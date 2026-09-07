2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship

Round Five – Valencia

The fifth round of the 2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship delivered two perfect Moto3 performances from Carlos Cano, a sixth Moto2 victory for Milan Pawelec and a breakthrough podium for Australian Harrison Voight at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Returning from the mid-season break following Round Four at Magny-Cours, the MotoJunior paddock encountered fierce heat and a six-race Sunday programme containing red flags, last-lap passes and several exceptionally close finishes.

Cano swept both Moto3 Junior races to establish a 35-point championship advantage, while Pawelec won the shortened Moto2 contest on its final lap and will have his first opportunity to seal the European crown at Aragón.

Álvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Pritelli shared the Moto4 victories, leaving their championship margin unchanged, while Lorenzo Fellon converted pole into a second consecutive Stock European Championship victory and took over the series lead.

Voight produced the leading Australian result with second in Moto2. Jacob Roulstone qualified on the front row and was back in fourth before a freak mechanical failure ended his race, while Marianos Nikolis scored points in both Moto3 encounters. Levi Russo and Moto4 competitor Archie Schmidt also completed both of their respective races.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship

Carlos Cano continued his formidable mid-season run by qualifying on pole with a 1m38.437, placing the CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team rider 0.154 seconds clear of Kiattisak Singhapong. Guillem Planques completed the front row, with Travis Borg, David González and Fernando Bujosa filling row two.

Marianos Nikolis qualified 16th and was promoted to 15th on the Race One grid following penalties elsewhere. Fellow Australian Levi Russo started the opening race from 24th.

Singhapong made the strongest start to Race One and led the opening four laps, but Cano moved ahead on lap five and remained at the front through the balance of the 16-lap contest.

The race remained intensely competitive behind him. Yaroslav Karpushin and González repeatedly exchanged second and third, while Giulio Pugliese, Singhapong and Ryota Ogiwara remained within striking distance.

Cano crossed the line only 0.214 seconds ahead of Karpushin, with González another 0.019 seconds behind in third. Pugliese finished fourth, while Singhapong and Ogiwara completed a leading six covered by only 0.538 seconds.

Nikolis gained five positions on the opening lap before settling into the contest for the lower points-scoring positions. He finished 12th, 16.260 seconds from the winner, earning four championship points. Russo completed the race in 24th.

British rider Johnny Garness made his Moto3 Junior World Championship debut after more than three years away from competition. The former British Talent Cup champion marked his return by finishing 18th in Race One, although he did not start the second encounter.

Race Two produced an even more combative lead contest. Cano led the opening lap before Bujosa took command, with Karpushin, Pugliese and Borg also circulating at the head of the tightly packed group.

Bujosa led through much of the middle and closing phases, while Karpushin briefly took over from laps nine to 11. Cano remained in contention throughout and returned to the front on the final lap.

Only 0.111 seconds separated Cano and Karpushin at the flag. Bujosa completed the podium just 0.155 seconds from victory, while Pugliese was fourth at 0.202 seconds. Leonardo Zanni, Kiandra Ramadhipa and Ogiwara completed a leading seven covered by only 0.719 seconds.

Nikolis improved to 14th in Race Two and added another two points to his tally. Russo advanced from 27th on the grid to finish 20th, reducing his deficit to the winner to 28.821 seconds.

Cano’s perfect 50-point haul moves him to 144 points and gives him a 35-point advantage over Karpushin. Pugliese and Borg are tied on 101 points, with Pugliese holding third on countback. Nikolis climbs to 22nd in the championship with eight points.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Cano Cfm 26m28.689 2 Y. Karpushin Cfm +0.214 3 D. Gonzalez KTM +0.233 4 G. Pugliese Cfm +0.458 5 K. Singhapong Hon +0.513 6 R. Ogiwara Hon +0.538 7 T. Borg Hon +3.919 8 M. Gabarrini KTM +4.867 9 D. Da Costa Hon +5.145 10 K. Ramadhipa Hon +5.584 11 L. Zanni KTM +6.827 12 M. Nikolis Hon +16.260 13 G. Perez KTM +16.360 14 F. Surowiak Hon +16.402 15 E. Michielon KTM +25.484 16 S. Ikegami KTM +25.595 17 M. Tamburini KTM +25.663 18 J. Garness Hon +26.066 19 E. Bellon KTM +26.242 20 K. Mononyane KTM +27.136 21 L. Abruzzo Hus +35.162 22 F. Pilato KTM +39.996 23 E. Gutierrez Hus +40.081 24 L. Russo KTM +51.861 25 H. Mignot Hon +1:02.330 DNF E. Bertola KTM +4 laps DNF G. Planques KTM +10 laps DNF R. Sanjuan Hon +12 laps DNF L. Schonrock KTM +14 laps DNF F. Bujosa KTM +15 laps DNS K. Tinez Hon DNS E. Belford Hon

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race Two Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 C. Cano Cfm 26m37.141 2 Y. Karpushin Cfm +0.111 3 F. Bujosa KTM +0.155 4 G. Pugliese Cfm +0.202 5 L. Zanni KTM +0.351 6 K. Ramadhipa Hon +0.485 7 R. Ogiwara Hon +0.719 8 K. Tinez Hon +2.481 9 T. Borg Hon +2.503 10 M. Gabarrini KTM +5.796 11 D. Da Costa Hon +5.972 12 G. Planques KTM +5.99 13 K. Singhapong Hon +11.752 14 M. Nikolis Hon +15.471 15 S. Ikegami KTM +18.248 16 E. Bellon KTM +18.275 17 F. Surowiak Hon +25.471 18 M. Tamburini KTM +25.674 19 G. Perez KTM +25.684 20 L. Russo KTM +28.821 21 F. Pilato KTM +33.626 22 E. Gutierrez Hus +36.591 23 E. Bertola KTM +36.826 24 K. Mononyane KTM +36.84 25 H. Mignot Hon +49.703 26 L. Schonrock KTM +1 Lap

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Cano Cfm 144 2 Y. Karpushin Cfm 109 3 G. Pugliese Cfm 101 4 T. Borg Hon 101 5 K. Ramadhipa Hon 80 6 F. Bujosa KTM 76 7 R. Ogiwara Hon 73 8 L. Zanni KTM 69 9 K. Singhapong Hon 61 10 D. Gonzalez KTM 47 11 G. Planques KTM 45 12 D. Da Costa Hon 37 13 K. Tinez Hon 34 14 M. Gabarrini KTM 32 15 K. Mononyane KTM 19 16 L. Abruzzo Hus 16 17 K. Daniel Hon 15 18 E. Bellon KTM 15 19 S. Mounsey KTM 9 20 R. Sanjuan Hon 9 21 E. Belford Hon 8 22 M. Nikolis Hon 8 23 E. Michielon KTM 5 24 G. Perez KTM 3 25 F. Surowiak Hon 2 26 S. Ikegami KTM 1 27 T. Varga KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

Alessandro Morosi secured his first Moto2 European Championship pole with a 1m33.208, narrowly defeating Eric Fernandez by 0.043 seconds.

Jacob Roulstone delivered his best qualifying result since joining the category, placing his Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro machine third and only 0.236 seconds from pole.

Harrison Voight was seventh in Q2 after setting exactly the same 1m33.765 as sixth-placed Marco Tapia. A grid penalty for Francesco Mongiardo promoted Voight to sixth for the original start. Jonathan Nahlous qualified 13th, while Declan Van Rosmalen lined up 20th.

The scheduled 17-lap race was interrupted by a red flag. Before the stoppage, championship leader Milan Pawelec had charged forward from seventh, while Roulstone had worked his way back into third.

Several riders did not make the restart. Nahlous was forced out when his clutch overheated, while Van Rosmalen was also absent from the six-lap restart.

The revised grid placed Pawelec on pole, Morosi second, Voight third and Roulstone fourth. Voight made an excellent launch and immediately moved into the lead, remaining there through the first five laps of the abbreviated contest.

Pawelec recovered from a less-effective start and steadily closed on the leading trio. The Polish rider began the final lap in third before producing the decisive moves that carried him past Morosi and Voight.

Pawelec took his fourth consecutive victory by 0.368 seconds from Voight, with Morosi only 0.103 seconds further behind. Mongiardo finished fourth and only 0.775 seconds from victory, while Dennis Foggia completed the top five.

Roulstone lost several positions through the opening corners of the restart but fought his way back to fourth. With two laps remaining, debris from another motorcycle was forced behind his radiator and cut an ignition wire, bringing an otherwise highly competitive weekend to a premature end.

Unai Orradre’s unbroken run of podium finishes also ended after he was forced to start from pit lane and subsequently shown the black flag. Eric Fernandez encountered an apparent technical problem before crashing out.

Pawelec now has six victories and one third place from the eight races contested this season. His fourth consecutive win increases his championship tally to 173 points and his lead over Orradre to 41.

Voight’s first Moto2 European Championship podium since 2023 elevates him to seventh on 76 points. Roulstone remains 10th with 39 points, while Nahlous sits 18th on 15.

Milan Pawelec

“I’m really happy. The weekend didn’t start as we’d hoped; in fact, in Q2 we didn’t manage to qualify at the front. We had some bad luck with the yellow flags, but we knew we’d fight our way back up – we knew we had good pace. I stayed out in front and then there was a red flag that brought us to a halt. In the second half of the race I knew we had to push as hard as we could; the start wasn’t great, but we managed to fight our way back and win. It’s brilliant to be winning again; we’re in a very good position in the championship, so we must keep it up. Many thanks to everyone supporting me from Poland, to all the sponsors and to AGR Team for their work.”

Harrison Voight

“I feel absolutely brilliant after this result; I’m really pleased – it’s been a long time since my last podium in this championship. Above all, it’s a fantastic feeling mentally because the last 18 months haven’t been easy for me. I can only thank everyone who’s stood by me through the good times and the bad. I must especially thank Cardoso Racing; they’ve helped me grow and believe in myself, as well as providing me with great equipment. It’s true that we had a few problems at the start of the season, but they never gave up; they’ve always worked to the best of their ability, and finally the reward has come. I needed this to build my confidence, so I’m very happy.”

Jacob Roulstone

“Mechanical failure ruled me out of the race today. After hitting some debris from another bike while running in 4th with two laps to go, a piece of carbon somehow got forced up behind my radiator and ended up cutting an ignition wire. Absolutely crazy! Extremely disappointed. The initial race was red flagged and restarted. Up to that point, I was able to ride smartly and work my way back into P3. In the restart, I dropped a few positions in the first two corners but managed to fight back to P4. “The team and I worked incredibly hard this weekend, and it felt like we made the most of every session. To have it end with such a freak incident is heartbreaking. But that doesn’t take anything away from the hard work and progress we made. Thank you all for the support, and I’ll see you in Aragón.”

Jonathan Nahlous

“I was feeling really good going into this race; we’d shown great pace. It was a shame to have that clutch problem which forced us to retire early on, but we must focus on the positives, and this weekend we’ve seen plenty of good things that give us great hope for the upcoming races.”

Moto2 European Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Pawelec Kal 9m31.730 2 H. Voight Kal +0.368 3 A. Morosi Kal +0.471 4 F. Mongiardo Kal +0.775 5 D. Foggia Bos +3.467 6 F. Llambias Kal +3.672 7 D. Real Kal +4.005 8 M. Tapia Bos +5.693 9 M. Ludena Kal +5.779 10 R. Romero Kal +6.049 11 I. Garcia Kal +7.497 12 J. Gimbert Kal +8.605 13 O. Van Trigt Kal +9.758 14 D. Mihaila Kal +10.234 15 J. Del Olmo Kal +17.225 16 J. Eisenkolb Kal +30.097 DNF J. Roulstone Bos +3 laps DNF P. Venturini Bos +4 laps DNF E. Krsevan Kal DNF J. Uriostegui Kal

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Pawelec Kal 173 2 U. Orradre Kal 132 3 F. Mongiardo Kal 101 4 A. Morosi Kal 100 5 E. Fernandez Bos 98 6 D. Foggia Bos 89 7 H. Voight Kal 76 8 J. Palomera Kal 50 9 R. Moor For 49 10 J. Roulstone Bos 39 11 M. Ludena Kal 37 12 F. Llambias Kal 36 13 M. Tapia Bos 21 14 I. Garcia Kal 17 15 J. Gimbert Kal 16 16 E. Krsevan Kal 16 17 P. Venturini Bos 15 18 J. Nahlous Kal 15 19 D. Real Kal 9 20 R. Romero Yam 9 21 S. Nepa For 7 22 A. Brinton Kal 6 23 O. Van Trigt Kal 3 24 M. Toth Kal 2 25 D. Mihaila Kal 2 26 J. Santos Kal 1 27 J. Del Olmo Kal 1

Momoven Moto4 European Cup

Víctor Cubeles claimed his first Moto4 European Cup pole with a 1m41.511, placing the Team Impala Honda rider ahead of championship leader Álvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Pritelli.

Australian Archie Schmidt lined up 20th for both races aboard the MTA Junior Team Honda.

Lucas, Pritelli, Fynn Kratochwil, Edoardo Savino and Cubeles all spent time at or near the front during a frantic opening race. Savino led through much of the closing phase before the contest was transformed by last-corner drama.

Savino crashed out of the leading group on the final lap, leaving Lucas to take his fifth victory of the season. Kratochwil finished only 0.356 seconds behind and secured his maiden Moto4 podium, with Pritelli third at 0.853 seconds.

Leonardo Casadei and Enzo Zaragoza completed the top five, while the leading 10 riders were covered by only 2.543 seconds.

Schmidt gained two positions to finish 18th. The South Australian remained with the main group throughout and crossed the line 6.193 seconds behind Lucas.

Race Two produced another multi-rider fight before an incident on the final lap brought out the red flags. The result was declared after 14 laps, with Pritelli awarded victory by only 0.092 seconds over Savino.

Lucas finished third and just 0.148 seconds from victory. Kratochwil was fourth at 0.227 seconds, while Cubeles completed a leading five covered by 0.424 seconds.

Schmidt again finished 18th, this time 21.821 seconds behind the winner.

Lucas and Pritelli each collected 41 points from the two races, leaving the championship margin unchanged. Lucas leads with 176 points, 36 ahead of Pritelli. Cubeles moves to third on 102 points, two ahead of Savino and six ahead of Mateo Marulanda.

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Lucas Hon 25m41.787 2 F. Kratochwil Hon +0.356 3 L. Pritelli Hon +0.853 4 L. Casadei Hon +0.935 5 E. Zaragoza Hon +1.130 6 M. Marulanda Hon +1.248 7 A. Debon Hon +1.298 8 J. Ramila Hon +1.447 9 I. Galan Hon +2.125 10 V. Cubeles Hon +2.543 11 M. Sanchez Hon +2.726 12 E. Ruz Hon +2.760 13 A. Arnold Hon +3.290 14 O. Cantos Hon +5.142 15 D. Sanchez Hon +5.159 16 E. Boxberger Hon +5.172 17 M. Roig Hon +5.790 18 A. Schmidt Hon +6.193 19 D. Climent Hon +24.495 20 L. Fino Hon +24.524 DNF E. Savino Hon +1 lap DNF A. Kupczynski Hon +1 lap DNF C. Borrelli Hon +11 laps DNF J. Reyes Hon +13 laps DNF R. Budginaite Hon +14 laps DNF A. Daquigan Hon DNF E. Sparks Hon DNF G. Tesini Hon DNF E. Osorio Hon DNS N. Macary Hon

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 L. Pritelli Hon 23m58.910 140.28 2 E. Savino Hon +0.092 140.27 3 A. Lucas Hon +0.148 140.26 4 F. Kratochwil Hon +0.227 140.25 5 V. Cubeles Hon +0.424 140.23 6 E. Zaragoza Hon +0.860 140.19 7 A. Kupczynski Hon +1.019 140.18 8 I. Galan Hon +1.560 140.12 9 R. Budginaite Hon +1.681 140.11 10 L. Casadei Hon +9.178 139.39 11 D. Sanchez Hon +9.490 139.36 12 A. Debon Hon +9.841 139.32 13 O. Cantos Hon +9.897 139.32 14 E. Boxberger Hon +10.639 139.25 15 E. Osorio Hon +14.043 138.92 16 A. Arnold Hon +14.824 138.85 17 A. Almeida Hon +20.198 138.33 18 A. Schmidt Hon +21.821 138.18 19 N. Macary Hon +22.076 138.16 20 D. Climent Hon +22.206 138.14 21 G. Tesini Hon +22.542 138.11 22 I. Rodriguez Hon +22.683 138.10 23 L. Fino Hon +22.695 138.10 DNC J. Ramila Hon +0.330 140.24 DNC M. Marulanda Hon +1.105 140.17 DNC A. Daquigan Hon +9.133 139.39 DNC M. Sanchez Hon +9.410 139.36 DNF E. Sparks Hon +5 laps 137.75 DNF M. Roig Hon +10 laps 137.39 DNF E. Ruz Hon +10 laps 137.39

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Lucas Hon 176 2 L. Pritelli Hon 140 3 V. Cubeles Hon 102 4 E. Savino Hon 100 5 M. Marulanda Hon 96 6 F. Kratochwil Hon 85 7 I. Galan Hon 73 8 Q. Irfan Hon 61 9 L. Casadei Hon 44 10 J. Ramila Hon 43 11 E. Zaragoza Hon 40 12 C. Borrelli Hon 39 13 E. Osorio Hon 33 14 A. Daquigan Hon 29 15 A. Arnold Hon 25 16 E. Boxberger Hon 24 17 M. Sanchez Hon 24 18 E. Sparks Hon 18 19 D. Sanchez Hon 17 20 A. Nativi Hon 14 21 A. Debon Hon 13 22 A. Almeida Hon 12 23 I. Rodriguez Hon 10 24 A. Kupczynski Hon 9 25 R. Budginaite Hon 7 26 D. Peris Hon 5 27 O. Cantos Hon 5 28 E. Ruz Hon 4 29 S. Castiblanques Hon 4 30 G. Tesini Hon 3 31 M. Tamburini Hon 2 32 L. Martinazzi Hon 2 33 J. Reyes Hon 1

Stock European Championship

Lorenzo Fellon carried his Magny-Cours momentum into Valencia and secured his maiden Stock European Championship pole with a 1m36.330.

Jacobo Hinojosa qualified second, 0.348 seconds behind, while David Jimenez completed the front row. Championship leader Yeray Ruiz recorded a 1m36.431 that would have placed him second, but he was disqualified from Q2 for a technical infringement and sent to 18th on the grid.

Hinojosa led the opening lap before Fellon moved ahead on lap two. The Frenchman then controlled the balance of the 16-lap contest, absorbing Hinojosa’s pressure and gradually creating a small margin.

Fellon took his second consecutive victory by 1.221 seconds from Hinojosa, becoming the first repeat winner of the 2026 Stock season.

Ruiz produced the charge of the race from 18th. He reached the contest for third and recorded the fastest lap with a 1m36.771, but Alberto Garcia held him off by just 0.016 seconds at the flag.

Mitja Borgelt defeated Blai Trias by only 0.001 seconds for fifth, with Jacopo Cretaro, Juanes Rivera, Emanuele Andrenacci and Filippo Fuligni completing the top 10.

Fellon’s maximum haul moves him into the championship lead with 86 points, six ahead of Ruiz. Hinojosa and Garcia are tied for third on 66 points, with Trias fifth on 61.

Stock European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Fellon Yam 26m03.058 2 J. Hinojosa Yam +1.221 3 A. Garcia Yam +4.474 4 Y. Ruiz Hon +4.490 5 M. Borgelt Yam +9.727 6 B. Trias Yam +9.728 7 J. Cretaro Yam +13.415 8 J. Rivera Yam +18.936 9 E. Andrenacci Yam +20.288 10 F. Fuligni Yam +22.409 11 L. Pontillo Yam +22.944 12 B. Kecskes Yam +23.213 13 M. Bernal Yam +24.016 14 S. Chavan Yam +26.555 15 D. Lanuza Yam +27.807 16 V. Panteleakis Hon +28.189 17 A. Torrelo Yam +31.629 18 C. Lolli Yam +35.753 19 O. Granshagen Yam +1:11.120 DNF D. Jimenez Yam +3 laps DNF G. Capote Yam +3 laps DNF M. Rostagni Yam +3 laps DNF F. Orlandi Yam +7 laps DNF K. Uchiumi Yam +13 laps DNF J. Telo Yam +14 laps DNF B. Bambecki Hon DNS D. De Ponte Yam

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Fellon Yam 86 2 Y. Ruiz Hon 80 3 J. Hinojosa Yam 66 4 A. Garcia Yam 66 5 B. Trias Yam 61 6 M. Bernal Yam 48 7 D. Jimenez Yam 43 8 F. Fuligni Yam 30 9 J. Cretaro Yam 29 10 C. Lolli Yam 29 11 M. Borgelt Yam 23 12 A. Diaz Yam 20 13 J. Rivera Yam 19 14 L. Pontillo Yam 17 15 B. Kecskes Yam 16 16 S. Chavan Yam 12 17 G. Capote Yam 12 18 E. Andrenacci Yam 8 19 M. Rostagni Yam 8 20 M. Molik Hon 7 21 J. Losada Yam 5 22 A. Linares Yam 5 23 F. Orlandi Yam 5 24 D. De Ponte Yam 3 25 D. Lanuza Yam 1 26 B. Bambecki Hon 1