2025 BMW C 400 GT

2025 BMW C 400 X

BMW’s 350 cc scooter offerings come in two flavours. The BMW C 400 X for the urban commuter, while the BMW C 400 GT is tailored for the adventurous rider who wants to explore further afield.

For 2025, BMW Motorrad has now sharpened these two mid-size scooters with technical improvements and new features along with an update to meet EU-5+ Homologation.

The proven single-cylinder engine claims an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Power is transmitted via a continuously variable CVT transmission and a powerset swing arm.

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now come with a large 6.5-inch TFT display as standard. In conjunction with the BMW Motorrad Connected app, the display is linked to the multi-controller on the left handlebar assembly and can be operated quickly, safely and conveniently. As part of the Connectivity Pro option, the BMW C 400 GT can also be equipped with a large 10.25” display.

Convenient calling, listening to music and navigating while riding are also possible. If, for example, a smartphone and helmet are connected to the BMW Motorrad communication system via Bluetooth, media playback and telephone functions can be easily accessed using the TFT-display. These functions can be used without installing an app. If there is an active Bluetooth connection to a standard smartphone, the rider can enjoy listening to music while riding and charge the smartphone in the actively cooled storage compartment.

In addition, the free BMW Motorrad Connected app offers practical arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. This basic navigation is particularly attractive for riders who want to comfortably handle everyday traffic or short trips without additional equipment. Navigation preparation with a holder for the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Navigator or the BMW Motorrad Connected Ride Cradle is now also available as factory-fitted equipment (not in conjunction with the 10.25” display).

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT now have more storage space under the seat. The BMW C 400 X storage volume is increased by 3 liters, with the BMW C 400 GT, including the front pockets, by as much as 12 litres.

The BMW C 400 GT now comes with a manually adjustable windshield as standard and can be factory-fitted with a luggage rack as part of the optional equipment.

With 43.5 litres of storage space, the new top case not only offers 13.5 litres more volume than before, but also 10 kg instead of the previous 5 kg payload. It also has electrification in the form of interior lighting and a USB charging port. A back cushion and painted side panels are also available as options for the new top case. It is attached to the vehicle via a vibration-decoupled luggage rack.

Both the BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT are equipped with lean-angle sensitive BMW Motorrad ABS Pro as standard along with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC). As soon as the sensor box delivers a certain deceleration value during braking, a simultaneous acceleration request by the driver is identified as implausible and the throttle valve is prevented from opening. If a defined deceleration force is reached, the hazard lights automatically switch on.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) are also already on board as standard. DTC offers even more safety when accelerating — even at a lean angle and especially in slippery road conditions. With MSR, unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or abrupt throttle reduction causing excessive brake slip on the rear wheel (slipping or stamping) can be safely avoided. In these cases, MSR opens the throttle valves so far as to equalise the drag torque and stabilise the vehicle.

New original BMW Motorrad accessories, such as body protectors and hand guards, round off the range of offers.

In addition to the basic Blackstorm metallic version with a black/grey seat, black rims and brake calipers at the front, the BMW C 400 X, equipped with a new and more dynamically designed front area, is also available in the new “Rugged” model variant. In this version, the BMW C 400 X features the Kalamata metallic matt body color and appears exciting and dynamic at the same time. Red rims, tapes and tires with off-road design meet golden brake calipers at the front. A heavily tinted windshield, a red-black seat bench, stainless steel footboard inserts, and hand guards available as an optional accessory complete the robust look.

The footboard inserts, as well as anodized handlebar end weights, are available as original BMW Motorrad accessories for both the BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT.

In addition to the basic Blackstorm metallic version with black seat, black rims and black brake calipers at the front, the BMW C 400 GT is also available in the new “Exclusive” model variant. In this variant, the BMW C 400 GT in the body color Diamondwhite metallic looks decidedly elegant and exclusive. Golden rims, tapes and a black seat bench with embroidered emblem in the rim color complement the golden brake calipers at the front and a slightly tinted windshield. A floor lighting with a BMW logo projection and stainless steel footboard inserts round off the scope of this optional equipment variant.

The BMW C 400 X and BMW C 400 GT come in three striking colour options as per the below:

C 400 X: Black Storm Metallic 2 or Kalamata Metallic Matte

C 400 GT: Black Storm Metallic 2 or Diamond White Metallic

Local Australian pricing and specifications

C 400 X: $11,390*

· 350cc single cylinder engine, Stepless CVT, 11.5: 1 compression, EU5+, 25kW (34 hp) @ 7,500 rpm, 35Nm at 5,750 rpm

· ABS Pro (inc DBC, DTC and MSR)

· Rear Pre-load adjustable

· Telescopic forks

· ASC Stability Control

· Electronic Immobilizer

· LED taillight/indicator/Headlight

· Dynamic Brake Light

· 12V socket

· USB Port

· Twin headlamp Unit

· Comfort Turn Indicator

· Coloured 6.5” TFT screen

· Centre Stand

· Connectivity

· Flexcase (variable storage compartment)

· MSR Engine brake control

· Fuel Tank 12.8 litres, weight 206kg wet. WMTC Fuel Consumption 3.5L / 100km. LAMS approved in applicable states and territories

· Seat height: 775mm

Option program

· Kalamata Metallic Matt with Style Rugged (inc. 278 Design Option Tyres): $460

C 400 X ion: $12,960*

Includes all specification of the C 400 X and adds the following:

· Daytime Riding Light

· Keyless Ride

· Colour TFT Display with Connectivity

· Comfort Package (Seat Heating and Heated Grips)

C 400 GT: $12,550*

· 350cc single cylinder engine, Stepless CVT, 11.5: 1 compression, EU 5+, 25kW (34 hp) @ 7,500 rpm, 35Nm at 5,750 rpm

· ABS Pro

· Dynamic Brake Control

· DTC traction control

· Rear Pre-load adjustable

· Telescopic forks

· ASC Stability Control

· Electronic Immobilizer

· LED taillight/indicator/Daytime Riding Light

· Dynamic Brake Light

· 12V Socket, USB Port

· Twin headlamp

· Comfort turn indicator

· Coloured 6.5” TFT

· Centre Stand

· Connectivity

· Flexcase (variable storage compartment 12L), MSR Engine brake control)

· Fuel Tank 12.8 litres, weight 214kg wet. WMTC Fuel Consumption 3.5L / 100km. LAMS approved in applicable states and territories

· Seat height: 775mm

Option program

· Diamond White Metallic with Style Exclusive (Windshield Tinted, Floorboard and Floor Lighting included): $440

C 400 GT ion: $13,990*

Includes all specification of the C 400 GT and adds the following:

· Daytime Riding Light

· Colour TFT Display with Connectivity

· Comfort Package (Seat heating and Heated Grips)

· Connectivity Pro (10.25” TFT display)