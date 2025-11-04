2026 MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro

MV Agusta has introduced the Brutale Serie Oro, the latest evolution of its iconic naked sports bike. Limited to 300 units worldwide, the Serie Oro combines revised engineering, refined ergonomics and upgraded componentry with MV Agusta’s trademark design language.

At the heart of the Brutale Serie Oro is the new 950 EVO triple-cylinder engine, an updated version of the 931 cc platform that also powers the Enduro Veloce. The re-engineered unit features a counter-rotating crankshaft, a redesigned cylinder head with larger steel valves, new cam profiles, a revised combustion chamber, and improved cooling and lubrication systems. Output is rated at 148 hp at 11,200 rpm and 107 Nm at 8,400 rpm, with 85 per cent of torque available from as low as 3,500 rpm.

A new slipper and torque-assisted clutch, 50 mm ride-by-wire throttle, and reworked internals, including new forged pistons and a fire-ring cylinder head gasket, contribute to both stronger performance and improved reliability.

The Brutale Serie Oro debuts an all-new steel trellis frame, paired with a longer swingarm, striking a balance between agility and stability. Increased torsional rigidity and a 2 mm longer wheelbase are claimed to improve traction and mid-corner precision.

A revised ergonomic triangle, with new handlebars, repositioned footpegs, and reshaped tank contours, aims to deliver a more natural and controlled riding position.

The seat has been completely redesigned, featuring red Alcantara upholstery, wider padding, and new foam densities for both the rider and passenger. The handlebar sits higher and further forward for improved leverage and comfort, while revised bodywork continues the Brutale’s signature sculpted design, blending traditional MV Agusta styling with modern aerodynamics.

A new 5-inch TFT display provides sharper graphics, improved contrast, and two main layouts. Riders can select from five riding modes: Rain, Urban, Sport, Race, and Custom – adjusting traction control, ABS, engine braking, and throttle response to suit conditions.

The Serie Oro introduces updated handlebar switchgear, a more refined quickshifter, and recalibrated cornering ABS with three levels of intervention.

Additional features include matrix LED headlights with cornering function, a GPS-based anti-theft and crash detection system, and integration with the MV App for remote tracking and setup functions.

Suspension is handled by a full Öhlins package, featuring a NIX 30 43 mm fork and a TTX 36 shock, both of which are fully adjustable for compression, rebound, and preload.

Braking is provided by top-shelf Brembo Hypure calipers with a new 17 mm radial master cylinder and 320 mm front discs, complemented by a 220 mm rear disc.

Lightweight forged wheels, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, and a titanium Termignoni exhaust contribute to reduced unsprung mass, improved handling and a distinctive exhaust note.

The use of carbon fibre for the engine cover, belly pan, and front section further reduces weight while underlining the model’s premium character.

Each Brutale Serie Oro will be hand-assembled at MV Agusta’s Varese facility. The Serie Oro CTG version will be offered in Pearl Red and Silver Ago, celebrating the brand’s racing heritage. All models are covered by MV Agusta’s new five-year factory warranty.

2026 MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro Specifications