Quad Lock Handlebar Mount Pro gets a flexible new twist

Even the most secure motorcycle phone mount is of limited use if the screen ends up pointing in the wrong direction. For riders with high-rise handlebars, heavily swept-back bars, or motorcycles with particularly raked-out forks, finding the ideal mounting position can be challenging.

Melbourne-based Quad Lock has addressed that issue with its new Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable, adding two-axis adjustability to its premium motorcycle mounting system.

The new design lets riders rotate the mounting head a full 360 degrees while also allowing up to 80 degrees of tilt. This lets riders adjust the phone’s orientation independently of the handlebar angle, helping them position the screen for better visibility.

While particularly relevant to cruisers and touring motorcycles with unconventional handlebar arrangements, the added flexibility should also help on naked bikes, adventure machines, and other motorcycles where limited mounting space or cockpit geometry can complicate phone positioning.

Two-axis adjustment with a single fastener

Rather than requiring separate adjustments for each axis, Quad Lock has developed a single-bolt mechanism that controls both the rotational and tilt adjustments of the mounting head.

The arrangement incorporates preload tension, which helps hold the mounting head in position while the rider establishes the preferred viewing angle. Once positioned, the supplied Allen key secures the assembly.

The ability to adjust both axes through a single fastening point simplifies the setup process, while the preload arrangement is designed to prevent the head from moving freely as adjustments are made.

That should make finding the right position less fiddly than working with conventional multi-joint mounts requiring separate fasteners for each adjustment.

Melvin Choo, Senior Product Designer at Quad Lock, explains that the objective was to make the adjustment process straightforward without compromising the stability of the mount.

“Adding preload tension takes that a step further, so dialling in your angle feels effortless.” – Melvin Choo, Senior Product Designer, Quad Lock

Quad Lock says the arrangement is designed to maintain the selected viewing angle over extended periods of riding, whether on a long-distance tour or during shorter recreational outings.

Premium construction and greater versatility

The Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable retains the premium construction of Quad Lock’s existing Pro range, employing precision CNC-machined aluminium with a black anodised finish and black stainless steel hardware.

The mount accommodates handlebars measuring 22, 25, 28, 32 and 35 mm in diameter, covering a broad selection of conventional motorcycle handlebar sizes.

The mounting arm itself can also rotate through 360 degrees around the handlebar, providing another means of positioning the phone within the available cockpit space.

Quad Lock has retained a reversible configuration that allows the phone to sit lower and more closely aligned with the handlebars, rather than necessarily positioning it above them. This can help create a tidier cockpit while reducing the likelihood of the phone obstructing the rider’s view of the instruments.

Discreet cable routing is incorporated into the mounting arrangement for riders using powered charging accessories, while the complete adjustable assembly weighs approximately 130 grams.

The familiar Quad Lock security system

Despite the additional adjustability, the mount retains Quad Lock’s patented dual-stage locking mechanism, allowing a compatible smartphone case to be attached and removed using the familiar twist-and-lock action.

The mounting head therefore maintains compatibility with the existing Quad Lock smartphone case system, rather than requiring riders to adopt a different attachment arrangement.

The Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable also remains compatible with Quad Lock’s broader motorcycle accessory range, including the optional Vibration Dampener, Anti-Theft Screw Kit and charging accessories.

The Vibration Dampener is particularly relevant for motorcycle applications, where prolonged exposure to engine and road vibrations can potentially damage the delicate optical image stabilisation mechanisms found in some smartphone cameras.

For riders concerned about leaving their motorcycle unattended, the compatible Anti-Theft Screw Kit provides an additional level of security for the mounting hardware.

Existing Quad Lock owners can upgrade

Importantly, riders already using a Quad Lock Handlebar Mount Pro do not necessarily need to purchase an entirely new mounting assembly to benefit from the additional flexibility.

The new Adjustable Arm Pro is also available separately, allowing existing Pro mount owners to replace their current extension arm with the updated two-axis adjustable arrangement.

At $39.99 AUD, the standalone arm represents a relatively inexpensive way for existing users to gain the additional positioning flexibility without discarding their current mounting hardware.

Quad Lock Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable – Pricing

The Quad Lock Handlebar Mount Pro Adjustable was launched globally in September 2026 and is available in Australia for $109.99 AUD.

For riders who already have a compatible Handlebar Mount Pro, the standalone Adjustable Arm Pro is priced at $39.99 AUD.

Smartphone cases and optional accessories, including vibration dampening and charging components, are available separately.

Further information, fitment details and purchasing options are available through Quad Lock Australia’s motorcycle handlebar mount range.