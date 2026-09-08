2027 KTM 690 Rally

The factory-built adventure 690 finally arrives

KTM has finally done at the factory what plenty of 690 Enduro R owners have been doing in their sheds for years, revealing the new 2027 KTM 690 Rally.

Built around the latest-generation LC4 platform, the 690 Rally adds 20 litres of fuel capacity, a proper rally tower and windscreen, increased long-distance amenity and a comprehensive electronics package to create a machine pitched squarely between hard-core enduro machinery and considerably larger adventure bikes.

KTM describes the new model as the spiritual successor to the much-loved 640 Adventure, but this is not simply a nostalgic exercise. The 690 Rally is very much a modern interpretation of the relatively lightweight, big-single adventure motorcycle. And man, I remember the vibes that those old-school 640 Adventure models came with; this 690 version will be a much more cultured and refined experience, with less vibes but a whole lot more power!

Australian and New Zealand riders won’t have long to wait either, with the 2027 KTM 690 Rally scheduled to arrive at authorised KTM dealers from December 2026.

From 690 Enduro R to 690 Rally

The starting point is the current KTM 690 Enduro R, and KTM makes no attempt to disguise that relationship.

The Rally uses the latest 692.7 cc LC4 single-cylinder engine, producing 78 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 73 Nm at 6750 rpm.

That is a considerable amount of mumbo from a single cylinder, but perhaps just as important for the intended role of this motorcycle is how little attention KTM says the latest LC4 requires.

Oil-change intervals stretch to 15,000 kilometres, while valve-clearance inspections are scheduled at 30,000 kilometres.

Those are significant numbers for anyone contemplating long-distance travel through remote country and help explain why KTM has chosen the LC4 rather than one of its lighter, more competition-oriented EXC-F engines as the foundation. Still, you would be wanting to change the oil on that big single a lot more often than 15,000 kilometres if you have any level of mechanical sympathy!

Fuel range has also received serious attention.

The 690 Rally carries approximately 20 litres, with two additional front-mounted tanks adding seven litres to the rear-tank capacity inherited from the 690 Enduro R.

Rather than simply plumbing everything together, KTM has given the Rally a dedicated fuel-management system. Riders can switch between the front and rear tanks via a handlebar-mounted control, with the reserve warning corresponding to the selected tank.

This arrangement is useful for riders who want to manage weight distribution or keep a known quantity of fuel in reserve.

A proper rally cockpit

The visual transformation is dominated by an all-new rally tower and bodywork. The headlight unit takes its inspiration from KTM’s 450 Rally machinery, with the tower and windscreen providing substantially more protection than the sparse 690 Enduro R arrangement.

KTM has incorporated dedicated mounting points into the platform to support the tower, front tanks, and associated rally hardware, with the intention of providing factory-level integration and durability.

A storage compartment is also located behind the right-side tank fairing. It incorporates a dedicated tool-pouch mounting position near the radiator, keeping frequently needed equipment accessible without removing the seat or bodywork.

The cockpit centres around a 4.2-inch TFT display and four-way switchgear, while KTMconnect provides smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, music control and call management.

A USB-C charging port is fitted, along with a conventional 12-volt outlet that could prove particularly useful for powering dedicated navigation equipment.

Cruise control is also available as an option, another small but significant indication of the distances KTM expects owners to cover on the Rally.

WP XPLOR suspension and 21/18-inch wheels

The Rally retains a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame and uses a 48 mm WP XPLOR split-function fork. This setup separates damping duties between the fork legs, with compression damping on the left and rebound on the right. Both are adjustable from the top of the fork legs with 30 clicks of adjustment.

At the rear is a WP XPLOR shock working through linkage and offering preload, rebound and separate high- and low-speed compression adjustment.

KTM’s technical specifications quote 265 mm of front suspension travel, while the supplied press information states 250 mm of rear-wheel travel.

Ground clearance is 265 mm, and the seat stands at a tall 935 mm.

Spoked aluminium-rimmed wheels measure 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, fitted with 90/90 R21 and 140/80 R18 rubber, respectively.

Braking comes via a 300 mm front disc with a twin-piston Brembo caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating Brembo caliper.

KTM quotes the 690 Rally at 161.5 kg without fuel.

Rally mode

The electronics package comes largely from the latest 690 Enduro R architecture but is particularly relevant to the Rally’s intended use. Street, Off-road and Rally ride modes are joined by dedicated ABS and traction-control configurations.

Cornering MTC and cornering ABS use data from a 6D sensor, while both traction control and ABS can be switched completely off. KTM has also fitted a dedicated ABS-off button, avoiding the menu diving that can become irritating when frequently transitioning between sealed and unsealed surfaces.

Rally mode introduces Dynamic Slip Adjust. Rather than maintaining one fixed level of traction-control intervention, the system can automatically allow more rear-wheel slip when greater drive is needed by reducing MTC intervention, then return to the rider’s selected setting as conditions normalise.

For riders covering continually changing surfaces, that could prove considerably more useful than simply choosing a fixed intervention level and leaving it there.

Built to cover distance

KTM is clearly positioning the 690 Rally as much more than an Enduro R wearing a screen and some larger tanks. The combination of the 20-litre fuel capacity, wind protection, navigation provisions, long service intervals and cruise-control capability addresses many of the compromises that owners previously had to solve themselves.

It also brings KTM back into territory the company knows particularly well. The old 640 Adventure earned a loyal following because it offered genuine off-road ability without requiring riders to haul around the mass of a large multi-cylinder adventure motorcycle. KTM explicitly calls the new 690 Rally its spiritual successor. The intervening years, however, have changed the adventure market considerably.

Has the 690 finally found its role?

The 690 Enduro R has long occupied an interesting middle ground.

For some riders it has been the Goldilocks solution – significantly more road-friendly than an enduro while remaining far lighter and more manageable in difficult terrain than the larger adventure machines. Others have been less convinced.

A 690 Enduro R isn’t dramatically more comfortable than a properly set-up 500 EXC-F, yet it carries considerably more weight. Conversely, anyone willing to accept the extra kilograms of a larger adventure motorcycle gains considerably more comfort, weather protection, and touring amenity.

That has seen 690 owners pull their motorcycles in two different directions. Some strip them down and concentrate on exploiting the LC4 platform off-road. Others fit larger tanks, rally towers, windscreens, navigation equipment, luggage systems and an array of other farkles in an attempt to turn the 690 into the lightweight long-distance adventure motorcycle they want.

With the 690 Rally, KTM has effectively done the latter for them. Rather than requiring owners to assemble an aftermarket collection of tanks, towers, screens and brackets, the concept is now integrated into the motorcycle from the factory.

But what about a 500 Rally?

There is another direction KTM could have taken, however, and it is one that might particularly appeal to the harder-core end of Australia’s adventure-riding fraternity. Start with the 500 EXC-F and build a more affordable, road-going approximation of KTM’s competition-based 450 Rally machinery.

The 500 EXC-F has built an enviable reputation for robustness over the past decade. Plenty have accumulated serious distances in adventure use, and that real-world record has helped change perceptions about just how fragile a large-capacity competition-bred enduro necessarily has to be.

That doesn’t make a 500 based machine a low-maintenance motorcycle. KTM’s recommended servicing regime remains heavily influenced by the EXC-F’s more highly strung, race-bred engineering and its intended competition use. Anyone choosing one as a long-distance adventure platform does so knowing they are accepting more maintenance and potentially more mechanical risk than comes with the LC4. There are plenty of riders, particularly among Australia’s hardcore adventure crowd, who would knowingly make that trade.

A current 500 EXC-F is an extraordinarily light starting point. At around 108 kg without fuel, with 300 mm of fork travel, 310 mm at the rear and 347 mm of ground clearance.

There is obviously a long way between that and a fully fuelled, equipped, road-ready rally/adventure motorcycle, but the attraction of starting with such a light and capable platform is obvious.

The 690 Rally starts from the other side of the equation.

Its LC4 packs a huge punch, producing 78 hp and 73 Nm, yet demands far less routine maintenance. A 15,000 km oil interval and 30,000 km valve inspection schedule are difficult numbers for a competition-derived enduro engine to argue against when the objective is crossing large chunks of Australia rather than winning a special test.

Two different recipes

Ultimately they represent two quite different ways of arriving at a similar destination.

A hypothetical 500 EXC-F-based Rally would start with minimum weight and serious enduro capability, then add the fuel, navigation, protection and carrying ability required for adventure travel. Its owner would accept the extra servicing and risks of the more race-bred mechanical package as part of the bargain.

The 690 Rally starts with the more understressed, long-legged LC4 platform and adds the equipment required to take it considerably further from home.

KTM has clearly decided the second recipe has broader appeal. And there is plenty of logic behind that decision.

Twenty litres of fuel, meaningful wind protection, proper rally ergonomics, a hugely powerful single-cylinder engine and long maintenance intervals give the 690 Rally an unusually broad operating envelope without pushing it into the size and weight territory of the increasingly substantial multi-cylinder adventure class.

Whether KTM has finally found the sweet spot between enduro and adventure is something we will be in a much better position to answer very soon as one of Trev’s stunt doubles heads to Greece later this month for the world launch of the new KTM 690 Rally, where we’ll get the chance to see how well all those ingredients come together in the real world.

For the many riders who have spent years turning their 690 Enduro Rs into something like this, KTM has finally saved them the trouble. Whether the factory recipe delivers everything those riders have been chasing, our man in Greece will report back in due course.

2027 KTM 690 Rally Specifications

Engine Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder Displacement 692.7 cc Bore x Stroke 105 x 80 mm Power 58.1 kW (79 PS) @ 8000 rpm Torque 73 Nm @ 6750 rpm Compression Ratio 12.7:1 Valve Train 4-valve OHC Fuel System Keihin EFI, 50 mm throttle body Engine Management Keihin EMS, ride-by-wire, dual ignition Transmission 6-speed Clutch PASC slipper clutch, hydraulically operated Final Drive 15:46, X-Ring 520 chain Fuel Capacity Approx. 20 litres Fuel Consumption 4.3 L/100 km CO2 99 g/km Frame Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis, powder-coated Front Suspension 48 mm WP XPLOR USD fork, fully adjustable Front Suspension Travel 265 mm Rear Suspension WP XPLOR shock with linkage, fully adjustable Rear Suspension Travel 250 mm Front Wheel 21-inch spoked wheel, 1.85-inch rim Rear Wheel 18-inch spoked wheel, 2.50-inch rim Front Tyre 90/90 R21 Rear Tyre 140/80 R18 Front Brake 300 mm disc, Brembo two-piston axial caliper Rear Brake 240 mm disc, Brembo single-piston floating caliper Steering Head Angle 62.3 degrees Trail 121 mm Ground Clearance 265 mm Seat Height 935 mm Weight 161.5 kg without fuel Oil Change Interval 15,000 km Valve Clearance Check 30,000 km

The 2027 KTM 690 Rally is scheduled to arrive at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from December 2026.