Cardo Venture puts comms inside a dirt helmet

Cardo has taken its mesh communications off-road in a new way with the Venture, a purpose-built dirt-bike helmet that integrates Cardo’s second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication system and 40 mm JBL speakers from the outset.

Distributed in Australia by Cassons, the $1299.95 Cardo Venture is claimed to be the world’s first off-road helmet designed around fully integrated mesh communication. It targets motocross, enduro, trail, dual-sport, and adventure riders, along with ATV and Side-by-Side users who want group communication without attaching a conventional external communicator to their helmet.

Cardo positions the system as more than a way to chat. Riders can call out hazards, coordinate routes, keep track of a group spread across the trail and alert others if someone stops or crashes. In a training environment, it also gives coaches a direct line to riders without relying on shouted instructions or hand signals.

“Bringing integrated communication to the off-road helmet segment isn’t just a product milestone for Cardo, it’s a true category shift,” said Cardo Systems CEO Alon Lumbroso.

Lumbroso said the Venture forms part of Cardo’s broader push into fully integrated helmet technology, aiming to combine communication, rider safety, and convenience in one purpose-built package.

Although it carries Cardo branding, the Venture is built around the established Leatt Moto 8.5 helmet platform. Its composite shell uses Kevlar and fibreglass construction across three shell sizes, backed by four-density impact foam and Leatt’s 360° Turbine Technology.

The turbine discs allow a small amount of movement between the helmet and the rider’s head during certain impacts, and the system is designed to help reduce peak rotational acceleration. The energy-absorbing material is also intended to handle lower-energy impacts.

The helmet meets ECE 22.06 and DOT standards and is equipped with a breakaway peak, emergency-release cheek pads and a double D-ring retention system. It is also designed for use with goggles and is compatible with neck braces.

Second-generation DMC and JBL audio

The Venture incorporates Cardo’s second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication technology. Its self-healing mesh is designed to maintain the group when riders change position or temporarily move out of range, with Cardo quoting a maximum rider-to-rider range of 1.6 km under suitable conditions.

The integrated system can also pair with a phone, GPS unit or compatible TFT display. Live Bluetooth intercom provides connectivity with compatible units from other major brands, while the Cardo Connect app handles setup and over-the-air software updates.

Natural Voice Operation lets you control key functions by voice, including intercom, volume, music, FM radio, and phone calls, with access to Siri and Google Assistant through a paired smartphone. Audio is delivered through integrated 40 mm speakers tuned by JBL.

Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication

Claimed range of up to 1.6 km, subject to terrain and conditions

Integrated 40 mm Sound by JBL speakers

Natural Voice Operation

Phone, GPS and TFT pairing

Cross-brand live Bluetooth intercom

Music sharing, FM radio and hands-free calling

Cardo Connect app and over-the-air updates

Removable, serviceable and upgradeable electronic components

Off-road comfort and practical servicing

Inside, Leatt’s Pro-Fit modular pad system adapts to a range of head shapes. The washable Ionic+ liner is breathable and moisture-wicking, with antimicrobial treatment intended to inhibit odour-causing bacteria.

Large ventilation ports and low- and high-speed airflow channels are designed to keep air moving during slower technical riding and faster sections. An integrated side port accommodates a hydration hose, while the emergency cheek-pad release system is intended to assist careful helmet removal after an incident.

Importantly for a helmet that combines protective equipment with electronics, Cardo says all communication components can be removed, serviced and upgraded. The package also includes a peak extension, helmet bag and USB-C charging cable.

Cardo Venture Australian price and availability

The Cardo Venture carries an Australian RRP of $1299.95. It will initially be available through a limited number of retailers, with further Australian stock scheduled to arrive over the following month. Cardo lists six sizes from XS through to XXL.

Warranty coverage is divided between the helmet and its electronic components:

Helmet – five years

Communication technology – three years

Battery – one year

For more information, visit the Cardo Venture product page or browse the Cardo range through Australian distributor Cassons.