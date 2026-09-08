New Honda Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe now available in Australia

Honda Australia has released its 2026 Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe range, with the new side-by-side now available in three and five-seat configurations.

Aimed primarily at farmers, landowners and commercial operators, the Pioneer SXS1000-3 is priced from $31,499 RRP, while the five-seat Pioneer SXS1000-5 starts at $34,199 RRP.

The two variants share the same drivetrain, chassis, towing capacity and cargo-bed rating, with the SXS1000-5 adding Honda’s QuickFlip rear seating system.

999 cc twin and six-speed DCT

Power comes from a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled 999 cc inline-twin engine driving through Honda’s six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

The DCT includes reverse and can be operated in automatic or manual modes. Power is transferred by shaft drive, removing the drive belt used by many side-by-side transmissions.

Throttle-by-wire, intelligent four-wheel drive and electric power steering are standard, along with four selectable drive modes: 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Lock and Turf.

Cruise control has also been fitted for repetitive jobs requiring a consistent pace, while a Variable Speed Limiter allows the operator to set a maximum vehicle speed. Honda also offers a separate Speed Limiter Key among the available accessories.

Honda Australia has not published power or torque figures for the new 999 cc engine.

“Australian customers rely on their vehicles to perform day in and day out, often in tough conditions,” said Chris Schultz, General Manager – Powersports and Products at Honda Australia. The new Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe range has been engineered to deliver the durability, capability and ease of use they need.”

Three seats or five

The Pioneer SXS1000-3 seats three occupants, while the SXS1000-5 adds two QuickFlip rear seats. Those rear seats can be folded away when you need additional cargo space.

Despite the extra seating, both machines retain the same 2038 mm wheelbase and 1625 mm overall width. The three-seater has an 807 kg kerb weight and 350 mm of ground clearance, while the five-seater weighs 867 kg and provides 329 mm of clearance.

Honda has also revised the exterior panels and door sealing to reduce rattles and cabin noise. LED headlights, under-seat storage, USB-C charging ports and a fitted roof are standard across the Deluxe range.

1134 kg towing capacity

Both Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe variants are rated to tow up to 1134 kg and carry up to 454 kg in their tilting cargo beds, subject to the vehicle’s listed maximum weight capacity of 748 kg.

The cargo bed incorporates Honda’s Pro-Connect system, providing mounting points for compatible accessories including bed sides, storage equipment and a protective headache rack.

A heavy-duty steel chassis is combined with a steel Roll Over Protection System. Independent double-wishbone suspension is fitted at both ends, providing 268 mm of front-wheel travel and 255 mm at the rear.

The Pioneer rolls on 27-inch tyres fitted to 14-inch wheels, with 27 x 9-14 rubber at the front and 27 x 11-14 at the rear. Braking is handled by twin 210 mm hydraulic discs at each end.

Honda Genuine Accessories

Honda Australia is offering a range of accessories for the new Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe, including:

Speed Limiter Key

Three-position Tip-Out Glass Windshield

Front/Rear View Digital Mirror

Lighted Side Mirrors

Utility Side Mirrors

Wiper and washer kit

Aluminium skid plate

Pro-Connect Bed Sides

Pro-Connect Headache Rack

EVA upper front doors

2026 Honda Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe pricing

Pioneer SXS1000-3 Deluxe – from $31,499 RRP

– from $31,499 RRP Pioneer SXS1000-5 Deluxe – from $34,199 RRP

Both models are now available in Australia and are covered by a 36-month warranty. Further information can be found on the Honda Australia Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe page.

2026 Honda Pioneer SXS1000 Deluxe specifications

Specification Pioneer SXS1000-3 Pioneer SXS1000-5 Engine Liquid-cooled four-stroke Liquid-cooled four-stroke Displacement 999 cc 999 cc Configuration Inline twin, eight valves Inline twin, eight valves Compression ratio 10:1 10:1 Bore and stroke 92 x 75.1 mm 92 x 75.1 mm Starter Electric Electric Fuel system Fuel injection Fuel injection Transmission Six-speed DCT with reverse; automatic and manual modes Six-speed DCT with reverse; automatic and manual modes Final drive Shaft Shaft Drive modes 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Lock and Turf 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Lock and Turf Overall length 3025 mm 3020 mm Overall width 1625 mm 1625 mm Overall height 2034 mm 2018 mm Wheelbase 2038 mm 2038 mm Turning radius 4.7 metres 4.7 metres Ground clearance 350 mm 329 mm Fuel capacity 30.5 litres 30.5 litres Kerb weight 807 kg 867 kg Maximum weight capacity 748 kg 748 kg Cargo-bed capacity 454 kg* 454 kg* Towing capacity 1134 kg* 1134 kg* Front tyres 27 x 9-14 27 x 9-14 Rear tyres 27 x 11-14 27 x 11-14 Front suspension Independent double-wishbone, 268 mm travel Independent double-wishbone, 268 mm travel Rear suspension Independent double-wishbone, 255 mm travel Independent double-wishbone, 255 mm travel Front brakes Twin 210 mm hydraulic discs Twin 210 mm hydraulic discs Rear brakes Twin 210 mm hydraulic discs Twin 210 mm hydraulic discs Power steering Standard Standard Warranty 36 months 36 months

*Subject to the vehicle’s maximum weight capacity. Specifications and pricing supplied by Honda Australia and may be subject to change.