ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Australian Supersport 300 Race One
Czech rider Petr Svoboda had beaten Tara Morrison and Josh Newman to pole position, but it was Newman that moved into the lead at turn four on lap one when racing got underway.
Svoboda got him back in the next sector to move back into the lead, Newman hot on his tail and Morrison trying to stick with that pair. Also in that leading group was Ryan Larkin, Mitch Simpson and Varis Fleming. That six had already started to break away from the rest of the field by the end of the opening lap.
Svoboda and Newman broke away from their pursuers on lap two. Only three-tenths separated that pair at the stripe to start lap three, but they already had over a second on third placed Varis Fleming, who had moved up to take third place from Morisson. Larkin and Mitch Simpson were still in that battle for third.
Up front Svoboda and Newman continued to set a pace the others couldn’t match. Varis Fleming had also mustered too much pace for Mitch Simpson, Tara Morrison and Ryan Larkin to stay with him, making third place his own. The leading trio all in the 49s.
Josh Newman put in a new fastest lap of the race on lap four, but on the next lap Newman was a second slower, which gave Svoboda the breathing room he needed. The Czech rider had a lead of more than two-seconds with two laps to run.
Newman’s second place was safe as was Fleming’s third, making for an all-Kawasaki podium.
Svoboda eventually took the win over Newman by a huge 6.7-seconds. Varis Fleming rounded out the podium a further 2.6-seconds behind.
Harrison Watts won what had turned into a huge 11-rider battle for fourth contested by Ryan Larkin, Tara Morrison, Jordy Simpson, Valentino Knezovic, Calvin Moylan, Mitch Simpson, John Pelgrove, Oliver Shot, Ryder Gilbert and Oscar Lewis.
Ryder Gilbert, who finished 12th, set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap at 1m49.021.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
- Petr Svoboda KAW
- Josh Newman KAW +6.709
- Varis Fleming KAW +9.318
- Harrison Watts KAW +11.574
- Ryan Larkin YAM +11.725
- Jordy Simpson YAM +12.313
- Mitch Simpson YAM +12.362
- Tara Morrison KAW +12.365
- Valentino Knezovic YAM +12.494
- Calvin Moylan KAW +12.858
- John Pelgrove YAM +12.881
- Ryder Gilbert YAM +13.111
- Oliver Short KAW +13.769
- Oscar Lewis YAM +13.851
- Lincoln Knight YAM +26.481
- Alexander Codey YAM +26.608
- Matthew Ritter YAM +26.378
- Will Nassif YAM +26.777
- William Hunt YAM +26.924
- Tom Nicolson KAW +36.492
- Abbie Cameron YAM+57.551
- Hudson Air YAM +57.561
- Mitch Cartwright YAM +58.341
- Tianhao Zhao YAM +58.466
- Haych Short YAM +63.144
- Marc Shaw YAM +73.568
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10