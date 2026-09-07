WorldSBK 2026

Round Nine – Magny-Cours – Sunday

Nicolo Bulega completed a maximum-points weekend at Magny-Cours, winning both Sunday races to add to Saturday’s Race 1 success and move to the brink of the 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider topped every session across the French Round and has now won 26 of the season’s 27 races.

Superpole Race – early pressure and late drama

Bulega made the holeshot in the ten-lap Tissot Superpole Race, but Iker Lecuona attacked at the Turn 5 Adelaide hairpin and led the opening two laps. Bulega returned the move at the same corner on Lap 3. Lecuona tried again a lap later, only to run wide and briefly surrender second place to Sam Lowes before responding later in the lap.

That exchange gave Bulega enough breathing room to take control. He won by 2.073 seconds and lowered the race lap record to 1m34.750. It was his 25th victory of the campaign, leaving him two short of Alvaro Bautista’s single-season record.

The podium changed on the final lap when Sam Lowes crashed at Turn 3. Yari Montella inherited third, having earlier passed Alberto Surra at Turn 13, while Surra equalled his best WorldSBK result in fourth. Alex Lowes was fifth and the first non-Ducati finisher, with Tommy Bridewell sixth and Lorenzo Baldassarri recovering from a poor opening lap to seventh.

Australian Remy Gardner charged from 13th to eighth to secure a third-row start for Race 2. Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli completed the top ten, separated by only 0.029 seconds. Axel Bassani was 11th, Miguel Oliveira 12th, Garrett Gerloff 13th, Jake Dixon 14th, Bautista 15th, Danilo Petrucci 16th, Somkiat Chantra 17th and Stefano Manzi 18th.

Race 2 – Bulega controls it from lights to flag

Unlike the first two races of the weekend, Bulega kept Lecuona behind at the Adelaide hairpin on the opening lap of Race 2. He immediately began to stretch the field and produced the fastest lap, a 1m35.159, on Lap 4. Lecuona could not respond and Bulega led every classified lap on his way to a 46th career WorldSBK victory and his eighth hat-trick of the season.

Lecuona completed an Aruba.it Racing – Ducati one-two for the third time at Magny-Cours, finishing 5.458 seconds behind. The Spaniard nevertheless left France with three second-place finishes and extended his new single-season record to 22 runner-up results.

Surra displaced Montella from third at Turn 5 on the opening lap, but Montella reclaimed the position at the same corner on Lap 6. The Barni rider then maintained a consistent rhythm to secure his second podium of the day and 13th of the season.

Alex Lowes had been pressuring Surra for fourth before losing the front at Turn 5 on Lap 11. That opened the way for Baldassarri, despite damage to the left side of his Ducati after first-lap contact with Vierge, to close a three-second deficit. Baldassarri passed Surra at Turn 13 on Lap 14 and finished fourth, his best result since Most. Surra’s fifth was his best result in a feature-length WorldSBK race.

Bautista climbed from 14th on the grid and passed Bridewell late in the race to claim sixth.

Bridewell then crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 20, bringing out the red flag. With more than two-thirds distance completed, the race was declared after 19 laps. Bridewell was later ruled unfit with multiple contusions and a suspected concussion.

Nicolo Bulega

“Iker was very strong all weekend, so it’s good to win, especially in Race 2, the last race of the weekend. I’m in good shape with my bike and I’m really looking forward to Cremona. It could be a great place to win the title, but what matters most to me is continuing to win.”

Iker Lecuona

“It was a tough race for me and a difficult weekend overall, but a positive one because we gathered really important information across three different bike set-ups. That’s the key thing for us.”

Yari Montella

“We made a big change for the Superpole Race and it paid off. In Race 2 I had a consistent and competitive pace. I started to struggle a little with the front towards the end, but it was a good weekend and we kept adding important points to our championship.”

Strong recoveries behind the Ducati top five

Gerloff was classified seventh after the red-flag countback and was the leading non-Ducati rider in Race 2.

Vierge completed a consistent weekend in eighth, Bassani recovered from 17th on the grid to ninth, and Gardner gave Australia a top-ten result after his eighth in the morning sprint.

Sam Lowes could make little progress from tenth and finished 11th. Petrucci took 12th, Alex Lowes remounted with a damaged machine and no right footpeg to salvage 13th, Chantra scored points in 14th, and Oliveira was demoted to 15th by a three-second penalty for cutting Turn 6 without losing sufficient time.

Locatelli’s race ended after early contact with Manzi at the final chicane. Mattia Rato and Dixon also crashed, while Manzi fell at Turn 5 late in the race and retired. Dixon had shown top-ten pace before his Turn 13 fall, while Chantra’s 14th gave Honda HRC a points finish after an electrical problem had ended his Saturday race.

The bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team left France with Alex Lowes fourth in the championship and Bassani seventh. BbKRT noted that the KB998 Rimini had been subjected to a 0.5 kg/h reduction in permitted maximum fuel flow under the 2026 balancing rules. Kawasaki’s Gerloff collected two top-ten finishes across the weekend.

BMW endured a difficult round after being unable to reproduce the performance shown during its August test. The team identified the cooler track temperatures and rear-of-grid qualifying positions as key factors, although Petrucci and Oliveira both made progress on Sunday.

Bulega takes a 146-point lead to Cremona

Bulega scored the maximum 62 points in France and leaves Magny-Cours on 553, 146 clear of Lecuona. Montella strengthened third place with 247 points, 46 ahead of Alex Lowes on 201. Sam Lowes is fifth on 198, with Baldassarri’s 26-point round lifting him to sixth on 171, two ahead of Bassani.

Bulega’s 26th win of 2026 leaves him one short of Bautista’s record of 27 victories in a season. The title cannot be settled before the next round, but the Italian will have his first championship match point on home soil at Cremona from September 25-27.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 31m31.396 295.1 2 I. Lecuona Duc +5.458 294.3 3 Y. Montella Duc 1 Sector 293.5 4 L. Baldassarri Duc 1 Sector 293.5 5 A. Surra Duc 1 Sector 292.7 6 A. Bautista Duc 2 Sectors 287.2 7 G. Gerloff Kaw 2 Sectors 291.1 8 X. Vierge Yam 2 Sectors 291.9 9 A. Bassani Bim 2 Sectors 288.8 10 R. Gardner Yam 2 Sectors 288.0 11 S. Lowes Duc 2 Sectors 288.8 12 D. Petrucci BMW 3 Sectors 293.5 13 A. Lowes Bim 3 Sectors 292.7 14 S. Chantra Hon 3 Sectors 295.9 15 M. Oliveira BMW 3 Sectors 291.1 Not Classified DNF T. Bridewell Duc DNF 291.9 DNF S. Manzi Yam DNF 292.7 DNF J. Dixon Hon DNF 296.7 DNF M. Rato Yam DNF 289.5 DNF A. Locatelli Yam DNF 272.0

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 15m52.648 298.3 2 I. Lecuona Duc +2.073 296.7 3 Y. Montella Duc +5.400 290.3 4 A. Surra Duc +6.773 293.5 5 A. Lowes Bim +7.325 289.5 6 T. Bridewell Duc +10.269 292.7 7 L. Baldassarri Duc +12.775 291.9 8 R. Gardner Yam +14.518 288.8 9 X. Vierge Yam +14.891 294.3 10 A. Locatelli Yam +14.920 291.9 11 A. Bassani Bim +15.344 286.5 12 M. Oliveira BMW +16.000 287.2 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +16.133 286.5 14 J. Dixon Hon +16.557 292.7 15 A. Bautista Duc +17.530 284.2 16 D. Petrucci BMW +19.210 291.9 17 S. Chantra Hon +20.093 295.9 18 S. Manzi Yam +25.192 290.3 Not Classified DNF S. Lowes Duc +1 Lap 285.7 DNF M. Rato Yam +6 Laps 288.8

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Bulega Duc 553 2 I. Lecuona Duc 407 3 Y. Montella Duc 247 4 A. Lowes Bim 201 5 S. Lowes Duc 198 6 L. Baldassarri Duc 171 7 A. Bassani Bim 169 8 G. Gerloff Kaw 126 9 A. Surra Duc 120 10 A. Bautista Duc 119 11 M. Oliveira BMW 107 12 A. Locatelli Yam 103 13 X. Vierge Yam 95 14 T. Mackenzie Yam 81 15 T. Bridewell Duc 63 16 D. Petrucci BMW 55 17 R. Gardner Yam 53 18 S. Manzi Yam 34 19 M. van der Mark BMW 23 20 S. Chantra Hon 10 21 T. Nagashima Hon 7 22 J. Rea Hon 6 23 J. Dixon Hon 5 24 B. Sofuoglu Yam 4 25 M. Rato Yam 2 26 R. Vickers Hon 1

WorldSSP Race Two

Roberto Garcia turned Saturday’s narrow defeat into a landmark home-round victory for GMT94 Yamaha, claiming his first WorldSSP win after Race 2 was reduced to a five-lap shootout. The Spaniard became the 72nd different winner in WorldSSP history and the sixth-youngest, while delivering Yamaha its 170th victory in the category.

Red flag resets a five-rider battle

Tom Booth-Amos started the original race from pole, but the order changed rapidly as Filippo Farioli, Aldi Mahendra, Jorge Navarro and Can Oncu moved through. Championship leader Albert Arenas, riding with a right-hand contusion from Saturday’s collision with Jeremy Alcoba, charged from 13th into the leading group within four laps.

Navarro led during the opening phase before crashing at Turn 13 on Lap 4. Oncu, Arenas and Valentin Debise then traded the advantage, with Debise moving ahead at Turn 13 late on Lap 10. Moments later Booth-Amos crashed heavily at Turn 3, requiring repairs to the air fence and bringing out the red flag after 11 laps. Neither PTR Triumph rider took the restart.

Garcia seizes his first victory

The race restarted over five laps with Oncu, Debise, Arenas and Garcia occupying the first four grid positions. Arenas launched into the lead, but the short distance produced constant changes at the front. Oncu recovered the advantage and began the final lap ahead, only to run deep at Turn 15. Garcia accepted the invitation and held on to win by 0.414 seconds.

Arenas fought through the pain to take second, Debise completed a double-podium home round in third, and Oncu’s mistake dropped Saturday’s winner to fourth, only 0.841 seconds from Garcia. Alcoba was fifth, ahead of Farioli, Jaume Masia, Federico Caricasulo, Mahendra and local rider Lucas Mahias.

Arenas set a new race lap record of 1m39.743. Further back, Alessandro Zaccone finished 12th and Raffaele De Rosa took 13th to score QJMOTOR’s first points of the season. Leonardo Taccini was 17th and Mattia Casadei 18th after both recovered positions in the restart. Josh Whatley and Simon Jespersen crashed together at Turn 13 during the five-lap dash.

Roberto Garcia

“This feels amazing. Yesterday I said I wanted to fight for first position. When the red flag came out, I knew it was possible to attack with more confidence. This win is amazing for Yamaha; we have a really good bike and I think we can fight for more podiums and wins.”

Arenas protects his championship advantage

The French Round began with Debise taking his first WorldSSP pole and continued with Oncu beating Garcia by only 0.107 seconds in Race 1. Garcia’s Sunday response gave the GMT94 Yamaha rider a round-high 45 points, while Debise was the only rider to stand on the podium in both races.

Arenas leaves Magny-Cours on 311 points and with his lead over Debise increased to 70. Oncu remains third on 216, six ahead of Masia, while Booth-Amos holds fifth on 165 and Garcia has climbed to sixth on 164. Three rounds and six races remain, beginning at Cremona from September 25-27.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R. Garcia Yam 8m21.143 262.8 2 A. Arenas Yam +0.414 264.7 3 V. Debise Zxm +0.761 260.9 4 C. Oncu Yam +0.841 261.5 5 J. Alcoba Kaw +1.071 266.0 6 F. Farioli Yam +1.629 265.4 7 J. Masia Duc +1.713 266.0 8 F. Caricasulo Zxm +2.919 262.8 9 A. Mahendra Yam +3.330 262.8 10 L. Mahias Yam +3.581 262.8 11 C. Perolari Hon +6.227 262.8 12 A. Zaccone Duc +7.236 265.4 13 R. De Rosa Qjm +7.286 258.4 14 M. Ferrari Duc +7.292 270.0 15 D. Aegerter Kaw +7.547 263.4 16 Y. Okamoto Yam +7.678 264.7 17 L. Taccini Duc +7.923 267.3 18 M. Casadei Duc +8.256 267.3 19 P. Oettl Duc +8.345 266.7 20 B. Jimenez Duc +8.486 266.0 21 M. Ramirez Qjm +9.600 260.2 22 O. Vostatek Tri +9.895 263.4 23 O. Konig Tri +11.026 262.1 24 A. Kofler Yam +11.717 259.6 25 M. Gines Yam +12.940 262.1 26 A. Carrasco Hon +14.845 259.6 27 S. Di Sora Mva +16.916 252.9 28 A. Giombini Mva +20.241 259.6 Not Classified DNF J. Whatley Duc +3 Laps 259.0 DNF S. Jespersen Duc +3 Laps 260.9 DNF J. Navarro Tri 1st lap 264.7 DNF T. Booth-Amos Tri 1st lap 261.5 DNF H. Garzo Duc 1st lap 259.0

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Ride Bike Points 1 A. Arenas Yam 311 2 V. Debise Zxm 241 3 C. Oncu Yam 216 4 J. Masia Duc 210 5 T. Booth-Amos Tri 165 6 R. Garcia Yam 164 7 P. Oettl Duc 139 8 J. Alcoba Kaw 138 9 A. Mahendra Yam 126 10 A. Zaccone Duc 122 11 M. Ferrari Duc 121 12 L. Mahias Yam 108 13 O. Bayliss Tri 71 14 S. Jespersen Duc 68 15 F. Farioli Yam 65 16 M. Casadei Duc 49 17 F. Caricasulo Zxm 46 18 D. Aegerter Kaw 38 19 J. Whatley Duc 36 20 C. Perolari Hon 30 21 O. Vostatek Tri 18 22 A. Giombini Mva 13 23 J. Navarro Tri 9 24 Y. Okamoto Yam 6 25 B. Jimenez Duc 4 26 R. De Rosa Qjm 3 27 X. Cardelus Yam 2 28 K. Zannoni Duc 1

WorldSPB Race Two

Xavi Artigas charged from 11th on the grid and produced a decisive final-lap move to win the second WorldSPB race at Magny-Cours. Australian Carter Thompson crossed the line only 0.098 seconds later, with Saturday winner Fenton Seabright completing the podium after another frenetic 11-lap contest.

Seven riders fight for the lead

Seabright launched from pole, but Pepe Osuna emerged from the opening lap in front for the first time in 2026. Championship leader David Salvador had started eighth and was already second before passing Osuna at the Adelaide hairpin on Lap 2.

Salvador led through Lap 7 as a seven-rider group remained in contention. Seabright briefly took over on Lap 8, but Artigas had been steadily advancing through the pack and moved to the head of the race on Lap 9.

Artigas sweeps around the outside

Artigas began the final lap in front but faced attacks from Salvador, Thompson and Seabright. His race-winning move came around the outside at the fast downhill Turn 15, and he kept the Kawasaki ahead through the final chicane to claim his second victory of the season.

Thompson secured second and his fourth podium of the inaugural WorldSPB campaign. Seabright, nursing a sore shoulder after a Warm Up incident, made a late move of his own to finish third and complete a victory-and-podium weekend for PHR Performance Triumph.

Salvador was shuffled to fourth in the last-lap fight, only 0.550 seconds from the winner. Osuna recorded his best result of the season in fifth, followed by Loris Veneman, Matteo Vannucci, Harrison Dessoy, WorldSPB debutant Jurrien Van Crugten and Elia Bartolini. Australian Tom Aksu finished 25th.

Antonio Torres had climbed into the lead group from the fourth row before a technical problem stopped his Kawasaki at Turn 13 after five laps. His retirement proved costly in the championship and allowed Artigas to take over second place in the standings.

Xavi Artigas

“I’m more than happy because we started in 11th place. After yesterday’s race I told the team I needed better braking, and they gave me exactly that. Today we set the fastest lap and the team’s work was amazing.”

Title fight closes up before Cremona

Artigas also set a new WorldSPB race lap record of 1m45.373. His win moved him to 167 points, 30 behind Salvador, while Torres slipped to third on 146. Thompson is fourth on 122, ahead of Vannucci on 113 and Jeffrey Buis on 107.

Seabright was the highest-scoring rider of the French Round with 41 points after being awarded Saturday’s victory when Salvador was penalised for exceeding track limits at the final corner. Kawasaki nevertheless extended its Manufacturers’ Championship advantage to 74 points.

Four races remain in the inaugural season. Salvador cannot clinch the crown before Race 2 at the penultimate round in Cremona, scheduled for September 25-27, with the finale to follow at Jerez.

WorldSPB Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 X. Artigas Kaw 19m31.165 233.3 2 C. Thompson Yam +0.098 228.8 3 F. Seabright Tri +0.331 230.3 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.550 222.2 5 J. Osuna Kaw +0.658 231.8 6 L. Veneman Kaw +0.756 235.8 7 M. Vannucci Apr +0.993 228.8 8 H. Dessoy Tri +4.396 231.8 9 J. van Crugten Apr +4.550 234.8 10 E. Bartolini Tri +4.618 233.8 11 M. Gaggi Yam +4.884 228.8 12 F. Fleerackers Suz +4.991 234.3 13 K. Beekmans Suz +6.475 229.8 14 J. Correa Kaw +6.571 236.3 15 A. Fuertes Kaw +7.120 232.8 16 M. Gennai Yam +7.384 230.3 17 B. Fernandez Kov +7.626 231.3 18 F. Mulya Yam +7.885 235.8 19 J. Risueno Kaw +9.624 231.3 20 B. Ieraci Tri +14.169 228.3 21 B. Perrin Yam +15.112 232.3 22 A. Di Persio Yam +15.226 232.8 23 T. Benetti Apr +15.319 233.3 24 G. Sanchez Yam +15.530 233.8 25 T. Aksu Hon +16.296 231.3 26 M. Vich Suz +16.465 232.3 27 H. De Cancellis Kov +26.098 229.8 28 H. Maier Yam +26.240 229.8 29 G. Cazard Yam +26.332 229.3 30 T. Sovicka Yam +28.896 226.4 31 T. Alonso Yam +50.802 225.0 32 M. Sorrenti Apr +1 Lap 231.3 Not Classified DNF A. Torres Kaw +6 Laps 228.8

WorldSPB Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Salvador Kaw 197 2 X. Artigas Kaw 167 3 A. Torres Kaw 146 4 C. Thompson Yam 122 5 M. Vannucci Apr 113 6 J. Buis Suz 107 7 F. Seabright Tri 105 8 F. Fleerackers Suz 98 9 B. Ieraci Tri 90 10 L. Veneman Kaw 83 11 H. Dessoy Tri 57 12 A. Fuertes Kaw 56 13 E. Bartolini Tri 52 14 J. Osuna Kaw 47 15 M. Gaggi Yam 39 16 F. Bianchi Yam 33 17 K. Beekmans Suz 28 18 M. Gennai Yam 22 19 B. Fernandez Kov 19 20 D. Poncet Hon 18 21 J. Risueno Kaw 14 22 F. Mulya Yam 12 23 A. Di Persio Yam 12 24 J. Correa Kaw 12 25 T. Benetti Apr 11 26 J. van Crugten Apr 7 27 G. Sanchez Yam 4 28 H. Maier Yam 4 29 M. Sorrenti Apr 2 30 R. Fernandez Kaw 1 31 T. Aksu Hon 1 32 A. Agaska Yam 1