Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory goes LEGO Technic

Ducati and LEGO have taken their collaboration off-road with a 457-piece Technic model of the Desmo450 MX Factory, complete with working steering, suspension and an engine mechanism driven by the rear wheel.

Aimed at builders aged 10 and over, set 42238 is available now through LEGO’s Australian online store for $89.99.

The inspiration is the Desmo450 MX Factory , the higher-specification, race-ready version of Ducati’s first modern motocross machine. The full-sized bike uses a 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine with desmodromic valve timing, with the Factory model recently unveiled in its updated 2027 specification.

Working mechanicals in miniature

The Technic version gives builders a way to explore some basic motorcycle engineering as they put it together. A chain connects the rear axle to the engine mechanism, so turning the rear wheel sets the engine’s moving parts in motion.

The handlebars operate the steering, while functioning front and rear suspension allow the model to compress and rebound. The exposed engine and drivetrain also make it easy to see how movement passes between the rear wheel, chain and engine.

Removable body panels provide a closer look at the Technic structure beneath. With those panels fitted, the red and black Ducati Corse graphics, number 222 plates, gold-coloured fork legs and high-mounted silencer reproduce the motocrosser’s appearance.

Once assembled, the model measures approximately 31 cm long, 19 cm high and 11 cm wide. A Ducati-branded stand supports the finished bike for display.

The set is also supported by the LEGO Builder app, which provides digital assembly instructions with a 3D model that can be rotated and enlarged. Builders can inspect individual steps and track their progress as the motorcycle takes shape.

From the Panigale V4 R to motocross

The Desmo450 MX Factory continues a Ducati and LEGO partnership that began in 2020 with the Technic Panigale V4 R. Moving from a superbike to a motocrosser also reflects the expansion of Ducati’s racing and production motorcycle programmes into the dirt.

Alessandro Cicognani – Ducati Licensing, Merchandising & Corporate Sponsorship Director

“With our entry into the off-road world, we have opened a new chapter in Ducati’s history, bringing our racing DNA into new disciplines. We are particularly pleased that the LEGO Group has chosen the Desmo450 MX Factory to continue our collaboration, which began with the Panigale V4 R in 2020. Two very different motorcycles, yet both expressions of the same Ducati philosophy, built on innovation, performance and a passion for racing.”

Australian pricing and availability

The LEGO Technic Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory Motorcycle is listed at $89.99 on LEGO’s Australian website and is available now. Ducati’s announcement also lists LEGO Stores and selected retailers as sales outlets.

The partnership will also feature at Lucca Comics & Games in Italy from October 28 to November 1. The MediaWorld stand in Piazza della Caserma will display the real Desmo450 MX Factory alongside its Technic counterpart.

Joining them will be the full-sized LEGO brick replica of the Panigale V4 R created by LEGO Certified Professional artist Riccardo Zangelmi. Visitors can also enter the “Let’s Build It” contest, with themed building challenges and LEGO sets as prizes.

The motocrosser’s arrival in LEGO form comes as Ducati continues to broaden its off-road range. Alongside the Desmo450 MX and MX Factory are the Desmo250 MX, Desmo450 EDS enduro and Desmo450 SM supermoto, while the Desmo450 EDX is offered for cross-country competition in selected markets.