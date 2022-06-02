727Moto wish Pearson all the best

MCNews.com.au recently broke the story of separation between Team 727Moto and their young charge Broc Pearson.

727Moto Team Owner Travis Schmitz contacted us today after reflecting on the conversation we had about Broc Pearson choosing to leave the team.

Travis told us that he was still reeling from Broc’s decision when he first spoke to us, and after further reflection does not want to stand in Broc’s way.

Travis Schmitz

727Moto Team Owner

“I was still a bit shell-shocked yesterday and, on reflection, I was not as generous of spirit as I should have been in the circumstances.

“The truth of the matter is that the team have done everything we could to try and provide Broc with a grounding to find his feet in Superbike, but with the various challenges we have encountered together along the way, we have not been able to make that happen as soon as we would have liked.

“Of course that leaves me feeling a bit bruised, and quite disappointed. It was a mistake to, out of that disappointment, state that I would block him from riding another Superbike this season.

“I still think Broc is a lovely young bloke that is going places, and I won’t try and hold him back in regards to whatever he wants to do in the future.

“I sincerely hope he finds himself a good seat to take the next steps forward in his racing career and both myself and all the team wish him all the best for his future.

“With young Broc choosing to leave, we are lucky to be able to call upon a slightly older Broc, that is of course the vastly experienced Broc Parkes, to lead our charge and help chart our development as we look towards the remainder of the season.

“I would like to thank all our partners for standing by us and I look forward to validating their trust in myself and Team 727Moto as we look to move further towards being a top tier team in the Australian Superbike Championship.”