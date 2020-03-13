Coronavirus interrupts AMA SX season

Official Statement

Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has been postponed until further notice.

Following Supercross events have been cancelled

March 14 in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium

March 21 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field

March 28 in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

April 4 in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High

April 18 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

The health and safety of everyone attending and competing in our live events, as well as our touring personnel, is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Daytona 200 and Daytona TT Postponed

Official Statement

“American Flat Track has postponed this weekend’s race events at Daytona International Speedway, which includes Saturday’s DAYTONA 200 presented by CoMoto and the DAYTONA TT. The 79th DAYTONA 200 will be held as part of Biketoberfest in October and the DAYTONA TT will be rescheduled on a future date. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with the sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”