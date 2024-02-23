ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Friday Free Practice Two
The track temperature was nudging 30-degrees when Australian Superbike competitors left pit-lane for their second 30-minute practice session of the day.
Mike Jones came out swinging. The 2022 ASBK Champ put in a 1m31.349 on his second lap only to be usurped by his YRT team-mate a few moments later when Cru Halliday lapped at 1m31.272.
Josh Waters then pushed the YRT men back a position, a 1m31.033 good enough for P1, but for how long…?
Troy Herfoss moved up to fourth on the DesmoSport Ducati with a 1m31.365 on his fourth lap of the session.
Jones and Halliday continued to lap in the 31s. Both YRT riders putting in a string of them while Waters was content to sit in the pits.
Harrison Voight then put the second McMartin Panigale V4 R into fifth with a 1m31.393.
Josh Waters went back out halfway through the session only to then immediately return to the pits. He did go out again but failed to improve his early marker.
Cru Halliday then smashed out a 1m30.890, under his own ASBK Qualifying lap record, with nine-minutes still remaining in the session. That time stood until the end of proceedings.
Broc Pearson made a dramatic improvement with a few minutes left in the session, jumping from just outside the top ten into sixth with a 1m31.642.
Max Stauffer seventh quickest ahead of Anthony West.
Bryan Staring suffered an engine failure in the opening session but was back out in FP2. The Western Australian ninth quickest on 1m32.092.
A still-injured Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten ahead of Ted Collins, Arthur Sissis and rookie Cam Dunker.
Superbike competitors will take to the track on Saturday morning bright and early, their single 30-minute qualifying session slated for an 0805 start. Race One will take place at midday on Saturday. Race Two will be at 0945 on Sunday, followed by the third and final 12-lap contest at 1340.
Superbike FP2 Times
- Cru Halliday YAM 1m30.890
- Josh Waters DUC 1m31.033
- Mike Jones YAM 1m31.349
- Troy Herfoss DUC 1m31.365
- Harrison Voight DUC 1m31.393
- Broc Pearson DUC 1m31.642
- Max Stauffer YAM 1m32.005
- Anthony West YAM 1m32.015
- Bryan Staring YAM 1m32.092
- Glenn Allerton BMW 1m32.806
- Ted Collins BMW 1m33.285
- Arthur Sissis YAM 1m33.288
- Cam Dunker YAM 1m33.865
- Ryan Yanko DUC 1m35.467
- Matt Walters APR 1m35.645
- John Lytras YAM 1m36.274
- Paris Hardwick KAW 1m36.628
- Tim Large YAM 1m36.793
- Josh Soderland DUC 1m37.816
- Declan Carberry BMW 1m37.842
- Adam Senior YAM 1m40.575
- Michael Kemp YAM 1m41.227
Supersport Qualifying
Olly Simpson was the first Supersport rider into the 35s with a 1m35.741 on his first flying lap, which he then immediately backed up with a 1m35.928.
Tom Bramich then knocked him out of top spot with a 1m35.518.
Jonathan Nahlous then also dipped into the 35s, his 1m35.749 good enough to move up to third. Then, with just under two-minutes left on the clock, Nahlous improved to 1m35.550 to move up to second place, demoting Simpson to third. Nahlous then went one better again! A 1m35.258 breaking the previous qualifying lap record set here by Senna Agius to take pole position.
Mark Chiodo was not permitted to start the session until 10-minutes had elapsed due to missing the rider’s briefing, but moved into fourth place on his second lap. Alongside him on the second row will be Jack Mahaffy and Hayden Nelson. The latter of that trio crashed at turn 12 late in the session.
Supersport competitors are next on track at 0925 on Saturday morning for the first of their three scheduled 10-lap bouts. The second will take place at 1335 on Saturday afternoon, while the third and final contest will be run at 1125 on Sunday.
Supersport Qualifying Times
- Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m35.258
- Tom Bramich YAM 1m35.518
- Olly Simpson YAM 1m35.741
- Mark Chiodo HON 1m36.341
- Jack Mahaffy YAM 1m36.585
- Hayden Nelson KAW 1m36.829
- Jake Farnsworth YAM 1m36.844
- Declan Van Rosmalen YAM 1m36.908
- Corey Turner YAM 1m37.238
- Marcus Hamod HON 1m37.505
- Archie McDonald YAM 1m37.576
- Corey Snowsill YAM 1m37.670
- Zach Johnson YAM 1m37.900
- Scott Nicholson KAW 1m38.020
- Jacob Hatch KAW 1m38.196
- Jack Favelle YAM 1m38.532
- Luke Sanders YAM 1m38.557
- John Quinn YAM 1m38.563
- Brandon Demmery KAW 1m39.310
- Brendan Wilson YAM 1m39.327
- Noel Mahon YAM 1m39.633
- Glenn Nelson YAM 1m40.226
- Simone Boldrini YAM 1m40.434
- Cooper Rowntree YAM 1m40.772
- Stephany Kapilawi-James KAW 1m43.197
- Sam Pezzetta YAM 1m44.360
Supersport 300 Qualifying
Some light drizzle had been falling in the lead up to the single 20-minute qualifying session for the Supersport 300 category. That didn’t slow the competitors down too much.
21-year-old Czech rider Petr Svoboda topped proceedings ahead of Tara Morrison.
Pole pace was around 1.5-seconds off the qualifying lap record set by Hunter Ford back in 2018.
Josh Newman rounds out the all-Kawasaki front row ahead of Ryan Larkin and Jordy Simpson.
Australian Supersport 300 riders will contest the first of their three eight-lap races at 1705 this evening. The second is scheduled for 0850 on Saturday morning followed by the third and final bout at 0910 Sunday morning.
Supersport 300 Qualifying Times
- Petr Svoboda KAW 1m49.018
- Tara Morrison KAW 1m49.578
- Josh Newman KAW 1m49.747
- Ryan Larkin YAM 1m49.837
- Varis Fleming KAW 1m50.155
- Jordy Simpson YAM 1m50.345
- Ryder Gilbert YAM 1m50.416
- Calvin Moylan KAW 1m50.780
- Mitch Simpson YAM 1m50.803
- Oliver Short KAW 1m51.399
- Valentino Knezovic YAM 1m51.415
- Harrison Watts KAW 1m51.501
- Will Nassif YAM 1m52.365
- John Pelgrove YAM 1m52.373
- Oscar Lewis YAM 1m52.445
- William Hunt YAM 1m52.959
- Lincoln Knight YAM 1m53.129
- Tom Nicholson KAW 1m53.658
- Matthew Ritter YAM 1m53.784
- Alexander Codey YAM 1m54.477
- Hudson Air YAM 1m54.917
- Abbie Cameron YAM 1m55.257
- Tianhao Zhao YAM 1m55.854
- Haych Short YAM 1m56.651
- Mitch Cartwright YAM 1m57.024
- Marc Shaw YAM 1m57.730
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10