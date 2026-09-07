WorldSBK 2026
Round Nine – Magny-Cours – Sunday
Nicolo Bulega completed a maximum-points weekend at Magny-Cours, winning both Sunday races to add to Saturday’s Race 1 success and move to the brink of the 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider topped every session across the French Round and has now won 26 of the season’s 27 races.
Superpole Race – early pressure and late drama
Bulega made the holeshot in the ten-lap Tissot Superpole Race, but Iker Lecuona attacked at the Turn 5 Adelaide hairpin and led the opening two laps. Bulega returned the move at the same corner on Lap 3. Lecuona tried again a lap later, only to run wide and briefly surrender second place to Sam Lowes before responding later in the lap.
That exchange gave Bulega enough breathing room to take control. He won by 2.073 seconds and lowered the race lap record to 1m34.750. It was his 25th victory of the campaign, leaving him two short of Alvaro Bautista’s single-season record.
The podium changed on the final lap when Sam Lowes crashed at Turn 3. Yari Montella inherited third, having earlier passed Alberto Surra at Turn 13, while Surra equalled his best WorldSBK result in fourth. Alex Lowes was fifth and the first non-Ducati finisher, with Tommy Bridewell sixth and Lorenzo Baldassarri recovering from a poor opening lap to seventh.
Australian Remy Gardner charged from 13th to eighth to secure a third-row start for Race 2. Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten, separated by only 0.029 seconds. Axel Bassani was 11th, Miguel Oliveira 12th, Garrett Gerloff 13th, Jake Dixon 14th, Bautista 15th, Danilo Petrucci 16th, Somkiat Chantra 17th and Stefano Manzi 18th.
Race 2 – Bulega controls it from lights to flag
Unlike the first two races of the weekend, Bulega kept Lecuona behind at the Adelaide hairpin on the opening lap of Race 2. He immediately began to stretch the field and produced the fastest lap, a 1m35.159, on Lap 4. Lecuona could not respond and Bulega led every classified lap on his way to a 46th career WorldSBK victory and his eighth hat-trick of the season.
Lecuona completed an Aruba.it Racing – Ducati one-two for the third time at Magny-Cours, finishing 5.458 seconds behind. The Spaniard nevertheless left France with three second-place finishes and extended his new single-season record to 22 runner-up results.
Surra displaced Montella from third at Turn 5 on the opening lap, but Montella reclaimed the position at the same corner on Lap 6. The Barni rider then maintained a consistent rhythm to secure his second podium of the day and 13th of the season.
Alex Lowes had been pressuring Surra for fourth before losing the front at Turn 5 on Lap 11. That opened the way for Baldassarri, despite damage to the left side of his Ducati after first-lap contact with Vierge, to close a three-second deficit. Baldassarri passed Surra at Turn 13 on Lap 14 and finished fourth, his best result since Most. Surra’s fifth was his best result in a feature-length WorldSBK race.
Bautista climbed from 14th on the grid and passed Bridewell late in the race to claim sixth.
Bridewell then crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 20, bringing out the red flag. With more than two-thirds distance completed, the race was declared after 19 laps. Bridewell was later ruled unfit with multiple contusions and a suspected concussion.
Nicolo Bulega
“Iker was very strong all weekend, so it’s good to win, especially in Race 2, the last race of the weekend. I’m in good shape with my bike and I’m really looking forward to Cremona. It could be a great place to win the title, but what matters most to me is continuing to win.”
Iker Lecuona
“It was a tough race for me and a difficult weekend overall, but a positive one because we gathered really important information across three different bike set-ups. That’s the key thing for us.”
Yari Montella
“We made a big change for the Superpole Race and it paid off. In Race 2 I had a consistent and competitive pace. I started to struggle a little with the front towards the end, but it was a good weekend and we kept adding important points to our championship.”
Strong recoveries behind the Ducati top five
Gerloff was classified seventh after the red-flag countback and was the leading non-Ducati rider in Race 2.
Vierge completed a consistent weekend in eighth, Bassani recovered from 17th on the grid to ninth, and Gardner gave Australia a top-ten result after his eighth in the morning sprint.
Sam Lowes could make little progress from tenth and finished 11th. Petrucci took 12th, Alex Lowes remounted with a damaged machine and no right footpeg to salvage 13th, Chantra scored points in 14th, and Oliveira was demoted to 15th by a three-second penalty for cutting Turn 6 without losing sufficient time.
Locatelli’s race ended after early contact with Manzi at the final chicane. Mattia Rato and Dixon also crashed, while Manzi fell at Turn 5 late in the race and retired. Dixon had shown top-ten pace before his Turn 13 fall, while Chantra’s 14th gave Honda HRC a points finish after an electrical problem had ended his Saturday race.
The bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team left France with Alex Lowes fourth in the championship and Bassani seventh. BbKRT noted that the KB998 Rimini had been subjected to a 0.5 kg/h reduction in permitted maximum fuel flow under the 2026 balancing rules. Kawasaki’s Gerloff collected two top-ten finishes across the weekend.
BMW endured a difficult round after being unable to reproduce the performance shown during its August test. The team identified the cooler track temperatures and rear-of-grid qualifying positions as key factors, although Petrucci and Oliveira both made progress on Sunday.
Bulega takes a 146-point lead to Cremona
Bulega scored the maximum 62 points in France and leaves Magny-Cours on 553, 146 clear of Lecuona. Montella strengthened third place with 247 points, 46 ahead of Alex Lowes on 201. Sam Lowes is fifth on 198, with Baldassarri’s 26-point round lifting him to sixth on 171, two ahead of Bassani.
Bulega’s 26th win of 2026 leaves him one short of Bautista’s record of 27 victories in a season. The title cannot be settled before the next round, but the Italian will have his first championship match point on home soil at Cremona from September 25-27.
WorldSBK Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
31m31.396
|
295.1
|
2
|
I. Lecuona
|
Duc
|
+5.458
|
294.3
|
3
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
1 Sector
|
293.5
|
4
|
L. Baldassarri
|
Duc
|
1 Sector
|
293.5
|
5
|
A. Surra
|
Duc
|
1 Sector
|
292.7
|
6
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
2 Sectors
|
287.2
|
7
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
2 Sectors
|
291.1
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
Yam
|
2 Sectors
|
291.9
|
9
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
2 Sectors
|
288.8
|
10
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
2 Sectors
|
288.0
|
11
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
2 Sectors
|
288.8
|
12
|
D. Petrucci
|
BMW
|
3 Sectors
|
293.5
|
13
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
3 Sectors
|
292.7
|
14
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
3 Sectors
|
295.9
|
15
|
M. Oliveira
|
BMW
|
3 Sectors
|
291.1
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
T. Bridewell
|
Duc
|
DNF
|
291.9
|
DNF
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
292.7
|
DNF
|
J. Dixon
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
296.7
|
DNF
|
M. Rato
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
289.5
|
DNF
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
272.0
WorldSBK Superpole Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
15m52.648
|
298.3
|
2
|
I. Lecuona
|
Duc
|
+2.073
|
296.7
|
3
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+5.400
|
290.3
|
4
|
A. Surra
|
Duc
|
+6.773
|
293.5
|
5
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+7.325
|
289.5
|
6
|
T. Bridewell
|
Duc
|
+10.269
|
292.7
|
7
|
L. Baldassarri
|
Duc
|
+12.775
|
291.9
|
8
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+14.518
|
288.8
|
9
|
X. Vierge
|
Yam
|
+14.891
|
294.3
|
10
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+14.920
|
291.9
|
11
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+15.344
|
286.5
|
12
|
M. Oliveira
|
BMW
|
+16.000
|
287.2
|
13
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+16.133
|
286.5
|
14
|
J. Dixon
|
Hon
|
+16.557
|
292.7
|
15
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+17.530
|
284.2
|
16
|
D. Petrucci
|
BMW
|
+19.210
|
291.9
|
17
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+20.093
|
295.9
|
18
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+25.192
|
290.3
|
Not Classified
|
DNF
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+1 Lap
|
285.7
|
DNF
|
M. Rato
|
Yam
|
+6 Laps
|
288.8
WorldSBK Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
553
|
2
|
I. Lecuona
|
Duc
|
407
|
3
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
247
|
4
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
201
|
5
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
198
|
6
|
L. Baldassarri
|
Duc
|
171
|
7
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
169
|
8
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
126
|
9
|
A. Surra
|
Duc
|
120
|
10
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
119
|
11
|
M. Oliveira
|
BMW
|
107
|
12
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
103
|
13
|
X. Vierge
|
Yam
|
95
|
14
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Yam
|
81
|
15
|
T. Bridewell
|
Duc
|
63
|
16
|
D. Petrucci
|
BMW
|
55
|
17
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
53
|
18
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
34
|
19
|
M. van der Mark
|
BMW
|
23
|
20
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
10
|
21
|
T. Nagashima
|
Hon
|
7
|
22
|
J. Rea
|
Hon
|
6
|
23
|
J. Dixon
|
Hon
|
5
|
24
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
4
|
25
|
M. Rato
|
Yam
|
2
|
26
|
R. Vickers
|
Hon
|
1
WorldSSP Race Two
Roberto Garcia turned Saturday’s narrow defeat into a landmark home-round victory for GMT94 Yamaha, claiming his first WorldSSP win after Race 2 was reduced to a five-lap shootout. The Spaniard became the 72nd different winner in WorldSSP history and the sixth-youngest, while delivering Yamaha its 170th victory in the category.
Red flag resets a five-rider battle
Tom Booth-Amos started the original race from pole, but the order changed rapidly as Filippo Farioli, Aldi Mahendra, Jorge Navarro and Can Oncu moved through. Championship leader Albert Arenas, riding with a right-hand contusion from Saturday’s collision with Jeremy Alcoba, charged from 13th into the leading group within four laps.
Navarro led during the opening phase before crashing at Turn 13 on Lap 4. Oncu, Arenas and Valentin Debise then traded the advantage, with Debise moving ahead at Turn 13 late on Lap 10. Moments later Booth-Amos crashed heavily at Turn 3, requiring repairs to the air fence and bringing out the red flag after 11 laps. Neither PTR Triumph rider took the restart.
Garcia seizes his first victory
The race restarted over five laps with Oncu, Debise, Arenas and Garcia occupying the first four grid positions. Arenas launched into the lead, but the short distance produced constant changes at the front. Oncu recovered the advantage and began the final lap ahead, only to run deep at Turn 15. Garcia accepted the invitation and held on to win by 0.414 seconds.
Arenas fought through the pain to take second, Debise completed a double-podium home round in third, and Oncu’s mistake dropped Saturday’s winner to fourth, only 0.841 seconds from Garcia. Alcoba was fifth, ahead of Farioli, Jaume Masia, Federico Caricasulo, Mahendra and local rider Lucas Mahias.
Arenas set a new race lap record of 1m39.743. Further back, Alessandro Zaccone finished 12th and Raffaele De Rosa took 13th to score QJMOTOR’s first points of the season. Leonardo Taccini was 17th and Mattia Casadei 18th after both recovered positions in the restart. Josh Whatley and Simon Jespersen crashed together at Turn 13 during the five-lap dash.
Roberto Garcia
“This feels amazing. Yesterday I said I wanted to fight for first position. When the red flag came out, I knew it was possible to attack with more confidence. This win is amazing for Yamaha; we have a really good bike and I think we can fight for more podiums and wins.”
Arenas protects his championship advantage
The French Round began with Debise taking his first WorldSSP pole and continued with Oncu beating Garcia by only 0.107 seconds in Race 1. Garcia’s Sunday response gave the GMT94 Yamaha rider a round-high 45 points, while Debise was the only rider to stand on the podium in both races.
Arenas leaves Magny-Cours on 311 points and with his lead over Debise increased to 70. Oncu remains third on 216, six ahead of Masia, while Booth-Amos holds fifth on 165 and Garcia has climbed to sixth on 164. Three rounds and six races remain, beginning at Cremona from September 25-27.
WorldSSP Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
8m21.143
|
262.8
|
2
|
A. Arenas
|
Yam
|
+0.414
|
264.7
|
3
|
V. Debise
|
Zxm
|
+0.761
|
260.9
|
4
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.841
|
261.5
|
5
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+1.071
|
266.0
|
6
|
F. Farioli
|
Yam
|
+1.629
|
265.4
|
7
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+1.713
|
266.0
|
8
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Zxm
|
+2.919
|
262.8
|
9
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
+3.330
|
262.8
|
10
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+3.581
|
262.8
|
11
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+6.227
|
262.8
|
12
|
A. Zaccone
|
Duc
|
+7.236
|
265.4
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
+7.286
|
258.4
|
14
|
M. Ferrari
|
Duc
|
+7.292
|
270.0
|
15
|
D. Aegerter
|
Kaw
|
+7.547
|
263.4
|
16
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+7.678
|
264.7
|
17
|
L. Taccini
|
Duc
|
+7.923
|
267.3
|
18
|
M. Casadei
|
Duc
|
+8.256
|
267.3
|
19
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+8.345
|
266.7
|
20
|
B. Jimenez
|
Duc
|
+8.486
|
266.0
|
21
|
M. Ramirez
|
Qjm
|
+9.600
|
260.2
|
22
|
O. Vostatek
|
Tri
|
+9.895
|
263.4
|
23
|
O. Konig
|
Tri
|
+11.026
|
262.1
|
24
|
A. Kofler
|
Yam
|
+11.717
|
259.6
|
25
|
M. Gines
|
Yam
|
+12.940
|
262.1
|
26
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+14.845
|
259.6
|
27
|
S. Di Sora
|
Mva
|
+16.916
|
252.9
|
28
|
A. Giombini
|
Mva
|
+20.241
|
259.6
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
J. Whatley
|
Duc
|
+3 Laps
|
259.0
|
DNF
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+3 Laps
|
260.9
|
DNF
|
J. Navarro
|
Tri
|
1st lap
|
264.7
|
DNF
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
1st lap
|
261.5
|
DNF
|
H. Garzo
|
Duc
|
1st lap
|
259.0
WorldSSP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Ride
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
A. Arenas
|
Yam
|
311
|
2
|
V. Debise
|
Zxm
|
241
|
3
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
216
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
210
|
5
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
165
|
6
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
164
|
7
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
139
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
138
|
9
|
A. Mahendra
|
Yam
|
126
|
10
|
A. Zaccone
|
Duc
|
122
|
11
|
M. Ferrari
|
Duc
|
121
|
12
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
108
|
13
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
71
|
14
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
68
|
15
|
F. Farioli
|
Yam
|
65
|
16
|
M. Casadei
|
Duc
|
49
|
17
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Zxm
|
46
|
18
|
D. Aegerter
|
Kaw
|
38
|
19
|
J. Whatley
|
Duc
|
36
|
20
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
30
|
21
|
O. Vostatek
|
Tri
|
18
|
22
|
A. Giombini
|
Mva
|
13
|
23
|
J. Navarro
|
Tri
|
9
|
24
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
6
|
25
|
B. Jimenez
|
Duc
|
4
|
26
|
R. De Rosa
|
Qjm
|
3
|
27
|
X. Cardelus
|
Yam
|
2
|
28
|
K. Zannoni
|
Duc
|
1
WorldSPB Race Two
Xavi Artigas charged from 11th on the grid and produced a decisive final-lap move to win the second WorldSPB race at Magny-Cours. Australian Carter Thompson crossed the line only 0.098 seconds later, with Saturday winner Fenton Seabright completing the podium after another frenetic 11-lap contest.
Seven riders fight for the lead
Seabright launched from pole, but Pepe Osuna emerged from the opening lap in front for the first time in 2026. Championship leader David Salvador had started eighth and was already second before passing Osuna at the Adelaide hairpin on Lap 2.
Salvador led through Lap 7 as a seven-rider group remained in contention. Seabright briefly took over on Lap 8, but Artigas had been steadily advancing through the pack and moved to the head of the race on Lap 9.
Artigas sweeps around the outside
Artigas began the final lap in front but faced attacks from Salvador, Thompson and Seabright. His race-winning move came around the outside at the fast downhill Turn 15, and he kept the Kawasaki ahead through the final chicane to claim his second victory of the season.
Thompson secured second and his fourth podium of the inaugural WorldSPB campaign. Seabright, nursing a sore shoulder after a Warm Up incident, made a late move of his own to finish third and complete a victory-and-podium weekend for PHR Performance Triumph.
Salvador was shuffled to fourth in the last-lap fight, only 0.550 seconds from the winner. Osuna recorded his best result of the season in fifth, followed by Loris Veneman, Matteo Vannucci, Harrison Dessoy, WorldSPB debutant Jurrien Van Crugten and Elia Bartolini. Australian Tom Aksu finished 25th.
Antonio Torres had climbed into the lead group from the fourth row before a technical problem stopped his Kawasaki at Turn 13 after five laps. His retirement proved costly in the championship and allowed Artigas to take over second place in the standings.
Xavi Artigas
“I’m more than happy because we started in 11th place. After yesterday’s race I told the team I needed better braking, and they gave me exactly that. Today we set the fastest lap and the team’s work was amazing.”
Title fight closes up before Cremona
Artigas also set a new WorldSPB race lap record of 1m45.373. His win moved him to 167 points, 30 behind Salvador, while Torres slipped to third on 146. Thompson is fourth on 122, ahead of Vannucci on 113 and Jeffrey Buis on 107.
Seabright was the highest-scoring rider of the French Round with 41 points after being awarded Saturday’s victory when Salvador was penalised for exceeding track limits at the final corner. Kawasaki nevertheless extended its Manufacturers’ Championship advantage to 74 points.
Four races remain in the inaugural season. Salvador cannot clinch the crown before Race 2 at the penultimate round in Cremona, scheduled for September 25-27, with the finale to follow at Jerez.
WorldSPB Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
X. Artigas
|
Kaw
|
19m31.165
|
233.3
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+0.098
|
228.8
|
3
|
F. Seabright
|
Tri
|
+0.331
|
230.3
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.550
|
222.2
|
5
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+0.658
|
231.8
|
6
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+0.756
|
235.8
|
7
|
M. Vannucci
|
Apr
|
+0.993
|
228.8
|
8
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
+4.396
|
231.8
|
9
|
J. van Crugten
|
Apr
|
+4.550
|
234.8
|
10
|
E. Bartolini
|
Tri
|
+4.618
|
233.8
|
11
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+4.884
|
228.8
|
12
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Suz
|
+4.991
|
234.3
|
13
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
+6.475
|
229.8
|
14
|
J. Correa
|
Kaw
|
+6.571
|
236.3
|
15
|
A. Fuertes
|
Kaw
|
+7.120
|
232.8
|
16
|
M. Gennai
|
Yam
|
+7.384
|
230.3
|
17
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
+7.626
|
231.3
|
18
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+7.885
|
235.8
|
19
|
J. Risueno
|
Kaw
|
+9.624
|
231.3
|
20
|
B. Ieraci
|
Tri
|
+14.169
|
228.3
|
21
|
B. Perrin
|
Yam
|
+15.112
|
232.3
|
22
|
A. Di Persio
|
Yam
|
+15.226
|
232.8
|
23
|
T. Benetti
|
Apr
|
+15.319
|
233.3
|
24
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+15.530
|
233.8
|
25
|
T. Aksu
|
Hon
|
+16.296
|
231.3
|
26
|
M. Vich
|
Suz
|
+16.465
|
232.3
|
27
|
H. De Cancellis
|
Kov
|
+26.098
|
229.8
|
28
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+26.240
|
229.8
|
29
|
G. Cazard
|
Yam
|
+26.332
|
229.3
|
30
|
T. Sovicka
|
Yam
|
+28.896
|
226.4
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Yam
|
+50.802
|
225.0
|
32
|
M. Sorrenti
|
Apr
|
+1 Lap
|
231.3
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+6 Laps
|
228.8
WorldSPB Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
197
|
2
|
X. Artigas
|
Kaw
|
167
|
3
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
146
|
4
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
122
|
5
|
M. Vannucci
|
Apr
|
113
|
6
|
J. Buis
|
Suz
|
107
|
7
|
F. Seabright
|
Tri
|
105
|
8
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Suz
|
98
|
9
|
B. Ieraci
|
Tri
|
90
|
10
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
83
|
11
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
57
|
12
|
A. Fuertes
|
Kaw
|
56
|
13
|
E. Bartolini
|
Tri
|
52
|
14
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
47
|
15
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
39
|
16
|
F. Bianchi
|
Yam
|
33
|
17
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
28
|
18
|
M. Gennai
|
Yam
|
22
|
19
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kov
|
19
|
20
|
D. Poncet
|
Hon
|
18
|
21
|
J. Risueno
|
Kaw
|
14
|
22
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
A. Di Persio
|
Yam
|
12
|
24
|
J. Correa
|
Kaw
|
12
|
25
|
T. Benetti
|
Apr
|
11
|
26
|
J. van Crugten
|
Apr
|
7
|
27
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
4
|
28
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
4
|
29
|
M. Sorrenti
|
Apr
|
2
|
30
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
1
|
31
|
T. Aksu
|
Hon
|
1
|
32
|
A. Agaska
|
Yam
|
1
2026 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar
|
Date.
|
Country
|
Circuit
|
WorldSBK
|
WorldSSP
|
WorldSPB
|
20-22 Feb
|
AUS
|
Phillip Island GP
|
X
|
X
|
27-29 Mar
|
POR
|
Portimao
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
17-19 Apr
|
NED
|
TT Assen
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
1-3 May
|
HUN
|
Balaton Park
|
X
|
X
|
15-17 May
|
CZE
|
Most
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
29-31 May
|
ESP
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
12-14 Jun
|
ITA
|
Misano – Marco Simoncelli
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
10-12 Jul
|
UK
|
Donington Park
|
X
|
X
|
4-6 Sep
|
FRA
|
Nevers Magny-Cours
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
25-27 Sep
|
ITA
|
Cremona
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
9-11 Oct
|
POR
|
Estoril
|
X
|
X
|
16-18 Oct
|
ESP
|
Jerez – Angel Nieto*
|
X
|
X
|
X
2026 World Superbike Championship Entry List
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Team
|
I.Lecuona
|
Duc
|
Aruba.It Ducati
|
N.Bulega
|
Duc
|
Aruba.It Ducati
|
D.Petrucci
|
BMW
|
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|
M.Oliveira
|
BMW
|
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|
A.Locatelli
|
Yam
|
Pata Maxus Yamaha
|
X.Vierge
|
Yam
|
Pata Maxus Yamaha
|
Y.Montella
|
Duc
|
Barni Spark
|
A.Bautista
|
Duc
|
Barni Spark
|
A.Lowes
|
Bim
|
bimota by Kawasaki
|
A.Bassani
|
Bim
|
bimota by Kawasaki
|
S.Chantra
|
Hon
|
Honda HRC
|
J.Dixon
|
Hon
|
Honda HRC
|
S.Manzi
|
Yam
|
GYTR GRT Yamaha
|
R.Gardner
|
Yam
|
GYTR GRT Yamaha
|
S.Lowes
|
Duc
|
ELF Marc VDS
|
L.Baldassarri
|
Duc
|
Goeleven
|
T.Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
MGM Racing
|
G.Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
Kawasaki WorldSBK
|
A.Surra
|
Duc
|
Motocorsa
|
M.Rato
|
Yam
|
Motoxracing
|
B.Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
Motoxracing
|
A.Iannone
|
Duc
|
Cainam Racing