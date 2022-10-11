Penrite Honda livery for MotoGP supports

Penrite Honda Racing will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Honda’s flagship motorcycle at the 2022 Australian MotoGP with a one-of-a-kind ‘old meets new’ retro team look that will take punters back to the original 1992 Fireblade.

In an ode to the 90’s era of racing, the usually red 2022 CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade will roll out in a fresh livery based closely on the original game-changer CBR900RR Fireblade machine; designed by the legendary ‘father of the Fireblade’ Tadao Baba.

The Penrite Honda has been painted in the original Honda ‘Dionysus Blue’ and ‘Ross White’ thanks to Smart Tech Auto Body and wrapped by Pro Led.

Troy Herfoss

“Wow! There is so much to like about this Bike and Kit. The 92-inspired blade has come up great. I’m in love with this bike, when the team first looked at doing this tribute livery, I thought it would be cool but it turned out better than I imagined!

“I want to say a big thank you to Deon, Kristy and all at Honda Australia and Penrite Oil for supporting this tribute kit. My first memory of watching our Aussie legend Mick Doohan when he raced for Rothmans Honda so naturally, I’ve paired the suit with a Doohan-inspired helmet. It’s also an honour to represent Honda’s 30-year anniversary livery at MotoGP this weekend and I hope the whole kit brings back some great memories for Honda racing fans.”

Deon Coote – Penrite Honda Team Owner

“If we were going to pay tribute to the machine we love to race, the famous Honda Fireblade, it made sense to also pay homage to the era the Fireblade was born, and fully immerse the race kit as well. We are grateful to our sponsors for getting on board with us for this, it’s an exciting thing for us to do but also, we hope racing fans get some joy out of it as well.”