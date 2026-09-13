MotoGP 2026

Round 14 – Misano

Misano reactions

Marquez’s calculated win, Martin’s arm pump and Bezzecchi’s crash

Marc Marquez completed a Misano double and moved to the top of the MotoGP championship on countback after beating brother Alex and Pedro Acosta. Jorge Martin finished fifth after arm-pump problems interrupted his challenge, while Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia were among the riders to crash out.

The riders reflect on the San Marino Grand Prix below, in finishing order, followed by the team bosses and Michelin.

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Marc Marquez – P1

“We had a good race and I’m happy, especially since Misano is the home race for Ducati, but it was a tough one. When you race with this kind of pace, it’s easy to make a mistake. This is the reason why, when I saw Bezzecchi’s crash, I planned the race in a different way and maybe I relaxed a bit too much. Little by little, I went back to my best pace and recovered the feeling I had yesterday. In the second part of the race, I tried to manage my lead and when Alex got closer, I started to push again. At this track, if you aren’t a lot faster than the rider ahead, it is hard to overtake.”

Alex Marquez – P2

“I’m satisfied with today. We had a terrible qualifying session, but a great race. At the beginning, I closed my eyes and took a few risks, but it was the only way to try and fight for the front positions. I felt good, although I also made a mistake that could have cost me dearly. I made some good overtakes and really enjoyed myself. It’s great to be back on the podium after all the hard work to regain my form and feeling. Let’s enjoy it for a few hours, because then it’s time for Austria.”

Pedro Acosta – P3

“It’s clear the motivation doesn’t go away! I’m happy! The pace was good, the bike was working quite good but we are still missing a bit in the fast sectors. Anyway, we have to be happy and the boys really deserve it.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P4

“We achieved several of our goals this weekend. We wanted to improve in qualifying, and we managed to do that. In the race, we had a small gap to the factory Ducatis, but we fought hard and, at one point, I really believed we could do it. We had a good race, and physically we are improving from race to race. We gave the team a good result after they worked brilliantly, and we also did justice to this livery, which deserved a strong performance.”

Jorge Martin – P5

“I’m happy with my speed and with the way I managed the race for as long as I was able. I started strong and felt comfortable on the bike. Unfortunately, my arm then began to bother me. I felt like I couldn’t brake well and be as fluid as I wanted. As the laps went by, I had increasingly less strength in my forearm and in the end, I was no longer able to control the bike. Now we need to focus on Austria and then decide, along with the team, what the best solution will be to solve this presumed compartment syndrome. I’ll definitely try to recover as best as I can to be competitive in Spielberg.”

Raul Fernandez – P6

“It was a mentally very intense race for me. Yesterday, after the Sprint, we knew that the most critical thing today would be the front tire, but I don’t really understand why I had problems with the front tire and also overheating with the rear. From the second or third lap I had to manage the fuel and it was very difficult. It was mentally really tough because my pace would have been much better but I had to survive, manage the tires and the fuel and it was difficult. In this kind of race, you have to understand the best performance you can get out of the bike. The result is OK, but the pace and how I had to manage the race does not make me happy. Anyway, in five days we’ll be on the bike again, so everything will start from zero.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P7

“Today’s goal was to be a little aggressive in the first laps, but there was some chaos at the first corner and I was at the outside after some contacts, so I lost places. I wanted to set my rhythm and recover positions, but the feelings with the front brake were not the best. It’s a pity, because we wanted to perform really well at Misano, but that’s part of the game. This weekend started very well, but we couldn’t materialize the result at the end. Now we focus race by race and we think on the next one, we want to recover the good feelings.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“Our weekends have been quite similar recently. On Friday we go fast but I don’t find the same feelings on the bike on Saturday. I hope we can understand this after this weekend because I felt really competitive today. At the start of the race, I had a lot of movements with the front tyre and I felt really on the limit but, it improved lap-by-lap. I could start turning with the rear and get on the gas earlier. This helped me to make some nice passes. When I was alone, I was fast. On my last lap I did a 1’31.2. I’m not surprised about that because I can do that at the end of the race when I have confidence and support from the front. We need to study the data because the difference between the start and end of the race was big here. Also, sometimes we’re right up there, sometimes we’re far down the timesheets. We need to find a solution for this.”

Luca Marini – P9

“We had a really good weekend overall, able to improve our pace and stay ahead of the other Honda riders. I gave everything today to keep Diggia behind me, I was closing the door constantly and I am sure he was getting frustrated. It was the only way I could keep him behind. Eight laps from the end the tyre dropped and my pace slowed which let him and then later Enea through – all my weapons were used! Austria is a really different track but we can exploit what we found on braking here at Spielberg. It’s a weekend which has the possibility to be a good weekend like here, but around this seventh to tenth position is our reality right now.”

Fabio Quartararo – P10

“I would say I was in more than ‘a decent position’ in this race. I was not so far from P6, I think. We had difficulties with the fuel during this race, I’m not sure why. But I think we still maximised our potential. I was feeling worse than yesterday, but we got the best result possible for us today.”

Brad Binder – P11

“11th. I tried my best from the beginning until the end but I was just not fast enough. The second half of the race was better but in the first I just didn’t have the speed. All weekend I’ve been battling to find the extra I need. It would have been nice to be a bit more competitive but next week we have Austria and it’s a track that I think will suit my style a bit more and the bike too. I hope it goes better than here. Some work to do, for sure.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P12

“I know this track well, but that didn’t really help because we are using a completely different bike and tyres compared with Superbike. The race was difficult because I was fighting every lap. We lose a lot on the straight, so I was mainly catching the riders under braking without really being able to overtake. Towards the end, the front tyre was also getting hotter and I started struggling more with locking. “The positive is that my pace was very strong, especially after the halfway point. I did a 1:31.7, my best lap of the weekend, and caught up with Fabio’s lap time. I was already on the limit, but our pace was very similar, which is a big positive. I finished 12th, but I believe my pace was closer to seventh or eighth. “The biggest problem is still qualifying. Starting from last makes everything much harder, especially at a track where it is difficult to overtake. If I had started around ninth or tenth, I think I could have stayed in the Top 10. So in Austria we need to focus on Friday and qualifying and find a way to improve our grid position. “Overall, I’m taking the positives from today. We made a big step and I learned a lot, especially from the second half of the race. Now we go to Austria, which will be a new experience for me with this bike, and we will see what we can do there.”

Franco Morbidelli – P13

“Today in the race, I thought I would struggle more, but the level was better than I expected. It’s a pity about the Long Lap Penalty, which prevented us to fight for the Top7, that would have been nice. Overall, the weekend went more or less as I expected. But it was amazing to see all my friends in the grandstand and, in general, all the Italian fans. I had a chance to chat with some of the fans, and it was really nice. The most special thing about this Misano weekend was the end of the race, with my friends wearing my leathers. That was really nice.”

Pol Espargaro – P14

“I’m very, very tired! The last eight laps were too much for me. If it was another race like the Sprint, I would’ve been OK. But after the Sprint distance today, I started to struggle with my right arm, with my back, and I couldn’t ride the bike as I wanted. I feel I’m more tired than I should be, but I’m an old man at 35 years of age! I’m happy with my weekend overall. I was fast over one lap and also in the Sprint race. Yesterday I was really competitive, and was riding with Brad (Binder) and Enea. But from then on, I have struggled with the conditions and knowing how to ride the bike.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“It’s been a tough weekend considering everything that has happened. I’m pretty fine; it was a soft crash. I went wide and slid, and I couldn’t avoid the crash. I wanted to fight for the top 10, and my mistake was not being able to overtake the rider in front of me. From there, the situation got tricky, as I’m missing some points on track that would allow me to attack. We’ll try to improve and do better next week!”

Alex Rins – DNF

Yamaha medical update: Alex Rins was unable to provide a comment because of a migraine and severe nausea. The team said he was undergoing medical checks and prioritising his recovery for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“I’m really sorry for the crash, because my crew is working really hard to put me in the position to do well. There are still eight events left and I hope we’ll be able to change the momentum of the season. I’m pushing hard, especially during the race, but unfortunately the lack of feeling leads to mistakes any time I try something different. It’s a difficult situation to digest, but we need to face the reality of things and continue – despite everything – to do our best. I hope things will be a little better in Austria.”

Joan Mir – DNF

“Sadly today was the same as yesterday and I had no energy or power on the bike. I tried to ride by myself but there was nothing to be achieved and I thought staying out on track would only make the situation worse. It’s a really difficult moment to be in. Now we head for some checks before Austria and see what we can do to get my physical condition back to normal ASAP.”

Diogo Moreira – DNF

“This morning we found something after a tough weekend, and during the first lap I felt really good and strong. It could have been a nice race. The important thing is that I haven’t suffered any consequences. In any case, we take the positives from the weekend and move forward to the next one.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“Not a particularly long day for me! I got away to a decent start and made a few good moves on the first lap. I felt like I had good pace and wanted to make up as many positions as possible early, because once everyone gets into single file it becomes very difficult for us to overtake around here. I was fighting with Johann and Fabio, we were all braking very late and I was just a little wider and pushing a bit harder when the front gave up. “I picked the bike up quite quickly, but I had a TC error after going through the gravel and, once I turned the bike off to try to clear it, the clutch was slipping and the bike wouldn’t restart. But the damage was already done with the crash. It was obviously not the way we wanted to finish the weekend. “It was a very difficult weekend, but we never stopped trying. We changed a lot with the setup, including the headstock angle last night, and made another step from Warm Up to the race. I went a little longer with the bike and a little softer, and honestly I felt that was the best bike I had ridden all weekend. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to do much with it. “Now I’m looking forward to getting to Austria and hopefully having a more normal weekend. This track was quite peculiar in the way the bike was behaving, so hopefully we can go back to the base setting we’ve been using over the last four or five Grands Prix, which is a bike I’ve become really comfortable with.”

Marco Bezzecchi – DNF

“The day did not go the way I would have liked. On the first lap, I hit a small bump before braking between turns 12 and 13, so I was unable to close the trajectory perfectly and, when I tried to take the bike into the corner, the front end closed up on me. In any case, there are several positive aspects that I’ll be taking away from Misano, such as my speed, outstanding qualifiers, a sprint race that was just as good, and an improved start compared with yesterday’s. Fortunately, we have another race in Austria straight away, so we’ll try to leave this episode behind us, get back to work, and strive to give our best.”

Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“It’s been another great weekend after Aragón and obviously even more special as this is the home event for Ducati, and it was important to score a good result in front of our fans. Marc had an extraordinary race, as good as he is making us used to as of late. I think he has learned how to manage everything, including his body. As I said at the start of the season, time plays in our favour and I hope we can continue this way. It’s true that we are on top of the standings but we have done nothing yet: we must keep both feet on the ground and keep working the same way we did in the last races. A pity for Pecco, who had put together a good opening part of the race. I hope we can turn things around soon, because he deserves a very different type of results.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A really great comeback for Pedro. Friday started well but then we didn’t have the Sprint race we wanted. As expected, the performance came back today with the harder tire option. We were stronger and Pedro showed his level. For me it is impressive how he is improving all the time. We know he has strong points but the adaptation to different conditions and different tracks is incredible. Good outings as well for Enea in 8th and Brad in 11th and Pol showed the high level of our test team. Overall, today is a big credit for all the group around who never stopped believing.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO

“It certainly was not the Sunday we had dreamed of, especially with Marco starting from pole position and the fact that he had demonstrated a particularly competitive pace on the medium tyre. It’s a real shame about Jorge too, betrayed by arm pump problems, presumably due to compartment syndrome. Now we have another two tracks where our rivals are favoured, but if there is one thing I have absolutely no doubt about, it’s that in Noale and on every track, each one of us will give one hundred percent of everything we have all the way to the end. Full speed ahead.”

Pablo Nieto – Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Manager

“We always want to do well at our home race because all the fans are here and they give us extra energy. Overall, it was definitely a slightly more difficult weekend. Today in the race, it was a pity about Diggia’s start. We had the potential to fight for the podium as well. But now we already have to start thinking about Austria, which is coming straight away, and I think we are on the right path. Franky had a good home weekend and a good Qualifying. It’s just a pity about a small mistake that resulted in a Long Lap Penalty during the race, but I think we need to keep moving in this direction. If we continue like this, we are competitive.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Well, clearly the positive point of this race weekend for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team is, once again, Enea Bastianini’s strong performance in the main race. Starting from P16 and finishing in eighth position is something really positive. I really want to congratulate Enea, he had a strong race. There were a few crashes, but even so, Enea rode at a strong pace. He kept improving his lap times throughout the race and, once again, he was the rider who gained the most positions. “When we looked at the live timing sheets, Enea had the sixth-fastest lap of the race, which means the bike clearly has good potential. We know that, but we need to put everything together to build a stronger weekend, starting from Qualifying. We also need a bit of luck on Friday to be able to go directly into Q2. But all in all, it was a really good weekend. Thank you, Enea, for this weekend, and we need to carry on like that. “On the other side of the garage, another thank you goes to Pol. It was another good weekend, he didn’t make any mistakes and managed to maintain a good pace throughout. However, he struggled in the final third of the race when his lap times dropped quite dramatically. In the end, it was P14 and we take those two points to help build our position in the Teams’ Championship. Thank you to the whole team for their hard work. Now we’re going to pack everything up and head to Spielberg for next week’s race.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It’s obviously a shame for Jack that the crash ended what could have been a very positive result for the team. We had seen that the pace was there, and Toprak demonstrated it with an excellent race, consistently lapping at a pace comparable to Quartararo and the riders around the Top 10. Starting from so far back clearly doesn’t help the final result, but the most important thing is to see Toprak riding strongly again and, above all, feeling comfortable with the balance of the bike. “We are certainly still not where we want to be, and there is more work to do, but I believe the changes we made throughout this weekend are taking us in a positive direction. We will now try to apply the same approach to Jack’s bike and see if we can start the next race weekend at a higher level. “That is what we are missing at the moment: being able to show this kind of pace from the very beginning. If we can achieve that, I believe we can put ourselves in a much better position from Friday onwards.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Today’s race had a mixed outcome for us. Fabio already showed he had good pace in yesterday’s Sprint and today he took the chance of a do-over with both hands. He had to manage the fuel during this race, but he was determined to maximise today’s result and managed to still fend off multiple riders to secure a top-10 finish. Unfortunately, Álex’s race ended early because of him not feeling well. Of course, it’s disappointing for him not to be able to finish the race because of this, but safety always has to come first, especially in this sport. We now head straight to Austria for next week’s GP at the Spielberg track.”

Davide Brivio – SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team Principal

“It was not a bad weekend for the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have Ai this weekend, so we went only with Raul. Yesterday and today, he had a good pace in the Sprint and in the Race, but unluckily, we missed out on a good starting position in Qualifying and this influenced our whole weekend. Raul did a great job, a good start in the Sprint and recovering a few positions. Then again today a good start, recovering up to sixth in a circuit where it’s not easy to overtake. Also, in the main race today, we had to be careful on managing fuel, managing tires, so Raul couldn’t really push in all his full potential. We take the sixth position, we scored points and continue the progression in the points standing. We keep going and hopefully, we can have Ai back for the next race and restart again.”

Piero Taramasso – Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager

“We leave Misano with a very positive assessment of the weekend. This is a circuit we know particularly well, and we had chosen to simplify our allocation compared with 2025, with only two front specifications. The results have fully validated that decision. “From Friday onwards, the Medium front established itself as the benchmark for every rider and every bike. It provided the stability and support required on a circuit that places significant demands on the front tyre, particularly under braking and through the long, fast corners. “At the rear, the weekend was also very interesting. During the Tissot Sprint, we saw significant use of both the Soft and Medium, with 14 riders choosing the Soft and seven the Medium. Both solutions performed extremely well, with different characteristics but very similar levels of grip and, above all, extremely low degradation. “On Sunday, with the track temperature at 42°C, every rider ultimately chose the Medium at both the front and rear. It was the most balanced solution for the 27 laps of the Grand Prix and performed exactly as we expected.”

Misano MotoGP Race Results



Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m13.013 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.657 3 P. Acosta KTM +2.326 4 F. Aldeguer Duc +6.027 5 J. Martin Apr +14.021 6 R. Fernandez Apr +18.252 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +20.581 8 E. Bastianini KTM +20.858 9 L. Marini Hon +22.911 10 F. Quartararo Yam +23.229 11 B. Binder KTM +23.905 12 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +28.031 13 F. Morbidelli Duc +28.927 14 P. Espargaro KTM +31.792 Not Classified DNF J. Zarco Hon +3 laps DNF A. Rins Yam +11 laps DNF F. Bagnaia Duc +22 laps DNF J. Mir Hon +22 laps DNF D. Moreira Hon +25 laps DNF J. Miller Yam +26 laps DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 274 2 J. Martin 274 3 M. Bezzecchi 241 4 F. Di Giannantonio 223 5 P. Acosta 209 6 A. Ogura 203 7 R. Fernandez 199 8 A. Marquez 153 9 F. Bagnaia 143 10 F. Aldeguer 105 11 L. Marini 96 12 E. Bastianini 92 13 B. Binder 83 14 D. Moreira 64 15 F. Quartararo 61 16 F. Morbidelli 56 17 J. Zarco 36 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 C. Crutchlow 0 27 J. Folger 0 28 L. Savadori 0 29 M. Pirro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar