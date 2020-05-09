Bimota YB4 / YB4R

With Phil Aynsley

The YB4ei first debuted in YB4R form at the 1986 Bol d’or before contesting the 1987 World Championship Formula TT with great success – Virginio Ferrari winning with team-mate Davide Tardozzi finishing fourth in the eight-round series.

Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Davide Tardozzi (2) at Oran Park in 1988
Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Stephane Mertens (6) and Davide Tardozzi (2)

The YB4 was one of the first motorcycles to use an aluminium twin-beam frame. Designer Federico Martini also added an aluminium swingarm, and for the road version, fuel injection. The motor was from Yamaha’s FZ750.

Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
The YB4 featured an aluminium twin beam frame and swingarm
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Fuel injection was also found on the road going version

Tardozzi narrowly lost the inaugural 1988 WSB Championship after a crash in the last round in New Zealand, eventually placing third in the championship.

Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Davide Tardozzi (2) narrowly lost the 1988 WSB championship after a crash in New Zealand
Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Davide Tardozzi (2)

303 YB4 machines were supposedly produced during 1988-89, plus a further 15 SP models. However it is very likely that the 303 number was inflated to meet WSB homologation. Bimota later claimed that 200 were destroyed in testing!

Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota claimed they produced over 300 of the YB4 for homologation
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4

Output was 122 hp at 10,500 pm, while weight was 180 kg. This bike was originally exported to Japan before finding its way to Perth, then NZ.

Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4

The images of the factory YB4R were taken at Oran Park WSB round in 1988. The riders were Stephane Mertens (6) and Davide Tardozzi (2).

Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Stephane Mertens (6) and Davide Tardozzi (2)
Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Stephane Mertens (6)
Oran Park WSBK Mertens Tardozzi PA WSBK
Davide Tardozzi (2)
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4
Bimota YB PA NZ BimotaYB
Bimota YB4

 

