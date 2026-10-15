2027 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S

Ducati has updated the Panigale V4 and V4 S for 2027, combining more power and a higher rev limit with revised chassis stiffness, a shorter wheelbase and new electronic strategies for braking and corner entry.

Australian suggested ride-away pricing starts from $40,925 for the Panigale V4 and $51,925 for the Panigale V4 S.

The 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale now produces a claimed 160.4 kW (218 hp), up two horsepower, while Dynamic Engine Brake and Race Brake Control aim to help riders make better use of the rear tyre during deceleration.

The changes build on the seventh-generation Panigale introduced for the 2025 model year. Ducati claims the complete 2027 package averaged four-tenths of a second quicker per lap than the outgoing model during testing at Vallelunga.

Both versions receive the engine, chassis and electronic updates. The S continues to distinguish itself with electronically controlled Öhlins suspension, forged wheels and a lithium battery, and now joins Ducati’s Factory Made personalisation programme.

More power from the Desmosedici Stradale

The 90-degree V4 retains its 1103 cc displacement, desmodromic valve actuation and counter-rotating crankshaft. Bore and stroke remain 81 x 53.5 mm, with a 14:1 compression ratio.

Peak power arrives at 13,500 rpm in Euro5+ specification, with maximum torque quoted at 120.6 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Ducati has revised the intake, exhaust and lubrication systems to improve breathing and reduce mechanical losses. The largest gains are claimed between 12,000 and 14,000 rpm, including an additional 3.5 hp at 13,000 rpm compared with the previous engine.

The exhaust outlet diameter increases from 36 to 38 mm to reduce back pressure, while maximum oil flow through the engine has been reduced by ten per cent to help cut losses in the lubrication system.

Taller gearing and a higher rev limit

The final drive changes from a 16-tooth front sprocket and 41-tooth rear to a 17/42 combination, giving taller gearing. At the same time, the rev limiter rises by 500 rpm to 15,000 rpm in second through fifth gears.

Together, those changes allow riders to hold a gear for longer when using the upper reaches of the engine’s performance. Ducati says the revised gearing and rev limit eliminate two gear changes per lap at Vallelunga.

More lateral flex and a shorter wheelbase

The aluminium Front Frame has been revised with a further 12 per cent reduction in lateral stiffness. Ducati says the additional flexibility helps maintain tyre contact with the surface at extreme lean angles, improving front-end feel and grip.

The intended benefit is greater precision on turn-in, an improved ability to tighten the line towards the apex and more confidence to open the throttle on corner exit.

Ducati also links the revised final-drive arrangement to an eight-millimetre reduction in wheelbase, which is now quoted at 1477 mm for both versions.

The shorter wheelbase is intended to improve agility through changes of direction. Steering geometry is listed at 24 degrees of rake and 98 mm of trail.

New strategies for braking and corner entry

Dynamic Engine Brake replaces the previous Engine Brake Control system. It uses Ducati Vehicle Observer to estimate the load on the rear tyre and adjust engine braking to suit the grip available during deceleration.

Ducati describes the system as combining engine management with automatic rear-brake intervention. Alongside it, Race Brake Control introduces revised track strategies that increase the rear wheel’s contribution to slowing the motorcycle.

The aim is to help riders exploit more of the rear tyre’s available grip, improving stability and control while braking into a corner. Ducati says the combined systems support later braking and tighter corner-entry lines.

The outgoing Panigale already used Race eCBS with automatic rear-brake intervention. The 2027 changes further develop the electronic control of deceleration, with Dynamic Engine Brake and Race Brake Control fitted to both the V4 and V4 S.

Both retain twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Hypure four-piston monobloc calipers, plus a 245 mm rear disc and two-piston caliper.

Revised intake and wing endplates

The front intake has been revised, with Ducati quoting a 0.6 per cent increase in intake pressure at 300 km/h. At that speed, the ram-air effect is claimed to add a further 1.3 hp beyond the engine’s quoted output.

The integrated biplane wings also receive enlarged side endplates as part of the aerodynamic update.

Panigale V4 and V4 S equipment

The standard Panigale V4 continues with a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork, Sachs rear shock and Sachs steering damper, along with cast aluminium wheels and a lead-acid battery.

The S pairs its Öhlins NPX 25/30 fork and TTX36 shock with Smart EC 3.0 electronic damping control and an electronically controlled Öhlins steering damper. Forged aluminium wheels and a lithium battery help keep its quoted weight without fuel to 187 kg, four kilograms below the standard model.

For track use, the S also offers a configuration with the clip-ons raised by 10 mm. Ducati says the higher position improves leverage and reduces physical effort during heavy braking and changes of direction.

Both models use Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres in 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/60 ZR17 rear sizes. Seat height is 850 mm, fuel capacity is 17 litres and the 6.9-inch TFT dashboard carries over.

Specification Panigale V4 Panigale V4 S Australian suggested ride-away price From $40,925 From $51,925 Engine 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 Maximum power 160.4 kW (218 hp) at 13,500 rpm 160.4 kW (218 hp) at 13,500 rpm Maximum torque 120.6 Nm at 11,000 rpm 120.6 Nm at 11,000 rpm Weight without fuel 191 kg 187 kg Front suspension 43 mm Showa BPF, fully adjustable 43 mm Öhlins NPX 25/30, Smart EC 3.0 Rear suspension Sachs, fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36, Smart EC 3.0 Wheels Cast aluminium Forged aluminium Battery Lead-acid Lithium Wheelbase 1477 mm 1477 mm Seat height 850 mm 850 mm Fuel capacity 17 litres 17 litres

The supplied specification lists cruise control as standard on both models, alongside a pit limiter, self-cancelling indicators and Vehicle Hold Control. Multimedia, navigation, tyre-pressure monitoring and data-logging functions appear among the preparation and accessory options.

Ducati specifies annual servicing, oil changes every 12,000 km or 24 months, and valve-clearance checks at 24,000 km.

For circuit use, an optional Akrapovič Full Racing Exhaust PRO is claimed to add 11 hp and 7 Nm while reducing weight by 6.6 kg. Those gains apply to the racing-exhaust configuration.

Factory Made colours and liveries

The Panigale V4 S joins Ducati Factory Made for 2027, allowing customers to specify colours, liveries and selected components for installation during production at Borgo Panigale.

The eleven paint choices include Ducati Red, Ducati Yellow, Thrilling Black, GP19 Red, Aviator Grey and Arctic White Silk. Five further colours come from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme: Arancio Xanto, Giallo Belenus, Verde Scandal, Viola Pasifae and Blu Uranus.

Corse and Performance liveries provide two further personalisation options.

Factory-installed options include Front Brake PRO and PRO+ packages, an STM dry clutch and adjustable footpegs. The standard specification retains a wet multiplate clutch.

Australian pricing and availability

The updated Panigale V4 range is scheduled to reach European dealerships in March 2027, followed by North America in April, with other markets to follow.

Australian suggested ride-away pricing starts from $40,925 for the Panigale V4 and $51,925 for the Panigale V4 S. Australian delivery timing was not specified in the global announcement.