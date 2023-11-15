2024 BMW M 1000 XR
The new M 1000 XR debuts in 2024 as the third M model based on the 1000 platform, joining the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R family.
Pricing for the new dual-sport stanced, but strictly road oriented, M 1000 XR starts at $36,690 and is expected to arrive in Australia during the first quarter of 2024.
We see the ShiftCam engine from the flagship sportsbike carried across to the new M 1000 XR with a claimed output of 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm and maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm in XR guise. For comparison purposes, the regular 2024 S 1000 XR makes 125 kW.
An optimised intake system with variable intake funnels makes it across to the XR and two more teeth on the rear sprocket shortens the overall gearing for improved acceleration through all gears. Fourth, fifth and sixth gears themselves are also now shorter compared with the S 1000 XR. Might be using the wheelie control a fair bit…
On the electronics front we see riding modes Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and three Race Pro options, as well as Launch Control and a Pit Lane Limiter, as befits the sportiest XR. From a speed of 100 km/h up they are claimed to increase front wheel loading, which increases by approximately 12 kg at 220 km/h.
The chassis is designed for sporty riding on country roads and race tracks with Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), adjustable steering damper, milled-over handlebar clamp and a more front-oriented tubular handlebar with laser-etched “BMW M XR” lettering.
The suspension and chassis of the new M XR are based on the S 1000 XR with the aluminium bridge frame joined by 45mm closed cartridge forks along with adjustability of the fork’s spring base via the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) suspension strut.
M brakes with radial hand brake pump and lightweight forged aluminium wheels are also fitted and exclusive M Carbon wheels are available as part of the M Competition package. The M brake calipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo, these clamp a pair of 320 mm discs.
The Brake Slide Assist function is also included, allowing riders to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.
A 6.5-inch TFT display features an OBD interface for the M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via an unlock code.
The performance-oriented look of the new M XR is also reflected in the colour concept, with the body in Black combined with the M colours Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red.
And if the new M XR in standard trim is not enough, the M Competition Package offers a further mix of refined components for the racing enthusiast or aesthetically minded rider alike, making the new M XR another 3 kg lighter.
The M Competition Package includes M Carbon wheels, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover with integrated chain guard, side panels, front wheel cover, inner cover and ignition/steering lock cover as well as a fully adjustable M rider footrest system, passenger footrests and the MGPS Laptrigger (unlock code).
See below for the packages on offer and their respective ride-away prices in Australia.
2024 BMW M 1000 XR from $36,690*
- 999cc 4-cylinder inline cross engine, EU5+, 148kW (201hp) @ 14,600rpm; 113Nm @ 9,250rpm
- M Endurance Chain
- ABS Pro
- BMW Motorrad Integral ABS
- DDC
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic ESA
- Adjustable Rear Suspension Strut
- Adjustable Steering Stabiliser
- M Winglet
- M Front Brake
- Tyre Pressure Control
- Forged Wheels
- Adjustable Upside Down Fork
- 12v Socket
- Dynamic Brake Light
- Electronic Immobiliser
- 6.5-inch coloured TFT with connectivity
- Headlight Pro
- Heated Grips
- Adaptive Headlight
- Comfort Turn Indicator
- LED indicator/taillight/headlight
- LED Daytime Riding Light
- M Lightweight Battery
- Drop Sensor
- USB Port
- Cruise Control
- On-Board Computer
- Riding Modes Pro (7)
- Launch Control
- Pitlane Limiter
- DTC Shift
- Brake Slide Assist
- Adjustable Handbrake/Clutch Lever
- Keyless Ride
- One-piece Seat Bench
- Windscreen, Adjustable Tinted
- Hill Start Control Pro
- MSR (Dynamic Engine Brake Control)
- Race ABS
- Storage Compartment
- Weight: 223kg wet
- Colour option – Light White / M Motorsport
- Option program
- M Sport Seat Low (820mm): No cost option
- M Sport Seat High (870mm): No cost option
2024 BMW M 1000 XR Competition: $44,290
- Includes all the above and adds the M Competition Pack, which includes:
- M-GPS Laptrigger
- Carbon Wheels
- Carbon Pack
- M Billet Pack
- Handlebar End Mirrors
- Preparation for GPS Device
- Colour option
- Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport: Only on M 1000 XR Competition
- Option program
- Anti-theft Alarm System: $385
- Windshield High: $230 (only for M 1000 XR)
- M Sport Seat Low (820mm): No cost option
- M Sport Seat High (870mm): No cost option
2024 BMW M 1000 XR Specifications
|2024 BMW M 1000 XR Specifications
|Rated output
|148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm
|Type
|Oil/water-cooled, four-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
|Bore x stroke
|80 mm x 49.7 mm
|Capacity
|999 cc
|Max. torque
|113 Nm at 11,100 rpm
|Compression ratio
|13.3 : 1
|Mixture control
|Electronic intake pipe injection / digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
|Exhaust emission standards
|EU 5
|Performance/Fuel Consumption
|Maximum speed
|278 km/h
|Fuel consumption per 100 km based on WMTC
|6.5 l
|CO2 emission based on WMTC
|152 g/km
|Fuel type
|Super unleaded (max. 10% ethanol, E15), 95 ROZ/RON, 90 AKI
|Electrical System
|Alternator
|Permanent magnet alternator with 450 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 5 Ah, maintenance-free
|Power Transmission
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
|Gearbox
|Claw-shifted 6-speed gearbox integrated in the transmission housing
|Drive
|Endless X-ring chain, jerk damping in the rear hub
|Chassis/Brakes
|Frame
|Bridge-type frame, cast aluminium, co-supporting engine
|Front-wheel location/suspension
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
|Rear wheel location/suspension
|Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central shock absorber, electronic preload adjuster, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
|Suspension travel, front/rear
|138 mm / 138 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,548 mm
|Castor
|117.4 mm
|Steering head angle
|64.9°
|Wheels
|Aluminium forged wheel
|Rim, front
|3.50 x 17″
|Rim, rear
|6.00 x 17″
|Tyre, front
|120/70 ZR17
|Tyre, rear
|200/55 ZR17
|Brake, front
|Twin disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper
|Brake, rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partial integral, can be switched off)
|Dimensions/Weights
|Seat height at unladen weight
|850 mm
|Inner leg curve at unladen weight
|1,905 mm
|Usable tank volume
|approx. 20 l
|Reserve
|approx. 4 l
|Length
|2,170 mm (over rear wheel)
|Height
|1,382 mm (above mirror, at DIN unladen weight)
|Width
|850 mm (without accessories)
|Unladen weight, road-ready, fully fuelled
|223 kg
|Permitted total weight
|450 kg
|Payload (with standard equipment)
|227 kg
|Dry weight
|211 kg
2024 BMW M 1000 XR Gallery