 0 17 Cassidy Heiser 0 18 Anthony Norton 0 19 Mark Taylor 0

Supersport

Darryn Binder arrived at COTA with a 35-point championship lead over Josh Herrin and the benefit of extensive Grand Prix experience at the Texas circuit. He left as champion after winning both races, although Australian debutant Harrison Voight made him work particularly hard for Saturday’s victory.

Supersport Race One

Voight qualified fourth on the Liberty Yamaha and quickly emerged as Binder’s closest challenger, matching the championship leader almost lap for lap before a final-lap crash ended an outstanding first MotoAmerica race.

Kayla Yaakov led through the opening exchanges, but Binder was in front by the completion of lap one. Voight was second at the end of lap two and, apart from Josh Herrin briefly occupying that position on lap four, remained immediately behind the leader.

The timing underlined just how closely matched Binder and Voight were. Binder’s fastest lap was a 2:13.822 on lap six; Voight answered with a 2:13.829 on the same lap, a difference of only seven-thousandths.

Voight began the final lap just under three-tenths behind, but lowsided in the esses and could not finish. The Australian had completed ten laps, spending virtually the entire race within striking distance of victory.

Herrin had already suffered a major setback when the pivot bolt on his gear lever came loose. He pitted for repairs and resumed, but finished 20th and outside the points.

Those setbacks opened the way for another debutant, 16-year-old Texan Mikey Lou Sanchez, to finish second. The Celtic/V1 Moto/Warhorse Ducati rider had climbed from eighth at the end of the opening lap to third by lap five, then inherited second when Voight fell.

Binder won by two seconds, with Yaakov completing the podium and Josh Hayes fourth. Aiden Sneed narrowly won the contest for fifth, finishing just under a tenth ahead of Blake Davis and half a second clear of Alexander Enriquez.

Bodie Paige finished 11th on his M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Supersport debut. The Australian was just over three seconds behind tenth-placed Joseph LiMandri Jr at the flag.

Binder’s victory and Herrin’s non-score extended the championship gap to 60 points heading into Sunday.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Darryn Binder 24:37.170 2 Mikey Lou Sanchez +1.901 3 Kayla Yaakov +2.574 4 Joshua Hayes +7.054 5 Aiden Sneed +13.240 6 Blake Davis +13.332 7 Alexander Enriquez +13.670 8 Alessandro Di Mario +20.600 9 Jaret Nassaney +25.848 10 Joseph LiMandri Jr +26.399 11 Bodie Paige +29.785 12 Jason Waters +30.536 13 Wristin Grigg +37.905 14 Brenden Ketelsen +49.550 15 Shane Maggs +1:00.081 16 Ella Dreher +1:00.803 17 Michael Henao +1:01.219 18 Edgar Zaragoza +1:10.029 19 Ivan Rivera +1:38.078 20 Josh Herrin +1:39.586 21 Ivan Arturo Muñoz Márquez +1:53.880 Not Classified DNF Harrison Voight DNF DNF Jayden Fernandez DNF DNF Logan Cunnison DNF DNF Stefano Mesa DNF DNF Adam Brown DNF

Supersport Race Two

Darryn Binder completed a COTA double to secure the 2026 MotoAmerica Supersport championship, while Harrison Voight bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment to claim second after Mikey Lou Sanchez was disqualified for an underweight motorcycle.

Binder led at every lap-ending timing point, establishing an early advantage as the battle behind him repeatedly changed shape. Voight ran second initially, Josh Hayes occupied the position at the end of laps three and four, and Kayla Yaakov moved into second on lap five.

Sanchez’s challenge had been complicated before the start by an ignition problem on the warm-up lap, forcing him into the pits and then to the back of the grid. The 16-year-old Texan recovered to 11th by the end of lap one, seventh by lap three and fifth by lap four, bringing himself back into the podium contest.

Hayes led the chasing group at the end of lap six before Voight regained second on lap seven. The Australian remained there heading onto the final lap, only 0.156 seconds ahead of Sanchez, with Hayes and Yaakov still close behind.

Sanchez found a run through the esses and passed Voight along the back straight. Voight then recovered from a moment through the stadium section to cross the line third, ahead of Hayes and Yaakov.

Post-race technical inspection found Sanchez’s Ducati underweight, resulting in his disqualification. The revised classification promoted Voight to second, 3.440 seconds behind Binder, with Hayes third and Yaakov fourth.

Voight finished only four-tenths ahead of Hayes, with Yaakov a further two-tenths behind. Following his challenge for Saturday’s victory, it completed an impressive first MotoAmerica weekend for the Australian.

Hayes recorded the fastest lap of the race, a 2:13.047 on lap two. Binder’s best was a 2:13.212, but the Ducati rider’s early advantage and consistent pace kept him clear of the contest behind.

Blake Davis finished fifth ahead of Aiden Sneed, while Josh Herrin took seventh. Brenden Ketelsen, Alessandro Di Mario and Joseph LiMandri Jr completed the top ten.

Bodie Paige lost significant ground with a 2:59.149 second lap and eventually finished 18th. His official result includes a two-second track-limits penalty.

The victory was Binder’s tenth of the season and his 13th podium. He leaves COTA with 368 points to Herrin’s 292, an unassailable 76-point advantage with one round remaining. The fight for third remains close, with Yaakov on 218 and Hayes on 215.

Darryn Binder

“Really happy. This morning I felt like I had the pace to try and get away. I got to the front as quick as I could and put my head down, opened up a little gap and just tried to manage it. I got my mom and dad here this weekend as well as my wife. To get the championship done with them here is extra special for me. I can’t thank the team enough. Everyone, Celtic, Economy Lube, Warhorse, HSBK. Thank you, guys, so much for everything this year. It’s been a real treat. Made racing fun again for me, so thank you, guys.”

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Darryn Binder 24:32.928 2 Harrison Voight +3.440 3 Joshua Hayes +3.830 4 Kayla Yaakov +3.988 5 Blake Davis +10.242 6 Aiden Sneed +11.023 7 Josh Herrin +15.105 8 Brenden Ketelsen +17.739 9 Alessandro Di Mario +23.414 10 Joseph LiMandri Jr +23.459 11 Jaret Nassaney +41.373 12 Jayden Fernandez +43.579 13 Logan Cunnison +1:03.529 14 Edgar Zaragoza +1:06.697 15 Ella Dreher +1:07.329 16 Michael Henao +1:08.195 17 Shane Maggs +1:14.409 18 Bodie Paige +1:24.258 19 Ivan Rivera +1:32.214 20 Ivan Arturo Muñoz Márquez +1:55.157 21 Alexander Enriquez 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Wristin Grigg DNF DNF Adam Brown DNF DNF Stefano Mesa DNF DNF Jason Waters DNF DQ Mikey Lou Sanchez DQ

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Darryn Binder 368 2 Josh Herrin 292 3 Kayla Yaakov 218 4 Joshua Hayes 215 5 Blake Davis 172 6 Tyler Scott 165 7 Alessandro Di Mario 135 8 Brenden Ketelsen 123 9 Aiden Sneed 111 10 Dominic Doyle 78 11 Joseph LiMandri Jr 62 12 Alexander Enriquez 62 13 Maximiliano Gerardo 42 14 Torin Collins 41 15 Jaret Nassaney 35 16 Cameron Dunker 25 17 Ryder Davis 24 18 Stefano Mesa 21 19 Jason Waters 21 20 Wristin Grigg 21 21 Mikey Lou Sanchez 20 22 Harrison Voight 20 23 Avery Dreher 18 24 Shane Maggs 15 25 Carson King 14 26 Gus Rodio 11 27 Logan Cunnison 11 28 Grant Cowan 7 29 Victor Perez de Leon 6 30 Max VanDenBrouck 6

MotoAmerica 2026

Circuit of The Americas — September 11-13

Quad Lock Superbike

Cameron Beaubier celebrated his return from injury with a victory, Bobby Fong strengthened his championship challenge, and Harrison Voight made an immediate impression as MotoAmerica visited Circuit of the Americas for the penultimate meeting of the season.

Beaubier won Saturday’s Superbike opener after four months sidelined by a shoulder injury, before Fong struck back on Sunday. Cameron Petersen finished second in both races, while championship leader Sean Dylan Kelly left Texas with a 26-point advantage over Fong ahead of the New Jersey finale.

The weekend was far less productive for Kelly’s other principal rivals. Mathew Scholtz failed to score in either race, while JD Beach recovered from a Saturday retirement to finish fifth on Sunday.

In Supersport, Darryn Binder clinched the championship with a double victory. Australian newcomer Voight challenged him for Saturday’s win before crashing on the final lap, then secured second in Sunday’s revised results. Fellow Australian Bodie Paige also made his Supersport debut, stepping into the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki vacated by Tyler Scott as the American moved up to Superbike.

Superbike Race One

Cameron Beaubier marked his return to competition with his first victory of the season, overturning Cameron Petersen’s lead on the final lap to head a Ducati one-two.

The six-time champion had missed five rounds following his Road America shoulder injury, but immediately re-established himself among the frontrunners at COTA. Sean Dylan Kelly led the opening lap before Beaubier moved ahead on lap two, while Petersen worked forward from sixth at the end of the opening circuit.

Petersen was second by lap four, when his 2:08.284 established the fastest lap of the race. He remained close to Beaubier before taking over on lap eight, then opened an advantage of just over six-tenths with two laps remaining.

Beaubier responded on the penultimate lap, reducing the deficit from six-tenths to two-tenths. His final lap was more than a second quicker than Petersen’s, turning that narrow deficit into a winning margin of 0.862 seconds.

Bobby Fong completed the podium, two seconds behind Beaubier. The Yamaha rider had moved ahead of Kelly into third by the end of lap six and was only 1.151 seconds from the lead entering the final lap, keeping the leading Ducatis under pressure deep into the race.

Kelly finished fourth, ahead of PJ Jacobsen. Further back, Jayson Uribe held off Hayden Gillim by just 0.070 seconds for sixth, with Benjamin Smith eighth.

Brandon Paasch finished ninth despite a five-second jump-start penalty, narrowly ahead of M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team-mate Tyler Scott, who opened his Superbike career with a top-ten result.

There were costly retirements for two championship contenders. Mathew Scholtz completed only three laps and JD Beach four, allowing Kelly to extend his advantage over Scholtz from 17 to 30 points. Fong moved into third in the standings, 35 points behind Kelly.

Cameron Beaubier

“At the beginning, I got in there up front, and I just tried to tick off some good, smooth laps, and, honestly, five laps into the race, I started getting pretty tired. … I don’t know what he’s doing in the first section, but he was gapping me every lap, so hats off to him.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Cameron Beaubier 25:51.159 2 Cameron Petersen +0.862 3 Bobby Fong +1.964 4 Sean Dylan Kelly +2.914 5 PJ Jacobsen +6.069 6 Jayson Uribe +21.831 7 Hayden Gillim +21.901 8 Benjamin Smith +27.634 9 Brandon Paasch +43.593 10 Tyler Scott +44.386 11 Andrew Lee (Cup) +54.333 12 Danilo Lewis (Cup) +57.115 13 Deion Campbell (Cup) +1:05.853 14 Carl Soltisz (Cup) +1:13.160 15 Christopher Durbin (Cup) +1:18.343 16 Patrick Ortega (Cup) +2:10.119 17 Ashton Yates 1 Lap Not Classified DNF JD Beach DNF DNF Mathew Scholtz DNF DNF Joseph Giannotto (Cup) DNF DNF Simon Reid (Cup) DNF DNF Max Flinders DNF

Cup = Superbike Cup.

Superbike Race Two

Bobby Fong turned a deficit of almost three seconds into victory in Sunday’s Superbike race, catching and passing Cameron Petersen to cut Sean Dylan Kelly’s championship advantage to 26 points.

Kelly led the opening lap again, but Petersen took over on lap two and began building an advantage. The Wrench Motorcycles Ducati rider set the fastest lap of the race with a 2:08.060 on lap four, by which point he was nearly three seconds clear of Fong.

Fong, who moved into second on that fourth lap, immediately answered with a 2:08.103 to recover more than a second. Petersen briefly rebuilt some of his advantage, but the Yamaha rider closed steadily through the second half of the race.

The gap stood at 1.502 seconds after eight laps, 1.024 after nine and 0.663 with two laps remaining. Fong moved ahead on lap 11, crossed the line 0.148 seconds in front to begin the final lap, then extended that advantage to 1.006 seconds at the flag.

Behind them, Kelly and Saturday winner Cameron Beaubier fought over third. Beaubier held the position at the end of laps seven, eight and nine, before Kelly regained the upper hand on lap ten. The BMW rider held on by just 0.080 seconds, collecting a valuable podium and three more championship points than fourth place would have delivered.

JD Beach finished fifth, just over half a second behind Beaubier, with PJ Jacobsen sixth. Jayson Uribe, Benjamin Smith, Hayden Gillim and Tyler Scott completed the top ten, giving Scott a pair of tenth-place finishes on his Superbike debut.

Mathew Scholtz’s difficult weekend continued when a shift-linkage problem on lap nine interrupted his race. He had been running sixth, but eventually finished 17th and a lap down, leaving COTA without adding to his championship tally.

Kelly heads to the September 25-27 finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park on 279 points, with Fong on 253, Scholtz on 233 and Beach on 230. With 75 points available across the three remaining Superbike races, all four remain in contention. Petersen’s pair of runner-up finishes lifted him to 185 points, although he is now outside mathematical title contention.

Bobby Fong

“I knew I had a little pace at the end. I just kept chipping away, slowly but surely. I was trying to hit my marks. … I saw Cameron coming back to me, so I had another lunge at the end.”

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Bobby Fong 25:47.574 2 Cameron Petersen +1.006 3 Sean Dylan Kelly +6.332 4 Cameron Beaubier +6.412 5 JD Beach +6.986 6 PJ Jacobsen +11.871 7 Jayson Uribe +19.360 8 Benjamin Smith +22.983 9 Hayden Gillim +30.146 10 Tyler Scott +34.621 11 Brandon Paasch +43.946 12 Ashton Yates +47.403 13 Andrew Lee (Cup) +1:02.993 14 Carl Soltisz (Cup) +1:10.378 15 Christopher Durbin (Cup) +1:27.874 16 Joseph Giannotto (Cup) +1:44.131 17 Mathew Scholtz 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Deion Campbell (Cup) DNF DNF Danilo Lewis (Cup) DNF DNF Patrick Ortega (Cup) DNF DNF Max Flinders DNF DNF Simon Reid (Cup) DNF

Cup = Superbike Cup.

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Sean Dylan Kelly 279 2 Bobby Fong 253 3 Mathew Scholtz 233 4 JD Beach 230 5 Cameron Petersen 185 6 Jayson Uribe 128 7 PJ Jacobsen 126 8 Brandon Paasch 116 9 Richie Escalante 106 10 Hayden Gillim 103 11 Loris Baz 91 12 Cameron Beaubier 85 13 Benjamin Smith 81 14 Andrew Lee 80 15 Ashton Yates 62 16 Max Flinders 45 17 Deion Campbell 41 18 Carl Soltisz 31 19 Danilo Lewis 28 20 Geoff May 12 21 Tyler Scott 12 22 Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar 12 23 Joseph Giannotto 8 24 Alex Dumas 7 25 Kaleb De Keyrel 6 26 Christopher Durbin 5 27 Zachary Schumacher 4 28 Larry Pegram 3 29 Ezra Beaubier 3 30 Matt Spinak 2 31 Kevin Pinkstaff 2 32 Brian Pinkstaff 1

Andrew Lee clinches Superbike Cup

Andrew Lee secured the 2026 Superbike Cup championship on Saturday, then completed a perfect COTA weekend with another class victory on Sunday.

The Real Steel Honda rider finished 11th overall in the opening Superbike race, ahead of fellow Cup competitors Danilo Lewis and Deion Campbell. That result put the title beyond reach with four races still remaining.

Lee followed up with 13th overall on Sunday, this time ahead of Carl Soltisz and Christopher Durbin in the Cup classification. He leaves Texas on 380 points, ahead of Campbell on 244 and Soltisz on 239.

This is Lee’s fourth MotoAmerica championship, following Stock 1000 titles in 2018, 2019 and 2025.

Superbike Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrew Lee 380 2 Deion Campbell 244 3 Carl Soltisz 239 4 Danilo Lewis 191 5 Christopher Durbin 89 6 Joseph Giannotto 89 7 Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar 80 8 Zachary Schumacher 50 9 Alex Dumas 48 10 Matt Spinak 46 11 Kaleb De Keyrel 40 12 Kevin Pinkstaff 24 13 Ezra Beaubier 22 14 Larry Pegram 16 15 Patrick Ortega 10 16 Simon Reid 0 17 Cassidy Heiser 0 18 Anthony Norton 0 19 Mark Taylor 0

Supersport

Darryn Binder arrived at COTA with a 35-point championship lead over Josh Herrin and the benefit of extensive Grand Prix experience at the Texas circuit. He left as champion after winning both races, although Australian debutant Harrison Voight made him work particularly hard for Saturday’s victory.

Supersport Race One

Voight qualified fourth on the Liberty Yamaha and quickly emerged as Binder’s closest challenger, matching the championship leader almost lap for lap before a final-lap crash ended an outstanding first MotoAmerica race.

Kayla Yaakov led through the opening exchanges, but Binder was in front by the completion of lap one. Voight was second at the end of lap two and, apart from Josh Herrin briefly occupying that position on lap four, remained immediately behind the leader.

The timing underlined just how closely matched Binder and Voight were. Binder’s fastest lap was a 2:13.822 on lap six; Voight answered with a 2:13.829 on the same lap, a difference of only seven-thousandths.

Voight began the final lap just under three-tenths behind, but lowsided in the esses and could not finish. The Australian had completed ten laps, spending virtually the entire race within striking distance of victory.

Herrin had already suffered a major setback when the pivot bolt on his gear lever came loose. He pitted for repairs and resumed, but finished 20th and outside the points.

Those setbacks opened the way for another debutant, 16-year-old Texan Mikey Lou Sanchez, to finish second. The Celtic/V1 Moto/Warhorse Ducati rider had climbed from eighth at the end of the opening lap to third by lap five, then inherited second when Voight fell.

Binder won by two seconds, with Yaakov completing the podium and Josh Hayes fourth. Aiden Sneed narrowly won the contest for fifth, finishing just under a tenth ahead of Blake Davis and half a second clear of Alexander Enriquez.

Bodie Paige finished 11th on his M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Supersport debut. The Australian was just over three seconds behind tenth-placed Joseph LiMandri Jr at the flag.

Binder’s victory and Herrin’s non-score extended the championship gap to 60 points heading into Sunday.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Darryn Binder 24:37.170 2 Mikey Lou Sanchez +1.901 3 Kayla Yaakov +2.574 4 Joshua Hayes +7.054 5 Aiden Sneed +13.240 6 Blake Davis +13.332 7 Alexander Enriquez +13.670 8 Alessandro Di Mario +20.600 9 Jaret Nassaney +25.848 10 Joseph LiMandri Jr +26.399 11 Bodie Paige +29.785 12 Jason Waters +30.536 13 Wristin Grigg +37.905 14 Brenden Ketelsen +49.550 15 Shane Maggs +1:00.081 16 Ella Dreher +1:00.803 17 Michael Henao +1:01.219 18 Edgar Zaragoza +1:10.029 19 Ivan Rivera +1:38.078 20 Josh Herrin +1:39.586 21 Ivan Arturo Muñoz Márquez +1:53.880 Not Classified DNF Harrison Voight DNF DNF Jayden Fernandez DNF DNF Logan Cunnison DNF DNF Stefano Mesa DNF DNF Adam Brown DNF

Supersport Race Two

Darryn Binder completed a COTA double to secure the 2026 MotoAmerica Supersport championship, while Harrison Voight bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment to claim second after Mikey Lou Sanchez was disqualified for an underweight motorcycle.

Binder led at every lap-ending timing point, establishing an early advantage as the battle behind him repeatedly changed shape. Voight ran second initially, Josh Hayes occupied the position at the end of laps three and four, and Kayla Yaakov moved into second on lap five.

Sanchez’s challenge had been complicated before the start by an ignition problem on the warm-up lap, forcing him into the pits and then to the back of the grid. The 16-year-old Texan recovered to 11th by the end of lap one, seventh by lap three and fifth by lap four, bringing himself back into the podium contest.

Hayes led the chasing group at the end of lap six before Voight regained second on lap seven. The Australian remained there heading onto the final lap, only 0.156 seconds ahead of Sanchez, with Hayes and Yaakov still close behind.

Sanchez found a run through the esses and passed Voight along the back straight. Voight then recovered from a moment through the stadium section to cross the line third, ahead of Hayes and Yaakov.

Post-race technical inspection found Sanchez’s Ducati underweight, resulting in his disqualification. The revised classification promoted Voight to second, 3.440 seconds behind Binder, with Hayes third and Yaakov fourth.

Voight finished only four-tenths ahead of Hayes, with Yaakov a further two-tenths behind. Following his challenge for Saturday’s victory, it completed an impressive first MotoAmerica weekend for the Australian.

Hayes recorded the fastest lap of the race, a 2:13.047 on lap two. Binder’s best was a 2:13.212, but the Ducati rider’s early advantage and consistent pace kept him clear of the contest behind.

Blake Davis finished fifth ahead of Aiden Sneed, while Josh Herrin took seventh. Brenden Ketelsen, Alessandro Di Mario and Joseph LiMandri Jr completed the top ten.

Bodie Paige lost significant ground with a 2:59.149 second lap and eventually finished 18th. His official result includes a two-second track-limits penalty.

The victory was Binder’s tenth of the season and his 13th podium. He leaves COTA with 368 points to Herrin’s 292, an unassailable 76-point advantage with one round remaining. The fight for third remains close, with Yaakov on 218 and Hayes on 215.

Darryn Binder

“Really happy. This morning I felt like I had the pace to try and get away. I got to the front as quick as I could and put my head down, opened up a little gap and just tried to manage it. I got my mom and dad here this weekend as well as my wife. To get the championship done with them here is extra special for me. I can’t thank the team enough. Everyone, Celtic, Economy Lube, Warhorse, HSBK. Thank you, guys, so much for everything this year. It’s been a real treat. Made racing fun again for me, so thank you, guys.”

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Darryn Binder 24:32.928 2 Harrison Voight +3.440 3 Joshua Hayes +3.830 4 Kayla Yaakov +3.988 5 Blake Davis +10.242 6 Aiden Sneed +11.023 7 Josh Herrin +15.105 8 Brenden Ketelsen +17.739 9 Alessandro Di Mario +23.414 10 Joseph LiMandri Jr +23.459 11 Jaret Nassaney +41.373 12 Jayden Fernandez +43.579 13 Logan Cunnison +1:03.529 14 Edgar Zaragoza +1:06.697 15 Ella Dreher +1:07.329 16 Michael Henao +1:08.195 17 Shane Maggs +1:14.409 18 Bodie Paige +1:24.258 19 Ivan Rivera +1:32.214 20 Ivan Arturo Muñoz Márquez +1:55.157 21 Alexander Enriquez 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Wristin Grigg DNF DNF Adam Brown DNF DNF Stefano Mesa DNF DNF Jason Waters DNF DQ Mikey Lou Sanchez DQ

Supersport Championship Points