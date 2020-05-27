Lowes retains coverted KRT seat for 2021

Kawasaki has announced that current WorldSBK Championship leader Alex Lowes will remain with the official KRT FIM Superbike World Championship team for the 2021 season.

KRT Team Manager – Guim Roda

“The job Alex has done until now, his motivation for the KRT project and the serious way he trains himself to be the fittest rider he can be have been such strong arguments to renew with him. It also gives him the time and reassurance to show his full potential on the ZX-10RR. He has the speed to ride the bike on the limit and to perform at the level we expect. We find him a good combination with Rea in terms of mutual respect, and the competition between the riders will help lift up the team to the maximum. We have evaluated his riding style since he joined with us for 2020 and we believe he can ride the bike fast and consistently. We expect to restart this current season again – to make sure the show comes back for all. Fixing an agreement with Alex for 2021 so early in the season will give him a calmness to fully concentrate on his racing and make the best results possible this year.”

After just one round in Kawasaki colours Lowes enjoyed a dream start when he scored a race win at Phillip Island in Australia, during what was his first competitive event on the Ninja ZX-10RR.

Alex Lowes

“It is great be with Kawasaki for 2021. I can continue adapting to the team and adapting myself to the ZX-10RR. Ever since I joined the team I have really felt like it was an opportunity to for me to make another step forward with my riding. Being team-mates with Johnny I feel can learn so much from him and the atmosphere in the team is great. The current situation in the world is not ideal for anyone but Kawasaki really makes me feel positive and focused on the future. It has been fantastic to get something sorted for 2021 before going into the rest of the races this year. My personal target is to keep working hard every day, keep improving myself and also as a team to continue enjoying it. That is why we go racing. This little bit of ‘down-time’ has made us all appreciate how amazing our job is. Our fire was already burning hot but this recent period has certainly brought up the level of appreciation about what we do. I cannot wait to get back up there with Team 22 this season, working Marcel and the guys, and looking forward to even bigger things as we go into next year.”

Even with track action currently on hold after the suspension of all forms of global racing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alex is fully prepared to continue his initial success as soon as the season restarts, as well as looking forward to partnering his team-mate Jonathan Rea in the Suzuka 8 Hours EWC race.

Optimism is high for both teams and fans starved of racing action since the outstanding opening round in Australia, where Alex and Jonathan won a race each on their KRT machines.

Lowes, now 29, made his latest signing official during a Skype call between himself, KME’s Steve Guttridge and KRT Team Manager Guim Roda.

In re-signing Alex the team has the continuity to build on its current success and aim for even greater things next season.

Steve Guttridge – KME Racing Manager

“Kawasaki Racing Team and our riders have been the dominant force within the WorldSBK series for several seasons now but we cannot relax in that situation; we must keep that momentum moving onwards. Our KRT Superbike project is part of a global effort by Kawasaki, combined with numerous important sponsors and suppliers to our racing programmes. It is our duty to retain the services of the very best riders in the World and Alex has demonstrated that he is just that by leading the Championship from round one. With Alex re-signing for the 2021 season we feel that not only his team and crew will continue to build a strong relationship together but also our key sponsors can have continuity from this (interrupted) season too. We are very happy confirm Alex will be staying with KRT and now look forward to the restart of this season and claiming more podiums together into 2021.”