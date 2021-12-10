Benelli Leoncino 800 & Leoncino 800 Trail

Benelli Australia have confirmed that we’ll be getting the larger capacity Leoncino 800 in 2022, with arrival expected in the first half of the new year, and offering more performance along with a higher spec loadout than the popular 500. For those who prefer a bit more off-road cred, the Leoncino 800 Trail is also on the way, arriving in Q1 of 2022.

In the Leoncino 800 the design becomes a bit harder and more sculpted than it’s smaller 500 cc counterpart, while maintaining what are the elements iconic pieces of the Leoncino range. The angled 15-litre tank is made of steel and sports the Benelli logo.

The heart of Leoncino 800 is the 754cc, liquid cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine, now Euro 5 approved. It delivers 76.2 hp (56 kW) at 8500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque peaks at 6500 rpm.

DOHC, four-valves per-cylinder, twin 43 mm throttle bodies, wet anti-slip clutch and six-speed gearbox, complete the drivetrain. The frame is a brand new tubular trellis with steel plates.

The Leoncino logo appears under the seat on aluminium side panel, which flows from the tank. The headlight is full LED and runs the Benelli Leoncino logo at the centre. This version features TFT instruments.

The seat ensures comfort for the rider and the passenger alike; while the Lion sits proudly on the front mudguard.

The suspensions consist of an upside-down Marzocchi fork with 50 mm diameter legs, adjustable in rebound, compression and pre-load, with 140 mm of travel. Out back is swing-arm with pre-load and rebound adjustable monoshock.

The Brembo braking system is a double 320 mm semi-floating rotor setup on the front and four-piston radial-mount monobloc caliper, while at the rear a 260 mm diameter rotor is joined by a dual-piston caliper. The 17-inch alloy tubeless spoked rims mount 120/70-17 and 180/55-17 tyres.

Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail

The Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail delivers what the brand calls ‘off-road soul’ thanks in part to a 19-inch front wheel and twin silencer exhaust.

The chassis was revised in order to better tackle off-road terrain and uneven surfaces. The frame is a tubular trellis with steel plates, the same as the road version, how the suspension has been upgraded. 50 mm Marzocchi USD forks are fitted, with adjustable rebound, compression and pre-load, as well as longer travel at 148 mm.

The same upgrade took place at the rear, a single monoshock with adjustable spring pre-load and rebound damping, whose travel was also increased to 140 mm. The Leoncino 800 Trail seat is raised to 834 mm from 805 mm in the road model.

Knobby tyres, 120/70 19” in the front and 170/60 17” in the rear, complete the look.

The new double exhaust in a higher position helps define the bike’s silhouette with a rally theme. The exhaust was developed specifically for the Trail version, as well as the number plate holder and the heat shield on the side, which also bring out the off-road inclination of this model.

The Leoncino 800 will be available in Benelli dealerships across Australia & New Zealand in the first half of 2022 with the Leoncino 800 Trail expected in Q1, 2022. The price has not yet been revealed for either variant. For more information see the Benelli Australia website (link).