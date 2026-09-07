2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship
Round Five – Valencia
The fifth round of the 2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship delivered two perfect Moto3 performances from Carlos Cano, a sixth Moto2 victory for Milan Pawelec and a breakthrough podium for Australian Harrison Voight at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Returning from the mid-season break following Round Four at Magny-Cours, the MotoJunior paddock encountered fierce heat and a six-race Sunday programme containing red flags, last-lap passes and several exceptionally close finishes.
Cano swept both Moto3 Junior races to establish a 35-point championship advantage, while Pawelec won the shortened Moto2 contest on its final lap and will have his first opportunity to seal the European crown at Aragón.
Álvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Pritelli shared the Moto4 victories, leaving their championship margin unchanged, while Lorenzo Fellon converted pole into a second consecutive Stock European Championship victory and took over the series lead.
Voight produced the leading Australian result with second in Moto2. Jacob Roulstone qualified on the front row and was back in fourth before a freak mechanical failure ended his race, while Marianos Nikolis scored points in both Moto3 encounters. Levi Russo and Moto4 competitor Archie Schmidt also completed both of their respective races.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship
Carlos Cano continued his formidable mid-season run by qualifying on pole with a 1m38.437, placing the CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team rider 0.154 seconds clear of Kiattisak Singhapong. Guillem Planques completed the front row, with Travis Borg, David González and Fernando Bujosa filling row two.
Marianos Nikolis qualified 16th and was promoted to 15th on the Race One grid following penalties elsewhere. Fellow Australian Levi Russo started the opening race from 24th.
Singhapong made the strongest start to Race One and led the opening four laps, but Cano moved ahead on lap five and remained at the front through the balance of the 16-lap contest.
The race remained intensely competitive behind him. Yaroslav Karpushin and González repeatedly exchanged second and third, while Giulio Pugliese, Singhapong and Ryota Ogiwara remained within striking distance.
Cano crossed the line only 0.214 seconds ahead of Karpushin, with González another 0.019 seconds behind in third. Pugliese finished fourth, while Singhapong and Ogiwara completed a leading six covered by only 0.538 seconds.
Nikolis gained five positions on the opening lap before settling into the contest for the lower points-scoring positions. He finished 12th, 16.260 seconds from the winner, earning four championship points. Russo completed the race in 24th.
British rider Johnny Garness made his Moto3 Junior World Championship debut after more than three years away from competition. The former British Talent Cup champion marked his return by finishing 18th in Race One, although he did not start the second encounter.
Race Two produced an even more combative lead contest. Cano led the opening lap before Bujosa took command, with Karpushin, Pugliese and Borg also circulating at the head of the tightly packed group.
Bujosa led through much of the middle and closing phases, while Karpushin briefly took over from laps nine to 11. Cano remained in contention throughout and returned to the front on the final lap.
Only 0.111 seconds separated Cano and Karpushin at the flag. Bujosa completed the podium just 0.155 seconds from victory, while Pugliese was fourth at 0.202 seconds. Leonardo Zanni, Kiandra Ramadhipa and Ogiwara completed a leading seven covered by only 0.719 seconds.
Nikolis improved to 14th in Race Two and added another two points to his tally. Russo advanced from 27th on the grid to finish 20th, reducing his deficit to the winner to 28.821 seconds.
Cano’s perfect 50-point haul moves him to 144 points and gives him a 35-point advantage over Karpushin. Pugliese and Borg are tied on 101 points, with Pugliese holding third on countback. Nikolis climbs to 22nd in the championship with eight points.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Cano
|
Cfm
|
26m28.689
|
2
|
Y. Karpushin
|
Cfm
|
+0.214
|
3
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
+0.233
|
4
|
G. Pugliese
|
Cfm
|
+0.458
|
5
|
K. Singhapong
|
Hon
|
+0.513
|
6
|
R. Ogiwara
|
Hon
|
+0.538
|
7
|
T. Borg
|
Hon
|
+3.919
|
8
|
M. Gabarrini
|
KTM
|
+4.867
|
9
|
D. Da Costa
|
Hon
|
+5.145
|
10
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
Hon
|
+5.584
|
11
|
L. Zanni
|
KTM
|
+6.827
|
12
|
M. Nikolis
|
Hon
|
+16.260
|
13
|
G. Perez
|
KTM
|
+16.360
|
14
|
F. Surowiak
|
Hon
|
+16.402
|
15
|
E. Michielon
|
KTM
|
+25.484
|
16
|
S. Ikegami
|
KTM
|
+25.595
|
17
|
M. Tamburini
|
KTM
|
+25.663
|
18
|
J. Garness
|
Hon
|
+26.066
|
19
|
E. Bellon
|
KTM
|
+26.242
|
20
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
+27.136
|
21
|
L. Abruzzo
|
Hus
|
+35.162
|
22
|
F. Pilato
|
KTM
|
+39.996
|
23
|
E. Gutierrez
|
Hus
|
+40.081
|
24
|
L. Russo
|
KTM
|
+51.861
|
25
|
H. Mignot
|
Hon
|
+1:02.330
|
DNF
|
E. Bertola
|
KTM
|
+4 laps
|
DNF
|
G. Planques
|
KTM
|
+10 laps
|
DNF
|
R. Sanjuan
|
Hon
|
+12 laps
|
DNF
|
L. Schonrock
|
KTM
|
+14 laps
|
DNF
|
F. Bujosa
|
KTM
|
+15 laps
|
DNS
|
K. Tinez
|
Hon
|
DNS
|
E. Belford
|
Hon
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|C. Cano
|Cfm
|26m37.141
|2
|Y. Karpushin
|Cfm
|+0.111
|3
|F. Bujosa
|KTM
|+0.155
|4
|G. Pugliese
|Cfm
|+0.202
|5
|L. Zanni
|KTM
|+0.351
|6
|K. Ramadhipa
|Hon
|+0.485
|7
|R. Ogiwara
|Hon
|+0.719
|8
|K. Tinez
|Hon
|+2.481
|9
|T. Borg
|Hon
|+2.503
|10
|M. Gabarrini
|KTM
|+5.796
|11
|D. Da Costa
|Hon
|+5.972
|12
|G. Planques
|KTM
|+5.99
|13
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+11.752
|14
|M. Nikolis
|Hon
|+15.471
|15
|S. Ikegami
|KTM
|+18.248
|16
|E. Bellon
|KTM
|+18.275
|17
|F. Surowiak
|Hon
|+25.471
|18
|M. Tamburini
|KTM
|+25.674
|19
|G. Perez
|KTM
|+25.684
|20
|L. Russo
|KTM
|+28.821
|21
|F. Pilato
|KTM
|+33.626
|22
|E. Gutierrez
|Hus
|+36.591
|23
|E. Bertola
|KTM
|+36.826
|24
|K. Mononyane
|KTM
|+36.84
|25
|H. Mignot
|Hon
|+49.703
|26
|L. Schonrock
|KTM
|+1 Lap
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Cano
|
Cfm
|
144
|
2
|
Y. Karpushin
|
Cfm
|
109
|
3
|
G. Pugliese
|
Cfm
|
101
|
4
|
T. Borg
|
Hon
|
101
|
5
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
Hon
|
80
|
6
|
F. Bujosa
|
KTM
|
76
|
7
|
R. Ogiwara
|
Hon
|
73
|
8
|
L. Zanni
|
KTM
|
69
|
9
|
K. Singhapong
|
Hon
|
61
|
10
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
47
|
11
|
G. Planques
|
KTM
|
45
|
12
|
D. Da Costa
|
Hon
|
37
|
13
|
K. Tinez
|
Hon
|
34
|
14
|
M. Gabarrini
|
KTM
|
32
|
15
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
19
|
16
|
L. Abruzzo
|
Hus
|
16
|
17
|
K. Daniel
|
Hon
|
15
|
18
|
E. Bellon
|
KTM
|
15
|
19
|
S. Mounsey
|
KTM
|
9
|
20
|
R. Sanjuan
|
Hon
|
9
|
21
|
E. Belford
|
Hon
|
8
|
22
|
M. Nikolis
|
Hon
|
8
|
23
|
E. Michielon
|
KTM
|
5
|
24
|
G. Perez
|
KTM
|
3
|
25
|
F. Surowiak
|
Hon
|
2
|
26
|
S. Ikegami
|
KTM
|
1
|
27
|
T. Varga
|
KTM
|
1
Moto2 European Championship
Alessandro Morosi secured his first Moto2 European Championship pole with a 1m33.208, narrowly defeating Eric Fernandez by 0.043 seconds.
Jacob Roulstone delivered his best qualifying result since joining the category, placing his Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro machine third and only 0.236 seconds from pole.
Harrison Voight was seventh in Q2 after setting exactly the same 1m33.765 as sixth-placed Marco Tapia. A grid penalty for Francesco Mongiardo promoted Voight to sixth for the original start. Jonathan Nahlous qualified 13th, while Declan Van Rosmalen lined up 20th.
The scheduled 17-lap race was interrupted by a red flag. Before the stoppage, championship leader Milan Pawelec had charged forward from seventh, while Roulstone had worked his way back into third.
Several riders did not make the restart. Nahlous was forced out when his clutch overheated, while Van Rosmalen was also absent from the six-lap restart.
The revised grid placed Pawelec on pole, Morosi second, Voight third and Roulstone fourth. Voight made an excellent launch and immediately moved into the lead, remaining there through the first five laps of the abbreviated contest.
Pawelec recovered from a less-effective start and steadily closed on the leading trio. The Polish rider began the final lap in third before producing the decisive moves that carried him past Morosi and Voight.
Pawelec took his fourth consecutive victory by 0.368 seconds from Voight, with Morosi only 0.103 seconds further behind. Mongiardo finished fourth and only 0.775 seconds from victory, while Dennis Foggia completed the top five.
Roulstone lost several positions through the opening corners of the restart but fought his way back to fourth. With two laps remaining, debris from another motorcycle was forced behind his radiator and cut an ignition wire, bringing an otherwise highly competitive weekend to a premature end.
Unai Orradre’s unbroken run of podium finishes also ended after he was forced to start from pit lane and subsequently shown the black flag. Eric Fernandez encountered an apparent technical problem before crashing out.
Pawelec now has six victories and one third place from the eight races contested this season. His fourth consecutive win increases his championship tally to 173 points and his lead over Orradre to 41.
Voight’s first Moto2 European Championship podium since 2023 elevates him to seventh on 76 points. Roulstone remains 10th with 39 points, while Nahlous sits 18th on 15.
Milan Pawelec
“I’m really happy. The weekend didn’t start as we’d hoped; in fact, in Q2 we didn’t manage to qualify at the front. We had some bad luck with the yellow flags, but we knew we’d fight our way back up – we knew we had good pace. I stayed out in front and then there was a red flag that brought us to a halt. In the second half of the race I knew we had to push as hard as we could; the start wasn’t great, but we managed to fight our way back and win. It’s brilliant to be winning again; we’re in a very good position in the championship, so we must keep it up. Many thanks to everyone supporting me from Poland, to all the sponsors and to AGR Team for their work.”
Harrison Voight
“I feel absolutely brilliant after this result; I’m really pleased – it’s been a long time since my last podium in this championship. Above all, it’s a fantastic feeling mentally because the last 18 months haven’t been easy for me. I can only thank everyone who’s stood by me through the good times and the bad. I must especially thank Cardoso Racing; they’ve helped me grow and believe in myself, as well as providing me with great equipment. It’s true that we had a few problems at the start of the season, but they never gave up; they’ve always worked to the best of their ability, and finally the reward has come. I needed this to build my confidence, so I’m very happy.”
Jacob Roulstone
“Mechanical failure ruled me out of the race today. After hitting some debris from another bike while running in 4th with two laps to go, a piece of carbon somehow got forced up behind my radiator and ended up cutting an ignition wire. Absolutely crazy! Extremely disappointed. The initial race was red flagged and restarted. Up to that point, I was able to ride smartly and work my way back into P3. In the restart, I dropped a few positions in the first two corners but managed to fight back to P4.
“The team and I worked incredibly hard this weekend, and it felt like we made the most of every session. To have it end with such a freak incident is heartbreaking. But that doesn’t take anything away from the hard work and progress we made. Thank you all for the support, and I’ll see you in Aragón.”
Jonathan Nahlous
“I was feeling really good going into this race; we’d shown great pace. It was a shame to have that clutch problem which forced us to retire early on, but we must focus on the positives, and this weekend we’ve seen plenty of good things that give us great hope for the upcoming races.”
Moto2 European Championship Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Pawelec
|
Kal
|
9m31.730
|
2
|
H. Voight
|
Kal
|
+0.368
|
3
|
A. Morosi
|
Kal
|
+0.471
|
4
|
F. Mongiardo
|
Kal
|
+0.775
|
5
|
D. Foggia
|
Bos
|
+3.467
|
6
|
F. Llambias
|
Kal
|
+3.672
|
7
|
D. Real
|
Kal
|
+4.005
|
8
|
M. Tapia
|
Bos
|
+5.693
|
9
|
M. Ludena
|
Kal
|
+5.779
|
10
|
R. Romero
|
Kal
|
+6.049
|
11
|
I. Garcia
|
Kal
|
+7.497
|
12
|
J. Gimbert
|
Kal
|
+8.605
|
13
|
O. Van Trigt
|
Kal
|
+9.758
|
14
|
D. Mihaila
|
Kal
|
+10.234
|
15
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kal
|
+17.225
|
16
|
J. Eisenkolb
|
Kal
|
+30.097
|
DNF
|
J. Roulstone
|
Bos
|
+3 laps
|
DNF
|
P. Venturini
|
Bos
|
+4 laps
|
DNF
|
E. Krsevan
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
J. Uriostegui
|
Kal
Moto2 European Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Pawelec
|
Kal
|
173
|
2
|
U. Orradre
|
Kal
|
132
|
3
|
F. Mongiardo
|
Kal
|
101
|
4
|
A. Morosi
|
Kal
|
100
|
5
|
E. Fernandez
|
Bos
|
98
|
6
|
D. Foggia
|
Bos
|
89
|
7
|
H. Voight
|
Kal
|
76
|
8
|
J. Palomera
|
Kal
|
50
|
9
|
R. Moor
|
For
|
49
|
10
|
J. Roulstone
|
Bos
|
39
|
11
|
M. Ludena
|
Kal
|
37
|
12
|
F. Llambias
|
Kal
|
36
|
13
|
M. Tapia
|
Bos
|
21
|
14
|
I. Garcia
|
Kal
|
17
|
15
|
J. Gimbert
|
Kal
|
16
|
16
|
E. Krsevan
|
Kal
|
16
|
17
|
P. Venturini
|
Bos
|
15
|
18
|
J. Nahlous
|
Kal
|
15
|
19
|
D. Real
|
Kal
|
9
|
20
|
R. Romero
|
Yam
|
9
|
21
|
S. Nepa
|
For
|
7
|
22
|
A. Brinton
|
Kal
|
6
|
23
|
O. Van Trigt
|
Kal
|
3
|
24
|
M. Toth
|
Kal
|
2
|
25
|
D. Mihaila
|
Kal
|
2
|
26
|
J. Santos
|
Kal
|
1
|
27
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kal
|
1
Momoven Moto4 European Cup
Víctor Cubeles claimed his first Moto4 European Cup pole with a 1m41.511, placing the Team Impala Honda rider ahead of championship leader Álvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Pritelli.
Australian Archie Schmidt lined up 20th for both races aboard the MTA Junior Team Honda.
Lucas, Pritelli, Fynn Kratochwil, Edoardo Savino and Cubeles all spent time at or near the front during a frantic opening race. Savino led through much of the closing phase before the contest was transformed by last-corner drama.
Savino crashed out of the leading group on the final lap, leaving Lucas to take his fifth victory of the season. Kratochwil finished only 0.356 seconds behind and secured his maiden Moto4 podium, with Pritelli third at 0.853 seconds.
Leonardo Casadei and Enzo Zaragoza completed the top five, while the leading 10 riders were covered by only 2.543 seconds.
Schmidt gained two positions to finish 18th. The South Australian remained with the main group throughout and crossed the line 6.193 seconds behind Lucas.
Race Two produced another multi-rider fight before an incident on the final lap brought out the red flags. The result was declared after 14 laps, with Pritelli awarded victory by only 0.092 seconds over Savino.
Lucas finished third and just 0.148 seconds from victory. Kratochwil was fourth at 0.227 seconds, while Cubeles completed a leading five covered by 0.424 seconds.
Schmidt again finished 18th, this time 21.821 seconds behind the winner.
Lucas and Pritelli each collected 41 points from the two races, leaving the championship margin unchanged. Lucas leads with 176 points, 36 ahead of Pritelli. Cubeles moves to third on 102 points, two ahead of Savino and six ahead of Mateo Marulanda.
Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Lucas
|
Hon
|
25m41.787
|
2
|
F. Kratochwil
|
Hon
|
+0.356
|
3
|
L. Pritelli
|
Hon
|
+0.853
|
4
|
L. Casadei
|
Hon
|
+0.935
|
5
|
E. Zaragoza
|
Hon
|
+1.130
|
6
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
+1.248
|
7
|
A. Debon
|
Hon
|
+1.298
|
8
|
J. Ramila
|
Hon
|
+1.447
|
9
|
I. Galan
|
Hon
|
+2.125
|
10
|
V. Cubeles
|
Hon
|
+2.543
|
11
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
+2.726
|
12
|
E. Ruz
|
Hon
|
+2.760
|
13
|
A. Arnold
|
Hon
|
+3.290
|
14
|
O. Cantos
|
Hon
|
+5.142
|
15
|
D. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
+5.159
|
16
|
E. Boxberger
|
Hon
|
+5.172
|
17
|
M. Roig
|
Hon
|
+5.790
|
18
|
A. Schmidt
|
Hon
|
+6.193
|
19
|
D. Climent
|
Hon
|
+24.495
|
20
|
L. Fino
|
Hon
|
+24.524
|
DNF
|
E. Savino
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
DNF
|
A. Kupczynski
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
DNF
|
C. Borrelli
|
Hon
|
+11 laps
|
DNF
|
J. Reyes
|
Hon
|
+13 laps
|
DNF
|
R. Budginaite
|
Hon
|
+14 laps
|
DNF
|
A. Daquigan
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
DNS
|
N. Macary
|
Hon
Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
L. Pritelli
|
Hon
|
23m58.910
|
140.28
|
2
|
E. Savino
|
Hon
|
+0.092
|
140.27
|
3
|
A. Lucas
|
Hon
|
+0.148
|
140.26
|
4
|
F. Kratochwil
|
Hon
|
+0.227
|
140.25
|
5
|
V. Cubeles
|
Hon
|
+0.424
|
140.23
|
6
|
E. Zaragoza
|
Hon
|
+0.860
|
140.19
|
7
|
A. Kupczynski
|
Hon
|
+1.019
|
140.18
|
8
|
I. Galan
|
Hon
|
+1.560
|
140.12
|
9
|
R. Budginaite
|
Hon
|
+1.681
|
140.11
|
10
|
L. Casadei
|
Hon
|
+9.178
|
139.39
|
11
|
D. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
+9.490
|
139.36
|
12
|
A. Debon
|
Hon
|
+9.841
|
139.32
|
13
|
O. Cantos
|
Hon
|
+9.897
|
139.32
|
14
|
E. Boxberger
|
Hon
|
+10.639
|
139.25
|
15
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
+14.043
|
138.92
|
16
|
A. Arnold
|
Hon
|
+14.824
|
138.85
|
17
|
A. Almeida
|
Hon
|
+20.198
|
138.33
|
18
|
A. Schmidt
|
Hon
|
+21.821
|
138.18
|
19
|
N. Macary
|
Hon
|
+22.076
|
138.16
|
20
|
D. Climent
|
Hon
|
+22.206
|
138.14
|
21
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
+22.542
|
138.11
|
22
|
I. Rodriguez
|
Hon
|
+22.683
|
138.10
|
23
|
L. Fino
|
Hon
|
+22.695
|
138.10
|
DNC
|
J. Ramila
|
Hon
|
+0.330
|
140.24
|
DNC
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
+1.105
|
140.17
|
DNC
|
A. Daquigan
|
Hon
|
+9.133
|
139.39
|
DNC
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
+9.410
|
139.36
|
DNF
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
+5 laps
|
137.75
|
DNF
|
M. Roig
|
Hon
|
+10 laps
|
137.39
|
DNF
|
E. Ruz
|
Hon
|
+10 laps
|
137.39
Momoven Moto4 European Cup Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
A. Lucas
|
Hon
|
176
|
2
|
L. Pritelli
|
Hon
|
140
|
3
|
V. Cubeles
|
Hon
|
102
|
4
|
E. Savino
|
Hon
|
100
|
5
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
96
|
6
|
F. Kratochwil
|
Hon
|
85
|
7
|
I. Galan
|
Hon
|
73
|
8
|
Q. Irfan
|
Hon
|
61
|
9
|
L. Casadei
|
Hon
|
44
|
10
|
J. Ramila
|
Hon
|
43
|
11
|
E. Zaragoza
|
Hon
|
40
|
12
|
C. Borrelli
|
Hon
|
39
|
13
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
33
|
14
|
A. Daquigan
|
Hon
|
29
|
15
|
A. Arnold
|
Hon
|
25
|
16
|
E. Boxberger
|
Hon
|
24
|
17
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
24
|
18
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
18
|
19
|
D. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
17
|
20
|
A. Nativi
|
Hon
|
14
|
21
|
A. Debon
|
Hon
|
13
|
22
|
A. Almeida
|
Hon
|
12
|
23
|
I. Rodriguez
|
Hon
|
10
|
24
|
A. Kupczynski
|
Hon
|
9
|
25
|
R. Budginaite
|
Hon
|
7
|
26
|
D. Peris
|
Hon
|
5
|
27
|
O. Cantos
|
Hon
|
5
|
28
|
E. Ruz
|
Hon
|
4
|
29
|
S. Castiblanques
|
Hon
|
4
|
30
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
3
|
31
|
M. Tamburini
|
Hon
|
2
|
32
|
L. Martinazzi
|
Hon
|
2
|
33
|
J. Reyes
|
Hon
|
1
Stock European Championship
Lorenzo Fellon carried his Magny-Cours momentum into Valencia and secured his maiden Stock European Championship pole with a 1m36.330.
Jacobo Hinojosa qualified second, 0.348 seconds behind, while David Jimenez completed the front row. Championship leader Yeray Ruiz recorded a 1m36.431 that would have placed him second, but he was disqualified from Q2 for a technical infringement and sent to 18th on the grid.
Hinojosa led the opening lap before Fellon moved ahead on lap two. The Frenchman then controlled the balance of the 16-lap contest, absorbing Hinojosa’s pressure and gradually creating a small margin.
Fellon took his second consecutive victory by 1.221 seconds from Hinojosa, becoming the first repeat winner of the 2026 Stock season.
Ruiz produced the charge of the race from 18th. He reached the contest for third and recorded the fastest lap with a 1m36.771, but Alberto Garcia held him off by just 0.016 seconds at the flag.
Mitja Borgelt defeated Blai Trias by only 0.001 seconds for fifth, with Jacopo Cretaro, Juanes Rivera, Emanuele Andrenacci and Filippo Fuligni completing the top 10.
Fellon’s maximum haul moves him into the championship lead with 86 points, six ahead of Ruiz. Hinojosa and Garcia are tied for third on 66 points, with Trias fifth on 61.
Stock European Championship Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Fellon
|
Yam
|
26m03.058
|
2
|
J. Hinojosa
|
Yam
|
+1.221
|
3
|
A. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+4.474
|
4
|
Y. Ruiz
|
Hon
|
+4.490
|
5
|
M. Borgelt
|
Yam
|
+9.727
|
6
|
B. Trias
|
Yam
|
+9.728
|
7
|
J. Cretaro
|
Yam
|
+13.415
|
8
|
J. Rivera
|
Yam
|
+18.936
|
9
|
E. Andrenacci
|
Yam
|
+20.288
|
10
|
F. Fuligni
|
Yam
|
+22.409
|
11
|
L. Pontillo
|
Yam
|
+22.944
|
12
|
B. Kecskes
|
Yam
|
+23.213
|
13
|
M. Bernal
|
Yam
|
+24.016
|
14
|
S. Chavan
|
Yam
|
+26.555
|
15
|
D. Lanuza
|
Yam
|
+27.807
|
16
|
V. Panteleakis
|
Hon
|
+28.189
|
17
|
A. Torrelo
|
Yam
|
+31.629
|
18
|
C. Lolli
|
Yam
|
+35.753
|
19
|
O. Granshagen
|
Yam
|
+1:11.120
|
DNF
|
D. Jimenez
|
Yam
|
+3 laps
|
DNF
|
G. Capote
|
Yam
|
+3 laps
|
DNF
|
M. Rostagni
|
Yam
|
+3 laps
|
DNF
|
F. Orlandi
|
Yam
|
+7 laps
|
DNF
|
K. Uchiumi
|
Yam
|
+13 laps
|
DNF
|
J. Telo
|
Yam
|
+14 laps
|
DNF
|
B. Bambecki
|
Hon
|
DNS
|
D. De Ponte
|
Yam
Stock European Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
L. Fellon
|
Yam
|
86
|
2
|
Y. Ruiz
|
Hon
|
80
|
3
|
J. Hinojosa
|
Yam
|
66
|
4
|
A. Garcia
|
Yam
|
66
|
5
|
B. Trias
|
Yam
|
61
|
6
|
M. Bernal
|
Yam
|
48
|
7
|
D. Jimenez
|
Yam
|
43
|
8
|
F. Fuligni
|
Yam
|
30
|
9
|
J. Cretaro
|
Yam
|
29
|
10
|
C. Lolli
|
Yam
|
29
|
11
|
M. Borgelt
|
Yam
|
23
|
12
|
A. Diaz
|
Yam
|
20
|
13
|
J. Rivera
|
Yam
|
19
|
14
|
L. Pontillo
|
Yam
|
17
|
15
|
B. Kecskes
|
Yam
|
16
|
16
|
S. Chavan
|
Yam
|
12
|
17
|
G. Capote
|
Yam
|
12
|
18
|
E. Andrenacci
|
Yam
|
8
|
19
|
M. Rostagni
|
Yam
|
8
|
20
|
M. Molik
|
Hon
|
7
|
21
|
J. Losada
|
Yam
|
5
|
22
|
A. Linares
|
Yam
|
5
|
23
|
F. Orlandi
|
Yam
|
5
|
24
|
D. De Ponte
|
Yam
|
3
|
25
|
D. Lanuza
|
Yam
|
1
|
26
|
B. Bambecki
|
Hon
|
1
Next up
The FIM MotoJunior World Championship returns at MotorLand Aragón from September 25-27 for the penultimate round of the 2026 season.
Milan Pawelec will arrive with his first opportunity to secure the Moto2 European Championship after extending his advantage to 41 points. Harrison Voight will be looking to build on his breakthrough Valencia podium, while Jacob Roulstone will aim to convert his front-running pace into the result denied him by the freak mechanical failure.
Carlos Cano takes a 35-point Moto3 lead to Aragón, while Marianos Nikolis will be seeking to continue the points-scoring momentum established with his 12th and 14th places in Valencia.
Álvaro Lucas retains a 36-point Moto4 advantage over Lorenzo Pritelli, while the Stock contest remains finely balanced with new leader Lorenzo Fellon only six points ahead of Yeray Ruiz.