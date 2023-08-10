Alex Marquez secure for 2024

Few days ago at Silverstone, Alex Marquez scored his maiden MotoGP race win adding to his tally of one podium and a pole position in just a few months with Team Gresini Racing MotoGP. This series of results have led to the partnership extension between the Faenza-based team and the two-time world champion. The other seat at Gresini is still up for grabs and a lot of current gossip suggests Jake Dixon is one of the favourites to line up on the grid alongside Marquez on the second Gresini Ducati.

Alex Marquez

“I’m very happy to continue with the team. I’ve always expressed this desire of mine and when things go the right way it’s even easier to understand each other. To continue together for the next season is key in order to keep growing with this bike, and with this team everything is going to be easier. I would like to thank Nadia first and foremost, and then the whole team who made me feel at home from day one. We’ll keep growing and surprising.”

Nadia Padovani – Gresinig Racing Team Owner

“Alex is first of all a wonderful person and it was a pleasure to welcome him in our Gresini Family. The results speak for themselves and it was a logical step for us to continue together and raise the bar some more. He already scored a race win and a pole position in his debut year with Ducati, showing he could battle with the best from the get-go. We will now try to find some continuity together in the next season. I would like to thank the whole Ducati family as we’ll continue with them for the next two years; we already showed we are a good combination this year as well as in 2022… so the goal is to continue to excite and be excited.”

Team Gresini Racing also made official a new agreement with Ducati Corse for the two-year period 2024-2025. The tally consists of five wins already, three podiums, three pole positions and 355 points bagged in less than two seasons.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are delighted to continue to have the Gresini Racing MotoGP team in the Ducati family for two more seasons. They are an extremely professional outfit and, over the years, have shown that they have the potential to aspire to great results. Last year they scored four beautiful victories with our Desmosedici GP machine, and this season they clinched a podium, a pole position, and a win in the last GP Sprint with Alex Marquez. We are sure that together we will achieve more success in the future and continue to grow race by race”.