2024 Beta Alp 4.0 & Alp X

Beta have announced two new dual-purpose model for 2024, in the form of the new Alp 4.0 and Alp X, which they describe as offering plenty of rideability, alongside a unique aesthetic.

The ALP models are built in Italy, at the same factory as the other Beta models, however the engines are sourced via a long-term partner manufacturer in Asia. We believe this particular motor is rated around 35 horsepower.

Beta reckon that the Alp 4.0 is a bit more traditional of the two (for a Beta), while the Alp X is more modern and aimed at those who’ve rediscovered the world of scramblers.

At a glance, that’s represented by the more sporty headlight on the Alp 4.0 and radiator shrouds, where the Alp X runs a single round headlight with a different tank design, and of course the blacked out rims.

Naturally the Alp continues to offer the ability to climb arduous tracks, while being at home on road or for daily urban commutes, ensuring a flexible dual-sport experience.

The 2024 Alp models feature a four-stroke 348 cc EFI DOHC motor that’s paired with a six-speed gearbox and tuned for linear power delivery. Naturally there’s electric start.

Varying terrain shouldn’t be a challenge thanks to a 21 and 18 inch rim combo on the Alp 4.0, with a slightly more road oriented 19 and 17 inch wheel combination on the Alp X.

We also see an 11 litre fuel tank, 43 mm front forks, and a monoshock with adjustable spring pre-load.

Seat height is 865 mm on the Alp 4.0, with a 140 kg dry weight. The Alp X is slightly lower at 855 mm and has less ground clearance, but also weighs in a little heavier at 142 kg. Still, these Beta models undercut most comparable bikes in this segment and should prove light and manageable.

Disc brakes are run front and rear, with a single 290 front and 220 mm at the back.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed for Australia, but both bikes look like attractive dual-sport motorcycles that’ll be well capable off-road.

2024 Beta Alp 4.0 Specifications

2024 Beta Alp 4.0 Specifications Engine Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, twin overhead camshaft, four-valve Bore x stroke 84.5 x 62 mm Displacement 348 cc Compression ratio 12,3:1 Throttle body 44 mm EFI Elldor electronic injection Starter Electric Lubrication Forced with pump Ignition Electronic Clutch Wet multi-disc clutch Transmission Six-speed Frame Steel perimeter with motor hanging Wheelbase 1440 mm Max length 2200 mm Max width 820 mm Max height 1220 mm Seat height 865 mm Ground clearance 270 mm Footrest height 370 mm Dry weight 140 kg (front 66,5 kg; rear 72,5 kg) Fuel 11,0 l. Reserve 2,3 l. Front suspension Hydraulic fork, ø43 mm Rear suspension Monoshock with adjustable spring preload, stroke 86 mm Wheel travel 185 mm (F), 195 mm (R) Brakes Disc ø290 mm (F), disc ø220 mm (R) Rims 1,85 x 21″, 2,50 x 18″ Tyres 90/90 – 21, 140/80 – 18 Engine oil Sae 5W/40 (1800 cc) Consumption 3.51 l/100 km

2024 Beta Alp X Specifications