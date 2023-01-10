2023 Australian Superbike Masters Cup

In 2023, the mi-bike Motorcycling Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) will welcome the newly-minted Australian Superbike Masters Cup to the fold.

The Australian Superbike Masters Cup will be run over three rounds in conjunction with ASBK rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park (March – Round 2 ASBK Night Race), Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit (October – Round 6) and the finale at The Bend Motorsport Park (December – Round 7).

The Australian Superbike Masters Cup in 2023 will see an amazing line-up of motorcycles from several great eras of Australian motorcycle racing. Fans will be able to watch four class capacities doing battle including: P5 Unlimited, P5 Formula 1 (Any Period 5 machine using a non-road based production frame *1), P6 Formula 750 and P6 Formula 1300.

An overall race winner per round will be awarded with the season champion to be awarded at the season finale at The Bend Motorsport Park Night of Champions event.

As well as the regular competitors in the Cup, fans can expect to see some high-profile former racers make guest appearances such as former World Superbike champion Troy Corser who raced at The Bend in 2022.

As well as the at-event entertainment from the Superbike Masters, each Australian Superbike Masters Cup race will be available to watch via the ASBK Livestream.

Darren Lark – Superbike Masters Cup co-ordinator

“After many years as one of the support classes, the Australian Superbike Masters Cup is not only a chance to be a more formal part of the ASBK Championship, but to also give the category competitors a season-long goal. At every round we’ve raced in the past, the interest has been strong, not only to see the bikes on track, but the attention our bikes receive in the pit has been phenomenal! The Superbike Masters Cup is a natural evolution that we’ve been working towards as the interest from fans and competitors alike has grown. I want to thank ASBK Management for this opportunity and look forward to our first round at Sydney Motorsport Park at the ASBK Night Race!”

Peter Doyle, CEO Motorcycling Australia (MA)

“It’s become clear to us that the interest in Superbike Masters has reached the point where not only are they a drawcard for the ASBK Championship, but the level of professionalism and the depth of the field warrants the creation of this Australian Superbike Masters Cup. I look forward to seeing the bikes roll out of pitlane for the first time at Sydney Motorsport Park and throughout the season, I will keep a close eye on the action as this category is one I really enjoy on a personal level. Thanks go to Darren Lark and the wider Superbike Masters community for getting behind this concept and we wish them a safe and exciting season 2023!”

