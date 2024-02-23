ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Friday Free Practice Two

The track temperature was nudging 30-degrees when Australian Superbike competitors left pit-lane for their second 30-minute practice session of the day.

Mike Jones came out swinging. The 2022 ASBK Champ put in a 1m31.349 on his second lap only to be usurped by his YRT team-mate a few moments later when Cru Halliday lapped at 1m31.272.

Josh Waters then pushed the YRT men back a position, a 1m31.033 good enough for P1, but for how long…?

Troy Herfoss moved up to fourth on the DesmoSport Ducati with a 1m31.365 on his fourth lap of the session.

Jones and Halliday continued to lap in the 31s. Both YRT riders putting in a string of them while Waters was content to sit in the pits.

Harrison Voight then put the second McMartin Panigale V4 R into fifth with a 1m31.393.

Josh Waters went back out halfway through the session only to then immediately return to the pits. He did go out again but failed to improve his early marker.

Cru Halliday then smashed out a 1m30.890, under his own ASBK Qualifying lap record, with nine-minutes still remaining in the session. That time stood until the end of proceedings.

Broc Pearson made a dramatic improvement with a few minutes left in the session, jumping from just outside the top ten into sixth with a 1m31.642.

Max Stauffer seventh quickest ahead of Anthony West.

Bryan Staring suffered an engine failure in the opening session but was back out in FP2. The Western Australian ninth quickest on 1m32.092.

A still-injured Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten ahead of Ted Collins, Arthur Sissis and rookie Cam Dunker.

Superbike competitors will take to the track on Saturday morning bright and early, their single 30-minute qualifying session slated for an 0805 start. Race One will take place at midday on Saturday. Race Two will be at 0945 on Sunday, followed by the third and final 12-lap contest at 1340.

Superbike FP2 Times

Cru Halliday YAM 1m30.890 Josh Waters DUC 1m31.033 Mike Jones YAM 1m31.349 Troy Herfoss DUC 1m31.365 Harrison Voight DUC 1m31.393 Broc Pearson DUC 1m31.642 Max Stauffer YAM 1m32.005 Anthony West YAM 1m32.015 Bryan Staring YAM 1m32.092 Glenn Allerton BMW 1m32.806 Ted Collins BMW 1m33.285 Arthur Sissis YAM 1m33.288 Cam Dunker YAM 1m33.865 Ryan Yanko DUC 1m35.467 Matt Walters APR 1m35.645 John Lytras YAM 1m36.274 Paris Hardwick KAW 1m36.628 Tim Large YAM 1m36.793 Josh Soderland DUC 1m37.816 Declan Carberry BMW 1m37.842 Adam Senior YAM 1m40.575 Michael Kemp YAM 1m41.227

Supersport Qualifying

Olly Simpson was the first Supersport rider into the 35s with a 1m35.741 on his first flying lap, which he then immediately backed up with a 1m35.928.

Tom Bramich then knocked him out of top spot with a 1m35.518.

Jonathan Nahlous then also dipped into the 35s, his 1m35.749 good enough to move up to third. Then, with just under two-minutes left on the clock, Nahlous improved to 1m35.550 to move up to second place, demoting Simpson to third. Nahlous then went one better again! A 1m35.258 breaking the previous qualifying lap record set here by Senna Agius to take pole position.

Mark Chiodo was not permitted to start the session until 10-minutes had elapsed due to missing the rider’s briefing, but moved into fourth place on his second lap. Alongside him on the second row will be Jack Mahaffy and Hayden Nelson. The latter of that trio crashed at turn 12 late in the session.

Supersport competitors are next on track at 0925 on Saturday morning for the first of their three scheduled 10-lap bouts. The second will take place at 1335 on Saturday afternoon, while the third and final contest will be run at 1125 on Sunday.

Supersport Qualifying Times

Jonathan Nahlous YAM 1m35.258 Tom Bramich YAM 1m35.518 Olly Simpson YAM 1m35.741 Mark Chiodo HON 1m36.341 Jack Mahaffy YAM 1m36.585 Hayden Nelson KAW 1m36.829 Jake Farnsworth YAM 1m36.844 Declan Van Rosmalen YAM 1m36.908 Corey Turner YAM 1m37.238 Marcus Hamod HON 1m37.505 Archie McDonald YAM 1m37.576 Corey Snowsill YAM 1m37.670 Zach Johnson YAM 1m37.900 Scott Nicholson KAW 1m38.020 Jacob Hatch KAW 1m38.196 Jack Favelle YAM 1m38.532 Luke Sanders YAM 1m38.557 John Quinn YAM 1m38.563 Brandon Demmery KAW 1m39.310 Brendan Wilson YAM 1m39.327 Noel Mahon YAM 1m39.633 Glenn Nelson YAM 1m40.226 Simone Boldrini YAM 1m40.434 Cooper Rowntree YAM 1m40.772 Stephany Kapilawi-James KAW 1m43.197 Sam Pezzetta YAM 1m44.360

Supersport 300 Qualifying

Some light drizzle had been falling in the lead up to the single 20-minute qualifying session for the Supersport 300 category. That didn’t slow the competitors down too much.

21-year-old Czech rider Petr Svoboda topped proceedings ahead of Tara Morrison.

Pole pace was around 1.5-seconds off the qualifying lap record set by Hunter Ford back in 2018.

Josh Newman rounds out the all-Kawasaki front row ahead of Ryan Larkin and Jordy Simpson.

Australian Supersport 300 riders will contest the first of their three eight-lap races at 1705 this evening. The second is scheduled for 0850 on Saturday morning followed by the third and final bout at 0910 Sunday morning.

Supersport 300 Qualifying Times

Petr Svoboda KAW 1m49.018 Tara Morrison KAW 1m49.578 Josh Newman KAW 1m49.747 Ryan Larkin YAM 1m49.837 Varis Fleming KAW 1m50.155 Jordy Simpson YAM 1m50.345 Ryder Gilbert YAM 1m50.416 Calvin Moylan KAW 1m50.780 Mitch Simpson YAM 1m50.803 Oliver Short KAW 1m51.399 Valentino Knezovic YAM 1m51.415 Harrison Watts KAW 1m51.501 Will Nassif YAM 1m52.365 John Pelgrove YAM 1m52.373 Oscar Lewis YAM 1m52.445 William Hunt YAM 1m52.959 Lincoln Knight YAM 1m53.129 Tom Nicholson KAW 1m53.658 Matthew Ritter YAM 1m53.784 Alexander Codey YAM 1m54.477 Hudson Air YAM 1m54.917 Abbie Cameron YAM 1m55.257 Tianhao Zhao YAM 1m55.854 Haych Short YAM 1m56.651 Mitch Cartwright YAM 1m57.024 Marc Shaw YAM 1m57.730

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

