Steve Holcombe 2023 EnduroGP Champion

Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe won the 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship at the final round of the season in Santiago do Cacem, Portugal, capping off a magical weekend with the Enduro2 World Championship to increase his total tally to nine world titles.

Entering the seventh and final round of the season with a grasp on both the EnduroGP and Enduro2 championships, Steve was ready for both an exciting, and nail-biting, race in Portugal.

On day one, crashes on the first two special tests weren’t the start he was looking for, but it quickly got rid of his pre-race butterflies, allowing him to focus on the job in hand.

Matching the pace of the front runners, he worked his way from outside the top 10 and up to third. Winning some tests along the way, he eventually placed third in EnduroGP and second in Enduro2.

Holding a relatively comfortable points lead as he started the final day of racing, Steve rode at a fast but manageable pace. Early on he was setting times inside the top three overall, but when the fight for the podium intensified, Steve began to focus on the bigger picture.

Executing a perfect race, his fifth-place finish in EnduroGP and third in Enduro2 was more than enough to claim both titles and elevate him to being a nine time enduro world champion.

Steve Holcombe

“I’m a bit lost for words. To win both the EnduroGP and Enduro2 titles in the one year is just incredible. After a couple of difficult seasons with injuries I came into 2023 with the goal of staying healthy and building by confidence and speed back up. Little by little I chipped away at things and, well, it’s worked out amazingly. Once I got into the championship lead, I didn’t want to let it go. This weekend was tough with the nerves to be honest. It was in 2020 that I was last in this position. But thankfully it all came good – I won both titles. I never dreamt of having so much success, but somehow, it’s happened, and I’m blown away. I can’t thank my team, sponsors, and supporters enough. This is a title I certainly won’t forget in a hurry. For sure we’ll celebrate tonight!”

2023 EnduroGP Championship Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 222 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 210 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 209 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 169 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 143 6 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 122 7 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 108 8 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 103 9 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 97 10 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 86 11 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 67 12 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 45 13 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 41 14 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 40 15 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 32 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 30 17 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 22 18 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 17 19 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 16 20 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 13 21 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 22 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 8 23 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 7 24 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 5 25 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 4 26 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 3 27 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 2 28 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 1

2023 Enduro2 Championship Final Standings