Archie McDonald

Archie McDonald is yet another young Aussie rider who has graduated to the tarmac from Flat Track and Dirt Track, where he won five Australian Championships.

Archie joined the Oceania Junior Cup in its inaugural year as a 12-year-old, finishing fourth in OJC that year behind Carter Thompson, Angus Grenfell and Tom Drane.

He then progressed into the Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup ranks for the COVID-interrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2021, Archie bounced back from a broken leg early in the season that saw him miss the opening round, before he then started to rack up 12 podiums and a couple of race wins. Finishing fourth in Supersport 300, and fifth in the YMF R3 Cup, winning the final round in both classes.

In 2022, Archie contested the European R3 Cup. After missing the first round of what was only a six-round series, Archie finished ninth in the championship with a brace of fifth-place finishes.

Last year, Archie contested the 2023 FIM JuniorGP Superstock (600 cc) and bagged good points at every single round, which saw him claim fifth overall in the championship. He finished third at the season finale only to be docked a position for exceeding track limits.

Archie has a big personality to go with his big smile and effervescent character. Everyone will be glad to have him back in the ASBK paddock in 2024 as the now 17-year-old plans to pull double duty between the Australian Supersport and FIM JuniorGP Superstock 600 Championships.

While in Europe, Archie bases himself out of Mallorca, while in Australia, his home base is Jindera, a small town close to Albury.

Mallorca is a nice place to spend time with plenty of nice beaches and some great cycling roads in the mountains. Who do you knock about with in Mallorca Archie, and who do you live with there?

“I share an apartment with some people that work in Mallorca. Just share a room with some Spanish workers in their apartment. My coach lives five-minutes away, along with Joel Kelso and Collin Veijer. They pick me up to go to the training track, which is about a 15-minute drive, for training sessions there. And we meet up for cycling, running or whatever, always getting together for training.”

Team owner Robbie Bolger has amassed somewhat of an armada of riders to take on the Australian Supersport Championship this year under his Stop & Seal Racing umbrella for 2024. You, alongside Jack Mahaffy, Glenn Nelson, and Corey Turner, that is quite a line-up. You recently rode a Stop & Seal YZF-R6 at the Hartwell Club Day earlier this month at Phillip Island. How did you gel with the bike and the team?

“It was great. It was better than I expected, and it really raised my hopes heading towards this weekend, as well as the year in ASBK. I can’t thank Robbie and the team enough for putting this together, to give me an opportunity to race in ASBK, it’s just good to be, you know, I’d say back at home almost, within ASBK.”

And the team you will race with in Europe this year, is it pretty much the same personnel in the garage this season as you raced with in 2023?

“Same team, same championship, same bike, I am living in the same place, it is all the same it is just this time around it is not a warm-up. It will be my second time at the tracks, not my first time, so I am confident for the championship.”

See you next weekend at Phillip Island, Archie, and good luck for season 2024.

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar