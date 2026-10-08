MotoGP 2026

Round 17 – Mandalika – Preview

If Marc Marquez has a bogey track, it would be Mandalika. The reigning champion arrives in Indonesia just two points behind Jorge Martin, but still searching for his first Sunday finish at a circuit that has repeatedly brought his weekend to an abrupt end.

Martin leads on 333 points to Marquez’s 331, with Marco Bezzecchi another 49 points behind his Aprilia team-mate. Marquez’s Motegi double has tightened the contest just as the championship reaches what looks, on paper, like a significant opportunity for Aprilia.

Can Marquez break his Mandalika run?

Marquez’s record needs more explanation than simply saying he’s crashed out four times. In 2022, a huge Warm-up highside kept him from starting. He crashed out of the 2023 Grand Prix, retired with a technical problem in 2024, and was taken out in the opening-lap collision with Bezzecchi in 2025, suffering the right-shoulder injury that ended his season and still plagues him today.

Four visits, three Sunday starts and no Sunday points. His entire Mandalika return comprises 11 Sprint points: third in 2024 and sixth last year. That makes this an unusually awkward place for a rider who has just taken maximum points in Japan.

The challenge also has a milestone attached. Should he start on Sunday, it will be Marquez’s 300th Grand Prix across all classes.

Aprilia favourites, with Acosta a serious alternative

The case for Aprilia starts with last year’s speed. Bezzecchi qualified on pole with the outright circuit record of 1m28.832s and won the Sprint, while Raul Fernandez put another RS-GP on the front row and the Saturday podium. Mandalika’s flowing corners give Aprilia good reason to expect another strong weekend.

Martin already knows how to win here, having taken the 2024 Grand Prix on a Ducati. His 2023 visit brought a Sprint victory followed by a crash while leading on Sunday, while injury kept him out in 2025. Bezzecchi therefore brings the more recent Aprilia reference, and a victory would give his own championship challenge a timely lift.

Aprilia deserve favourite status, but predicting a clean sweep overlooks both the opposition and Mandalika’s ability to punish a small mistake. Ducati have won the past three Sunday races here, through Francesco Bagnaia, Martin and Fermin Aldeguer. Aprilia are still chasing their first Sunday victory at the circuit.

Pedro Acosta is the most compelling alternative. The KTM rider finished second here in both 2024 and 2025, leading the opening six laps last year before Aldeguer took control. Now a premier-class Grand Prix winner following his Austrian success, Acosta arrives fourth in the championship on 243 points. His Mandalika record provides a solid basis for expecting him to challenge the Aprilias.

Aldeguer returns to the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory, while Alex Marquez completed last year’s podium.

Bagnaia’s 2023 charge from 13th on the grid remains a reminder that a difficult qualifying session need not end a rider’s hopes, although repeating that sort of recovery here is a substantial undertaking.

A dirty Friday and little room for error

Mandalika is generally very dirty when running begins on Friday. Grip improves as the circuit cleans up, but in most years the usable racing surface remains essentially a single line through much of the weekend. Run wide or attempt a pass beyond that clean strip and the available grip can change sharply.

Teams must distinguish motorcycle improvements from surface improvements, while riders need confidence to attack without assuming the asphalt off line offers the same support. Grid position, a clean opening lap and accurate overtaking matter enormously.

The early Sunday outlook points towards largely dry conditions, air temperatures reaching the low 30s and a strengthening afternoon breeze. The hottest track conditions are expected around midday, before the MotoGP race, but heat, humidity and wind will still make the 27 laps demanding. A gust that pushes a rider away from the clean line could be as significant as another degree of track temperature.

Michelin retains its reinforced rear tyres

The 4.301 km circuit has 17 corners, with 11 right-handers and six left-handers. Michelin retains its 2025 allocation: symmetric Soft and Medium front slicks, plus asymmetric Soft and Medium rears. The rears use a reinforced casing to manage thermal stress and a harder right shoulder to cope with the greater workload on that side.

The distinction matters: these remain Soft and Medium rear specifications, despite their reinforced construction. The casing and compound serve different purposes, and this is not a new Hard rear option.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager

“We have therefore brought rear tyres with a reinforced casing to better manage the thermal stresses. The compounds remain the same as in 2025, when the Soft performed very well in the Tissot Sprint and the Medium proved perfectly suited to the Grand Prix the following day.”

Last year’s Sunday podium illustrates the available combinations. Aldeguer and Alex Marquez used Soft fronts with Medium rears, while Acosta paired a Medium front with a Medium rear. Those choices provide a useful starting point, but riders must assess this year’s conditions and race pace before committing.

For wet running, Michelin supplies Soft and Medium Power Rain tyres, with symmetric fronts and asymmetric rears.

Aldeguer’s 1m30.499s from lap nine in 2025 is the Grand Prix race-lap benchmark. Bezzecchi’s 19m37.047s is the fastest Sprint duration. The full-distance race benchmark remains Martin’s 41m04.389s from 2024; Aldeguer’s 2025 winning time was 41m07.651s.

VR46’s Indonesian home round

Pertamina Enduro VR46 regard Indonesia as their home round outside Italy, and Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli will race on Sunday in a special Indonesian livery. The design, unveiled at Pertamina Lubricants’ production facility in Jakarta, features the Garuda.

Di Giannantonio arrives sixth in the championship on 230 points after working on his physical recovery from the Motegi Sprint crash. Morbidelli is 16th on 57 points. Both have a best Sunday result of fourth at Mandalika, achieved by Di Giannantonio in 2023 and Morbidelli in 2024.

Miller leads the Australian interest

Jack Miller will be looking for a more productive weekend with Prima Pramac Yamaha. The Queenslander is 19th on 28 points, and his best Mandalika result is still his fourth-place finish in the wet 2022 race. He finished 14th here last year.

Miller likes both the circuit and the warmer conditions, but the immediate task is to rebuild competitiveness after a difficult run. Team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu knows Mandalika well from WorldSBK, including clinching his first title here in 2021, although this will be his first Grand Prix at the circuit.

The confirmed Honda substitution is Aleix Espargaro for Joan Mir at Honda HRC Castrol. Espargaro is a replacement rider, rather than an additional wildcard entry.

The 13-lap Sprint starts at 1500 local time on Saturday, October 10, followed by the 27-lap Grand Prix at 1500 on Sunday, October 11. Both starts are 1800 AEDT.

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 333 2 M. Marquez 331 3 M. Bezzecchi 284 4 P. Acosta 243 5 A. Ogura 237 6 F. Di Giannantonio 230 7 R. Fernandez 216 8 F. Bagnaia 164 9 A. Marquez 158 10 F. Aldeguer 122 11 E. Bastianini 116 12 L. Marini 104 13 B. Binder 99 14 D. Moreira 74 15 F. Quartararo 66 16 F. Morbidelli 57 17 J. Zarco 48 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0

Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez arrives at Mandalika with his championship advantage reduced to just 10.5 points, and with an uncomfortable memory of how quickly this circuit can change a title fight. Izan Guevara’s back-to-back victories in Austria and Japan have made the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha rider the immediate threat. Gonzalez still leads on 245.5 points to Guevara’s 235, but losing 25 points to his closest challenger at Motegi has transformed the pressure heading into Indonesia. Gonzalez crossed the line second at Mandalika in 2025 before a post-race technical disqualification removed his result. The revised podium was Diogo Moreira, Guevara and Aron Canet. Describing Gonzalez as last year’s runner-up without that qualification would conceal the most important part of his weekend. For Guevara, the same event brought second place and his first podium with Pramac. He now returns with stronger recent results and a team that believes its updated Boscoscuro gives him a better platform than the version he raced here a year ago. Izan Guevara “We are coming from two really strong races in Austria and Japan, with an incredible feeling on the bike.” Guevara can leave Indonesia leading the championship if he gains at least 11 points on Gonzalez in a full-points race. A victory with Gonzalez fourth or lower would do it; a Guevara win and Gonzalez third would leave Gonzalez ahead by 1.5 points. Neither rider can clinch the title this weekend. Agius looks to turn pace into a result Senna Agius is sixth on 152 points, only two behind Daniel Holgado and 14 behind David Alonso. A strong Indonesian result could therefore change the Australian’s position considerably before the championship heads to Phillip Island. Agius has four Moto2 victories and nine podiums across his career, figures that underline his ability to run at the front. His 2025 Mandalika result was 12th from 22nd on the grid, so improving Saturday’s starting position would make Sunday’s job much easier. His confirmed 2027 move to Tech3 KTM in MotoGP provides an exciting backdrop, but he still has plenty to achieve in his remaining Moto2 appearances. Intact GP wants him back in the leading fight, alongside Gonzalez’s effort to protect the championship lead. Ivan Ortola remains third in the standings, ahead of Alonso, Holgado and Agius. Filip Salac and Tony Arbolino also arrive with confidence after joining Guevara on the Japanese podium, giving the championship’s leading pair several potential complications. Pirelli brings a new rear construction Moto2 has a separate tyre story from MotoGP. Pirelli offers the standard SC0 rear alongside the new F0515, which retains the SC0 compound but changes the structure to target stability and consistency. The permitted rear-tyre usage rises from eight to nine to support that comparison. Front choices are SC1 and SC2. Friday’s initially dirty surface can complicate those evaluations, with grip changing as the racing line cleans up. The 22-lap race starts at 1315 local time, placing Moto2 close to the expected hottest part of Sunday’s track-temperature cycle. Managing sliding and preserving drive through the later laps could be decisive. Home interest and the constructors’ title Mario Aji carries Indonesia’s hopes in Moto2 with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia. His home appearance adds another reason to watch the midfield closely, with scoring points the immediate target. Alberto Ferrandez is entered for BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha after missing Japan with the right-collarbone injury sustained in Austria. His return still depends on medical clearance. Kalex also has a potential championship celebration. It leads Boscoscuro by 116.5 points and needs to increase that margin by at least 8.5 to secure the constructors’ crown. In a full-points race, that means gaining at least nine points. A Kalex win with the best Boscoscuro third or lower would be sufficient. Only the highest-placed rider for each constructor counts toward its score, so the result of the leading Kalex versus the leading Boscoscuro is what really counts. The riders’ championship, meanwhile, remains very much alive. Sunday’s Moto2 race starts at 1315 local time, or 1615 AEDT. Catch up on the Japanese Moto2 and Moto3 results and last year’s Mandalika support-class races. Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 245.5 2 I. Guevara 235 3 I. Ortola 181.5 4 D. Alonso 166 5 D. Holgado 154 6 S. Agius 152 7 F. Salac 144 8 C. Vietti 133 9 A. Lopez 117.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 T. Arbolino 75.5 12 D. Muñoz 72 13 A. Escrig 63 14 B. Baltus 60 15 D. Öncü 47.5 16 J. Roberts 44 17 A. Huertas 42 18 J. Rueda 37 19 L. Lunetta 23 20 A. Sasaki 21 21 A. Ferrandez 17.5 22 A. Canet 17.5 23 T. Furusato 15 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 13 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Maximo Quiles has another opportunity to become Moto3 World Champion at Mandalika, but David Almansa arrives determined to extend the contest after beating the championship leader in Japan. Quiles leads on 326 points, with Almansa 127 behind, Alvaro Carpe 135 adrift and Brian Uriarte 139 back. Those three remain his only mathematical challengers. There are 150 points available, including Indonesia, with 125 left after this weekend. Quiles has nine victories and 14 podiums from the opening 16 rounds of 2026. At 18, he already has 12 Grand Prix victories across his career, including three from his debut season in 2025. How Quiles can win the title Quiles must leave Mandalika at least 125 points clear of every remaining challenger. His superior win count means a 125-point advantage is sufficient on countback. A victory makes Quiles champion regardless of the other results.

Second is enough if Almansa finishes third or lower.

Third is enough if Almansa finishes fourth or lower.

For any other result, Almansa must gain no more than two points on Quiles, Carpe no more than 10 and Uriarte no more than 14. All three conditions must be met. Even a non-score would not necessarily postpone the celebrations: in a full-points race, Quiles would still be champion if Almansa finishes 14th or lower, Carpe sixth or lower and Uriarte fourth or lower. Almansa’s Motegi victory showed he is capable of doing his part to delay matters. Carpe and Uriarte also have their own results to chase, with second in the championship still tightly contested behind Quiles. Mandalika has already hosted a Moto3 coronation Jose Antonio Rueda won both the race and the championship here in 2025. After the red flag and penalties, the final classified podium was Rueda, Luca Lunetta, and Guido Pini, with Quiles fourth. Those final results matter more than the order riders initially appeared to occupy on track. There is also a useful tyre lesson from that weekend. Pirelli again offers SC1 and SC2 at both ends. Adrian Fernandez took the 2025 pole on SC1 front and rear, while Rueda won on SC2 front and rear. Qualifying speed and the best race combination need not point to the same choice. The 20-lap race starts at midday, when Sunday’s surface temperatures are expected to be near their peak. Moto3’s close groups add another complication: a rider using a slipstream must still judge the braking zone, the coastal wind, and the grip available beyond the clean racing line. Kelso and Pratama provide extra interest Joel Kelso arrives 14th in the championship on 67 points and will be looking to bring his GRYD Racing Honda back into the points after finishing 17th at Motegi. The Darwin rider qualified third at Mandalika in 2025 and was eventually classified tenth after a disrupted race. That front-row speed is a useful reminder of what he can do here, even though this year’s Honda presents a different package from the KTM he raced last season. Home favourite Veda Ega Pratama is eighth overall on 105 points. The 17-year-old Honda Team Asia rider has already earned two Grand Prix podiums in his rookie season, making his first home World Championship appearance much more than a ceremonial occasion. Intact GP confirms its 2027 Moto3 pairing LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP has confirmed Jesus Rios and Fernando Bujosa for its 2027 Moto3 line-up, with current riders David Almansa and David Muñoz moving up to Moto2. Rios, 18, joins from Rivacold Snipers. Intact GP credits the Marbella rider with five top-ten finishes this season, including fifth at Assen. He is a 2026 rookie, although his World Championship debut came in Portugal in 2025. Bujosa, 17, will make his World Championship debut with the team. The Palma de Mallorca rider brings experience from the European Talent Cup, JuniorGP, and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. He finished runner-up in this year’s Rookies Cup and is fifth in JuniorGP, with a win and four further podium finishes. Before their move to Moto2, Almansa is pursuing the championship runner-up position, Muñoz is rebuilding competitiveness after injury, and Intact GP is targeting a top-three finish in the teams’ standings. Sunday’s Moto3 race begins at 1200 local time, or 1500 AEDT, with the possibility that the first World Champion of the three Grand Prix classes will be crowned before Moto2 takes to the grid. Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 326 2 D. Almansa 199 3 A. Carpe 191 4 B. Uriarte 187 5 M. Morelli 146 6 V. Perrone 120 7 H. Danish 105 8 V. Pratama 105 9 M. Bertelle 96 10 R. Salmela 81 11 A. Cruces 79 12 G. Pini 70 13 C. O’Gorman 70 14 J. Kelso 67 15 J. Esteban 66 16 E. O’Shea 65 17 A. Fernandez 62 18 D. Muñoz 61 19 J. Rios 49 20 R. Yamanaka 39 21 S. Ogden 30 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 R. Ogiwara 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 E. Gutierrez 0 2026 MotoGP Calendar