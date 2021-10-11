20th BMW Motorrad Days 2022

In 2022 BMW Motorrad Days will celebrated two decades of being a highlight on the motorcycle calendar, attracting fans and riders from all around the world, including USA, Japan, Australia. That appeal reaches riders of all types too, from sports, touring or enduro riders through the customising freaks and motorsport enthusiasts.

Following a two-year break caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, BMW Motorrad once again invites fans and friends of the brand to the BMW Motorrad Days again on 2 and 3 July 2022. This time the location will be in the Summer Garden of the Messe Berlin trade fair grounds.

The event will immediately follow the Pure&Crafted Festival, which will take place on 1 July 2022 at the same location and for which BMW Motorrad is once again the initiator and title sponsor.

Dr. Markus Schramm – Head of BMW Motorrad

“The new concept is based on establishing a long-term presence at the BMW’s Berlin plant location with the BMW Motorrad Days. We can make use of the synergies with the already well-known and proven Pure&Crafted Festival. However, they will continue to be two separate and independent events: BMW Motorrad is a partner and sponsor of the Pure&Crafted Festival, while we host the BMW Motorrad Days, the brand’s biggest customer event worldwide, ourselves.”

On the first weekend of July next year, Pure&Crafted will run on Friday, the festival offering distinctive mix of live music, motorcycle culture and new heritage lifestyle before the BMW Motorrad Days take the reins on Saturday and Sunday.

Lasting two days, the gathering will once again be dedicated entirely to the international BMW Motorrad fan community and riding fun on two wheels. In addition to new products, spectacular stunts, motorsports celebrities, test rides and a great deal more, guests can particularly look forward to the now legendary party atmosphere of the BMW Motorrad Days, garnished with a dash of Bavarian lifestyle.

Visitors to the BMW Motorrad Days 2022 in Berlin can look forward to a varied programme of activities that is broader than ever. The tastes of both young and old are catered for with fun and high spirits being guaranteed for everyone.

The stunt shows push the limits of driving physics and in the original Motodrom, the oldest Wall of Death in the world, the great tradition of wall-of-death riding will be revived. Customising fans will get their money’s worth in the Heritage Area where they can inspect a whole series of custom bikes and the respective equipment.

On top of that, the Berlin hinterland can be explored by motorbike both onroad and offroad on organised tours with local guides. Once again in 2022 there will also be a wide selection of current BMW Motorrad models available for test rides.