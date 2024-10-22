2025 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Applications to join the 2025 FIM JuniorGP World Championship grid will open in November and run until the end of 2024.

Prospective competitors looking to apply for 2025 entries for the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, Moto2 European Championship, Stock European Championship or European Talent Cup can now save the date for when applications open.

Key Dates

Applications open: 27th November 2024

Applications close: 25th December 2024

Confirmation of selected riders: no later than January 15th 2025 (via email)

Selected riders must register online: no later than February 15th 2025

Participants applying for the JuniorGP, Moto2, and Stock categories should pay an application fee of half the prize of the total amount of the entry fee (VAT included).

Season Entry Fees

Junior GP – 3,400 €

Moto2 – 3,150 €

Stock – 2,180 €

European Talent Cup – 2,180 €

Of course, these are just entry fees, with many riders paying up to 100,000 € for a competitive ride with a team.