Adelaide MotoGP gets federal environmental green light

South Australia says it has secured federal environmental clearance for the Adelaide circuit redevelopment, paving the way for construction to begin in December ahead of MotoGP’s arrival in November 2027.

Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the milestone at an Adelaide press conference on Tuesday, joined by MotoGP Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta and incoming premier-class riders Senna Agius and David Alonso.

The inaugural Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia in Adelaide will run from November 12–14, 2027. Ezpeleta also confirmed that it will be the penultimate round of next year’s MotoGP season.

December construction start remains the target

Minister for State Development Chris Picton said the environmental decision provided the green light for works to proceed, with the main construction program still scheduled to begin in December. Some preliminary work involving services could begin earlier.

Preparations for this year’s BP Adelaide Grand Final remain the immediate priority before the redevelopment gets underway.

The environmental clearance is subject to safeguards and should not be confused with final FIM homologation of the completed MotoGP circuit.

As detailed in our earlier examination of the revised Adelaide layout, the proposed MotoGP circuit measures 4.13 kilometres and comprises 15 corners, with extensive temporary run-off areas forming an important part of the motorcycle configuration.

Environmental safeguards and possible court action

The government reiterated its commitment to plant ten trees for every tree removed, alongside a $15 million environmental package for the Adelaide Park Lands. Picton said affected grasslands would be replaced and protected by fencing.

A community consultation report was also released on Tuesday. Picton said feedback would inform detailed design work around recreational facilities and community access, including retaining temporary run-off areas as open grass when they are not required for racing.

The clearance does not remove the prospect of legal opposition. Asked about potential court action, Picton said the government would strongly defend its position.

Ezpeleta stresses safety and racing quality

Ezpeleta said the circuit planning had focused on both rider safety and the quality of the racing, describing safety as an area in which MotoGP would accept “no compromise”.

He also said rider feedback on the project had been positive, while emphasising the different experience offered by placing the Australian round close to city accommodation, restaurants and transport connections.

Adelaide’s debut will coincide with a wider reset for MotoGP, with new motorcycles, new tyres and a group of riders stepping into the premier class in 2027.

Agius and Alonso look ahead to 2027

For Agius, the visit offered an early look at the venue that will host his first Australian Grand Prix as a MotoGP rider.

Senna Agius

“I’m already blown away with the complex and how everything’s gonna unfold. For me, that’s super exciting next year to make my debut and to be in the MotoGP category here.”

Alonso, who will also graduate from Moto2 to MotoGP next season, welcomed the opportunity to be part of the new event and said the city setting would bring a different atmosphere for riders and fans.

Both riders were in Adelaide with Ezpeleta and other MotoGP officials to meet government and South Australian Motor Sport Board representatives and tour the circuit precinct.

Registration for ticket pre-sale access is now open through the official Adelaide MotoGP website.