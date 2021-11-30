2022 Benelli TRK800

Benelli has been getting stronger after being re-established and it seems that Italian riders don’t even seem to mind that the brand is now made in China rather than in their homeland. 15,000 models have been sold in Italy since the brand was reborn, including 6500 units from the original 500 powered TRK platform which is a top seller in Italy. Modern Benelli sales in Europe have eclipsed 35,000.

A new TRK 800 debuted at EICMA that promises to be a step up from the original LAMS-legal TRK 502, offering more performance and a higher level of general specification.

With the TRK 502 available now for $9,990 ride-away, the new 800 version is likely to offer a similarly competitive package, although rivals such as the more powerful KTM 790 powered CFMoto 800MT is likely to provide some stiff competition.

The TRK 800 will maintain the adventure styling queues of the TRK 502 and adds full LED lighting, including DRLs, with double arched headlights.

Powering the TRK 800 is the 754 cc twin-cylinder powerplant – liquid-cooled – that was already seen in the Leoncino 800. Performance is 76.2 hp or 56 kW, while torque peaks at 67 Nm at 6500 rpm. In comparison the 500s offer 35 kW.

The TRK 800 also runs a trellis steel frame with Marzocchi 50 mm USD forks, fully adjustable, and featuring a generous 170 mm of travel. An aluminium swingarm is mated to a central monoshock with preload and rebound damping, with 171 mm rear travel.

Brembo provide the braking system, with dual 320 mm semi-floating rotors and four-piston calipers. On the rear is a 260 mm rotor, with a single-piston caliper. Both are backed by ABS.

In tune with the adventure theme is the aluminium alloy spoked wheels with tubeless rims, running a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, clad in 110/80 and 150/70 rubber respectively.

Other features include an adjustable fairing and hand guards for strong wind protection, while the seat is kept slim but spacious for an easy reach to the ground, while retaining comfort. Grab rails for the pillion or to be used as tie-down points along with a centre-stand are standard.

A 22-litre fuel tank offers a generous range, while a high tech 7-inch TFT display is what you’d expect on a premium adventure machine.

Other points of note for the new TRK 800 are Euro5 compliance, claimed fuel consumption of 4.6L per 100 km for a 400 km+ range, slip and assist clutch and Delphi ECU.

Seat height is a fairly manageable 834 mm for an adventure machine, with 211 mm of ground clearance and the bike will take a max load of 214 kg. The one figure that stands out is the 226 kg weight figure, which is actually quoted as the dry mass, meaning the bike will tip the scales at more than 240 kg when ready to ride.

The Benelli TRK 800 is due in the second half of 2022, with pricing yet to be released, however Benelli Australia are encouraging riders to register their interest now at the Benelli Australia contact form.

2022 Benelli TRK800 Specifications