More functionality coming from Honda to more models

Ever since Honda first introduced Apple CarPlay to motorcycling with the GoldWing in 2018, and followed it up this year by also introducing that very useful technology to the new Africa Twin, those without iPhones have been up in arms at the lack of the Android auto functionality.

Dealing with the faceless bureaucracy and ridiculous procedures put in place by Apple through every level as a developer is made virtually impossible, while Google/Android are generally much more transparent to work with. But in this case it was seemingly Android not wanting their system used on motorcycles rather than Honda trying to work exclusively with Apple that caused the delay in bringing Android functionality to Honda’s systems.

Honda announced this week though that Android Auto integration for the Gold Wing, and presumably the Africa Twin, will be available from the middle of the year via a relatively simple software update.

Like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto is a simple, safe way to use your phone on the motorcycle. With simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions, it is designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road.

Android Auto makes it easy to access your favourite music, media, and messaging apps on your motorcycle.

With your Google Assistant (equivalent to Siri on CarPlay) on Android Auto, you can stay focused, connected, and entertained, keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the handlebar, while using your voice to help you with your day.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is also coming to more models from Honda.