Cube Racing withdraws from World SuperSport Race

Despite showing consistent improvement through testing, free practice and qualifying, including a personal best lap time of 1:34.398, over a second faster than his previous time, and placing as high as 14th in one of the sessions, Oli Bayliss will not line up in today’s World SuperSport race.

Team owner – Ben Henry

“Oli has done a terrific job all week, both on track, and how he’s handled the pressure, the media attention and the extra commitments that come with a ride in this paddock, but the guys found an issue with the bike heading into qualifying, that despite all efforts both from our team, and many others in the WSBK paddock, in particular the GMT Yamaha guys, we just can’t solve in the time frame we have. Long story short is that we’ve lost compression in one cylinder, and despite some incredible offers of support, we aren’t able to give him a bike capable of being competitive and allowing him to continue to learn and improve, especially while our focus for 2020 is the Australian championship. He’s had a great run, a great experience and we’ll leave this opportunity there, and thank everyone for their incredible support.”

Oli Bayliss

“I’m obviously disappointed to not race in World SuperSport today. We had a really great package and I was feeling more and more confident every time I went out. It’s been a pretty incredible week, on track with the best 600 riders in the world, and already, the experience has helped my riding. I improved my fastest lap time in pretty much every session, and everyone I met in the paddock was really supportive. I want to thank Mum and Dad, Marty and Nathan, Ben, Motorcycling Australia, our team sponsors and everyone that helped make this possible, and also the GMT Yamaha team, they came and offered a lot of support and advice to us all week, and it really made our week so much better. I’ll put all my attention towards my ASBK Supersport race at 4:45pm and see if I can take another race win… And you never know, if an opportunity comes up to ride World SuperSport again, and we could make it work, I’d be in for sure!”