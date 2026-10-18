2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship

Round Seven – Misano

Carlos Cano, Alvaro Lucas and Lorenzo Fellon wrapped up the remaining titles as the 2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship concluded at Misano, where Fernando Bujosa stole the Moto3 race-winning honours and Milan Pawelec put the finishing touch on another dominant Moto2 campaign.

Bujosa won both Moto3 Junior World Championship races, the second by just six-thousandths of a second, while Cano secured the crown in the opener. Lucas survived a final-lap track-limits penalty to seal the Moto4 European Cup despite a commanding home victory for Lorenzo Pritelli, and fifth was enough for Fellon to clinch the Stock European Championship.

For the Australians, Harrison Voight’s hopes of a third Moto2 podium ended with an early crash while running third, Jacob Roulstone was caught up in an opening-lap incident, and Declan van Rosmalen finished in the points. Levi Russo also completed the second Moto3 race after a technical problem ended his opener.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship

Carlos Cano arrived at the finale with a 43-point championship advantage, but Saturday qualifying left the CFMOTO Aspar rider with work to do. Kiandra Ramadhipa took his maiden pole with a 1m41.370, just under five-hundredths ahead of Giulio Pugliese, while Kiattisak Singhapong completed the front row.

Cano qualified 11th after losing a late lap to yellow flags, although penalties elsewhere moved him to tenth on the final Race One grid. He needed a solid finish to settle the championship, and sixth proved sufficient to secure the title with one race remaining.

Fernando Bujosa made the decisive move in the race itself. Fourth at the end of the opening lap, the AC Racing rider took over at the front on lap two and led every remaining lap, building enough breathing room to stay clear of the fight behind.

Bujosa won by 1.369 seconds, with Singhapong taking second ahead of Yaroslav Karpushin, Ramadhipa and Pugliese. Those four were separated by less than half a second, while Singhapong also set the fastest lap.

Cano finished just over four seconds behind the winner, his ten points moving him to 190 and leaving Karpushin 38 points adrift with only 25 still available. Travis Borg, Alex Longarela, Leonardo Zanni and Enzo Bellon completed the top ten.

Levi Russo’s race was over almost immediately, with the timing report recording a technical problem at Turn One before the Australian completed a lap. Kristian Daniel Jr. also retired, with AGR reporting an electronic sensor problem, while Ryota Ogiwara and Guillem Planques both came into the pits before the finish.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Bujosa KTM 27m16.843 2 K. Singhapong Hon +1.369 3 Y. Karpushin Cfm +1.483 4 K. Ramadhipa Hon +1.653 5 G. Pugliese Cfm +1.822 6 C. Cano Cfm +4.233 7 T. Borg Hon +4.890 8 A. Longarela Hon +4.924 9 L. Zanni KTM +5.036 10 E. Bellon KTM +6.689 11 M. Gabarrini KTM +11.144 12 E. Michielon KTM +21.958 13 K. Tinez Hon +21.962 14 L. Abruzzo Hus +24.415 15 F. Surowiak Hon +25.312 16 R. Frost Hon +27.490 17 J. Garness Hon +27.602 18 G. Pérez KTM +32.953 19 E. Bertola KTM +33.386 20 S. Ikegami KTM +36.731 21 F. Pilato KTM +53.811 22 H. Mignot Kokora Hon +54.068 23 L. Schönrock KTM +1m28.093 Not Classified RET K. Daniel Jr. KTM +1 Lap RET G. Planques KTM +2 Laps RET M. Tamburini Hus +9 Laps RET R. Ogiwara Hon +10 Laps RET D. González KTM +15 Laps RET L. Russo KTM +16 Laps

Moto3 Race Two

Bujosa wins by six-thousandths

Bujosa completed his double in a much closer second encounter, beating Ramadhipa by just 0.006 seconds as Karpushin finished only 0.025 seconds from victory. The leading six riders crossed the line within little more than four-tenths.

Pugliese led the opening lap before Bujosa moved ahead, but the lead changed repeatedly through the first two-thirds of the race. Singhapong and Pugliese both had spells at the front before Bujosa reclaimed first on lap 12 and held the lead across the line on each of the final five laps.

There was no opportunity to relax. Ramadhipa and Karpushin stayed close enough to make it a three-way finish, with Pugliese fourth, Singhapong fifth and Zanni sixth. Ramadhipa added the fastest lap to his runner-up result.

Already champion, Cano ran as high as third before finishing seventh, just under three-and-a-half seconds behind Bujosa. Matteo Gabarrini recovered from a long-lap penalty to take eighth ahead of Borg, while Bellon completed the top ten for the second time.

Russo brought his SF Racing KTM home 18th from 22nd on the grid. Daniel Jr. suffered another non-finish after crashing at Turn 15, while Seiryu Ikegami claimed the final point in 15th.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Bujosa KTM 27m20.076 2 K. Ramadhipa Hon +0.006 3 Y. Karpushin Cfm +0.025 4 G. Pugliese Cfm +0.237 5 K. Singhapong Hon +0.322 6 L. Zanni KTM +0.404 7 C. Cano Cfm +3.447 8 M. Gabarrini KTM +7.885 9 T. Borg Hon +7.993 10 E. Bellon KTM +13.881 11 E. Michielon KTM +14.538 12 L. Abruzzo Hus +18.176 13 K. Tinez Hon +18.377 14 F. Surowiak Hon +19.574 15 S. Ikegami KTM +28.523 16 J. Garness Hon +28.599 17 M. Tamburini Hus +28.813 18 L. Russo KTM +36.265 19 R. Frost Hon +36.909 20 E. Bertola KTM +45.413 21 L. Schönrock KTM +1m27.455 Not Classified RET K. Daniel Jr. KTM +5 Laps RET D. González KTM +5 Laps RET R. Ogiwara Hon +8 Laps RET G. Pérez KTM +8 Laps RET H. Mignot Kokora Hon +9 Laps RET A. Longarela Hon +11 Laps RET F. Pilato KTM +16 Laps NS G. Planques KTM

Cano ended the season on 199 points, 31 ahead of Karpushin, whose pair of third places secured the runner-up position. Pugliese finished third on 161, completing an Aspar sweep of the championship’s top three.

Bujosa’s double lifted him to fourth on 151 points and extended his winning run to three races following his breakthrough victory at Aragon. Ramadhipa finished fifth on 146, ahead of Borg on 127.

Australian Marianos Nikolis, who did not contest the Misano races, finished 20th in the championship with 13 points.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Cano CFM 199 2 Y. Karpushin CFM 168 3 G. Pugliese CFM 161 4 F. Bujosa KTM 151 5 K. Ramadhipa Hon 146 6 T. Borg Hon 127 7 K. Singhapong Hon 101 8 R. Ogiwara Hon 92 9 L. Zanni KTM 90 10 D. González KTM 70 11 G. Planques KTM 60 12 M. Gabarrini KTM 53 13 K. Tinez Hon 43 14 D. Da Costa Hon 37 15 E. Bellon KTM 36 16 K. Daniel Hon 28 17 L. Abruzzo Hus 23 18 K. Mononyane KTM 19 19 E. Michielon KTM 18 20 M. Nikolis Hon 13 21 S. Mounsey KTM 9 22 R. Sanjuan Hon 9 23 A. Longarela Hon 8 24 E. Belford Hon 8 25 F. Surowiak Hon 5 26 G. Pérez KTM 3 27 S. Ikegami KTM 2 28 T. Varga KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

Milan Pawelec had already secured his second consecutive Moto2 European Championship at Aragon, but the AGR rider maintained his momentum at Misano with pole position, fastest lap and his eighth victory of the season.

Pawelec led all 17 laps and finished almost seven seconds clear of Francesco Mongiardo, who likewise held second throughout. Behind them, the contest for the final podium position developed considerably as the race unfolded.

Harrison Voight made a strong start from fourth to run third through the opening two laps, but crashed at Turn 15 on lap three. The Australian had been seeking a third podium of the season after his second places at Valencia and Aragon.

Pier Francesco Venturini initially inherited third before Unai Orradre moved into the position. Facundo Llambias then worked his way forward from ninth on the grid, reaching third on lap 11 and pulling clear to secure his first podium since Magny-Cours in 2025.

Alessandro Morosi won a close contest for fourth, beating Venturini by just 0.067 seconds, with Orradre another two-tenths behind. That result secured Morosi third in the championship, despite Mongiardo’s runner-up finish.

Javier Palomera finished seventh, while Max Toth climbed from 12th to eighth for his best Moto2 result. David Real took ninth ahead of Dennis Foggia, whose afternoon included a long-lap penalty and a rear-tyre problem reported by his team.

Jacob Roulstone’s race ended at Turn Two on the opening lap. The Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro rider reported a launch-control problem followed by contact with another rider, resulting in a heavy crash. The team confirmed he escaped without injury.

Declan van Rosmalen advanced from 18th on the grid to finish 14th, collecting two championship points. Owen van Trigt recorded his best result of the season in 11th, ahead of Demis Mihaila and Amanuel Brinton.

Harrison Voight

“I’m not happy with today’s race… but I am happy with the season. I crashed whilst in third place at the start of the race. Today I wanted to fight for the win, but it wasn’t possible. Even so, these things happen sometimes and we have to take stock of the season we’ve had – it’s been a great year for me, especially the second half of the season. Since the summer break, we’ve consistently been in the top five; we’ve secured podium finishes… I think we should be happy.”

Jacob Roulstone

“I’m really disappointed, to be honest. At the start we had a problem with the launch control, then another rider touched me and I had a very hard crash. Luckily, I didn’t break any bones, but today I felt capable of finishing in the top five or even fighting for the podium.”

Milan Pawelec

“It’s really lovely to be able to end the season like this. We showed some really good pace. It was incredible to win in front of my whole family, my friends and everyone who came to support me. I want to thank them all, as well as the whole AGR Team family and all the sponsors who’ve given me the chance to be here.”

Moto2 European Championship Race

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Pawelec Kal 27m20.790 2 F. Mongiardo Kal +6.746 3 F. Llambias Kal +9.780 4 A. Morosi Kal +13.384 5 P. F. Venturini Bos +13.451 6 U. Orradre Kal +13.674 7 J. Palomera Kal +19.273 8 M. Toth Kal +21.187 9 D. Real Kal +25.140 10 D. Foggia Bos +27.030 11 O. Van Trigt Kal +27.536 12 D. Mihaila Kal +37.966 13 A. Brinton Kal +38.015 14 D. Van Rosmalen Kal +1m08.638 15 J. Del Olmo Kal +1m20.322 Not Classified RET E. Krsevan Kal +4 Laps RET J. Eisenkolb Kal +5 Laps RET H. Voight Kal +15 Laps RET A. García Kal +15 Laps RET J. Roulstone Bos +17 Laps

Pawelec completed the season with eight wins and nine podiums from 11 races, scoring 223 points to finish 45 clear of Orradre. Morosi took third on 148, six ahead of Mongiardo.

Foggia’s six points for tenth at Misano allowed him to edge Voight out of fifth in the final standings by a single point, 110 to 109. Roulstone finished tenth on 66 points, while fellow Australians Jonathan Nahlous and van Rosmalen were 18th and 26th respectively.

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Pawelec Kal 223 2 U. Orradre Kal 178 3 A. Morosi Kal 148 4 F. Mongiardo Kal 142 5 D. Foggia Bos 110 6 H. Voight Kal 109 7 E. Fernandez Bos 98 8 F. Llambias Kal 73 9 J. Palomera Kal 68 10 J. Roulstone Bos 66 11 R. Moor For 49 12 M. Ludeña Kal 37 13 P. F. Venturini Bos 36 14 D. Real Kal 23 15 R. Romero Yam 21 16 M. Toth Kal 21 17 M. Tapia Bos 21 18 J. Nahlous Kal 20 19 E. Krsevan Kal 18 20 I. Garcia Kal 17 21 J. Gimbert Kal 16 22 A. Brinton Kal 12 23 D. Mihaila Kal 11 24 O. Van Trigt Kal 10 25 S. Nepa For 7 26 D. Van Rosmalen Kal 3 27 J. Del Olmo Kal 2 28 J. Santos Kal 1

Momoven Moto4 European Cup

Lorenzo Pritelli did everything he could to overturn Alvaro Lucas’ 22-point championship advantage, dominating the final race on home soil, but seventh was enough for the Aspar rider to secure the Moto4 European Cup.

Cristian Borrelli had taken pole ahead of Lucas and Pritelli, but Pritelli led from the opening lap and was never headed. His fastest lap came on lap two, and he eventually finished more than seven seconds clear of the pack to claim his fifth victory of the season.

Ethan Sparks produced one of the standout rides of the day, charging from 15th on the grid to second and his first podium in the category. The British Talent Team rider was still tenth after eight laps, but worked steadily through the group before winning the final sprint for second by just nine-thousandths over Victor Cubeles.

Mateo Marulanda and Edoardo Savino followed immediately behind, with second through fifth covered by less than two-tenths. Cubeles’ podium also proved decisive in the three-way fight for third in the championship.

Lucas spent much of the race in that chasing group and crossed the line sixth, but was demoted to seventh for exceeding track limits at Turn 15 on the final lap. Leonardo Martinazzi and Eneko Osorio received the same one-place penalty, promoting Alfonsi Daquigan to sixth in the official classification.

The penalty cost Lucas a point but did not change the championship outcome. Pole-sitter Borrelli retired after 11 laps, while Leonardo Casadei and David Sanchez were both recorded as crashing at Turn Eight late in the race.

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Pritelli Hon 26m22.765 2 E. Sparks Hon +7.021 3 V. Cubeles Hon +7.030 4 M. Marulanda Hon +7.074 5 E. Savino Hon +7.180 6 A. Daquigan Hon +8.025 7 Á. Lucas Hon +8.026 8 L. P. Martinazzi Hon +8.027 9 E. Osorio Hon +8.028 10 A. Arnold Hon +8.049 11 O. Cantos Hon +8.426 12 K. Togashi Hon +10.256 13 F. Kratochwil Hon +16.375 14 V. Di Veroli Hon +20.439 15 A. Almeida Hon +20.644 16 Á. Debón Hon +25.953 17 E. Boxberger Hon +26.023 18 D. Climent Hon +26.102 19 D. Dotta Hon +26.523 20 L. Rizzi Hon +26.534 21 I. Galán Hon +26.604 22 J. Ramila Hon +27.034 23 G. Tesini Hon +27.591 24 L. Fino Hon +27.829 25 C. Obiol Hon +32.994 26 E. Zaragoza Hon +43.034 Not Classified RET D. Sánchez Hon +2 Laps RET L. Casadei Hon +2 Laps RET C. Borrelli Hon +4 Laps RET A. Nativi Hon +15 Laps

Lucas finished on 196 points, six clear of Pritelli’s 190. Cubeles secured third with 131, just two ahead of Marulanda and four ahead of Savino, while Sparks’ 20-point haul lifted him to 15th overall on 38.

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Lucas Hon 196 2 L. Pritelli Hon 190 3 V. Cubeles Hon 131 4 M. Marulanda Hon 129 5 E. Savino Hon 127 6 F. Kratochwil Hon 91 7 I. Galán Hon 81 8 Q. Irfan Hon 61 9 L. Casadei Hon 54 10 C. Borrelli Hon 48 11 E. Osorio Hon 47 12 J. Ramila Hon 43 13 E. Zaragoza Hon 40 14 A. Daquigan Hon 39 15 E. Sparks Hon 38 16 A. Arnold Hon 31 17 E. Boxberger Hon 25 18 M. L. Sanchez Hon 24 19 D. Sanchez Hon 17 20 I. Rodríguez Hon 14 21 A. Nativi Hon 14 22 Á. Debón Hon 13 23 A. Almeida Hon 13 24 R. Budginaite Hon 12 25 L. Martinazzi Hon 10 26 E. Ruz Hon 10 27 O. Cantos Hon 10 28 A. Kupczynski Hon 9 29 D. Peris Hon 5 30 K. Togashi Hon 4 31 S. Castiblanques Hon 4 32 V. Di Veroli Hon 4 33 G. Tesini Hon 3 34 M. Tamburini Hon 2 35 J. Reyes Hon 1

Stock European Championship

Lorenzo Fellon secured the Stock European Championship with fifth at Misano, while Jacobo Hinojosa won the finale ahead of title challenger Yeray Ruiz and first-time podium finisher Marcos Ludeña.

The race was restarted over ten laps following an early red flag. Blai Trias led the first three laps, but Hinojosa recovered from sixth at the end of lap one to take over at the front on lap four.

Hinojosa stayed ahead for the remainder and set the fastest lap on lap eight, eventually winning by just over half a second. Ruiz moved into second on lap eight but could not deny Hinojosa his second victory of the season.

Ludeña claimed third on the final lap, displacing Trias from the podium. Fellon finished another third of a second behind in fifth, with the leading five covered by only 1.326 seconds.

Fellon had arrived with an 18-point advantage over Ruiz and remained in the leading group throughout the ten-lap contest. Fifth delivered the 11 points he needed to complete the job, leaving Ruiz nine points short despite the Spaniard’s runner-up finish.

Jacopo Cretaro finished sixth ahead of Gabriele Giannini. Miguel Bernal was classified eighth after Bence Kecskes received a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap, with Gonçalo Capote completing the top ten.

Stock European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Hinojosa Yam 16m36.695 2 Y. Ruiz Hon +0.512 3 M. Ludeña Yam +0.773 4 B. Trias Yam +0.991 5 L. Fellon Yam +1.326 6 J. Cretaro Yam +1.930 7 G. Giannini Hon +7.374 8 M. Bernal Yam +10.097 9 B. Kecskes Yam +10.098 10 G. Capote Yam +15.627 11 K. Uchiumi Yam +16.054 12 M. Borgelt Yam +16.430 13 F. Kauertz Yam +16.699 14 M. Rostagni Yam +22.714 15 C. D’Arliano Yam +24.103 16 M. Molik Hon +28.766 17 R. Blázquez Yam +28.955 18 V. Panteleakis Hon +29.127 19 B. Bambecki Hon +30.775 20 F. Orlandi Yam +30.898 21 G. Baratti Yam +38.722 22 D. Jimenez Yam +54.788 23 D. Lanuza Yam +1m29.038 Not Classified RET E. Andrenacci Yam +8 Laps NS L. Pontillo Yam NS C. Lolli Yam NS F. Fuligni Yam

Fellon finished the seven-round championship on 117 points, ahead of Ruiz on 108 and Hinojosa on 102. Trias took fourth with 87, while Alberto Garcia retained fifth on 66, two points ahead of Cretaro.

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Fellon Yam 117 2 Y. Ruiz Hon 108 3 J. Hinojosa Yam 102 4 B. Trias Yam 87 5 A. Garcia Yam 66 6 J. Cretaro Yam 64 7 M. Bernal Yam 56 8 D. Jimenez Yam 43 9 M. Borgelt Yam 43 10 C. Lolli Yam 39 11 F. Fuligni Yam 36 12 B. Kecskés Yam 32 13 G. Capote Yam 25 14 J. Rivera Yam 24 15 Á. Diaz Yam 20 16 L. Pontillo Yam 17 17 M. Ludeña Yam 16 18 S. Chavan Yam 12 19 M. Rostagni Yam 10 20 G. Giannini Hon 9 21 K. Uchiumi Yam 9 22 E. Andrenacci Yam 8 23 M. Molik Hon 7 24 J. Losada Yam 5 25 A. Linares Yam 5 26 F. Orlandi Yam 5 27 F. Kauertz Yam 3 28 A. Torrelo Yam 3 29 D. De Ponte Yam 3 30 V. Panteleakis Hon 2 31 B. Bambecki Hon 1 32 D. Lanuza Yam 1 33 R. Blázquez Yam 1 34 C. D’Arliano Yam 1

Looking ahead to 2027

Misano brought the 2026 season to a close. The championship has already confirmed that Brno will join its seven-round calendar in 2027, taking MotoJunior to the Czech Republic for the first time alongside its rounds in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.