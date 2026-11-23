Aprilia SR GT 400

Aprilia’s SR GT 400 arrives in Australian dealerships in December 2026 from $15,890 rideaway, with orders open now. The Italian-built crossover pairs a 36 hp single and automatic transmission with 190 mm of ground clearance, 120 mm of suspension travel at both ends and tyres designed for sealed roads and light gravel use.

It’s the sort of scooter Aprilia wants you to ride to work during the week and take out of town on the weekend. There’s room for a full-face helmet under the seat, while switchable traction control and rear-wheel ABS give the rider more control over how the electronics intervene on loose surfaces.

399 cc single and a claimed 300 km-plus range

The liquid-cooled, four-valve 399 cc single produces a claimed 36 hp at 7500 rpm and 38 Nm at 5700 rpm. It meets Euro 5+ emissions standards and drives through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Aprilia lists a wet weight of 186 kg and fuel consumption of 3.8 L/100 km. With a 12-litre tank, that gives the SR GT 400 a claimed range of more than 300 km.

Long-travel suspension and switchable rear ABS

Under the bodywork is a double-cradle steel frame with a 41 mm upside-down fork and twin rear shocks. The shocks have external reservoirs and adjustable spring preload, and both ends offer 120 mm of travel.

Aprilia fits a 16-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear with Mitas Enduro Trail-ADV 2 tyres in 120/70-16 and 150/70-14 sizes. The front brake uses a 300 mm floating disc and a radial four-piston caliper, with a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Bosch dual-channel ABS is standard, and the rear channel can be switched off independently for gravel. Aprilia’s traction control offers two levels of intervention and can also be switched off.

Helmet storage, keyless ignition and an adjustable screen

The seat is 820 mm high, and the windscreen has five positions. Handguards, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, a USB-C charging port and a five-inch colour TFT display are standard.

Aprilia’s optional MIA smartphone system adds navigation prompts to the display and lets riders manage calls and music from the handlebar controls. The accessory list includes a rear rack, top box, protective side bars and heated grips.

Australian colours and availability

Aprilia Australia has confirmed three launch colours: Rugged Black, Dusty Grey and Boulder Grey. All three are available to order through Aprilia’s Australian dealer network.

Aprilia SR GT 400 Images