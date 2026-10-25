MotoGP 2026

Round 18 – Phillip Island – A wet farewell

Phillip Island’s final MotoGP weekend ended in tears, thanks and frustration as riders were denied one last Sunday race at a circuit that has shaped so many of their careers.

As covered in our Australian MotoGP cancellation report, including the ticket-refund announcement, poor visibility affecting medical helicopter operations brought Sunday’s programme to an end after repeated delays. The farewell instead came behind the safety car, with the riders acknowledging fans who had stood in the rain for hours.

Saturday had at least given the Island one last cracking race. Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin went toe to toe before Martin’s crash, while just 0.590 seconds covered the Ducati trio on the podium. You can revisit that superb contest in our full Phillip Island Sprint report, results and revised championship standings.

The Australian Grand Prix now moves to Adelaide in 2027, beginning a very different chapter on a city street circuit. Our detailed look at the proposed Adelaide MotoGP circuit and animated hot lap explores what awaits, while the provisional 2027 calendar schedules the first Adelaide event for November 12–14, subject to circuit homologation.

Fabio Di Giannantonio said he completed the parade in tears. Jack Miller thanked the home crowd after losing the chance to build on a strong weekend, while several riders were left to reflect on what might have been possible in the wet.

Across the team releases, the disappointment was accompanied by acceptance that racing could not proceed without the required medical cover. Michelin, meanwhile, said it had been ready for a Grand Prix even in heavy rain.

The riders below are listed in championship order within each class, with their points after the Australian round. The paddock now heads to Sepang for the Malaysian Grand Prix from October 30 to November 1.

MotoGP rider reactions

Pedro Acosta – 4th, 263 points

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“A sad finish to the final GP in Phillip Island but we should be happy for all the good racing this place has given us over the years. The weekend for us was pretty good until today. Thanks to all the fans.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – 6th, 252 points

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“I love so much Phillip Island, so I made all the parade lap in tears. It’s always amazing to see all these people, it’s wonderful to see their passion and the full grandstands despite the bad weather. It’s a pity to say goodbye in this way, but safety comes first: until just a moment ago, the track conditions where decent, it’s just so cold and it would have been hard for the tyres, probabily. Then, it started raining more heavily again and it would have been tough. It’s a pity, but it was amazing to race here.”

Enea Bastianini – 11th, 122 points

Red Bull KTM Tech3

“I’m a bit disappointed, it’s not nice to leave Phillip Island like this, but we still had the chance to say hello to everybody. I want to say thanks to all the fans for coming here on a day like this, with the rain. This track is iconic, and I really enjoy Turn 3, Stoner Corner, so I will miss this. Overall, the weekend was not so bad. On Friday we pushed well in Practice to go directly into Q2, but yesterday’s Sprint was complicated and qualifying was in the wet. I was looking forward to today for my last race at Phillip Island, but we need to forget this day. Now we go to Sepang, which is one of my favourite tracks, and I hope to find the speed we had on Friday here and fight for something important.”

Brad Binder – 13th, 108 points

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It was quite sad doing my last laps here at Phillip Island behind a safety car but to be honest the conditions were not looking too good and there was a lot of water on track. It would have been a sketchy, long 27-laps. A pity, and I feel sorry for the people that sat in the rain from 8am. I hope I can see them again in February!”

Fabio Quartararo – 15th, 74 points

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“It’s a real shame that we couldn’t race today at Phillip Island. I was really looking forward to this GP because it was the last one at this track, and it would have been nice to end this chapter racing in front of the fans. I’m especially sorry for all the fans who came to the circuit and waited through the delays hoping to see us race. It was nice that we still had the chance to greet them and thank them for their support. I have great memories of Phillip Island over the years, so it was important to say goodbye, even if it’s not how we would have wanted to do it. Now we focus on Sepang and getting ready for the next race.”

Franco Morbidelli – 16th, 59 points

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“It’s a pity the race was cancelled, because it would have been amazing to race in front of all these fans, who came despite the heavy rain. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t allow to have perfect safety conditions. We are very sorry because we would have loved to say goodbye in a different way. We did the maximum.”

Jack Miller – 19th, 31 points

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“Obviously, it’s not the way I wanted to end my home Grand Prix after such a strong weekend. The weather was disappointing, to say the least. But I want to say a massive thank you to all the fans who came out, stood in the rain all day and supported us, only for there to be no racing. You guys are number one, and your support means a lot to me.”

Alex Rins – 20th, 25 points

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“I am so sad that we didn’t get to race today – the last roar of the Island. It’s really a shame. We had really wonderful moments here, really beautiful days, especially on Friday. At least yesterday we were able to do the Sprint race in dry conditions. It’s a big, big shame to finish like this, but I’m really grateful for all the moments that this track has given to me: many victories in Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP. “Thank you for the fans for all their support. To stand in the grandstands cheering for us in this really bad weather, with the rain and in the cold, it’s not something we take for granted.”

Maverick Viñales – 22nd, 12 points

Red Bull KTM Tech3

“This is typical Phillip Island weather, to be honest. At most Grands Prix here we have rain, sun and wind on the same day, and in just two hours the weather can change a lot. It’s a shame, because we all love to ride at Phillip Island. At least the fans saw a good show yesterday. Today we were waiting all day, trying to stay focused, but in the end, safety is the most important thing. At least we did some laps on the bike to wave to the fans, which was also important. I’ve always had very successful races here since the beginning, and I’m going to miss the fast corners. I love riding fast through them, and this is one of the tracks where you can really do that. My weekend was conditioned by the shoulder, because most of the corners here are left-handers with a lot of changes of direction, so I struggled a lot. But I think every weekend I’m getting closer to being in shape, so we don’t give up and we keep working. Sepang has always been a good track for me, with very good memories from some victories. We will try to be precise, especially on Friday, because getting into Q2 will be very important. That is the first goal, so we will push as hard as we can.”

Augusto Fernandez – 24th, 6 points

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“It’s a shame that we couldn’t race today, because I think we had a chance to do a good job in the wet. It would also have been important for me personally, as I need every lap I can get to return to the MotoGP level as quickly as possible. And of course, it’s disappointing for the fans who waited for so long in difficult conditions. “Now we’re already looking ahead to Malaysia, where we’ll have another opportunity to keep improving. It’s a track I already know, so I’m looking forward to getting back on the bike and continuing to build my race rhythm.”

Moto2 rider reactions

Izan Guevara – 2nd, 260 points

BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2

“After a very positive weekend, in which we were competitive in both wet and dry conditions, I think we had a great opportunity to fight for a strong result. It could have been an important race for the championship, especially as we knew we could be very competitive in the wet and potentially recover valuable points. However, the riders’ safety had to come first. If something had happened, the medical helicopter would not have been able to land in Melbourne, so the decision was understandable. “We know there will be opportunities to recover points over the coming weekends. We need to stay focused and continue working in the same way. Now all our attention is on the Malaysian Grand Prix.”

Alberto Ferrandez – 21st, 17.5 points

BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to race today, and Race Direction made this decision because, given the conditions, it was the safest option for everyone. I’m disappointed because I really believed we had a good opportunity to get a strong result, especially after showing how competitive we were in the wet in FP2, staying near the front throughout that session. “Now we have a few extra days to recover before Malaysia. I’ll keep focusing on my recovery, working to improve my physical condition, and getting ready for the next race.”

Team managers and directors

Aki Ajo

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A real shame we cannot race here in Phillip Island especially with so many people waiting for us and a great atmosphere but, of course, it is understandable because of the conditions. I think the weekend was quite solid for us and at least the Sprint results were promising. The rider parade today was at least something small we could give all the fans here and who are always so passionate.”

Nicolas Goyon

Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Unfortunately, today we had to cancel the race here at Phillip Island. The weather conditions didn’t allow the medical helicopter to attend the event, and safety is one of our main priorities, so as a consequence all the races here at Phillip Island had to be cancelled. This is obviously really unfortunate, and clearly not the farewell we were all expecting for the last race at Phillip Island. It’s a shame, but it is what it is, and we cannot fight against the weather conditions. I know both our riders are disappointed. When everyone is ready to race, it’s always a strange feeling to cancel, but once again, safety comes first. We would like to thank all the fans over all these years, they have been great in Australia. MotoGP will now carry on its programme, and we will head to Sepang for the next race next week.”

Massimo Meregalli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Of course, we are very disappointed for the fans who came to the circuit today, especially after waiting through several delays in difficult weather conditions. However, safety must always come first, and under the circumstances, we fully support the decision to cancel the remaining races. Unfortunately, the visibility conditions meant that medical evacuation and transport to a hospital could not be guaranteed if required, making it impossible to proceed safely. It was nice that the riders were still able to greet and thank the fans before the event concluded, especially as this was Phillip Island’s final Australian Grand Prix. This was obviously not how we wanted to say goodbye to this iconic circuit, but it is what it is. We now turn our attention to Sepang and hope for a much smoother weekend in Malaysia.”

Gino Borsoi

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Of course, it’s a shame for Jack and the whole team that we couldn’t take part in the race. This was a particularly important occasion for Jack, as it was his final MotoGP Grand Prix at Phillip Island. At least he was able to race in the Sprint, where he delivered his best performance of the season, scored points and put Yamaha inside the top ten. He’ll take that memory away with him, and it’s one he truly deserves. “He could probably have achieved even more today, but these are the circumstances we have to accept. The riders’ safety must always come first, and I believe Race Direction made the right decision.”

Alex de Angelis

BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team Manager

“We are confident that Race Direction made this decision with the safety of our riders in mind, and we fully respect it. Of course, we are very disappointed because today was a really important opportunity for us. The sessions had already shown that Izan and the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 package were working extremely well in the wet. “It’s even more frustrating because we believe both riders could have achieved something significant. Izan had the potential to fight for a strong result, while Alberto was also in a position to target a top-10 finish, if not more. “It’s a great shame, and naturally we feel a lot of regret – also for the fans here who waited all this time in these conditions – but we understand that the decision was made in the best interest of the riders. We’ll have another opportunity to show our potential at the next Grand Prix.”

Official cancellation statements

MotoGP – Moto2 and Moto3 cancellation statement

“Due to the delays caused by the poor visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter, the Moto3™ and the Moto2™ races have both been cancelled.”

Australian Grand Prix Corporation – MotoGP cancellation update

“IMPORTANT EVENT UPDATE: limited visibility has resulted in the cancellation of the MotoGP Grand Prix race.”

Michelin

Piero Taramasso

Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager

“This weekend at Phillip Island perfectly illustrated the challenges of this circuit, where weather conditions can change very quickly. On Friday, we worked with track temperatures reaching 47°C, before facing wet conditions and track temperatures of just 20°C on Saturday morning, followed by a return to dry conditions for the Tissot Sprint. “In dry conditions, our tire allocation performed exactly as expected. The Hard front confirmed its excellent stability, while the Soft rear delivered plenty of grip and very good consistency. In the wet, the Michelin Power Rain tires also performed extremely well, with competitive lap times and very positive feedback from the riders. “We were fully prepared for the Grand Prix, even in heavy rain. Unfortunately, the weather conditions prevented the race from taking place. We regret the cancellation, especially for the passionate fans who came to Phillip Island. The parade organized in their honor was a wonderful initiative, giving them an opportunity to see their favorite riders despite these exceptional circumstances. From a technical standpoint, we leave Australia with a very positive assessment.”

Phillip Island farewell gallery

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 365 2 J. Martin 355 3 M. Bezzecchi 315 4 P. Acosta 263 5 A. Ogura 259 6 F. Di Giannantonio 252 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 181 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 108 14 D. Moreira 76 15 F. Quartararo 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 10 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0

MotoGP Calendar