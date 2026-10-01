2027 WorldSBK calendar

The provisional 2027 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar has been revealed, with 12 rounds across nine countries and three continents.

Australia will again open proceedings, with Phillip Island hosting the season opener from February 19-21, before the championship heads to Europe for the bulk of the campaign.

Two particularly significant additions mark the 2027 schedule. Circuit Ricardo Tormo at Valencia returns to WorldSBK for the first time since 2010, while China joins the championship for the first time, with the Shanghai International Circuit hosting the season finale from October 29-31.

WorldSSP will accompany WorldSBK at all 12 rounds, while the World Sportbike and FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championships will contest selected European events.

One last WorldSBK visit to Phillip Island

Phillip Island will open the WorldSBK season from February 19-21 in what will be the championship’s final visit to the Victorian circuit before the Australian Round moves to Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend from 2028.

That gives the 2027 Australian Round added significance after Phillip Island’s long association with the production-based World Championship.

WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders will get their first official track time of the season only days beforehand, with the traditional Phillip Island pre-season test scheduled for February 15-16.

The Australian weekend will feature WorldSBK and WorldSSP, before the remaining support championships join the paddock when the European leg gets underway at Portimao.

2027 WorldSBK Provisional Calendar

19-21 February Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit Australia 19-21 March Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – Portimao Portugal 2-4 April Circuit Ricardo Tormo – Valencia Spain 16-18 April TT Circuit Assen Netherlands 21-23 May MotorLand Aragon Spain 4-6 June Autodrom Most Czechia 18-20 June Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Italy 9-11 July Donington Park United Kingdom 3-5 September Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours France 24-26 September Cremona Circuit Italy 15-17 October Circuito do Estoril Portugal 29-31 October Shanghai International Circuit China

Portimao brings all four championships together

Following the Australian opener, WorldSBK heads to Portimao from March 19-21, where the World Sportbike and FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championships will begin their respective seasons.

Both WorldSPB and WorldWCR will hold their official pre-season test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on March 15.

Portimao will be the first of several 2027 weekends featuring all four WorldSBK paddock championships.

Valencia back after 17 years

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo returns to the WorldSBK calendar from April 2-4, marking the championship’s first visit to the Valencia venue since 2010.

Inaugurated in 1999, Ricardo Tormo hosted 11 consecutive WorldSBK rounds between 2000 and 2010, encompassing 22 races. Troy Corser, Noriyuki Haga, Troy Bayliss, Neil Hodgson and James Toseland were among the riders to take WorldSBK victories there during that period.

The circuit is distinctive for its stadium-style amphitheatre layout, with grandstands overlooking much of the track and spectators positioned close to the action.

All four classes will compete at Valencia in 2027.

Spain will host two WorldSBK rounds, with Valencia joined by MotorLand Aragon from May 21-23. Jerez drops from the 2027 schedule while renovation work is carried out at the circuit.

Gregorio Lavilla – WorldSBK Executive Director

“Valencia holds an important place in WorldSBK’s history, and we are delighted to bring the Championship back to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. “Having all our classes together in Valencia will give fans a full and varied weekend of racing. We look forward to working with the circuit to make this return a memorable occasion for the fans who followed us here in the past and those joining us for the first time.”

José Díez – Second Vice President of the Valencian Government and Regional Minister for the Presidency

“In 2027, the Ricardo Tormo Circuit will host the two most important motorcycle racing world championships: MotoGP and WorldSBK. “This development reinforces the Generalitat’s commitment to sport, strengthens the region’s international profile, and highlights the significant economic impact generated by major events such as these.”

European campaign runs through to Estoril

Assen follows Valencia from April 16-18 before the paddock heads to MotorLand Aragon from May 21-23.

Autodrom Most shifts into June for the Czech Round from June 4-6, followed by Misano from June 18-20.

Donington Park hosts the final meeting before the European summer break from July 9-11, with WorldSPB making its first appearance at the Leicestershire circuit.

Competition resumes at Magny-Cours from September 3-5, followed by Cremona from September 24-26.

Estoril then stages the final European round from October 15-17 and will also decide the eight-round WorldSPB Championship.

WorldSPB will race at Portimao, Valencia, Assen, Aragon, Misano, Donington Park, Magny-Cours and Estoril.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will feature at six rounds, beginning at Portimao before Valencia, Most, Misano and Magny-Cours, with its season concluding at Cremona.

WorldSBK heads to China for the first time

The biggest expansion of the 2027 calendar comes at the end of the season, with Shanghai International Circuit to host the first WorldSBK round ever held in China from October 29-31.

Located in Shanghai’s Jiading District, the Hermann Tilke-designed circuit opened in 2004 and has since hosted a wide range of major international motorsport events.

Its sprawling layout was inspired by the Chinese character ‘shang’ (上), the first character in the name Shanghai, while the tightening sequence through Turns 1 and 2 and into Turns 3 and 4 is one of the circuit’s most recognisable features.

The Chinese round comes as manufacturers from the country continue to establish a stronger presence within the WorldSBK paddock.

Kove entered WorldSSP300 in 2023 before Beñat Fernandez delivered the marque a World Championship in 2025.

QJMOTOR became the first Chinese manufacturer to compete in WorldSSP in 2024 under the category’s Next Generation technical regulations.

ZXMOTO then made an immediate impact during 2026 with its 820RR-RS. Valentin Debise scored back-to-back WorldSSP victories at only the manufacturer’s second event in Portugal and has since taken his 2026 tally to six victories and eight podium finishes.

Shanghai will host only WorldSBK and WorldSSP, with the two championships bringing the curtain down on their respective seasons in China.

Gregorio Lavilla – WorldSBK Executive Director

“Bringing WorldSBK to China for the first time is an important milestone for the Championship. “We have seen Chinese manufacturers make a growing impact across our paddock, and a round in Shanghai is a natural next step in developing that relationship. “It is also an opportunity to bring WorldSBK closer to Chinese fans, giving them the chance to experience the racing and meet the riders and teams. We look forward to working with our local partners to make our first visit a memorable finale to the 2027 season.”

Gu Jiqing – Vice President of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd

“JES will integrate resources from its event operations, venue management and other business segments. “By introducing WorldSBK, we will further explore an integrated ‘event + industry’ model, using the international event platform to connect motorcycle brands, racing resources and consumption scenarios. “This will provide a new platform for domestic motorcycle brands to participate in international competition, conduct brand displays and engage in industry exchanges, and will also create a new platform for showcasing Shanghai’s urban soft power.”

2027 WorldSBK Provisional Calendar

Date Circuit Categories 19-21 Feb Phillip Island (AUS) SBK / SSP 19-21 Mar Portimao (POR) SBK / SSP / SPB / WCR 2-4 Apr Valencia (ESP) SBK / SSP / SPB / WCR 16-18 Apr Assen (NED) SBK / SSP / SPB 21-23 May Aragon (ESP) SBK / SSP / SPB 4-6 Jun Most (CZE) SBK / SSP / WCR 18-20 Jun Misano (ITA) SBK / SSP / SPB / WCR 9-11 Jul Donington (GBR) SBK / SSP / SPB 3-5 Sep Magny-Cours (FRA) SBK / SSP / SPB / WCR 24-26 Sep Cremona (ITA) SBK / SSP / WCR 15-17 Oct Estoril (POR) SBK / SSP / SPB 29-31 Oct Shanghai (CHN) SBK / SSP

SBK – World Superbike | SSP – World Supersport | SPB – World Sportbike | WCR – FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship

The 2027 calendar remains provisional.