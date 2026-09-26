WorldSBK 2026

Round Ten- Cremona – Saturday

Iker Lecuona completed a near-perfect day by taking a new lap record and pole position before controlling all 23 laps of WorldSBK Race 1. Nicolo Bulega followed his Aruba.it Racing Ducati team-mate home in second and now stands on the brink of securing his first WorldSBK Championship.

Jeremy Alcoba converted pole into his maiden WorldSSP victory after a red flag forced a shortened 13-lap restart, while championship leader Albert Arenas extended his advantage with second place after a fierce final-lap battle with Filippo Farioli.

WorldSPB produced the closest contest of the three, with six riders covered by barely half a second at the finish. Xavi Artigas emerged on top after a race featuring repeated changes of leader, while Australian Carter Thompson led during the middle stages before taking fifth, just 0.433s from victory.

From a dominant lights-to-flag performance in the premier class to tightly fought battles in WorldSSP and WorldSPB, we unpack what went down at Cremona on Saturday.

WorldSBK Race One

Iker Lecuona completed a commanding Saturday at Cremona by taking pole position and then leading every lap of the opening WorldSBK race, while Nicolo Bulega moved another step closer to sealing the 2026 championship.

Lecuona had already established himself as the benchmark on Friday and carried that form into Tissot Superpole, setting a new Cremona lap record of 1m27.253s.

It was not entirely straightforward. Lecuona ran through the gravel at Turn 2 during the session but was able to rejoin and subsequently produce the lap that secured pole.

Bulega came within just 0.044s of his Aruba.it Racing Ducati team-mate, with Alberto Surra completing an all-Ducati front row, 0.184s from pole.

Sam Lowes, Yari Montella and Lorenzo Baldassarri filled the next three positions to make it six Ducati Panigale V4 Rs at the head of the grid.

The closing minutes of Superpole were particularly hectic, with Axel Bassani, Andrea Locatelli and Sam Lowes all crashing and the resulting yellow flags compromising a number of final runs.

Remy Gardner recovered strongly from his sizeable Friday FP2 crash to qualify 11th with a 1m28.260s. The Australian remained sore from Friday’s incident but at least had a much better starting position from which to attack Race 1.

When the 23-lap race got underway, Lecuona converted pole into the lead while Montella made a superb launch from fifth. The Italian had surged into second before crashing between Turns 12 and 13 late on the opening lap.

Montella remounted at the back of the field, leaving Bulega second and Surra third behind Lecuona.

From there Lecuona never relinquished control.

He was already close to a second clear of Bulega after the opening lap and gradually stretched the advantage while also setting the fastest lap of the race, a 1m28.077s on lap five.

Surra remained third through the opening eight laps and was in position for another significant result before crashing at Turn 7.

That promoted Sam Lowes into third and Baldassarri to fourth. Lowes maintained the position for the remainder of the race to claim his ninth podium of the season, finishing 7.247 seconds behind Lecuona and 1.516 seconds ahead of Baldassarri.

Lecuona ultimately crossed the line 5.591 seconds ahead of Bulega to complete a lights-to-flag victory and another Aruba.it Racing Ducati one-two.

The battle behind the leading Ducati quartet developed into a fight between Garrett Gerloff and Alex Lowes. Gerloff had started eighth and Lowes seventh, but the Kawasaki rider eventually got the better of the Bimota and held fifth to the flag by just 0.317s.

Gerloff was also the highest-placed non-Ducati rider, although the pair finished more than 20 seconds behind Lecuona.

Andrea Locatelli produced one of the stronger recovery rides of the afternoon. A crash late in Superpole had left the Italian 15th on the grid, but he fought his way through to seventh.

Bassani recovered from 13th to finish eighth, immediately behind Locatelli.

Jake Dixon made even greater progress after an early Superpole crash left him 18th on the grid. The Honda rider made an excellent launch and had climbed to 11th by the end of the opening lap before working his way past Stefano Manzi and Gardner.

Dixon eventually reached ninth and spent much of the second half of the race behind Bassani. He could not find a way past the Bimota and then had to turn his attention to a rapidly closing Alvaro Bautista in the final laps.

Bautista had started only 16th but methodically worked through the field. He reached 13th on lap 11, 12th on lap 12, 11th on lap 13 and tenth on lap 14.

The Spaniard then closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds to Dixon and crossed the line only 0.108s behind the Honda, leaving Dixon ninth and Bautista tenth.

Manzi finished 11th, while Gardner brought the second GYTR GRT Yamaha home in 12th.

Gardner had made an excellent start and was as high as eighth at the end of the opening lap, but was unable to maintain that position over the full race distance. Still feeling the effects of Friday’s crash and having missed almost all of FP2, the Australian ultimately finished 35.089 seconds from the winner.

Somkiat Chantra matched his best result of the season with 13th after struggling with the front of his Honda in the second half of the race.

There were plenty of casualties.

Montella’s opening-lap crash was followed by another fall at Turn 10 as he tried to recover through the field, ending a difficult race in which he had briefly shown the speed to run second.

Thomas Bridewell retired with a technical problem after seven laps, Surra crashed out of third at Turn 7, Miguel Oliveira fell at Turn 2 after 11 laps and Xavi Vierge crashed at Turn 5 after completing 16 laps.

Bulega’s second place moved him to 573 championship points, 141 clear of Lecuona on 432.

That leaves Bulega with the opportunity to seal his first WorldSBK title on Sunday. He can clinch it in the Superpole Race if he outscores Lecuona by eight points, while across Sunday’s two races he needs to prevent Lecuona from taking more than 17 points out of his advantage.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 I. Lecuona Duc 34m01.930 303.4 2 N. Bulega Duc +5.591 302.5 3 S. Lowes Duc +7.247 304.2 4 L. Baldassarri Duc +8.763 301.7 5 G. Gerloff Kaw +20.250 307.7 6 A. Lowes Bim +20.567 309.5 7 A. Locatelli Yam +26.939 301.7 8 A. Bassani Bim +27.351 300.8 9 J. Dixon Hon +27.569 305.9 10 A. Bautista Duc +27.677 305.1 11 S. Manzi Yam +32.756 302.5 12 R. Gardner Yam +35.089 300.0 13 S. Chantra Hon +37.019 304.2 14 D. Petrucci BMW +39.564 301.7 15 L. Baz Duc +40.567 300.0 16 M. Rato Yam +47.773 299.2 17 T. Smits Yam +1m23.417 296.7 Not Classified RET X. Vierge Yam +7 laps 294.3 RET M. Oliveira BMW +12 laps 297.5 RET A. Surra Duc +15 laps 301.7 RET T. Bridewell Duc +16 laps 291.1 RET Y. Montella Duc +16 laps 303.4

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 I. Lecuona Duc 1m27.253 304.2 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.044 305.1 3 A. Surra Duc +0.184 301.7 4 S. Lowes Duc +0.374 305.1 5 Y. Montella Duc +0.470 302.5 6 L. Baldassarri Duc +0.538 300.8 7 A. Lowes Bim +0.642 302.5 8 G. Gerloff Kaw +0.710 304.2 9 M. Oliveira BMW +0.748 302.5 10 T. Bridewell Duc +0.909 299.2 11 R. Gardner Yam +1.007 301.7 12 X. Vierge Yam +1.011 300.8 13 A. Bassani Bim +1.044 300.8 14 S. Manzi Yam +1.213 301.7 15 A. Locatelli Yam +1.277 300.0 16 A. Bautista Duc +1.281 305.1 17 S. Chantra Hon +1.425 307.7 18 J. Dixon Hon +1.502 300.0 19 D. Petrucci BMW +1.679 304.2 20 T. Smits Yam +1.717 295.1 21 L. Baz Duc +1.781 299.2 22 M. Rato Yam +1.985 300.8

WorldSSP Race One

Jeremy Alcoba converted his Cremona pole position into a maiden WorldSSP victory after an interrupted opening race that eventually came down to a four-rider fight at the front.

The original start was red-flagged in the early stages after Roberto Garcia crashed, with the race subsequently restarted over 13 laps.

Championship leader Albert Arenas again made the better launch when racing resumed and led at the completion of the opening lap, with Alcoba second and Filippo Farioli third.

Alcoba did not wait long to make his move.

The Kawasaki rider took the lead on lap two and remained there for every remaining lap, but was never able to relax. Arenas, Farioli and Valentin Debise remained within striking distance throughout, with the leading quartet covered by less than a second for much of the race.

Can Öncü was also initially part of the leading group. Starting sixth, the Turk moved as high as third before crashing at Turn 3 in the early stages.

Öncü was able to get going again, but by then his race was effectively lost. He eventually reached the finish and was classified 27th, one lap down.

At the front, Alcoba continued to control the race while Arenas initially held second ahead of Farioli and Debise.

Farioli moved ahead of Arenas on lap ten and remained second through laps 11 and 12, setting up a tense final lap.

Arenas responded with an aggressive move down the back straight. With Farioli defending, the championship leader was forced towards the edge of the circuit but remained committed and regained second place.

Alcoba stayed clear of the fight behind and crossed the line 0.568s ahead to claim his first WorldSSP race victory.

Arenas secured second, Farioli was only 0.120s further back in third and Debise completed an exceptionally close lead group in fourth, just 0.822s from the winner.

Farioli’s result marked his maiden WorldSSP podium.

Tom Booth-Amos finished fifth after starting ninth and was particularly quick in the middle stages. His 1m31.822s on lap seven established a new race lap record and will put the Triumph rider on pole for Sunday’s Race 2.

Matteo Ferrari completed the top six ahead of Jaume Masia.

Further back, Matteo Casadei produced an excellent recovery from 17th on the grid to eighth, while Dominique Aegerter finished ninth.

Aldi Satya Mahendra also made substantial progress through the field, taking tenth place for Yamaha.

It was a very short race for Australian Oli Bayliss.

Bayliss had qualified 11th on the PTR Triumph but crashed at Turn 4 immediately after the start and did not complete the opening lap.

Lucas Mahias also crashed at Turn 3 later in the race. The Frenchman remounted but subsequently returned to pit lane and retired.

Alessandro Zaccone crashed at Turn 10 after six laps, while Corentin Perolari and Javier Garcia were also among the non-finishers.

Arenas revealed afterwards that a small problem from the opening lap of the restart prevented him from exploiting the full potential of his Yamaha and mounting a stronger challenge to Alcoba.

Nevertheless, second place extended his championship advantage to 77 points over Debise.

Arenas now has his first opportunity to seal the 2026 WorldSSP Championship in Sunday’s second race. He needs to outscore Debise by 24 points to secure the crown at Cremona.

Race 1 fastest lap also determines the front of the Race 2 grid, putting Booth-Amos on pole alongside Alcoba and Debise. Arenas will start from fourth.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Alcoba Kaw 20m00.272 262.1 2 A. Arenas Yam +0.568 263.4 3 F. Farioli Yam +0.688 266.0 4 V. Debise Zxm +0.822 267.3 5 T. Booth-Amos Tri +3.761 266.0 6 M. Ferrari Duc +7.096 268.0 7 J. Masia Duc +9.102 266.7 8 M. Casadei Duc +9.325 266.0 9 D. Aegerter Kaw +9.747 268.7 10 A. Mahendra Yam +10.227 262.8 11 P. Oettl Duc +10.661 271.4 12 L. Taccini Duc +11.915 269.3 13 O. Vostatek Tri +12.102 266.0 14 R. De Rosa Qjm +13.073 264.1 15 R. Garcia Yam +16.636 263.4 16 B. Jimenez Duc +17.899 266.7 17 H. Garzo Duc +19.091 264.1 18 O. Konig Tri +20.129 262.1 19 B. Sofuoglu Qjm +21.659 265.4 20 Y. Okamoto Yam +24.997 269.3 21 A. Giombini Mva +26.203 262.1 22 S. Di Sora Mva +32.846 265.4 23 R. Rossi Duc +33.109 264.1 24 A. Kofler Yam +33.529 261.5 25 A. Carrasco Hon +34.840 263.4 26 F. Caricasulo Zxm +58.281 261.5 27 C. Öncü Yam +1 lap 264.7 Not Classified RET C. Perolari Hon +3 laps 264.1 RET J. Garcia Kaw +5 laps 266.0 RET L. Mahias Yam +5 laps 266.7 RET A. Zaccone Duc +7 laps 268.0 RET O. Bayliss Tri DNF — RET S. Jespersen Duc DNF —

WorldSPB Race One

Carter Thompson started WorldSPB Race 1 from pole position at Cremona, but the Australian found himself in the middle of an extraordinary six-rider fight in which the lead changed repeatedly before Xavi Artigas emerged with his second consecutive victory.

Thompson had earned pole on Friday with a 1m35.746s, while championship leader David Salvador was forced to start eighth after receiving a six-place grid penalty for slow riding during Superpole.

Artigas started third and immediately hit the front, leading Thompson across the line at the end of the opening lap.

Ferre Fleerackers then took over on lap two before Artigas moved back ahead for laps three and four.

Thompson remained right with the leaders throughout those early exchanges and made his move on lap five, putting the Team BrCorse Yamaha into the lead.

The order changed again almost immediately.

Fenton Seabright led lap six on the Triumph, Harrison Dessoy took his turn at the front on lap seven and Artigas then regained control on lap eight.

From that point Artigas remained at the head of the field to the chequered flag, but there was never any meaningful breathing room.

Thompson was shuffled back to fifth as the positions changed around him, while Salvador produced an impressive recovery from eighth on the grid.

The championship leader was sixth after the opening lap, fifth by lap three, fourth on lap four and third on lap five.

By lap eight Salvador had worked his way into second behind Artigas and remained there through lap ten before Dessoy moved ahead in the closing stages.

Artigas began the final lap with Dessoy, Salvador, Seabright, Thompson and Alvaro Fuertes all still in contention.

He held on to win by just 0.108s from Dessoy, with Salvador third only 0.272s from the winner.

Seabright finished fourth at 0.360s, Thompson fifth at 0.433s and Fuertes sixth at 0.502s.

That meant only half a second covered the first six riders after 12 laps.

Thompson’s fifth place perhaps did not reflect how competitive his afternoon had been. The Australian ran second for much of the opening phase, led lap five and remained within half a second of the eventual winner at the flag.

Fuertes’ sixth was another standout ride, the Spaniard having started only 13th.

Artigas also set a new race lap record of 1m36.440s on lap six. That fastest lap earns him pole position for Race 2, where he will share the front row with Fuertes and Seabright.

There was disappointment for Artigas’ MTM Kawasaki team-mate Loris Veneman, who was still circulating inside the top ten when a technical problem forced him to stop at Turn 10 after nine laps.

Artigas’ victory was particularly important for the championship.

Salvador remains the series leader on 213 points, but Artigas has closed to 192, reducing the gap to 21 points and ensuring the inaugural WorldSPB Riders’ Championship will go through to the final round.

Thompson remains fourth in the championship on 133 points.

Kawasaki did, however, wrap up one championship at Cremona. The Race 1 result secured the inaugural WorldSPB Manufacturers’ Championship, with Kawasaki moving to 282 points and establishing an unassailable 79-point advantage over Triumph.

Kawasaki riders have won eight of the first 13 WorldSPB races, with Salvador, Antonio Torres, Artigas and Veneman all contributing to the manufacturer’s championship tally.

WorldSPB Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 X. Artigas Kaw 19m26.616 229.3 2 H. Dessoy Tri +0.108 230.8 3 D. Salvador Kaw +0.272 228.3 4 F. Seabright Tri +0.360 230.8 5 C. Thompson Yam +0.433 229.8 6 A. Fuertes Kaw +0.502 229.3 7 F. Fleerackers Suz +2.408 228.8 8 M. Gaggi Yam +2.621 228.3 9 J. Osuna Kaw +3.355 230.8 10 J. Correa Kaw +4.225 231.3 11 A. Torres Kaw +4.376 228.8 12 B. Ieraci Tri +4.596 235.3 13 M. Vannucci Apr +4.624 238.4 14 E. Bartolini Tri +4.779 235.3 15 M. Gennai Yam +5.118 235.8 16 J. van Crugten Apr +8.371 233.3 17 J. Risueno Kaw +8.576 242.2 18 J. Buis Suz +9.830 230.8 19 M. Rocca Tri +10.077 221.8 20 F. Mulya Yam +10.422 228.3 21 K. Farkas Yam +10.574 230.3 22 T. Benetti Apr +10.937 234.3 23 M. Sorrenti Apr +11.075 236.8 24 T. Aksu Hon +13.526 231.8 25 B. Fernandez Kov +13.636 226.9 26 H. Maier Yam +13.698 227.8 27 A. Di Persio Yam +26.826 227.4 28 I. Schunselaar Suz +27.590 226.4 29 T. Sovicka Yam +27.887 231.3 30 H. De Cancellis Kov +28.442 225.9 31 M. Martella Yam +34.409 223.1 32 G. Cazard Yam +1m06.099 228.3 Not Classified RET L. Veneman Kaw +3 laps 235.8 RET G. Sanchez Yam +6 laps 229.8