2027 BMW F 450 RR

BMW has unveiled a new entry point to its RR sportsbike family, with the F 450 RR combining a 420 cc parallel-twin engine, styling inspired by the S 1000 RR and a substantial suite of electronic rider aids.

Peak power is 35 kW (48 hp), backed by 43 Nm of torque, while BMW quotes a ready-to-ride weight of 177 kg. Four equipment variants will be offered internationally, with an optional Easy Ride Clutch allowing riders to pull away and stop without operating the clutch lever.

The engine and basic chassis architecture come from the F 450 GS family, with the RR receiving its own sportsbike geometry, ergonomics, bodywork and tuning. BMW is targeting both road riders and those keen to try their hand at track days, with a reversible gearshift pattern among the standard features.

Markus Flasch – CEO, BMW Motorrad

“What I particularly like about the new BMW F 450 RR is how light, direct, and precise it is to ride. To me, that’s exactly what a supersport motorcycle should be. It’s great fun on twisty roads and performs just as well on the racetrack.”

420 cc twin with a 135-degree crankpin offset

Despite the 450 badge, actual displacement is 420 cc, courtesy of a 72 mm bore and 51.6 mm stroke. The liquid-cooled twin features double overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a 13:1 compression ratio.

Maximum power arrives at 8750 rpm, with peak torque at 6750 rpm. BMW says 80 per cent of maximum torque is already available at 3000 rpm, suggesting useful flexibility beneath the sportsbike styling.

One of the engine’s more distinctive features is its 135-degree crankpin offset, which produces uneven firing intervals. A counter-rotating balance shaft helps manage vibration, while magnesium clutch and transmission covers contribute to weight savings.

A stainless-steel exhaust sits beneath the engine to centralise mass. The engine meets Euro 5+ emissions requirements, runs on 95 RON petrol and has a quoted service interval of 10,000 km.

BMW’s performance claims include 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 177 km/h.

Easy Ride Clutch and an up-and-down quickshifter

The optional Easy Ride Clutch uses a centrifugal mechanism to engage the clutch according to engine speed. It allows the rider to pull away without using the clutch lever, then disengages automatically as engine speed drops to idle when stopping.

BMW says the clutch remains engaged on the overrun, preserving engine braking until shortly before the bike comes to a halt. The clutch lever remains available for manual control when required.

Pairing the system with Shift Assistant Pro allows starts, stops, upshifts and downshifts without routine use of the clutch lever. The rider continues to select gears with the foot lever through the six-speed transmission.

Shift Assistant Pro is standard from the Sport variant upwards and can be retrofitted to the base model. Easy Ride Clutch is fitted to the M Sport with Innovation Package and is available as a retrofit accessory for the other variants. It adds one kilogram, taking the quoted ready-to-ride weight to 178 kg.

KYB suspension and Brembo front brake

The F 450 RR uses a tubular steel frame incorporating the engine as a structural member, paired with a hollow-cast aluminium swingarm and a directly mounted KYB rear shock.

Wheelbase is 1405 mm, with a steering-head angle of 23.4 degrees and 110 mm of trail. BMW says the chassis has been tuned specifically for the RR’s road and track role.

A 43 mm KYB upside-down fork provides 140 mm of travel. Sport suspension, fitted to the Sport and both M Sport variants, adds compression and rebound damping adjustment at the fork. The rear shock offers spring preload and rebound adjustment, with 140 mm of rear wheel travel.

Cast-aluminium 17-inch wheels wear a 110/70 front tyre and a 150/60 rear.

Front braking hardware comprises a single 310 mm disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper.

A 240 mm rear disc and ByBre single-piston caliper complete the braking package.

Cornering ABS and traction control as standard

The standard electronics package includes BMW’s lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Brake Control and engine drag torque control.

Dynamic Brake Control intervenes if the rider inadvertently requests throttle while braking hard. Engine drag torque control helps manage rear-wheel slip caused by engine braking.

Rain, Road and Race riding modes are standard. Rain softens throttle response and prioritises stability, while Race reduces intervention from traction control, front-wheel lift detection and engine drag torque control.

Riding Modes Pro, standard on the M Sport variants and available as an accessory for the others, adds a configurable Race Pro mode. This allows individual adjustment of throttle response, traction control and ABS settings.

RR Styling

The family resemblance to the S 1000 RR extends to the winglets, asymmetric fairing panels, right-side gills and LED lighting signature.

Clip-on handlebars attach to the forged-aluminium top yoke, with the tank and bodywork shaped to give the rider support when moving around on the bike.

Low Seat Height

Standard seat height is 790 mm. Accessory seats provide a lower 775 mm option or a taller 810 mm Sport seat, giving riders some scope to tailor the fit.

Everyday equipment includes heated grips, LED lighting, a USB-C socket and a 6.5-inch TFT display operated through BMW’s handlebar Multi-Controller. Smartphone connectivity supports calls and music, while the BMW Motorrad Connected App provides turn-by-turn navigation.

The M Sport variants also offer three Sport display screens showing information including lean angle, braking force and traction control activity, together with a lap timer.

Fuel capacity is 14 litres. BMW quotes WMTC consumption of 3.8 litres per 100 km, giving a calculated range of more than 350 km. Accessories include a tank bag, soft luggage, taller windscreens, protection parts and paddock stands.

Four equipment variants

The international range starts with the Base model in Cosmic Black, followed by the Racing Red Sport. Both M Sport versions wear Snaefell white and M Motorsport colours, with a white frame and matching rim graphics.

Variant Colour Key equipment F 450 RR Base Cosmic Black Standard suspension, three riding modes and the standard rider assistance package F 450 RR Sport Racing Red Adds Sport suspension and Shift Assistant Pro F 450 RR M Sport Snaefell white / M Motorsport Adds Riding Modes Pro to the Sport equipment, plus M Sport colour treatment F 450 RR M Sport with Innovation Package Snaefell white / M Motorsport Adds Easy Ride Clutch to the M Sport equipment

Australian availability

Since this article was first published, BMW Motorrad Australia has confirmed a three-model local line-up: the F 450 RR from $10,590, the F 450 RR Sport from $11,140, and the F 450 RR M Sport ERC from $11,840. The Sport adds Shift Assistant Pro and Sport suspension, while the flagship M Sport ERC also includes Riding Modes Pro and Easy Ride Clutch. All prices include GST and exclude on-road costs.

BMW F 450 RR specifications