2026 Harley-Davidson Range

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the first wave of its 2026 model year lineup, releasing details on several updated models across the Grand American Touring, Cruiser, Sport, and Adventure Touring categories.

A second reveal, scheduled for mid-January, will include additional models and the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) range.

Grand American Touring

The Street Glide and Road Glide return for 2026, representing Harley-Davidson’s flagship long-distance touring segment. Both models continue to focus on comfort, aerodynamics, and long-haul performance, incorporating luxury touring features and the latest electronics from Harley-Davidson’s current platform.

Cruiser Range

Six updated Cruiser models form the core of the brand’s performance and heritage-inspired line:

Low Rider S

Low Rider ST

Heritage Classic

Breakout

Fat Boy

Street Bob

Each model is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine, but with distinct tuning that features variations in intake, exhaust, cam profiles, and ride mode calibration, aligning performance with each bike’s intended character. All models also feature Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson as standard.

Sport and Adventure Models

The Sportster S and Nightster Special remain the brand’s modern Sport models, both powered by the Revolution Max engine platform. For 2026, both models receive updated engine covers, enhancing their appearance.

In the Adventure Touring category, the Pan America 1250 Special returns for 2026. The model retains its 1250 cc Revolution Max engine and remains Harley-Davidson’s mainstay for mixed-surface touring, combining road performance with off-road capability.

Next Reveal

Harley-Davidson confirmed that the remainder of the 2026 range, including the CVO collection and further model updates, will be unveiled as “Chapter Two” of its ongoing launch campaign in January.

Further information on specifications, colours, and local availability will be released closer to market introduction.