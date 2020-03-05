BMW M Performance Parts

Since it wowed the world and ushered in a new era of engine performance to road going superbikes when it first arrived in 2010, BMW’s S 1000 RR has been at the top of the sportsbike performance spectrum.

2020 has seen the introduction of the third generation of the machine and now with the new M Performance Parts accessories range, BMW Motorrad is going one step further by offering a carefully matched range of special parts for the new BMW S 1000 RR similar to that long offered for the BMW M cars.

These components have been developed based on the brand’s extensive racing experience – with the aim of further enhancing the driving dynamics of the new S 1000 RR not only for road use, but especially on the race track.

Accordingly, the M Performance Parts accessories range includes not only parts for reducing bike weight but also a number of specialised functional parts.

Particularly light and robust carbon fibre parts are available for the body and fairing areas: M Carbon airbox cover, M Carbon chain guard in conjunction with M Carbon rear wheel cover, M Carbon front wheel cover, M Carbon sprocket cover, M Carbon fuel tank cover left/right, M Carbon fairing side panel top left/top right.

The new S 1000 RR can also be perfectly ergonomically adapted to the size of the rider thanks to three different seat variants – M sports seat, M seat high, M seat low.

The M Performance Parts range also includes different footrest versions. The standard footrest system of the S 1000 RR can be upgraded with the M rider’s footrests left/right and the M passenger footrests left/right. An M rider’s footrest system left/right, especially designed for racetrack use, also offers further ergonomic adjustment options.

Extensive racing experience was also applied to the adjustable and folding M brake lever.

For racetrack use, the M remote adjuster for the front brake also allows the rider to adjust the lever travel while riding from the left-hand end of the handlebars.

On the left-hand side of the handlebars the folding M clutch lever is the corresponding counterpart to the handbrake lever.

The M handbrake lever protector and the M clutch lever protector are available for both levers.

In addition, the standard handlebar version of the S 1000 RR can be replaced with the M fork clamp for stub handlebars left/right for making individual ergonomic adjustments.

Two different M Performance wheel sets optimise acceleration, deceleration, handling as well as suspension and damping response. While the M forged wheel made of high-strength forged aluminium already offers advantages in this respect both at the front and at the rear, the M Carbon front wheel and M Carbon rear wheel made of lightweight carbon fibre almost perfectly exploit every possibility for reducing unsprung and rotational masses. The parts range for the wheels also features the M axle protectors.

M Performance Parts also include further lightweight components such as the M chain tensioner and the M lightweight battery. The new range for the S 1000 RR is rounded off by the mounting stand adapter set and the M cover kit.

