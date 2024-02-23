ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Australian Supersport 300 Race One

Czech rider Petr Svoboda had beaten Tara Morrison and Josh Newman to pole position, but it was Newman that moved into the lead at turn four on lap one when racing got underway.

Svoboda got him back in the next sector to move back into the lead, Newman hot on his tail and Morrison trying to stick with that pair. Also in that leading group was Ryan Larkin, Mitch Simpson and Varis Fleming. That six had already started to break away from the rest of the field by the end of the opening lap.

Svoboda and Newman broke away from their pursuers on lap two. Only three-tenths separated that pair at the stripe to start lap three, but they already had over a second on third placed Varis Fleming, who had moved up to take third place from Morisson. Larkin and Mitch Simpson were still in that battle for third.

Up front Svoboda and Newman continued to set a pace the others couldn’t match. Varis Fleming had also mustered too much pace for Mitch Simpson, Tara Morrison and Ryan Larkin to stay with him, making third place his own. The leading trio all in the 49s.

Josh Newman put in a new fastest lap of the race on lap four, but on the next lap Newman was a second slower, which gave Svoboda the breathing room he needed. The Czech rider had a lead of more than two-seconds with two laps to run.

Newman’s second place was safe as was Fleming’s third, making for an all-Kawasaki podium.

Svoboda eventually took the win over Newman by a huge 6.7-seconds. Varis Fleming rounded out the podium a further 2.6-seconds behind.

Harrison Watts won what had turned into a huge 11-rider battle for fourth contested by Ryan Larkin, Tara Morrison, Jordy Simpson, Valentino Knezovic, Calvin Moylan, Mitch Simpson, John Pelgrove, Oliver Shot, Ryder Gilbert and Oscar Lewis.

Ryder Gilbert, who finished 12th, set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap at 1m49.021.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Petr Svoboda KAW Josh Newman KAW +6.709 Varis Fleming KAW +9.318 Harrison Watts KAW +11.574 Ryan Larkin YAM +11.725 Jordy Simpson YAM +12.313 Mitch Simpson YAM +12.362 Tara Morrison KAW +12.365 Valentino Knezovic YAM +12.494 Calvin Moylan KAW +12.858 John Pelgrove YAM +12.881 Ryder Gilbert YAM +13.111 Oliver Short KAW +13.769 Oscar Lewis YAM +13.851 Lincoln Knight YAM +26.481 Alexander Codey YAM +26.608 Matthew Ritter YAM +26.378 Will Nassif YAM +26.777 William Hunt YAM +26.924 Tom Nicolson KAW +36.492 Abbie Cameron YAM+57.551 Hudson Air YAM +57.561 Mitch Cartwright YAM +58.341 Tianhao Zhao YAM +58.466 Haych Short YAM +63.144 Marc Shaw YAM +73.568

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

