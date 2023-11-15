2024 BMW M 1000 XR

The new M 1000 XR debuts in 2024 as the third M model based on the 1000 platform, joining the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R family.

Pricing for the new dual-sport stanced, but strictly road oriented, M 1000 XR starts at $36,690 and is expected to arrive in Australia during the first quarter of 2024.

We see the ShiftCam engine from the flagship sportsbike carried across to the new M 1000 XR with a claimed output of 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm and maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm in XR guise. For comparison purposes, the regular 2024 S 1000 XR makes 125 kW.

An optimised intake system with variable intake funnels makes it across to the XR and two more teeth on the rear sprocket shortens the overall gearing for improved acceleration through all gears. Fourth, fifth and sixth gears themselves are also now shorter compared with the S 1000 XR. Might be using the wheelie control a fair bit…

On the electronics front we see riding modes Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and three Race Pro options, as well as Launch Control and a Pit Lane Limiter, as befits the sportiest XR. From a speed of 100 km/h up they are claimed to increase front wheel loading, which increases by approximately 12 kg at 220 km/h.

The chassis is designed for sporty riding on country roads and race tracks with Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), adjustable steering damper, milled-over handlebar clamp and a more front-oriented tubular handlebar with laser-etched “BMW M XR” lettering.

The suspension and chassis of the new M XR are based on the S 1000 XR with the aluminium bridge frame joined by 45mm closed cartridge forks along with adjustability of the fork’s spring base via the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) suspension strut.

M brakes with radial hand brake pump and lightweight forged aluminium wheels are also fitted and exclusive M Carbon wheels are available as part of the M Competition package. The M brake calipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo, these clamp a pair of 320 mm discs.

The Brake Slide Assist function is also included, allowing riders to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.

A 6.5-inch TFT display features an OBD interface for the M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via an unlock code.

The performance-oriented look of the new M XR is also reflected in the colour concept, with the body in Black combined with the M colours Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red.

And if the new M XR in standard trim is not enough, the M Competition Package offers a further mix of refined components for the racing enthusiast or aesthetically minded rider alike, making the new M XR another 3 kg lighter.

The M Competition Package includes M Carbon wheels, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover with integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover and ignition/steering lock cover as well as a fully adjustable M rider footrest system, passenger footrests and the MGPS Laptrigger (unlock code).

See below for the packages on offer and their respective ride-away prices in Australia.

2024 BMW M 1000 XR from $36,690*

999cc 4-cylinder inline cross engine, EU5+, 148kW (201hp) @ 14,600rpm; 113Nm @ 9,250rpm

M Endurance Chain

ABS Pro

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS

DDC

Dynamic Brake Control

Dynamic ESA

Adjustable Rear Suspension Strut

Adjustable Steering Stabiliser

M Winglet

M Front Brake

Tyre Pressure Control

Forged Wheels

Adjustable Upside Down Fork

12v Socket

Dynamic Brake Light

Electronic Immobiliser

6.5-inch coloured TFT with connectivity

Headlight Pro

Heated Grips

Adaptive Headlight

Comfort Turn Indicator

LED indicator/taillight/headlight

LED Daytime Riding Light

M Lightweight Battery

Drop Sensor

USB Port

Cruise Control

On-Board Computer

Riding Modes Pro (7)

Launch Control

Pitlane Limiter

DTC Shift

Brake Slide Assist

Adjustable Handbrake/Clutch Lever

Keyless Ride

One-piece Seat Bench

Windscreen, Adjustable Tinted

Hill Start Control Pro

MSR (Dynamic Engine Brake Control)

Race ABS

Storage Compartment

Weight: 223kg wet

Colour option – Light White / M Motorsport

Option program M Sport Seat Low (820mm): No cost option M Sport Seat High (870mm): No cost option



2024 BMW M 1000 XR Competition: $44,290

Includes all the above and adds the M Competition Pack, which includes:

M-GPS Laptrigger

Carbon Wheels

Carbon Pack

M Billet Pack

Handlebar End Mirrors

Preparation for GPS Device

Colour option Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport: Only on M 1000 XR Competition

Option program Anti-theft Alarm System: $385 Windshield High: $230 (only for M 1000 XR) M Sport Seat Low (820mm): No cost option M Sport Seat High (870mm): No cost option



2024 BMW M 1000 XR Specifications

2024 BMW M 1000 XR Specifications Rated output 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm Type Oil/water-cooled, four-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Bore x stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Capacity 999 cc Max. torque 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm Compression ratio 13.3 : 1 Mixture control Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Exhaust emission standards EU 5 Performance/Fuel Consumption Maximum speed 278 km/h Fuel consumption per 100 km based on WMTC 6.5 l CO2 emission based on WMTC 152 g/km Fuel type Super unleaded (max. 10% ethanol, E15), 95 ROZ/RON, 90 AKI Electrical System Alternator Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 5 Ah, maintenance-free Power Transmission Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement Gearbox Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing Drive Endless X-ring chain, jerk damping in the rear hub Chassis/Brakes Frame Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, co-supporting engine Front-wheel location/suspension Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Rear wheel location/suspension Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central shock absorber, electronic preload adjuster, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Suspension travel, front/rear 138 mm / 138 mm Wheelbase 1,548 mm Castor 117.4 mm Steering head angle 64.9° Wheels Aluminium forged wheel Rim, front 3.50 x 17″ Rim, rear 6.00 x 17″ Tyre, front 120/70 ZR17 Tyre, rear 200/55 ZR17 Brake, front Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper Brake, rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partial integral, can be switched off) Dimensions/Weights Seat height at unladen weight 850 mm Inner leg curve at unladen weight 1,905 mm Usable tank volume approx. 20 l Reserve approx. 4 l Length 2,170 mm (over rear wheel) Height 1,382 mm (above mirror, at DIN unladen weight) Width 850 mm (without accessories) Unladen weight, road-ready, fully fuelled 223 kg Permitted total weight 450 kg Payload (with standard equipment) 227 kg Dry weight 211 kg

2024 BMW M 1000 XR Gallery