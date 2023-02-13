2023 Sepang MotoGP Test

Aprilia

Looking at the time-sheets and the speed charts after three days of testing at Sepang the early form guide suggests that it will be Aprilia that has the best chance of defeating the Ducati horde.

While the Desmosedici machines of their Italian rivals are put together at Bologna, Aprilia’s main engineering base is at Noale, 150 kilometres north-east of Ducati’s HQ.

It was a Ducati 1-2 in the Sepang Test but Aprilia were consistently fast throughout with Maverick Vinales third quickest on the time-sheets.

Maverick Viñales – P3

“I’m pleased. Aprilia did a lot of work over the winter and I already feel much more comfortable on the RS-GP. There are clearly still things to improve, also because in these first tests we tried a lot of different components without going in depth into the setting details. But overall, I think we have higher technical potential than we did at the end of last season and that is an outstanding sensation to have for the first test.“

At 337.5 km/h Vinales was equal top on the speed charts alongside team-mate Aleix Espargaro and defending world champ Pecco Bagnaia.

Both Aleix and Maverick approved the new RS-GP, considering it a positive step in all the major areas.

From the most visible aerodynamics – the feather in the Italian racing department’s cap – to equally fundamental details such as the engine, the chassis and the electronics package.

The information gathered will be analysed and assessed ahead of the Portimão tests. Four weeks of intense work to introduce more new features and to confirm the technical package for the season start.

Aleix Espargaró – P6

“I can consider myself satisfied with this first test, despite the weather costing us time yesterday. The new RS-GP is definitely faster than the previous version. It has improved a bit in every area and if we add up many small improvements, the end result is good. This doesn’t change the fact that it’s still too early to form a definitive opinion. The engineers will have a month before the next test in Portimão and much can still change.”

This season Aprilia has four bikes on the grid with the RNF MotoGP Team switching from Yamaha to the Italian brand for season 2023.

Raul Fernandez made the swap from KTM to the RNF Aprilia squad and so far it looks like a productive partnership.

After a total of 136 laps on board his new Aprilia RS-GP during the three days of testing at the Sepang International Circuit, Fernandez feels clearly at ease and concluded the test in P11, only eight-tenths from P1.

Raul Fernandez – P11

“I’m really happy to come back on the bike during the testing these three days, the team and Aprilia did a fantastic job and I’m happy with the opportunity I had with this amazing team and the manufacturer. The test was really positive, I focused on trying to understand the bike clearly, and I think we did really well this week and I definitely enjoyed riding the bike.”

Meanwhile his more experienced team-mate Miguel Oliveira completed 154 laps throughout the three days of testing with a fastest lap of 1m58.839s on Saturday, which saw him finishing in P15 overall.

Miguel Oliveira – P15

“I expected more from myself today to be honest, but when it came to putting it all together during the time attacks, we just couldn’t do it. There is still a bit of work to be done in the adaptation of this bike as it is truly different to ride. But we know exactly what we need to do, we will make a plan for the test in Portimao as we have another two days of testing before we get ready to start the race season. In general, today was good, I had a decent pace and worked on a few things on the bike and managed to understand it a bit more.“

The premier class will have a second pre-season test in 2023 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in March ahead of the first race of the season on Oliveira’s home turf.

Razlan Razali – RNF MotoGP Team Principal

“It has been a positive three days for both our riders Miguel and Raul and we’re happy with what they have done. Of course, with the typical Malaysian climate, we finished off the test with a slight drizzle towards the end of day three. However, we have a lot of data for us to study and prepare for the second test in Portimao which will in a couple of week’s time. It will be an exciting test in Portimao and after that the first round of the 2023 season race at Miguel Oliveira’s home Grand Prix.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – RNF MotoGP Team Manager

“An important and very fruitful test is finished, unfortunately it ended in rainy conditions, which was not preferred since we would have wanted to try many different things on dry surface. But overall, it’s still a positive test, of course you always want more which is in our DNA, but having both boys doing 1’58s is already very positive. Yesterday Miguel felt very good but he was feeling a bit less today since we’re missing a little bit of grip. Unluckily, at the last moment we couldn’t use the new tyre because of the rain, but overall, we’ve been testing what we wanted to. So far, we’re very happy with the laps we’ve had and managed to finish the test on a positive note.“

MotoGP Sepang Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 L.Marini DUCATI 1’57.889 2 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.080 3 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.147 4 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.260 5 J.Martin DUCATI +0.315 6 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.418 7 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +0.455 8 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.474 9 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.496 10 M.Marquez HONDA +0.777 11 R.Fernandez APRILIA +0.821 12 J.Mir HONDA +0.895 13 P.Espargaro GASGAS +0.908 14 B.Binder KTM +0.923 15 M.Oliveira APRILIA +0.950 16 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.963 17 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +1.008 18 J.Miller KTM +1.012 19 A.Rins HONDA +1.043 20 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.097 21 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.646 22 A.Fernandez GASGAS +1.771 23 C.Crutchlow YAMAHA +2.034 24 S.Bradl HONDA +2.546 25 K.Nakasuga YAMAHA +3.350

MotoGP Sepang Test Day Three Best Speeds