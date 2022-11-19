2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 12 – Phillip Island

WorldSBK Superpole

After a wet FP3 earlier in the morning on Saturday, it was almost a fully dry Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit that hosted the final Tissot Superpole session of the 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season.

As the riders hit the circuit, all were on slick tyres as the track conditions improved. Initial times weren’t far from Friday’s completely dry running, although Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) did set a respectable 1’31.712, before it was Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who completed his first lap to go top with a 1’30.609s.

Newly-crowned World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was straight on the pace too and on his second lap, set a 1m39.304, extremely impressive considering the damp patches which were still prominent not far from the racing line. At the end of the first run, it was Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) who took over second from his team-mate, whilst German rookie Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) was an impressive fifth.

With second and final runs getting underway within the last six minutes, the field set their sights on getting an improved time, whilst those in the pole battle aimed to set the first sub-90-second lap of the weekend. Out of kilter with the rest of the field, Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) stayed out for the majority of the session and with less than five minutes to go, took sixth spot. Behind him, a rather ragged-looking Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) improved his time for 12th, whilst the main bunch, led by Jonathan Rea and debutant Tetsuta Nagashima (Team HRC), made their way across the line to start their final pole attack.

With two minutes remaining, Rea went top, but Bautista then bolted in a 1’29.815s to take provisional pole. There was a disaster for Nagashima who crashed at Miller Corner, the latest crasher at Turn 4. He was up and okay but that did bring out the yellow flags, meaning lap times would be cancelled.

The chequered flag came out and it was Bautista who held onto his pole time as spots of rain in the third sector seemed to be costing time to his opponents. Jonathan Rea held on to second place and will be keen to strike at the start of the race, whilst Alex Lowes took third.

Going into his final races with the #1 plate, Razgatlioglu was able to take fourth but never truly looked like a pole threat, whilst team-mate Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) consolidated Yamaha’s top five pace with fifth and will start from the middle of the second row. It’s a Yamaha lock-out on the second row as Garrett Gerloff’s different strategy paid off and he held onto his sixth place, as he hopes to end his tenure at Yamaha on a high at the circuit at which his WorldSBK career started at in 2020.

The third row consists of Philipp Oettl, with the German rider impressing on his first showing in the WorldSBK class and taking his best Superpole result of his rookie 2022 campaign.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) had a quiet session and could only manage eighth, the third Ducati inside the top ten, whilst Team HRC’s Xavi Vierge took ninth place and a third top ten Superpole result on the bounce.

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m29.815 322,4 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.211 316,7 3 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.238 317,6 4 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.428 321,4 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.765 319,5 6 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.912 314,0 7 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.148 320,5 8 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.291 322,4 9 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.492 326,3 10 T. Nagashima Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.524 322,4 11 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.591 314,9 12 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.629 321,4 13 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1.679 318,6 14 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.798 316,7 15 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +1.923 317,6 16 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +1.952 321,4 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.260 314,9 18 L Baz BMW M1000RR +2.307 311,2 19 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.455 313,0 20 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.094 314,0 21 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.632 314,9 Not Qualified NQ K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR 4.830 304,2

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 553 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 487 3 Jonathan Rea 450 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 279 5 Andrea Locatelli 245 6 Alex Lowes 234 7 Axel Bassani 230 8 Scott Redding 190 9 Iker Lecuona 189 10 Xavi Vierge 154 11 Garrett Gerloff 129 12 Loris Baz 112 13 Philipp Oettl 77 14 Lucas Mahias 56 15 Michael Van Der Mark 42 16 Eugene Laverty 36 17 Roberto Tamburini 36 18 Luca Bernardi 35 19 Xavi Fores 29 20 Kohta Nozane 15 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 9 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2 28 Oliver Konig 1 29 Jake Gagne 1

WorldSSP Superpole

The track was damp but drying when World Supersport riders hit the track for the 15-minute Tissot Superpole session at Phillip Island on Saturday afternoon.

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing) took an early gamble with tyre choice that lead him to dominate the first 10 minutes of the Tissot Superpole Session. With 5 minutes left on the clock, the newly crowned World Supersport Champion was lapping over 4 seconds clear from second, leaving only two riders in the field lapping within the qualifying cut-off time of 105%.

The final two minutes of the session saw riders putting in their charge for the final World Supersport Tissot Superpole of the year. Raffaele De Rosa stormed to the top, but this lasted less than a few seconds before our FP1 fastest time setter Frederico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) come out of nowhere to put his Althea Racing Ducati Panigale V2 on pole with a 1:37.161.

In that same final lap, Aruba.it. Racing – Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega crossed the line with an identical lap time to Caricasulo, with a 1:37.161. Caricasulo’s second-fastest lap in the Superpole session was the deciding factor that determined the front row of the grid, with Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) rounding out the top three, marking the Italian’s first-ever front-row start.

Aegerter was a late faller, with a costly mistake coming from the seemingly untouchable World Champion in the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round Tissot Superpole. Aegerter now finds himself starting 5th on the grid, 0.220 seconds behind Caricasulo and Bulega.

Oli Bayliss did not have the confidence to really push in the somewhat tricky conditions and his 1m38.893 secured him 14th place on the starting grid for this afternoon.

WorldSSP Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1m37.161 276,2 2 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.000 280,5 3 Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.153 275,5 4 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.220 270,0 5 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +0.485 271,4 6 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.597 276,9 7 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.857 274,1 8 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.065 270,7 9 S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.190 270,7 10 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.464 272,0 11 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +1.637 276,9 12 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +1.653 272,0 13 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.721 268,0 14 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +1.732 274,8 15 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.005 266,0 16 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +2.167 267,3 17 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +3.050 267,3 18 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +3.253 270,7 19 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.223 266,0 20 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +4.367 264,7 21 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +4.509 268,0 Not Qualifed NQ U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +4.891 268,7 NQ L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 +5.705 269,3 NQ M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +5.875 264,7

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 462 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 359 3 Can Oncu 248 4 Nicolo Bulega 210 5 Stefano Manzi 207 6 Federico Caricasulo 191 7 Niki Tuuli 152 8 Yari Montella 136 9 Raffaele De Rosa 127 10 Jules Cluzel 127 11 Glenn Van Straalen 111 12 Adrian Huertas 110 13 Hannes Soomer 94 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 72 15 Andy Verdoia 59 16 Oliver Bayliss 53 17 Valentin Debise 43 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 35 20 Peter Sebestyen 34 21 Marcel Brenner 32 22 Simon Jespersen 31 23 Mattia Casadei 25 24 Isaac Vinales 22 25 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 26 Thomas Booth-Amos 21 27 Ondrej Vostatek 20 28 Steven Odendaal 16 29 Unai Orradre 9 30 Tom Edwards 7 31 Luca Ottaviani 5 32 Bradley Smith 2 33 Maximilian Kofler 2 34 Nicholas Spinelli 1 35 Benjamin Currie 1

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Friday November 18 0850 ASBK SS 300 FP1 20min 0915 ASBK SS FP1 25min 0945 ASBK SBK FP1 30min 1030 WorldSSP FP1 45 min 1130 WorldSBK FP1 45 min 1225 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1305 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 20 min 1335 ASBK SS Qualifying 20 min 1405 ASBK SBK FP2 30 min 1500 WorldSSP FP2 45 min 1600 WorldSBK FP2 45 min 1705 ASBK SS300 Race One 8 laps

Saturday November 19 0850 ASBK SBK Qualifying 30 min 0940 ASBK SS300 Race Two 8 laps 1015 ASBK SS Race One 10 laps 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps