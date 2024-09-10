2025 Beta RR Race Updates

The 2025 RR Race bikes are race-ready versions of Beta’s newly introduced X-Pro models. They have been modified in the engine, suspension, and frame, making them ideal for providing their best on the track straight off the showroom floor.

For Model Year 2025 (MY25) there are a range of new features for the entire two and four-stroke range, while others are specific to the individual models:

New features for all 2025 Beta models

New CNC alloy footpegs – Redesigned to ensure maximum control at all times and no loss of contact with the bike, the RR Race 25 models are fitted with new machined alloy racing footpegs with steel pins which are interchangeable; these are narrower than in the past to facilitate movement of feet, but better in terms of grip.

Front brake calliper – A lighter and higher-performance Nissin calliper compared to the previous component appears on the new Race models; this helps emphasise the bike’s handling, while maintaining braking power, progressiveness and modulation.

Larger rear wheel axle – The rear wheel axle size has been increased 2 mm in diameter, for a total of ø 22 mm. This new axle provides greater stiffness and torsional resistance, resulting in a bike that is always precise and well steered, even in the most violent accelerations. The rear swingarm has also been updated to accommodate the new axle.

Mapping switch on the handlebars – The mapping switch button is no longer located in the traditional position behind the steering tube: it is now on the handlebars, inside the bar pad, maintaining consistency with the X-PRO models. In the case of four-stroke models both the mapping switch and the Traction Control button are in this new location which is easier to access.

Bodywork – The new superstructures recently introduced on the X-PRO have been incorporated in the 2025 RR Race with an aggressive and flashy new appearance, generating a complete restyling of the bike. The headlight mask, tank panels, sides and rear guard have been redesigned by Beta. The mask has a tapered design, while the rear guard and the tank panels are sleek and well connected, maintaining simple, tool-free access to the air filter, while retaining the push button seat removal.

RR Race Two-Stroke updates

On all two-stroke models, the oil injection is not included on Race models to reduce the overall weight of the bike however it can be added as an option. It’s available from the Factory Parts catalogue.

For some displacements in the two-stroke range, new engine features have been added:

Engine – RR Race 250 Two-Stroke

After making its debut on the previous 2024 300 Race model, the 250 now incorporates the new cylinder head with dual spark plug, improving the specifications of the engine. The delivery is more linear, and despite the increase in maximum power, the bike’s tractability is significantly greater. The use of the dual spark plug provides numerous benefits:

It offers a cleaner-burning ignition along with an improvement in fuel consumption. This translates into greater carburation stability at all engine speeds, and a broader power delivery under all grip conditions.

The engine’s range of use is further extended, as both greater torque and more power are available.

The two spark plugs are managed with a completely separated electrical system. This means that, if one of the spark plugs should burn out, the engine will still be able to run, although with less efficiency, allowing the race or off-road session to be completed.

Engine – RR Race 125 Two-Stroke

As it has demonstrated, Beta believes in the potential of young people, and the manufacturer has once again chosen to highlight this with the new RR Race Model Year 2025 bikes, making a series of changes to the small 125 cc engine.

The purpose of this update was to increase the power delivered by the 125 two stroke along the entire delivery curve, intensifying the maximum peak horsepower available. This result has been made possible by a new piston and new cylinder head.

Thanks to these changes the engine is more reactive, powerful and throaty, increasing even further the explosiveness of the maximum performance. The new 125 cc engine therefore now has a greater range of use than in the past, where previous improvements had already raised the bar for the model, increasing power at high engine speeds without losing torque in the low end.

RR Race Four-Stroke updates

All four-stroke Race models receive new crankcases, derived from the engine used on the RX 450. The main benefit deriving from the use of this new component lies in the smaller size and lighter weight compared to the previous model.

Aesthetically sleeker, the new four-stroke Race MY 2025 engine now leaves more space for the exhaust passage as well, facilitating installation, removal or replacement operations.

Racing Components – Entire Range

Unchanged is the tried and tested suspension package and the special components of Beta’s race ready version:

48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge fork – Anodised internal parts and the treatments administered to the materials minimise sliding friction, while adjustable compression and rebound damping let each rider find the perfect customisation of the setting.

Kayaba C46 RCU shock – The KYB shock can be seen as a gold standard in the racing scene in terms of its ability to absorb the roughness of the terrain, the level of traction transferred to the rear wheel and the consistency of performance even under particularly heavy use. Adjustable for preload, compression (high and low speed) as well as rebound ensures riders can dial the suspension to his or her liking.

Quick release front axle – Immediately recognisable by the red anodised alloy release lever, this component is crucial for saving precious seconds in a race when you need to change a tyre.

Reinforced handguards – The handguards feature a two-component material mould, and not only give the bike a racing look but also make them especially hard-wearing in even the roughest off-road use.

Rear sprocket with anodised aluminium core and steel toothing by ZF SPROCKETS – Top-class performance, lightness and strength – the benefit of light weight with steel teeth for long life.

Race seat – With non-slip cover and document holder pocket for unparalleled grip, comfort and practicality.

Anodised black gear lever and rear brake pedal.

Gearbox oil filler cap, engine oil filler cap and oil filter cap anodised red aluminium.

Chain tensioner blocks in red machined alloy.

The Beta 2025 Beta RR Race range is expected to be available in December, while pricing will be confirmed closer to release date.

For more information on the current Beta range, see the Beta Motorcycles Australia website (link).