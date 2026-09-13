MotoGP 2026

Round 14 – Misano

Moto2

Gonzalez wins as first-corner crash ends Agius’ challenge

Manuel Gonzalez strengthened his Moto2 championship position with victory at Misano, but it was a bitterly disappointing Sunday for team-mate Senna Agius, whose race ended in a first-corner incident that eliminated the entire front row.

Gonzalez beat Collin Veijer by 2.451 seconds to claim his fifth victory of the season and first since Hungary. Barry Baltus completed the podium despite serving a Long Lap Penalty, while championship challenger Izan Guevara recovered from 14th on the grid to sixth.

The result extended Gonzalez’s advantage over Guevara from 32.5 to 47.5 points. Agius dropped from third to fourth in the standings, with the Australian now 83.5 points behind his Intact GP team-mate.

Front-row hopes disappear at Turn One

Agius had delivered a record-breaking pole lap of 1m33.718 on Saturday and started alongside Daniel Holgado and Angel Piqueras. All three were out before completing the first corner.

Piqueras arrived late on the brakes on the inside and made contact with Holgado’s rear wheel as the Spaniard turned in. The resulting crash also collected Agius, abruptly ending a weekend in which the Australian had demonstrated genuine winning potential.

Agius escaped injury and was determined to carry the positives into Austria rather than dwell on a race he never had the opportunity to contest.

Senna Agius

“The positives of this weekend outweighs what happened today because there’s no time to be angry and upset about what happened. I will take this mindset to FP1 in Austria and continue the way we left here. That’s my mentality for the rest of the season and we will do our best at all times to recovery back as many points as we can.”

Gonzalez takes control

Veijer emerged from the opening-lap drama in front, having started sixth, with Gonzalez immediately behind and Ivan Ortola third.

Gonzalez followed the Dutchman for four laps before making his move at Turn Eight on lap five. From there, he led every lap to the finish, although Veijer remained close enough to keep the championship leader working.

Gonzalez’s pace was remarkably consistent through the middle of the race. From laps five to seventeen, every lap was between 1m34.824 and 1m35.120. He also had to manage a track-limits warning and revealed that his right arm became troublesome late in the race.

Manuel Gonzalez

“Towards the end, I had a little trouble with my right arm, since Misano is a track where I struggle physically because there are so many right-hand turns with hard braking points. So, I tried to stay calm, avoid mistakes, and I also received a warning for going off the track. So, I told myself: This isn’t the right moment for a long-lap penalty.”

Veijer secured his best result of the season and first podium since Jerez. The Dutchman kept Gonzalez under pressure before concentrating on bringing home second over the closing laps.

Baltus passed Ortola for third on lap nine, but a track-limits penalty complicated his afternoon. He completed the Long Lap on lap sixteen, recording a 1m38.595 compared with a 1m34.930 on the preceding lap, yet retained third.

The Belgian then held off the chasing group to claim his first podium since Malaysia last year. With Spain’s Gonzalez joined by the Netherlands’ Veijer and Belgium’s Baltus, Moto2 produced the only Sunday podium across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 that was not entirely Spanish.

Guevara recovers, but loses championship ground

Ortola finished fourth, ahead of Tony Arbolino, who climbed from 16th on the grid to a season-best fifth. Arbolino passed Guevara on the penultimate lap, leaving the championship’s second-placed rider to settle for sixth.

Guevara had started 14th following a six-place grid penalty and reached fifth on lap fifteen. He reported that a dashboard problem with four laps remaining prevented him from seeing information he needed to judge the closing stages.

Celestino Vietti finished seventh, ahead of Aragon winner Alonso Lopez, David Alonso and Alex Escrig. Alberto Ferrandez rode through pain from an injured left hand to finish 14th, while Aron Canet took the final point in 15th.

Filip Salac provided one of the more unusual statistical footnotes. His 1m34.666 on lap seven established a new Moto2 race lap record, improving Gonzalez’s 2025 benchmark by 0.093 seconds, but he subsequently stopped with a technical problem after completing eight laps.

Gonzalez heads to Austria on 232.5 points, ahead of Guevara on 185, Ortola on 157.5 and Agius on 149. David Alonso moves ahead of Holgado into fifth, with 139 points to the Spaniard’s 137.

Misano Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 34m57.913 2 C. Veijer Kal +2.451 3 B. Baltus Kal +4.692 4 I. Ortola Kal +5.785 5 T. Arbolino Kal +6.068 6 I. Guevara Bos +6.196 7 C. Vietti Bos +6.390 8 A. Lopez Kal +8.781 9 D. Alonso Kal +11.408 10 A. Escrig For +15.627 11 A. Huertas Kal +20.667 12 D. Muñoz Kal +21.050 13 J. Roberts Kal +21.882 14 A. Ferrandez Bos +22.259 15 A. Canet Bos +26.509 16 M. Ramirez For +26.545 17 T. Furusato Kal +27.373 18 S. Garcia Kal +31.676 19 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +36.247 20 D. Öncü Bos +37.206 21 J. Rueda Kal +38.751 22 M. Aji Kal +42.454 23 L. Lunetta Bos +2 laps Not Classified DNF F. Salac Kal +14 laps DNF X. Zurutuza For +17 laps DNF S. Agius Kal DNF DNF D. Holgado Kal DNF DNF A. Piqueras Kal DNF DNS A. Sasaki Kal DNS

Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 232.5 2 I. Guevara 185 3 I. Ortola 157.5 4 S. Agius 149 5 D. Alonso 139 6 D. Holgado 137 7 C. Vietti 123 8 F. Salac 108 9 A. Lopez 100.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 D. Muñoz 63 12 A. Escrig 63 13 T. Arbolino 53.5 14 B. Baltus 52 15 J. Roberts 43 16 A. Huertas 37 17 D. Öncü 31.5 18 J. Rueda 27 19 A. Sasaki 19 20 A. Ferrandez 17.5 21 L. Lunetta 17 22 T. Furusato 15 23 A. Canet 14.5 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 U. Orradre 0 30 J. Navarro 0 31 X. Zurutuza 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Quiles steals victory from Almansa by 0.021 seconds David Almansa led almost the entire Misano Moto3 race, but Maximo Quiles took the lead where it mattered most, surging ahead on the run to the chequered flag to win by just 0.021 seconds. The championship leader’s eighth victory of 2026 extended his advantage to 107 points, with Almansa moving into second in the standings. Brian Uriarte completed the all-Spanish podium, while Australian Joel Kelso finished seventh after fighting in the group contesting fourth. For Almansa, it was a particularly painful near-miss. He led across the line at the end of each of the first nineteen laps, only to lose the decisive sprint out of the final corner. Almansa sets the pace Starting from pole, Almansa took charge ahead of Uriarte, while Quiles worked his way past Valentin Perrone for third on lap three. Quiles then passed Uriarte at Turn 13 on lap five to move into second, but the KTM Ajo rookie remained in contention. Uriarte reclaimed the position at Turn Four on lap eleven before Quiles responded at Turn 13 two laps later. By then, the leading trio had separated from the battle behind. Quiles set a new race lap record of 1m40.366 on lap fifteen, improving Valentin Perrone’s 2025 benchmark by 0.097 seconds and reducing Almansa’s advantage to 0.167 seconds. The gap was just 0.062 seconds as they began the final lap. Almansa protected the recognised passing opportunities and remained ahead through the final corners, but his defensive approach compromised his drive onto the finishing straight. Quiles seized the opening and accelerated past before the line. His only lap led was the last, delivering consecutive victories at Aragon and Misano after missing Silverstone through injury. David Almansa “I made a small mistake in the last corner, and I thought to myself, ‘Maximo is going to try to pass me there.’ Well, second place is a good result, but I wanted more. Still, it’s almost like a win when you consider how well we worked all weekend.” Uriarte crossed the line 1.343 seconds behind Quiles to secure the fourth podium of his rookie season. The result also brought him to within five points of team-mate Alvaro Carpe in the championship. Kelso in the fight for fourth Behind the podium trio, Matteo Bertelle, Perrone, Rico Salmela and Kelso fought over fourth place, eventually finishing within 0.361 seconds of one another. Kelso started third and ran fourth from laps six to nine, but a mistake on lap ten dropped him to seventh. He recovered to sixth later in the race before finishing seventh, 12.580 seconds from the winner and as the leading Honda rider. Salmela spent much of the second half heading the chasing group, but a final-lap mistake at Turn 14 cost him ground. Bertelle took fourth, just 0.039 seconds ahead of Perrone, with Salmela another 0.045 seconds behind in sixth. Adrian Cruces finished eighth, ahead of Marco Morelli and Casey O’Gorman. David Gonzalez crossed the line ahead of O’Gorman but received a one-position penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, leaving him classified 11th. That distinction matters in the results: Gonzalez’s elapsed time is shorter than O’Gorman’s, but the penalty determines their final positions. Quiles stretches his championship advantage Carpe’s Sunday unravelled early. Starting 21st following grid penalties, he crashed on the opening lap, remounted and recovered to 17th, outside the points. Nicola Carraro and Leo Rammerstorfer also fell on the first lap, while Joel Esteban retired after a later crash. Adrian Fernandez served a Long Lap Penalty for causing a crash and finished 14th. Quiles now has 281 points, with Almansa moving to second on 174. Carpe drops to third on 159, just ahead of Uriarte on 154, while Morelli is fifth on 138. Kelso leaves Misano 12th in the championship on 62 points. The series heads straight to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix on September 18-20. Misano Moto3 Race Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Quiles KTM 33m42.713 2 D. Almansa KTM +0.021 3 B. Uriarte KTM +1.343 4 M. Bertelle KTM +12.219 5 V. Perrone KTM +12.258 6 R. Salmela KTM +12.303 7 J. Kelso Hon +12.580 8 A. Cruces KTM +21.714 9 M. Morelli KTM +21.867 10 C. O’Gorman Hon +22.305 11 D. Gonzalez KTM +22.185 12 H. Danish KTM +22.335 13 R. Yamanaka KTM +22.650 14 A. Fernandez Hon +23.082 15 S. Ogden KTM +23.322 16 E. O’Shea Hon +23.392 17 A. Carpe KTM +26.356 18 V. Pratama Hon +26.391 19 G. Pini Hon +27.977 20 J. Rios Hon +33.065 21 R. Moodley KTM +41.100 22 Z. Mitani Hon +43.699 23 M. Uriarte KTM +43.861 Not Classified DNF J. Esteban KTM +5 laps DNF L. Rammerstorfer Hon DNF DNF N. Carraro Hon DNF Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 281 2 D. Almansa 174 3 A. Carpe 159 4 B. Uriarte 154 5 M. Morelli 138 6 V. Perrone 114 7 V. Pratama 97 8 H. Danish 94 9 M. Bertelle 84 10 R. Salmela 70 11 A. Cruces 64 12 J. Kelso 62 13 G. Pini 59 14 A. Fernandez 59 15 J. Esteban 59 16 C. O’Gorman 59 17 D. Muñoz 52 18 E. O’Shea 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 S. Ogden 29 21 R. Yamanaka 25 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar