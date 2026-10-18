2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship
Round Seven – Misano
Carlos Cano, Alvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Fellon wrapped up the remaining titles as the 2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship concluded at Misano, where Fernando Bujosa stole the Moto3 race-winning honours and Milan Pawelec put the finishing touch on another dominant Moto2 campaign.
Bujosa won both Moto3 Junior World Championship races, the second by just six-thousandths of a second, while Cano secured the crown in the opener. Lucas survived a final-lap track-limits penalty to seal the Moto4 European Cup despite a commanding home victory for Lorenzo Pritelli, and fifth was enough for Fellon to clinch the Stock European Championship.
For the Australians, Harrison Voight’s hopes of a third Moto2 podium ended with an early crash while running third, Jacob Roulstone was caught up in an opening-lap incident, and Declan van Rosmalen finished in the points. Levi Russo also completed the second Moto3 race after a technical problem ended his opener.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship
Carlos Cano arrived at the finale with a 43-point championship advantage, but Saturday qualifying left the CFMOTO Aspar rider with work to do. Kiandra Ramadhipa took his maiden pole with a 1m41.370, just under five-hundredths ahead of Giulio Pugliese, while Kiattisak Singhapong completed the front row.
Cano qualified 11th after losing a late lap to yellow flags, although penalties elsewhere moved him to tenth on the final Race One grid. He needed a solid finish to settle the championship, and sixth proved sufficient to secure the title with one race remaining.
Fernando Bujosa made the decisive move in the race itself. Fourth at the end of the opening lap, the AC Racing rider took over at the front on lap two and led every remaining lap, building enough breathing room to stay clear of the fight behind.
Bujosa won by 1.369 seconds, with Singhapong taking second ahead of Yaroslav Karpushin, Ramadhipa and Pugliese. Those four were separated by less than half a second, while Singhapong also set the fastest lap.
Cano finished just over four seconds behind the winner, his ten points moving him to 190 and leaving Karpushin 38 points adrift with only 25 still available. Travis Borg, Alex Longarela, Leonardo Zanni and Enzo Bellon completed the top ten.
Levi Russo’s race was over almost immediately, with the timing report recording a technical problem at Turn One before the Australian completed a lap. Kristian Daniel Jr. also retired, with AGR reporting an electronic sensor problem, while Ryota Ogiwara and Guillem Planques both came into the pits before the finish.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|F. Bujosa
|KTM
|27m16.843
|2
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+1.369
|3
|Y. Karpushin
|Cfm
|+1.483
|4
|K. Ramadhipa
|Hon
|+1.653
|5
|G. Pugliese
|Cfm
|+1.822
|6
|C. Cano
|Cfm
|+4.233
|7
|T. Borg
|Hon
|+4.890
|8
|A. Longarela
|Hon
|+4.924
|9
|L. Zanni
|KTM
|+5.036
|10
|E. Bellon
|KTM
|+6.689
|11
|M. Gabarrini
|KTM
|+11.144
|12
|E. Michielon
|KTM
|+21.958
|13
|K. Tinez
|Hon
|+21.962
|14
|L. Abruzzo
|Hus
|+24.415
|15
|F. Surowiak
|Hon
|+25.312
|16
|R. Frost
|Hon
|+27.490
|17
|J. Garness
|Hon
|+27.602
|18
|G. Pérez
|KTM
|+32.953
|19
|E. Bertola
|KTM
|+33.386
|20
|S. Ikegami
|KTM
|+36.731
|21
|F. Pilato
|KTM
|+53.811
|22
|H. Mignot Kokora
|Hon
|+54.068
|23
|L. Schönrock
|KTM
|+1m28.093
|Not Classified
|RET
|K. Daniel Jr.
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|RET
|G. Planques
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|RET
|M. Tamburini
|Hus
|+9 Laps
|RET
|R. Ogiwara
|Hon
|+10 Laps
|RET
|D. González
|KTM
|+15 Laps
|RET
|L. Russo
|KTM
|+16 Laps
Moto3 Race Two
Bujosa wins by six-thousandths
Bujosa completed his double in a much closer second encounter, beating Ramadhipa by just 0.006 seconds as Karpushin finished only 0.025 seconds from victory. The leading six riders crossed the line within little more than four-tenths.
Pugliese led the opening lap before Bujosa moved ahead, but the lead changed repeatedly through the first two-thirds of the race. Singhapong and Pugliese both had spells at the front before Bujosa reclaimed first on lap 12 and held the lead across the line on each of the final five laps.
There was no opportunity to relax. Ramadhipa and Karpushin stayed close enough to make it a three-way finish, with Pugliese fourth, Singhapong fifth and Zanni sixth. Ramadhipa added the fastest lap to his runner-up result.
Already champion, Cano ran as high as third before finishing seventh, just under three-and-a-half seconds behind Bujosa. Matteo Gabarrini recovered from a long-lap penalty to take eighth ahead of Borg, while Bellon completed the top ten for the second time.
Russo brought his SF Racing KTM home 18th from 22nd on the grid. Daniel Jr. suffered another non-finish after crashing at Turn 15, while Seiryu Ikegami claimed the final point in 15th.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|F. Bujosa
|KTM
|27m20.076
|2
|K. Ramadhipa
|Hon
|+0.006
|3
|Y. Karpushin
|Cfm
|+0.025
|4
|G. Pugliese
|Cfm
|+0.237
|5
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|+0.322
|6
|L. Zanni
|KTM
|+0.404
|7
|C. Cano
|Cfm
|+3.447
|8
|M. Gabarrini
|KTM
|+7.885
|9
|T. Borg
|Hon
|+7.993
|10
|E. Bellon
|KTM
|+13.881
|11
|E. Michielon
|KTM
|+14.538
|12
|L. Abruzzo
|Hus
|+18.176
|13
|K. Tinez
|Hon
|+18.377
|14
|F. Surowiak
|Hon
|+19.574
|15
|S. Ikegami
|KTM
|+28.523
|16
|J. Garness
|Hon
|+28.599
|17
|M. Tamburini
|Hus
|+28.813
|18
|L. Russo
|KTM
|+36.265
|19
|R. Frost
|Hon
|+36.909
|20
|E. Bertola
|KTM
|+45.413
|21
|L. Schönrock
|KTM
|+1m27.455
|Not Classified
|RET
|K. Daniel Jr.
|KTM
|+5 Laps
|RET
|D. González
|KTM
|+5 Laps
|RET
|R. Ogiwara
|Hon
|+8 Laps
|RET
|G. Pérez
|KTM
|+8 Laps
|RET
|H. Mignot Kokora
|Hon
|+9 Laps
|RET
|A. Longarela
|Hon
|+11 Laps
|RET
|F. Pilato
|KTM
|+16 Laps
|NS
|G. Planques
|KTM
Cano ended the season on 199 points, 31 ahead of Karpushin, whose pair of third places secured the runner-up position. Pugliese finished third on 161, completing an Aspar sweep of the championship’s top three.
Bujosa’s double lifted him to fourth on 151 points and extended his winning run to three races following his breakthrough victory at Aragon. Ramadhipa finished fifth on 146, ahead of Borg on 127.
Australian Marianos Nikolis, who did not contest the Misano races, finished 20th in the championship with 13 points.
FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|C. Cano
|CFM
|199
|2
|Y. Karpushin
|CFM
|168
|3
|G. Pugliese
|CFM
|161
|4
|F. Bujosa
|KTM
|151
|5
|K. Ramadhipa
|Hon
|146
|6
|T. Borg
|Hon
|127
|7
|K. Singhapong
|Hon
|101
|8
|R. Ogiwara
|Hon
|92
|9
|L. Zanni
|KTM
|90
|10
|D. González
|KTM
|70
|11
|G. Planques
|KTM
|60
|12
|M. Gabarrini
|KTM
|53
|13
|K. Tinez
|Hon
|43
|14
|D. Da Costa
|Hon
|37
|15
|E. Bellon
|KTM
|36
|16
|K. Daniel
|Hon
|28
|17
|L. Abruzzo
|Hus
|23
|18
|K. Mononyane
|KTM
|19
|19
|E. Michielon
|KTM
|18
|20
|M. Nikolis
|Hon
|13
|21
|S. Mounsey
|KTM
|9
|22
|R. Sanjuan
|Hon
|9
|23
|A. Longarela
|Hon
|8
|24
|E. Belford
|Hon
|8
|25
|F. Surowiak
|Hon
|5
|26
|G. Pérez
|KTM
|3
|27
|S. Ikegami
|KTM
|2
|28
|T. Varga
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship
Milan Pawelec had already secured his second consecutive Moto2 European Championship at Aragon, but the AGR rider maintained his momentum at Misano with pole position, fastest lap and his eighth victory of the season.
Pawelec led all 17 laps and finished almost seven seconds clear of Francesco Mongiardo, who likewise held second throughout. Behind them, the contest for the final podium position developed considerably as the race unfolded.
Harrison Voight made a strong start from fourth to run third through the opening two laps, but crashed at Turn 15 on lap three. The Australian had been seeking a third podium of the season after his second places at Valencia and Aragon.
Pier Francesco Venturini initially inherited third before Unai Orradre moved into the position. Facundo Llambias then worked his way forward from ninth on the grid, reaching third on lap 11 and pulling clear to secure his first podium since Magny-Cours in 2025.
Alessandro Morosi won a close contest for fourth, beating Venturini by just 0.067 seconds, with Orradre another two-tenths behind. That result secured Morosi third in the championship, despite Mongiardo’s runner-up finish.
Javier Palomera finished seventh, while Max Toth climbed from 12th to eighth for his best Moto2 result. David Real took ninth ahead of Dennis Foggia, whose afternoon included a long-lap penalty and a rear-tyre problem reported by his team.
Jacob Roulstone’s race ended at Turn Two on the opening lap. The Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro rider reported a launch-control problem followed by contact with another rider, resulting in a heavy crash. The team confirmed he escaped without injury.
Declan van Rosmalen advanced from 18th on the grid to finish 14th, collecting two championship points. Owen van Trigt recorded his best result of the season in 11th, ahead of Demis Mihaila and Amanuel Brinton.
Harrison Voight
“I’m not happy with today’s race… but I am happy with the season. I crashed whilst in third place at the start of the race. Today I wanted to fight for the win, but it wasn’t possible. Even so, these things happen sometimes and we have to take stock of the season we’ve had – it’s been a great year for me, especially the second half of the season. Since the summer break, we’ve consistently been in the top five; we’ve secured podium finishes… I think we should be happy.”
Jacob Roulstone
“I’m really disappointed, to be honest. At the start we had a problem with the launch control, then another rider touched me and I had a very hard crash. Luckily, I didn’t break any bones, but today I felt capable of finishing in the top five or even fighting for the podium.”
Milan Pawelec
“It’s really lovely to be able to end the season like this. We showed some really good pace. It was incredible to win in front of my whole family, my friends and everyone who came to support me. I want to thank them all, as well as the whole AGR Team family and all the sponsors who’ve given me the chance to be here.”
Moto2 European Championship Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|M. Pawelec
|Kal
|27m20.790
|2
|F. Mongiardo
|Kal
|+6.746
|3
|F. Llambias
|Kal
|+9.780
|4
|A. Morosi
|Kal
|+13.384
|5
|P. F. Venturini
|Bos
|+13.451
|6
|U. Orradre
|Kal
|+13.674
|7
|J. Palomera
|Kal
|+19.273
|8
|M. Toth
|Kal
|+21.187
|9
|D. Real
|Kal
|+25.140
|10
|D. Foggia
|Bos
|+27.030
|11
|O. Van Trigt
|Kal
|+27.536
|12
|D. Mihaila
|Kal
|+37.966
|13
|A. Brinton
|Kal
|+38.015
|14
|D. Van Rosmalen
|Kal
|+1m08.638
|15
|J. Del Olmo
|Kal
|+1m20.322
|Not Classified
|RET
|E. Krsevan
|Kal
|+4 Laps
|RET
|J. Eisenkolb
|Kal
|+5 Laps
|RET
|H. Voight
|Kal
|+15 Laps
|RET
|A. García
|Kal
|+15 Laps
|RET
|J. Roulstone
|Bos
|+17 Laps
Pawelec completed the season with eight wins and nine podiums from 11 races, scoring 223 points to finish 45 clear of Orradre. Morosi took third on 148, six ahead of Mongiardo.
Foggia’s six points for tenth at Misano allowed him to edge Voight out of fifth in the final standings by a single point, 110 to 109. Roulstone finished tenth on 66 points, while fellow Australians Jonathan Nahlous and van Rosmalen were 18th and 26th respectively.
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|M. Pawelec
|Kal
|223
|2
|U. Orradre
|Kal
|178
|3
|A. Morosi
|Kal
|148
|4
|F. Mongiardo
|Kal
|142
|5
|D. Foggia
|Bos
|110
|6
|H. Voight
|Kal
|109
|7
|E. Fernandez
|Bos
|98
|8
|F. Llambias
|Kal
|73
|9
|J. Palomera
|Kal
|68
|10
|J. Roulstone
|Bos
|66
|11
|R. Moor
|For
|49
|12
|M. Ludeña
|Kal
|37
|13
|P. F. Venturini
|Bos
|36
|14
|D. Real
|Kal
|23
|15
|R. Romero
|Yam
|21
|16
|M. Toth
|Kal
|21
|17
|M. Tapia
|Bos
|21
|18
|J. Nahlous
|Kal
|20
|19
|E. Krsevan
|Kal
|18
|20
|I. Garcia
|Kal
|17
|21
|J. Gimbert
|Kal
|16
|22
|A. Brinton
|Kal
|12
|23
|D. Mihaila
|Kal
|11
|24
|O. Van Trigt
|Kal
|10
|25
|S. Nepa
|For
|7
|26
|D. Van Rosmalen
|Kal
|3
|27
|J. Del Olmo
|Kal
|2
|28
|J. Santos
|Kal
|1
Momoven Moto4 European Cup
Lorenzo Pritelli did everything he could to overturn Alvaro Lucas’ 22-point championship advantage, dominating the final race on home soil, but seventh was enough for the Aspar rider to secure the Moto4 European Cup.
Cristian Borrelli had taken pole ahead of Lucas and Pritelli, but Pritelli led from the opening lap and was never headed. His fastest lap came on lap two, and he eventually finished more than seven seconds clear of the pack to claim his fifth victory of the season.
Ethan Sparks produced one of the standout rides of the day, charging from 15th on the grid to second and his first podium in the category. The British Talent Team rider was still tenth after eight laps, but worked steadily through the group before winning the final sprint for second by just nine-thousandths over Victor Cubeles.
Mateo Marulanda and Edoardo Savino followed immediately behind, with second through fifth covered by less than two-tenths. Cubeles’ podium also proved decisive in the three-way fight for third in the championship.
Lucas spent much of the race in that chasing group and crossed the line sixth, but was demoted to seventh for exceeding track limits at Turn 15 on the final lap. Leonardo Martinazzi and Eneko Osorio received the same one-place penalty, promoting Alfonsi Daquigan to sixth in the official classification.
The penalty cost Lucas a point but did not change the championship outcome. Pole-sitter Borrelli retired after 11 laps, while Leonardo Casadei and David Sanchez were both recorded as crashing at Turn Eight late in the race.
Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L. Pritelli
|Hon
|26m22.765
|2
|E. Sparks
|Hon
|+7.021
|3
|V. Cubeles
|Hon
|+7.030
|4
|M. Marulanda
|Hon
|+7.074
|5
|E. Savino
|Hon
|+7.180
|6
|A. Daquigan
|Hon
|+8.025
|7
|Á. Lucas
|Hon
|+8.026
|8
|L. P. Martinazzi
|Hon
|+8.027
|9
|E. Osorio
|Hon
|+8.028
|10
|A. Arnold
|Hon
|+8.049
|11
|O. Cantos
|Hon
|+8.426
|12
|K. Togashi
|Hon
|+10.256
|13
|F. Kratochwil
|Hon
|+16.375
|14
|V. Di Veroli
|Hon
|+20.439
|15
|A. Almeida
|Hon
|+20.644
|16
|Á. Debón
|Hon
|+25.953
|17
|E. Boxberger
|Hon
|+26.023
|18
|D. Climent
|Hon
|+26.102
|19
|D. Dotta
|Hon
|+26.523
|20
|L. Rizzi
|Hon
|+26.534
|21
|I. Galán
|Hon
|+26.604
|22
|J. Ramila
|Hon
|+27.034
|23
|G. Tesini
|Hon
|+27.591
|24
|L. Fino
|Hon
|+27.829
|25
|C. Obiol
|Hon
|+32.994
|26
|E. Zaragoza
|Hon
|+43.034
|Not Classified
|RET
|D. Sánchez
|Hon
|+2 Laps
|RET
|L. Casadei
|Hon
|+2 Laps
|RET
|C. Borrelli
|Hon
|+4 Laps
|RET
|A. Nativi
|Hon
|+15 Laps
Lucas finished on 196 points, six clear of Pritelli’s 190. Cubeles secured third with 131, just two ahead of Marulanda and four ahead of Savino, while Sparks’ 20-point haul lifted him to 15th overall on 38.
Momoven Moto4 European Cup Points
Stock European Championship
Lorenzo Fellon secured the Stock European Championship with fifth at Misano, while Jacobo Hinojosa won the finale ahead of title challenger Yeray Ruiz and first-time podium finisher Marcos Ludeña.
The race was restarted over ten laps following an early red flag. Blai Trias led the first three laps, but Hinojosa recovered from sixth at the end of lap one to take over at the front on lap four.
Hinojosa stayed ahead for the remainder and set the fastest lap on lap eight, eventually winning by just over half a second. Ruiz moved into second on lap eight but could not deny Hinojosa his second victory of the season.
Ludeña claimed third on the final lap, displacing Trias from the podium. Fellon finished another third of a second behind in fifth, with the leading five covered by only 1.326 seconds.
Fellon had arrived with an 18-point advantage over Ruiz and remained in the leading group throughout the ten-lap contest. Fifth delivered the 11 points he needed to complete the job, leaving Ruiz nine points short despite the Spaniard’s runner-up finish.
Jacopo Cretaro finished sixth ahead of Gabriele Giannini. Miguel Bernal was classified eighth after Bence Kecskes received a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, with Gonçalo Capote completing the top ten.
Stock European Championship Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J. Hinojosa
|Yam
|16m36.695
|2
|Y. Ruiz
|Hon
|+0.512
|3
|M. Ludeña
|Yam
|+0.773
|4
|B. Trias
|Yam
|+0.991
|5
|L. Fellon
|Yam
|+1.326
|6
|J. Cretaro
|Yam
|+1.930
|7
|G. Giannini
|Hon
|+7.374
|8
|M. Bernal
|Yam
|+10.097
|9
|B. Kecskes
|Yam
|+10.098
|10
|G. Capote
|Yam
|+15.627
|11
|K. Uchiumi
|Yam
|+16.054
|12
|M. Borgelt
|Yam
|+16.430
|13
|F. Kauertz
|Yam
|+16.699
|14
|M. Rostagni
|Yam
|+22.714
|15
|C. D’Arliano
|Yam
|+24.103
|16
|M. Molik
|Hon
|+28.766
|17
|R. Blázquez
|Yam
|+28.955
|18
|V. Panteleakis
|Hon
|+29.127
|19
|B. Bambecki
|Hon
|+30.775
|20
|F. Orlandi
|Yam
|+30.898
|21
|G. Baratti
|Yam
|+38.722
|22
|D. Jimenez
|Yam
|+54.788
|23
|D. Lanuza
|Yam
|+1m29.038
|Not Classified
|RET
|E. Andrenacci
|Yam
|+8 Laps
|NS
|L. Pontillo
|Yam
|NS
|C. Lolli
|Yam
|NS
|F. Fuligni
|Yam
Fellon finished the seven-round championship on 117 points, ahead of Ruiz on 108 and Hinojosa on 102. Trias took fourth with 87, while Alberto Garcia retained fifth on 66, two points ahead of Cretaro.
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|L. Fellon
|Yam
|117
|2
|Y. Ruiz
|Hon
|108
|3
|J. Hinojosa
|Yam
|102
|4
|B. Trias
|Yam
|87
|5
|A. Garcia
|Yam
|66
|6
|J. Cretaro
|Yam
|64
|7
|M. Bernal
|Yam
|56
|8
|D. Jimenez
|Yam
|43
|9
|M. Borgelt
|Yam
|43
|10
|C. Lolli
|Yam
|39
|11
|F. Fuligni
|Yam
|36
|12
|B. Kecskés
|Yam
|32
|13
|G. Capote
|Yam
|25
|14
|J. Rivera
|Yam
|24
|15
|Á. Diaz
|Yam
|20
|16
|L. Pontillo
|Yam
|17
|17
|M. Ludeña
|Yam
|16
|18
|S. Chavan
|Yam
|12
|19
|M. Rostagni
|Yam
|10
|20
|G. Giannini
|Hon
|9
|21
|K. Uchiumi
|Yam
|9
|22
|E. Andrenacci
|Yam
|8
|23
|M. Molik
|Hon
|7
|24
|J. Losada
|Yam
|5
|25
|A. Linares
|Yam
|5
|26
|F. Orlandi
|Yam
|5
|27
|F. Kauertz
|Yam
|3
|28
|A. Torrelo
|Yam
|3
|29
|D. De Ponte
|Yam
|3
|30
|V. Panteleakis
|Hon
|2
|31
|B. Bambecki
|Hon
|1
|32
|D. Lanuza
|Yam
|1
|33
|R. Blázquez
|Yam
|1
|34
|C. D’Arliano
|Yam
|1
Looking ahead to 2027
Misano brought the 2026 season to a close. The championship has already confirmed that Brno will join its seven-round calendar in 2027, taking MotoJunior to the Czech Republic for the first time alongside its rounds in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.