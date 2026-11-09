MotoGP 2026

Round 20 – Qatar – Sunday – Moto2/3

Daniel Holgado and David Almansa each won by more than two seconds at Lusail on Sunday, while second place in both races came down to less than a tenth. Izan Guevara’s retirement gave Manuel González his first chance to clinch the Moto2 title at the next round in Portugal.

Moto2 Race

Holgado breaks clear as Guevara retires

Alex Escrig led the first 13 laps from pole, but Daniel Holgado was right on his back wheel by the time they started lap 14. The Aspar rider took the lead early in the lap and pulled clear to win by 2.3 seconds. It was his second victory of the season and his first since Brazil.

Collin Veijer went down at Turn 1 after contact with Celestino Vietti, while Daniel Muñoz came through from 11th to second on the opening lap.

González, who qualified second and started fifth after a grid penalty, was briefly third before ending the first lap fourth. David Alonso moved ahead of him on lap two.

Manuel González

“Things were going well on the first few laps, and I was able to stay with the group. But after about five laps, the bike wouldn’t turn properly into the corners, and my lap times started to slow down. The tire just wasn’t performing the way it should have. So, I tried to adjust my riding style a bit to stay with the group as long as possible. But that was impossible. So, I just tried to finish the race as best I could.”

Holgado took second back from Muñoz on lap four, then lost it to Aspar team-mate Alonso for two laps. A little over a second covered Escrig, Alonso, Holgado and Iván Ortolá at half-distance.

Ortolá had started 13th and set a new race lap record on lap five. Holgado was back in second on lap 10 and Ortolá took third from Alonso two laps later.

Guevara was running 10th on lap 14 after climbing as high as seventh. He brought the Pramac Boscoscuro back to the pits after a gearshift problem, his first retirement since the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

Izan Guevara

“Today, I could feel something was not right. Coming out of Turn 6, when I shifted from first to second gear, the engine would hesitate before responding again. Then, with five laps remaining, as I downshifted approaching Turn 1, the gearbox stopped working properly and I had to retire.”

Pramac had been looking into Guevara’s straight-line speed since Sepang. Team manager Alex De Angelis said the data showed Guevara was already losing ground on the straights before he stopped.

Alex De Angelis – Pramac Moto2 Team Manager

“We had already been experiencing a lack of engine performance since the previous Grand Prix, and I had been discussing this issue with the appropriate parties since Friday. We don’t yet know whether it is the same issue that caused today’s retirement, but the engine was clearly not performing as expected.”

Up front, Holgado had been just three hundredths behind Escrig as they started lap 14. He was ahead by the first split and had more than two seconds in hand by the end of lap 16.

Escrig started the last lap a quarter of a second clear of Ortolá and still had two tenths in hand at the final split.

Ortolá got him on the run to the line by two hundredths of a second.

Ortolá’s 20 points kept him third overall, 4.5 points ahead of Holgado, who moved up to fourth with the win.

Alonso finished fourth and Muñoz came back past González for fifth. Senna Agius gained two places on the opening lap after a grid penalty put him ninth. He slipped back to 10th before recovering to seventh, closing to within a quarter of a second of González at the final split. Agius finished six tenths behind his team-mate.

Senna Agius

“The limiting factors were acceleration and top speed, which made it pretty difficult to close the gap, because I was often passed on the straights. Still, I was riding well, and the feeling with the tires was good, too. Unfortunately, I lost too much ground on the straights and couldn’t control it.”

José Antonio Rueda was eighth, two tenths behind Agius. Filip Salač was another tenth back in ninth and Vietti completed the top ten.

Sixth place gave González ten points and took his lead from 3.5 to 13.5, with 286.5 points to Guevara’s 273. González needs to score at least 12 points more than Guevara at Portimão on 20–22 November to seal the title there. A win would do it if Guevara finished fourth or lower. Agius is sixth on 175.

Manuel González

“Now we’ll analyze the data so we’re fully prepared for Portugal and can keep pushing. The gap isn’t particularly large, so we’ll have to give it 100 percent again there. Plus, Portimão is a track where I’ve always felt very comfortable.”

Qatar Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Holgado Kal 35m13.340 2 I. Ortola Kal +2.265 3 A. Escrig For +2.285 4 D. Alonso Kal +4.143 5 D. Muñoz Kal +4.962 6 M. Gonzalez Kal +8.396 7 S. Agius Kal +9.034 8 J. A. Rueda Kal +9.237 9 F. Salac Kal +9.362 10 C. Vietti Bos +10.470 11 A. Lopez Kal +12.104 12 A. Huertas Kal +16.080 13 J. Roberts Kal +17.263 14 A. Sasaki Kal +18.943 15 B. Baltus Kal +20.052 16 L. Lunetta Bos +21.516 17 X. Zurutuza For +21.814 18 T. Arbolino Kal +25.968 19 A. Ferrandez Bos +26.091 20 A. Piqueras Kal +26.230 21 D. Öncü Bos +28.285 22 M. Aji Kal +30.997 23 M. Ferrari Kal +33.841 Not Classified NC I. Guevara Bos +4 Laps NC Z. van der Goorbergh Kal +6 Laps NC T. Furusato Kal +8 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF C. Veijer Kal –

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 286.5 2 I. Guevara 273 3 I. Ortola 219.5 4 D. Holgado 215 5 D. Alonso 204 6 S. Agius 175 7 F. Salac 162 8 C. Vietti 146 9 A. Lopez 134.5 10 D. Muñoz 97 11 C. Veijer 89.5 12 A. Escrig 85 13 T. Arbolino 82.5 14 B. Baltus 61 15 A. Huertas 56 16 J. A. Rueda 56 17 D. Öncü 47.5 18 J. Roberts 47 19 L. Lunetta 27 20 A. Sasaki 26 21 A. Piqueras 20 22 A. Ferrandez 17.5 23 A. Canet 17.5 24 T. Furusato 17 25 Z. van der Goorbergh 14 26 S. Garcia 11 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Ferrari 0 35 M. Pawelec 0

Moto3 Race

Almansa leads every lap as Kelso fights for fourth

David Almansa took the holeshot from second on the grid, set the fastest lap on his second tour and led all 16 laps to win by 2.5 seconds. It was his fourth victory of the season.

David Almansa

“Yesterday during Free Practice 2, we worked with the soft tires on both the front and rear, and I learned how to use them properly. That was very important for me and the team.”

Polesitter Maximo Quiles dropped as far as seventh on the opening lap and crossed the line fifth, while Brian Uriarte was running second behind Almansa.

Contact with David Muñoz sent Uriarte down at Turn 1 on lap two. Uriarte remounted and was last at the end of the lap. Muñoz served a long-lap penalty for that collision and a double long-lap penalty after a second incident put Eddie O’Shea out on lap six. Muñoz started the last lap 12th and finished eighth.

David Muñoz

“Of course, the race was a disappointment because of the three long laps. We have to accept that and try to handle such situations better in the future to avoid penalties. We need to keep working and look ahead.”

Quiles was back up to second on lap three and had closed to six tenths of Almansa, with Adrián Fernández in tow. Almansa pulled away in the second half, leaving the pair to settle second between them.

Fernández went through on lap 14 after Quiles made a mistake at Turn 6. Quiles closed again on the last lap, but Fernández held on by seven hundredths of a second.

Joel Kelso started 13th and first crossed the line in fourth on lap 11. He traded the spot with Álvaro Carpe and Veda Pratama in the closing laps. Kelso was still fourth at the last timing split before Pratama and Carpe got past him. Three tenths covered the group at the flag. Pratama took fourth, Carpe fifth and Kelso sixth, matching his season best from Silverstone. Hakim Danish finished seventh.

Uriarte recovered to 14th and clinched Rookie of the Year, 63 points clear of Pratama with 50 available. CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar secured the teams’ title with Quiles third and Marco Morelli 15th. Almansa moved 37 points clear of Carpe in the fight for second overall and can secure it with a top-four finish in Portugal, on countback if needed.

David Almansa

“Of course, it was a bit of a shame that we couldn’t really compete seriously for the championship. But we’ll fight for the runner-up title as if it were the championship itself and give it our all in the last two races to achieve our goal.”

Qatar Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Almansa KTM 33m09.479 2 A. Fernandez Hon +2.516 3 M. Quiles KTM +2.585 4 V. Pratama Hon +5.653 5 A. Carpe KTM +5.7 6 J. Kelso Hon +5.954 7 H. Danish KTM +7.315 8 D. Muñoz KTM +11.381 9 R. Yamanaka KTM +11.428 10 S. Ogden KTM +11.465 11 G. Pini Hon +11.575 12 R. Salmela KTM +11.982 13 Z. Mitani Hon +12.391 14 B. Uriarte KTM +14.318 15 M. Morelli KTM +15.151 16 V. Perrone KTM +20.176 17 J. Rios Hon +20.297 18 C. O’Gorman Hon +21.473 19 K. Singhapong Hon +33.793 20 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +34.131 21 R. Moodley KTM +36.595 22 K. Mononyane KTM +1m01.373 Not Classified NC E. O’Shea Hon +11 laps NC J. Esteban KTM +12 laps NC A. Cruces KTM +14 laps

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 392 2 D. Almansa 253 3 A. Carpe 216 4 B. Uriarte 207 5 A. Fernandez 177 6 V. Pratama 144 7 M. Morelli 141 8 H. Danish 125 9 V. Perrone 121 10 M. Bertelle 103 11 R. Salmela 93 12 G. Pini 86 13 A. Cruces 80 14 J. Esteban 78 15 J. Kelso 74 16 D. Muñoz 72 17 E. O’Shea 66 18 C. O’Gorman 66 19 R. Yamanaka 53 20 J. Rios 48 21 S. Ogden 39 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 Z. Mitani 6 24 M. Uriarte 5 25 C. Buchanan 5 26 L. Rammerstorfer 2 27 K. Singhapong 1 28 R. Moodley 0 29 R. Ogiwara 0 30 N. Carraro 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 E. Gutierrez 0 33 K. Mononyane 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar